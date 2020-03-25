The timing of these severe measures

The health policy says close more things down and stop people getting about unless it is essential to the NHS, basic utilities and the food supply that they do so. Keep them closed until the disease is tamed enough. The economic policy says close less down, re-open as quickly as possible, try to limit the economic damage.
Judging when to lift the new restrictions becomes the crucial decision. Do it too soon and the disease presumably leaps up again. Leave it too long and big swathes of the UK private sector will be excessively debt ridden or bankrupt.
So it would be good to have a bit more explanation from the epidemiologists how accurate their models are and when they judge it might be safe to reverse these measures. Learning from overseas countries ahead of us on the upwards curve of this disease is a good idea, but we need to understand the different bases of their figures and the big imperfections in them.
Some countries concentrate on testing after death. This can give a high death rate, as many people who get the disease and recover are never tested and counted, whilst many people who may die of something else can have death attributed to the virus they were carrying. There may also be false positives in the tests.
Some countries concentrate on testing those who declare symptoms, who mainly go on to recover. This may well produce a lower death rate, though the figures may still be way out as many people with symptoms or with the mild version of the disease may never report or seek a test. Some countries test key workers and patients at risk, yet another different set of figures.
It would be good to see test results based on a proper sample of the population to know how many already have it, compared to full testing on all those who have died from symptoms like the virus. It is still a medical judgement if the virus killed them. It will also be better when the new test to find those who have recovered from it and now have antibodies against it is available.
In the meantime government faces a difficult dilemma. Which of the many reports of various death rates and rates of new infection does it believe or does it think we are most likely to follow? At what point would it be safe to reverse these measures? When will we have in place sufficient tests to make the numbers more reliable than many of those from around the world using selective testing? People’s lives depend on these numbers . Millions of people’s livelihoods also depend on them, so they better be available soon and they better be reasonably accurate. The only justification for the economic misery is that the measures save lives. Giving businesses a better idea of how long it may take would also assist their plans and their financings.
We need to understand how countries like Japan have kept their numbers so low. It is a very overcrowded country with an aged population similar to Italy. They haven’t shut down their industry or closed shops and restaurants.
“twelve medical experts whose opinions on the Coronavirus outbreak contradict the official narratives of the MSM” https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
Well put John. However, who is putting the saved lived from the virus against the costs to livelihoods from the economic shut down. Which are higher unemployment, lost business opportunities, the overhang in the future of the loss of GDP and tax revenues and the permanent loss of those businesses which will never recover. We have heard much from the media about the health issues but silence on the economic damage. I fear that the cost of the economic damage will be higher than the health costs both in money and in lives.
There was just now on radio 4 an interesting interview with David Speigelhalter from Cambridge. It is conceivable when this is all over that it might not be that different to flu – Mortality rates seem to be in line with what we might expect normally. But limiting the rate of growth is the point so as to not overwhelm the NHS in the next month or two is key at moment for this virus which spreads more easily it seems than the usual flu. Hence the social distancing measures. We shall hopefully see effects in a few weeks. I wonder just how popular high density housing will be after all this is over… Urban planners might rethink their ideas.
When a building is on fire, many people choose to jump rather than be burnt to death. Looking at the coronavirus from a national standpoint that is what we are doing. Neither closing the economy nor jumping from a burning building are sensible options. Except that the alternative of doing nothing is worse.
Therefore testing – both for symptoms, and for antibodies – is vital. Short of a vaccine, testing is the key. There are so many people who work in the essential sectors (sewage, water, food, gas, electricity, etc) that the coronavirus will still spread through millions of people anyway. Testing is the only tool we have. Decisions must be taken with facts.
Quite amazing the difference between Germany and Spain/Italy. Are some countries better at counting, or less prone to hyperbole? And what about winter death rate variations? Does anybody have influenza at the moment/