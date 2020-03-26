Commonsense and rules

MPs and the government are flooded with calls wanting detailed answers to how people can live their lives under the new rules laid out in Parliament this week. This is understandable given the magnitude of the changes required.
The rules themselves are fairly general and broad. The aim of cutting back sharply on person to person contact is very clear. People should stay at home unless they need to go out to carry out important work that cannot be done from home, or to collect food and medicines or to undergo health care. There are not always detailed answers to what this means for any individual’s life and circumstances. People are allowed to go out, and need to exercise their judgement of whether this should be done . If so they should do it in a way which minimises risks to themselves and others.
The police now have powers to require people to return home where they do not have a good reason, and to fine for non compliance. The police are keen to carry out their duties by consent, and would like us all to seek to implement the spirit of the rules without needing a strict fine and compliance approach by them. When I am asked difficult questions about what individuals should do I advise them to apply commonsense, to think whether the neighbours would agree they have a need to be out and about.
There are issues about what constitutes a family, what living together as a family means, and what to do about family members who have been travelling and staying away from home for a period. Many of these matters are judgements, where in a free society we look to the adults in the community to come to sensible decision for themselves in the light of the threat and the general requirements of society. The government does not have ready made answers to all the detailed questions because it has never drawn up a blueprint to tell everyone where they have to live, whether they may travel and whose work is essential. It sought to get people to make a big reduction in personal contact by advice, and has had to move to legal requirements as a large number of people ignored the advice. Let us hope now people respond well, to avoid the need for a tougher approach to policing and punishing offenders.
Meanwhile I have renewed my proposals to
- Get income into the hands of the self employed who cannot now work
- Get more home deliveries scheduled by food shops
- Have more national and local government support for volunteering to help those in need of assistance thanks to their need to self isolate for 12 weeks.
- Get faster and more helpful assistance with the employee cost scheme and the loan schemes for busienss.
Good morning.
It was once the case that, we did as we please unless the law said otherwise. How terribly sad that we are little more than a Police State.
In this day in age, yes, I would agree. There are also issue as to what constitutes as a woman as well. All brought to you by the once Conservative Party.
Some here have mentioned Labour’s client state and the failure of the Conservative government to deal with it. In fact, it if anything has added to it. So why is this important ? I, along with other do think it is important. It is important because we have a body that, without wishing to sound rude, is a parasite on the productive side of the economy. That is not too much of a problem when it is small and relatively powerless but, under Labour and then the LibDems and Tories, it has remained and grown into a body that seeks to preserve and build itself. It is not unlike the virus that we all now must effectively remain under house arrest to allegedly combat.
As has been said – The supposed cure may well turn out to be worse that the disease itself.
It used to be the case that if you “had something” you stayed in bed, away from other people. Then if you became really sick the Dr came round and you were whisked off into isolation.
Sometime in the 1980s it became obligatory to “soldier on regardless” leading to people disregarding the ancient wisdom of quarantine.
There is nothing bad that has not been caused/invented/imposed by governments.
This is indeed a very serious danger. Why on earth no sunset clause – that is a huge outrage. The Conservatives are indeed almost as socialist as Labour and the National Socialist Party of Scotland the SNP. Many like Theresa May cheered on the appalling Equalities Act of 2010.
All Conservative PMs since Heath have been essentially Socialists (other than perhaps Boris and Thatcher). Boris I suspect is another climate alarmist, an ever bigger state socialists but I will give him the benefit of the doubt for a bit longer. If he does not now cancel HS2 and all the expensive net zero carbon lunacy there is little hope for him. The virus is the perfect excuse for a change of heart.
Even Lady Thatcher made huge mistakes, closing many Grammar Schools, falling for climate alarmism, failing to cut the state back sufficiently, failing to cut taxes sufficiently, appointing John Major as Chancellor and even letting him join the ERM.
LL
All people make mistakes. It is part of what it is to be human. The question is, are we able to admit to them and learn from them and share that knowledge ?
PM Alexander Johnson will not cancel HS2 – PERIOD !!!!
‘PM Alexander Johnson will not cancel HS2 – PERIOD !!!!’
Or reverse his decision on Huawei, or on petrol and diesel engines, or the Green New Deal, or IR35, or subsidies on onshore wind turbines, or stop putting cronies into the Lords. Expect no change to the BBC licence fee. Already, HoC are to be kept at the bloated 650.
It would, however, come as no surprise to soon see the extension to leaving the EU beyond 31st Dec.
I fear you are correct on all points
No I suspect you are right. Far to many vested interest with snouts in the trough. It is surely only corruption that is keeping this insane project on track.
No other reason makes any sense to me.
Because the Government have a majority of eighty, and Parliament is supreme, Lifelogic.
Next?
This is nothing at all to do with “socialism”, however, it is about centralising power, continuing exactly what Thatcher did.
I came to realise a while back that now there are two classes of politicians. One, the vast majority can be relied on to get every single thing they touch 100% wrong every time. They predominate. The other group, a mere handful, actually get some things right, as did Mrs T, despite all the opposition she faced including from her own party. President Trump stands out in that he actually gets it right most of the time, on balance. And that nowadays is truly remarkable. But then he was never a politician anyway.
Well he is certainly right on Climate Alarmism and energy. His reaction to the virus was rather slow and clumsy. But surely he will still win another term, given the appalling Democrat opposition.
The term “climate alarmism” in relation to some extreme predictions is not unreasonable.
However, the term has been hijacked by flat-Earthers and by other basic science deniers to discredit perfectly sound and moderate ones, and which call for achievable measures to avoid unnecessary serious risk for much of the world’s population.
I would recommend its abandonment by anyone trying to claim any kind of serious scientific credentials therefore.
Mrs T did NOT fall for climate alarmism. She specifically refused ‘to take responsibility for the weather’. She was forced, by Lawson (sadly) and Howe (elsbeth) etc into most other mistakes.
Well she gave quite a lot of speeches suggesting that she had. Also as Education Sec. and as PM many Fine Grammar Schools were closed. Plus she buried the country further into the EU black hole.
Well, years ago I saw a nice plaque marking the opening of the Hadley Centre for Climate Prediction and Research (HCCPaR) by Mrs Thatcher on 25 May 1990 in Bracknell. (Note the order of the words, not Climate Research and Prediction).
Her speech is available on margaretthatcher.org.
She obviously was not an alarmist.
There *is* a sunset clause isn’t there ? It was added by parliament. 1 year ?
I read there was not one. I hope you are right.
Lifelogic
The virus is the perfect excuse for a change of heart.
Agreed, but it won’t happen. He could save billions, to use to put this country back on its feet .
Addendum.
I have read elsewhere that the government has decided NOT to use the Civil Contingencies Act even though the Speaker’s Counsel has deemed it appropriate for such an emergency. The government through this new law has more powers over a longer period of time than what is deemed necessary. This is a very worrying development. Governments’ and their agencies always seek ways to encroach into and onto our lives. Being through threats (internal and external) whether they be germs, food products or trace gases such as CO2. Government seek to bombard us with threats that they must combat and, through evermore laws and power creep, they extend their power and control over us. And we, or at least those lacking in the ability to think for themselves (usually Lefities) are happy to surrender their freedoms for the comfort of a little more safety.
Mark my words, we will come to regret that which has happened and the fools that we have been to listen to those siren words of ‘experts’ and the MSM.
+1
I agree, Mark B.
SIr JR
Thank you valuable contribution, I just wish the government would have aced much quicker to your advise and proposals as it is all coming in a bit late now
I wish they had acted rather more quickly on NHS capacity they had plenty of notice of what was needed. If the NHS had sufficient capacity in place they would not have had to close down the economy quite so much.
Plus they have acted far too late with this lockdown.
This is not the fault of the NHS and they cannot magic equipment and clinical staff out of thin air. They have difficulty in keeping the staff they have due to the pressure. George Osborne was responsible for cutting the money and consequently beds were being cut. There are far too many managers, but that is the system invented by the Tories in 2012 with their obsession with ‘the market’ and duplicating effort all over the land and the inventor was shunted into a siding shortly after it was shown not to work, but no effort has been made to change it. All this whilst the population was growing exponentially. They say they have increased the money year on year, but that is typical politicians talk. What they don’t say is that they have increased the money per capita because they have actually cut it. Money has always been more important to Tories than the welfare of the people.
China’s delivered a gift to the world and reactionary politicians across the globe have used it to destroy liberty.
In my view they look upon China with envy and seek to emulate in all areas. People should think about that the next time they vote.
It is the power that they envy.
Indeed and not only do China have form on this they will do it again with yet another virus in the future and politicians will then have a precedent to lock us down again. Of course they could take an alternative route and the countries of the world come together with some sort of punishment for China to make them change their barbaric practises that are the cause of these viruses they keep on giving the rest of the world.
When does the gilded public sector start sharing the pain of the average private sector employee and in many cases, ex-employee?
There was a TV programme about a Job Centre just a short while back.
Many of the staff were on Universal Credit and many of them had second jobs in order to survive.
Not terribly gilded.
It is open to ALL to apply to the Civil Service.
Surprising that more do not jump on the “gravy train”!!
On the Civil Services Gravy Train their are First Class, Second Class and Cattle Class services. It is the First Class that I, and many others I am sure, have issue with.
It’s amazing who all the key workers are isn’t it Everhopeful, the benefits staff all working to ensure the Universal credit system doesn’t fall over, what is their average pay, the carers, nurses, cleaners and porters, doctors in hospitals and the community, delivery drivers, supermarket staff, pharmacists and their staff I wonder what their average pay bill is, I’m sure most of them are just on low-average pay.
Never, I suspect.
A civil servant of my acquaintance has been at home for a week now, on full pay, with very little productive work to do. He’s saving on travel costs and enjoying extra hobby time. Nice gig if you can get it.
Contrast that with an ex-employee. With savings, you’ll get contributions-based Jobseeker’s Allowance for six months. Eventually.
Exactly they you will be expected later to pay yet more takes to pay this little help back, repay the government debt and carry the bureaucrat and pay his gold plated pension.
more taxes!
You mean he was in productive employment before this happened? I thought you said he was a civil servant!
Producing vast quantities or red tape and new more complex and absurd tax laws perhaps.
Exactly. My six figure salaried nephew and his wife both work for the same paper pushing department in the NHS. Not only have they been told to stay at home (on full pay) but because they have a two year old to look after have been told to only do what they can work wise. Before the virus she had already decided to cut her hours and work some days from home because of baby and they seemed to be on endless holidays. It makes one wonder if these civil servants can take so much time off work in the first place, are their jobs necessary? I’m sure the bloated public sector could be halved and we wouldn’t notice a difference. And that goes for the H of C and H of L as well.
As many others have said on here, if only we had a Conservative Government rather than one in name only, to have the guts to do something about it.
“I’m sure the bloated public sector could be halved and we wouldn’t notice a difference.”
We would notice an improvement I suspect. Much of what they do does positive harm.
It couldn’t be halved and, if it were, you would notice the difference.
Basically you are accusing all state employees – nurses, teachers, doctors, firefighters, soldiers – of being lazy parasites. My experience of them suggests this is far from true.
I really wish you lot would grow up.
You can halve the costs without halving the workforce. The upper tier of management, who often work three days a week or less could easily be reduced into fewer full time positions, costing far less.
Ideally that extra could then be used to support the actual front line workers, so they don’t have to claim benefits – another cost saving in admin and wages.
The problem is that all entities are now run on quasi-private, Tory doctrinaire lines.
That means that they must provide sufficient sinecures for the ex-public schoolboys on thumping salaries.
The front line staff are ever more stretched too, accordingly.
Do you ever digest peoples’ comments? Obviously you state the bleeding obvious in the public sector workers you have conveniently chosen but there as many if not more in the public sector who are not key workers and whose only function in life is to get through the day with nothing much of importance to do counting the days to their next holiday or sick leave and of course looking forward to the day when they can retire much earlier than those in the private sector on guaranteed pensions the country i.e. the rest of us cannot afford and can only dream of for ourselves. .
We’re all equal just that some are more equal
The quid pro quo with the civil service,was,as far as I know, that salary was less than private sector because of pension and job security.
Well..Cameron went back on long promise of RPI pension and there were several huge culls of civil servants from early 2000s onwards.
Thus far private and public are equal. Pensions under threat and no job security.
Also never forget those who were in mobile grades who upped sticks and moved for their jobs to be stranded by Mrs T and house price inflation in places they did not want to be.
Still for all moaners …I dare say a few job centres could do with staff. If they could afford the pay drop and cope with the work.
BTW..I was not a civil servant and never would have been but this is yet another divide and conquer tool.
Ordinary civil servants, like the elderly are NO ONE’s true enemy.
That will not happen I suspect and the private sector will, post the virus, be expected to pay loads of extra taxes to repay the governments judge extra borrowings for the virus and lost taxes and continue to carry the bloated and hugely inefficient state sector with their well paid jobs & gold plated pensions. Many of these over remunerated bureaucrats are mainly employed to harass, mug, licence, tax and inconvenience the productive sector too.
It doesn’t ! But what it will do, much like Auntie will, and all Socialist type constructs, is begin to eat its own tail.
“to think whether the neighbours would agree they have a need to be out and about”
…sums it up.
Had the Government sought to apply a lock down a couple of weeks ago then I think the non-compliance would have been greater than it is now and policing it would have been more difficult. I think that carrying us along on the journey was a good idea as more people now take coronavirus seriously.
We’ve locked the cell doors not the prison gates
Illegal immigrants still crossing english channel, channel tunnel open, ferries & flights still operating
So you want a WWII-type blockade of the country then.
Now that really would cause problems.
All you say makes good sense. Sadly there will inevitably be those who ignore the rules for the common good. They will do so for personal selfish gain or because they are stupid. They deserve the attention of authority.
Family is often a genetic term in the UK, not out of lack of regard for each other, but because careers lead to people being at distance from each other. None of my family are within fifteen miles of each other. Some hundreds and others thousands of miles apart. Thanks to modern communication we are all in contact. However no doubt we all have friends in closer proximity who can benefit from our friendship on a daily basis. Shopping plus moral and mental support where necessary. Authority must take into account this reality. Those of us in that position are in effect volunteers just as members of formal groups may be considered volunteers. We should all to a greater or lesser extent be looking out for each other. It can be done without close physical contact.
Your four proposals are vital. To allow them to work it must be absolutely clear how the money is applied for, transfered, and obtained. Employers know who they are no longer paying a wage or salary to and should be in part responsible for ensuring that ex workers get this benefit. The self employed are known to HMRC, National Insurance, and their banks. The unemployed are known to the DSS or whatever it is called these days. All these organisations would be quick to react if they thought that money was owed them or that they were being defrauded. They have the information, let them be swift in sending money out to those who need it. It is good that government have the right intentions but the means of carrying out those intentions are even more important to those who need it. Politically you will be judged on results.
Agricola
Further to your comments yesterday: I am equally convinced that much more could be done to make the diesel and petrol engine even less noxious than it is at present. Burning hydrogen would be even better. plus from today Politically you will be judged on results.
In the grand scheme of things all that matters will be the end result and in the subsequent brush up it will highlight those who have been found wanting, but virtually guaranteed that nobody will fall on their sword in the event of being found incompetent.
The same with different propulsion units for all vehicles. In the USA there is an ever growing ground swell towards “blue hydrogen, blue gas and many of the really bid transport companies and container ports are looking to this to drive their equipment. I have written on more than a number of occasions to my MP making him aware of the changing world to no effect. I now have taken to CC other MPs
on a purely information only basis in the hope that when the present crisis starts to wane then a look at new technology that will be of a massive assistance to our industrail will come to the fore. Too much of our future is being placed in an electric basket. I know that our host for the likes of you and me has been aware of the possibilities on thinking outside the box regarding fuel alternatives but at the moment other things are taking so much of his time. I just happen to think that the country will need to be able to see a new road to a new future with new ideas that tick so many of the boxes relating to the climate change agenda thereby keeping most people happy.
Steam reformation of methane is one faster route to the hydrogen economy. The UK doesn’t seem to want to get its methane out the ground.
Just a little question.
Why did Public Health England state that as of 19th March 2020 COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a HCID ( high consequence infectious disease)?
And why is that not newsworthy and why is the govt still intent on ruining the economy forever and taking away all our hard won rights?
Yes, this fact has been well broadcast in the blogosphere.
Because it is a technicality.
When every negative “technicality” is reported ad infinitum I can see no reason why something positive should not be shouted from the rooftops.
The downgrade is significant.
But it don’t suit the narrative!!
Another person asked that yesterday, as did I. We need and deserve an answer as it is crucial to how the epidemic should be handled.
… Could it be because the WHO’s PHEIC (Public Health Emergency of International Concern) declared on 30/01/‘20 and the warning of a COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic issued on 11/02/‘20 made the HCID irrelevant?
All sensible stuff. We desperately need to slow the growth of the infection as it is very clear that the NHS has woefully insufficient capacity of ventilators, trained people, protective equipment, testing capacity, organisational ability etc. Perhaps only about 1/8 of what it will be needed at the peak. Despite having had two+ months notice, but clearly they have done very little indeed yet. Get the veterinary staff and their ventilators involved too.
Listen to the pathetic obfuscation of Matt (the NHS is extremely well prepared) Hancock almost every day and also Nadhim Zahawi who was on Newsnight last night.
Expressions like within days, we have procured, ordered, some time in April, endless talk about the new antibody test (usually to distract from the lack of testing of even medical staff for the infection) …….
Reply Ministers are working hard and in good faith. They are trying to get the system to deliver more capacity and have been for several weeks.
Yes but they are very inefficient. Why if they are acting in good faith are they (it seems anyways) no longer reporting the real figures of deaths yesterday? If the 10% increase yesterday is true that is very encouraging but is it? Why was the release so delayed and so out of line with the expected trajectory and indeed with the figures from Scotland?
What is the truth here? Is it good news that it has only increase by 10% (less still in England) or are they using patient confidentiality to mislead about the UK increase?
We need to know the truth.
I disagree Lifelogic, I’m impressed with the doubling of ventilators, not all hospitals are similarly overwhelmed to some of those hospitals in London right now and everything should be done to move ventilation equipment and staff to London from the least affected hospitals and then ramp up the new ventilator manufacturing to fill those other hospitals back up as the virus moves around the Country.
Good news from Dyson today too.
Good news indeed from the great Sir James
Let us hope they work and can be sorted in time.
They will be overwhelmed and very soon too. Why have they been so slow to lift NHS capacity and to slow the spread of the infection. Why did they not learn from China, Italy and the rest?
“Why have they been so slow to lift NHS capacity”
I really don’t know, I’ve worked in logistics for 38 years and I always send my resources quickly to where they are needed most urgently.
On these page yesterday is was pointed out that if Hospital ‘Management’ and their respective Procurement Departments had ordered the protected equipment it would have been delivered the next day. But they didn’t.
The Health Minister does not manage individual units. With over 2,000,000, that’s 2 million people working in the NHS all with different requirements it would/could never work. That is why there are some very highly paid managers responsible for every day detail in the smooth operations of each medical unit.
Many people believe that the Secretary of State for Health actually manages the NHS.
The management of the NHS is ultimately the responsibility of its CEO, Simon Stevens, who is answerable to Parliament for the way the organisation spends its £120 Billion budget.
Reply to reply
I’m sure you are right JR but they are trying to enact the impossible and are making things dire, worse. They are surely worse than the virus certainly now and, the virus in real terms has done sweet remainer all.It has not even lifted a leg but merely scowled.
We must all get back to work. Our country, obviously, cannot function by not working. This would seem a universal truth. We work to make things work!
Sir John:
Thank you for the good job you are doing to help to bring the concerns of us all to the Government.
Personally, I think the Government is doing a very good job, in the impossible task of having to satisfy everyone,. If only the media would stop criticising, or ‘holding the Government to account’, as they like to call it.
We should thank all the the public spirited people who have so kindly volunteered to assist in any way they can. What an amazing response to the call. Kindness is alive and well in the UK. It gladdens the heart to see it.
Alas they are not doing a very good job at all. They could have been far more efficient in getting the NHS ready and should have locked down earlier given this NHS under capacity.
I’ve read many times now people saying that the NHS is ‘under capacity’ but none of my research can tell me the actual figures? For example the number of active case virus patients in hospital ?
To state something is under capacity suggests you know what the capacity levels are? Please enlighten me to link of this info
Cheshire Girl you are right to applaud JR for doing a good job. As to the government doing a good job, no not at all. It has damaged our country severely like no other..impossible to find such government in my lifetime. Impossible!!!
It is the job of the media to hold the government to account. If you want uncritical media then you need to look to North Korea or Iran.
The fact is that Johnson’s mistakes have already cost lives. People have died because he was too busy with Brexit and saving Priti Patel’s career to pay attention to the risk.
If we had imposed the lockdown three weeks ago the outbreak would have been less severe, fewer people would have died, fewer jobs would have gone – and the ultimate economic hit would not have been so big.
When Italy and France were imposing lockdowns his advice was to sing happy birthday and wash your hands. Incompetence in the extreme.
I’ll repeat what I keep saying. They should of kept all vunerable people (old, obese, ill, immune compromised, diabetic) under wraps and supported by the Government and let the rest of us catch the virus.
We all have to catch the virus at sometime. We can’t hide in our homes whilst the economy goes back to the stone age. More people will die from a 6.3% drop in GDP than the virus according to a Bristol Professor.
Sweden is open and its economy is still moving. Deaths have not gone up higher than Norway. Daily Mail reports “Europe’s odd man out: Sweden refuses to bring in lockdowns despite 2,272 infections, keeps bars open and even ENCOURAGES people to go out”
If it turns out Sweden is correct the Conservative Party will vanish like a Paul Daniels magic trick at the next election.
The most common medical oath sworn by doctors is the Lasagna Oath. I have included two relevant clauses below. I do not think doctors are following the last clause of the oath.
– I will prevent disease whenever I can, for prevention is preferable to cure.
– I will remember that I remain a member of society, with special obligations to all my fellow human beings, those sound of mind and body as well as the infirm.
I assume state sector workers are mainly getting 100% of pay and private sector ones 80% of pay and so far self employed ones are getting very little indeed. One can see the priorities of the government very clearly.
But they of course the government have no money they will just borrow it and it will all have to be repaid by even higher taxes on the private sector as soon as it is over. So when Boris talks about putting their arm round people I assume it will mean around their necks or reaching into their pockets. When on earth is he going to cancel the moronic HS2 and the zero carbon lunacy and all the grants for the very expensive and unreliable renewables?
Good heavens, it’s only 8am and Professor Know It All has already posted four lectures to the Government – do you live with anyone who could press your Off switch please?
I like Lifelogic 99% of the time. I wish he were President of the UK
So does he.
Most kind.
Lifelogic how are you going to feel when the self-employed are all asked to pay 12% national insurance on every £1 over £166 per week plus the 13.8% section the Employer’s pay that you will have to add on to your charge rates in order to pay like small businesses do when you do get back to work if you want all the same benefits, I take it you won’t be moaning about that change?
There is going to be a day of reckoning on all this and I’m annoyed that people that are being asked to work and its not just medical staff will probably end up being punished in the long run with higher taxes and without a two-week to three month staycation on 80% of pay covered by future taxpayers.
You see no-one is going to be happy especially when the benefit class keep getting all of their benefits PLUS a top-up £1000!
As for public sector staff I hope that you have all agreed if you are on furlough and can’t work that you are on furlough pay only and you help to share the future taxpayer burden on this protection pay.
He won’t. Ever. That would mean admitting they were wrong, wrong, wrong. So it won’t happen. The madness will continue and crush the country even faster than before COVID-19.
It’s not a question of the priorities of the government, just a question of the complexities of supporting the self-employed.
By the sound of it The Government’s financial help to the man in the street won’t be happening soon.
I do not want anything from the government say, good governance. But that bird flew long ago.
Not true.
The way that the Spanish army and volunteers have reacted, shown on last night’s news, was impressive. They were making paracetamol and masks. Has the NHS asked anyone to make essential drugs which are out of patent. Commercial drug companies are unlikely to volunteer unless they are paid. Is the NHS even considering using or making enough chloroquine if other countries show that it is effective?
Chloroquine inhibits replication of the virus in human cells.
It has been widely used as an anti malarial drug for many decades and it was proven to be effective when used in the treatment of SARS another coronavirus with similar characteristics to COVID-19.
Not much harm in giving it a try then is there?
Yes ,but as I pointed out the other day chloroquine was probably the reason our daughter was born with a cleft palate in Singapore in 1968 .
A proven anti malarial but with side effects then. Now there are chloroquine resistant strains of malaria as well as paludrine resistant , certainly since 1982 when As general manager I was responsible for 1000
Employees in PNG in a malarial region .
So by all means use Chloroquine but on prescription so that it’s suppressant and curative roles and dosages are properly assessed and controlled .
The hydroxychoroquine + antibiotic treatment falls into the “not invented here” category and hence will be given the usual treatment. It will be downplayed as unproven or similar excuse, or ignored as if it never existed.
The answer to the last question is “yes”. They are in touch with South Korea to gain their experience of these types of drugs for example. Also, for example, doctors all over the world have direct access on-line information (videos and so on) from Italy on treatments. However their priority is to actually do this work rather than waste time explaining it to the media who would then launch into complaints about speed and differing opinions on it’s effectiveness and demands for peer review and so on. When the public inquiry comes I hope the media as a whole are dragged over the coals for their obstructive scaremongering and axe grinding. As a small example some idiot wasted a question at the press conference a couple of days ago asking if the reason construction workers had to still go to work was that the Conservatives had received a donation from the construction industry at some point in the past. An utter waste of a question for a start because he knew what the answer would be.
Indeed is chloroquine effective or not in reducing those who get the more sever reactions. Or even is it likely to be effective and it does no harm try it out. Might blood transfusion from recovered people (who have developed antibodies help), can we somehow stimulate peoples immune systems in other ways.
Good morning Sir John
As Duncan Ballantine said how come ‘Common Sense’ is not that common.
Keep up the good work Sir John and everyone keep safe
Certainly not in government, nor in whomever did the pandemic advanced planning for the “very well prepared” NHS nor whomever decided what should go into the emergency pandemic equipment store it seems. An ability to be able to manufacture (very quickly and locally) such equipment as ventilators, viral test kits, protective gear for staff …. as needed was surely fairly predictable?
Just as if you prepared a store for a potential war you would need to be able to manufacture guns, aircraft, vehicles, ammunition, explosives etc. very quickly.
Ventilators are a fairly simple thing to manufacture quickly too with a little of advanced planning and they have had two months notice too. As at today the NHS only have 5000 with up to 8000 – 12000 “in the pipeline” according to the Minister of State for Health at the Department of Health and Social Care.
They will perhaps need as many as 30,000 with staffing within two weeks or so!
We have several well organised delivery companies ,many tradesmen with vans who could take their tools out and taxis parked doing nothing. There are cars with nowhere to go in garages and on the street. Yet the big supermarkets can’t deliver enough food to those ordered to stay at home or those that can’t go to the shop.
Even some public spirited students on my road have offered to do shopping for people confined and they are doing this using the bus.
If the highly paid managers and civil servants can’t organise delivery, then someone else should take over.
Here’s an idea. Local supermarket managers are told to request a job on the internet trust a builder websites. The job is call at Tesco at 7 am and pick up the shopping. ordered on our website with our staff helping to put it in bags. Deliver 10 bags to the addresses within 5 miles. The customers will be asked to confirm delivery within the day. Wear a mask on delivery. Do not reply if you have symptoms or have contact with anyone with symptoms. Job value £50.
I do think it’s a little sad that people are feeling the need to ask quite so many questions of the government.
My father, a widow of 88 years, meets daily in the park with around 6 or 8 other dog walkers. They walk for an hour and chat as they walk. However, since the lockdown they have taken to walking in pairs at a distance , and before they depart, they stand in a huge circle at a distance from one another and wind up the walk with a general natter.
And they didn’t even need to ask the government! They used common sense! And my father is then quite content to return home and spend the day and evening alone with his dog, while his food is delivered by family members.
I read this morning that many Italians in Northern Italy sold their leather goods and textiles companies to China. Italy then allowed 100K Chinese from Wuhan/Wenzhou to move to Italy to work in these factories, with direct Wuhan flights. Could this be why Northern Italy is Europe’s CV-19 hot spot?
This interesting 2013 BBC article gives further background.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-21350013
Yes, that has been quite well covered.
I am incredibly disappointed by the Government’s support for the self-employed. As someone has pointed out in a previous post, HMRC is incredibly efficient at extracting money owed to the Treasury, so it’s certainly perfectly capable of identifying and offering some financial support to the self-employed. This is extremely damaging to the CP, who are now being seen as only helping PAYE workers. As if the self-employed don’t contribute £5 billion annually to the economy. They have been hung out to dry and they will not forget this next time they stand in the voting booth.
But what choice will they have in the voting booth the soft socialist Conservatives or worse or far, far worse.
Many thanks for your efforts John, always a voice of reason.
Everyone now is in the shoes of the self employed having to make their own decision-making based on common sense as SJR rightly says.
This is a culture shock, a multiple shock as many will not know how to adapt and sad to say Mr Corbyn is out of his depth by his example and counter productive criticism when many are ” in at the deep end”.
Edward De Bono’s Thinking Courses have been rapidly taken up by other countries for decades but ignored here in UK due to the intransigence of the education blob. Now they are needed more than ever as the nanny state approach cannot deal with problem solving.
We need everyone to think creatively and see the hidden advantages in the disadvantage and focus on solutions.
Thank goodness we have you SJR an oasis in the desert of common sense.
There is so much carping by armchair ‘experts’ and irrelevant posturing by certain politicians. The rules couldn’t be clearer but of course the govt hasn’t written specific hour by hour instructions for every single person. It has been totally clear to me what the rules are for work and social contact from the first.
Of course the govt are seeking to get as many tests as soon as possible. Likewise the ppe equipment needed. What else do labour politicians and ranting leftists on social media think they are doing? But like every other country in the world there is a scramble for resources at an exceptional time.
The really big error of public policy so far has been siddiq khans reduction of service on the tube which has forced crowding together.
Here’s an idea. Local supermarket managers are told to request a job on the internet trust a builder websites. The job is call at Tesco at 7 am and pick up the shopping. ordered on our website with our staff helping to put it in bags. Deliver 10 bags to the addresses within 5 miles. The customers will be asked to confirm delivery within the day. Wear a mask on delivery. Do not reply if you have symptoms or have contact with anyone with symptoms. Job value £50.
Why would people do it now Stred when they think they can get money for nothing?
The MMT Job Guarantee (JG) Scheme should be implemented. The unemployed / furloughed self-employed should be paid by the state to work in the NHS or other public services, rather than thousands of volunteers who already have income sources else they wouldn’t be able to work for nothing.
If a JG person has a vehicle of some sort he can deliver food from retailers and wholesalers. It has been suggested that £10 per hour for a guaranteed 35 hour week plus a vehicle supplement. All paid through their previous / existing public or private payroll systems.
As Neil Wilson says on Bilbo (Wednesday, March 25) “Volunteering – when there is a systemic shortage of work – is almost certainly denying somebody else a job and an income. Usually somebody who can’t make a rent payment.”
A friend who worked as a carer many years ago recently renewed her skills on a course to go back to it. This was just as the c-virus news started. All 15 on her course passed, and have now – eventually – been sent their uniforms – BUT not been told to go anywhere – or any start date. So much for places “desperately” needing their help. Some of the women on her course put their notice in at their previous job – and have now been left with no income because of presumably lies, red tape and incompetence. Trained people not being used – while untrained people – who will not have been checked out for any criminal record etc – are asked to turn up. Madness.
The Govt needs to get some of the utilities to show more common sense to.
The government could today remove the carbon tax from energy bills
Sadly today’s post reflects the dictatorial, police state the UK has now entered. (This is not a reflection on Sir John). As I indicated a couple of days ago the situation in which the Govt controls the mobility (transport, education, jobs) of the people and its food supplies is truly frightening and this is the situation we now have. If MP’s as awhole had common sense they certainly would not have let the Coronavirus Bill pass without a 2, or at most, 3 month sunset clause – 2 years of Chairman-like powers is the end of the UK. Before we know it, we’ll probably close Parliament as it is no longer needed.
Common sense? As I indicated yesterday driving the economy in a Venezuela or North Korea like direction (or worse) is a high risk gamble in terms of childhood mortality, life expectancy and welfare. It is certainly not obvious that the cure is better than the illness.
Common sense? In my area, presumably over the whole country, the recycling centres/tips are closed. These are areas in which people are typically distanced (individually operated machinery). Stop being dispose of waste is hardly a good approach to health. Moreover, in my area, those on lower income typically shopped in the markets, particularly for fruit and veg, so the markets have been closed.
Common sense? Some realise that more public transport allows people to spread out – but Mayor Khan? Some understand that a 24 hour supermarket can spread the load over a greater window than a 12 hour opening supermarket. Some understand that if shopping for one’s own family and now additional elderly relatives/neighbours that you need to be able to buy more of some basics otherwise you have to shop (and risk contact) more than once. Some appreciate that vitamin D is likely important to limit respiratory diseases, in contrast the police are reported to be stopping people taking the sun rather than spreading them out, etc ed
Much more transparency is still needed on the numbers from Govt. We hear roughly that London is ahead of the Midlands which may be ahead of the rest, although the whole country is under the same lockdown.
Until yesterday, we could all have done a simple normal distribution fit to the reported national totals (assuming behaviour continued and followed Italy – which it may not) and estimate inflection at about 13th April, with max daily deaths at about 700, with final total around 18,000 with 90% by 25th April, but yesterday’s new deaths (25th March) were much lower and indicate shortening time and total down (though one point only). We need transparent predictions with numbers to be given today / tomorrow given the draconian lockdown continues and where UK needs to be between 6th and 13th April to inform review after 3 weeks of lockdown. We need to see the basis of decision before the decision is made.
It is more important than ever that we keep our petrol and diesel cars.
Now we have a taste of life as promulgated by St. Greta the goblin of Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion. The virus has come at an opportune time to remind politicians the absurdity of the zero carbon policy founded on pseudo science whilst neglecting the here and now.
Impoverishing the populace following unproven nonesense will cost you dearly.
Please National Grid, don’t give priority to wind farms sd recently and cause another power cut which results in the frozen food being wasted.
Allister Heath is, as usual, exactly right today in the Telegraph. Why were governments so badly prepared for this Pandemic. Clearly the exact form it took and when it occurred were not predictable like an earth quake – but it was a well known threat. We have people paid to plan for the threat and we clearly could have been hugely better prepared.
Also how on earth are we going to get the economy back on track quickly.
The people paid to worry about threats like pandemics have spent the last five years dealing with your Brexit. And after Coronavirus they’ll be back dealing with your Brexit again. Coronavirus has come along and made us sicker and poorer. And your Brexit makes us poorer again still.
It genuinely it not rocket science.
We heard on the Today Programme this morning two of the most influential experts discussing the likely number of deaths from the Virus.
For the first time it was admitted that at least two thirds of those that have died so far would probably have died in short order anyway, such was their poor state of health. In the light of this revelation, how can the Government justify trashing our economy in such a comprehensive manner ?
Surely there will need to be a debate on whether it would have been better to have told everyone over 70 and in high risk groups to self-isolate much, much earlier and allowed those at low risk to carry on working with far less restrictions on economic activity ?
In the months to come, I hope the Government can come up with an fiscal wheeze to write off all the money that is currently being spent supporting individuals unable to work. Otherwise, we will be burdened with having to repay through taxation, the countless hundred billions of pounds that will have been spent.
It might cause a spike in inflation but, given the competitive nature of trading in the internet age, that risk will be much reduced and would be a price well worth paying.
It would be unlikely to cause any further exchange rate reductions as every country in the world will be in a similar position.
One should not assume the government is going to last very long now. Weeks?It would be a bad bet if things roll on at this speed in all respects
Sir John,
I hope you are one of the MPs lobbying government about business loans backed by government guarantees. The problem is that the government only guarantees 80% and the banks are requiring personal director guarantees for most of the rest leaving banks with very little risk. As someone at the sharp end, I can tell you categorically that this will not work in its stated aim of trying to keep otherwise viable SME businesses afloat during this crisis. Directors, already worried about their financial futures with job at risk and pension fund decimated, will not be prepared to put their remaining personal assets on the line.
The devil is in the detail….I’ve been in your position in 2008 and never again will I risk all on a promise of jam tomorrow
I don’t understand why flights have continued to be allowed to arrive from all over the world and particularly from places with high incidences of Covid-19 such as China, Iran, Italy, Spain, New York and Los Angeles. There appear to be no quarantining of arrivees. Remember when UK people were sent to be put in isolation on the Wirral? It seems a long time ago. How can we control this virus if we have an open door through which potential carriers may enter?
Open door Brian – and an open South Coast border as well.
Its not just flights, the channel tunnel, ferries and small boats crossing the english channel still in operation
Probably because government has not a clue it is happening.
They have just announced that the earliest person to fly back infected was someone who was skiing in Austria in January. He then infected his family. How many others continued to fly abroad to infected areas and came back without realising that they were infections? The epidemic was more advanced than the health authority realised..
What a great time to fill the potholes.
We think alike on this Javelin.
correct, what an opportunity wish contracts where that flexible….it will take highways agency and local government months just too draw up the paperwork
Many millions are being saved each week by the absence of council and ALMO vans making unnecessary repairs and “improvements.” In my tiny street there are usually three vans per day making improvements etc. for years In these weeks, none!!! A massive saving to the authorities and tax payer.
Even paying council and ALMO staff full salary for them not to go to work is a huge saving.
jav…..I suggest whenever the Police stop drivers, the answer could be ‘ I’m filling the holes in society’.
fits most things?
Indeed but I doubt if they will be doing much of it.
One of the roads through our village was supposed to be repaired now. It’s been cancelled. Why?
John, you are a gem keeping positive and still blogging every day with information, thank you.
I get really upset when I read about people over 70 stuck in their homes with no younger friends or family who can get their shopping, what is our Country coming to that they don’t have younger neighbours to call or fitter younger family member’s friends nearby to get their food for them, some are worried about getting money out because they need to pay strangers to pick things up for them. My parents don’t live nearby but early on we all came together on a rota and their neighbour who they haven’t known for very long has stepped in and shouts over the fence to ask if they need any essentials. Same for my father in law who lives alone hundreds of miles away he says he’s been self-isolating for two years and not to worry about him, he told his carer she could come 3 times a week instead of 7 this weekend because he thought other people might need her too and he’ll stay in his nightwear.
Unfortunately a-tracy, there are already cases of strangers offering to “fetch shopping” – and then walking away with the person’s cash, never to be seen again. What happens when the “cashless society” is forced upon us? Will the person needing help have to give their card and their pin number over to a complete stranger?
I’ve heard that bigneil too, this is where local co-ops and tesco who put lots of little family corner shops out of business could help more, a family shop would know the local regulars and take a phone order, deliver and take a cheque or cash on delivery but as you say times have changed.
Sir John please add landlords, those who invest their very own money in society, to your list. At present the Govt. has specifically given permission for business and corporations, all receiving grants and having ditched their costs, not to pay rents.
This will lead to bankruptcy and Banks will not want to pick up the pieces.
I’m thinking of demolishing my shops to save on the business rates that I as a landlord are responsible for on empty shops.
Indeed charging business rates on empty shops is an outrage.
The DT reports that NHS staff are wearing bin bags because protective equipment is in short supply.
The NHS should have spent less money on Diversity Managers and more on medical equipment.
Agreed Bob. They should also not be spending on “Aspiring model” boob jobs, nor sorting out botched plastic surgery jobs that people have had done abroad “cos it’s cheaper”. Then the taxpayer has to cough up for the repair or the NHS gets sued.
agree
My wife received a letter from the NHS recently about testing for cancer. On the back page there was a message in ten different languages, including Chinese and two types of Arabic text, which in English offered a telephone advice and translation service.
In other countries like France, if you can’t speak the language, you provide your own translator. Some businesses must be making a good living at the expense of the taxpayer.
that was Tony Blair legacy of ‘multiculturalism’ which has never been reversed due to fear of upsetting some people
And are these Diversity Managers still working and drawing their pay? I am not impressed with this hero worship which is being encouraged for the NHS and everyone in it.
I fear we will never get back from this state involvement in everything when this panic is over. And the idea that the state can remimburse every loss everywhere is insane. We will soon be bankrupt and self reliance will be a concept thrown in the bin. Dependency will be deeply embedded and entitlement the norm and unchallengable.
You are right on common sense John but it suits the media agenda to construct elaborate cases not explicitly covered by the rules and then use that to push their agenda that the government’s communication strategy is a shambles. I think this is because they are plainly too thick to argue against Whitty and co. on the actual strategy so as a displacement activity they moan about the communications strategy which in their own minds they know something about.
Aren’t the media just selling their wares, which means the ‘egos’ of their people. Keep asking how long a piece of string is and the public will be fooled into believing you have an informative question that deserves an answer,
Sir John
Please can we use your site to remind everybody that at 8pm tonight there will be a on the door step, in the open window, on the street applause session to show our support and gratitude to the wonderful staff across the whole of the NHS who are in the front line of this national emergency
The people on the front-line are every private sector employee who are no doubt facing redundancy, insecurity, bankruptcy and all the worry and psychological pressure that comes with this. Meanwhile those in the public sector enjoy a job for life, early retirement, a FS pension, a 4x mortgage facility and flexible working with ZERO worry about where the next meal is coming from
Step outside of the gilded public sector and life becomes a dog fight for survival, a fight against emotional torment and a fight against a client state that serves its own at the expense of those who produce the wealth that is abused for public sector enrichment
Labour are clapping alright. They’re the ones who will profit hugely in many ways from this PM’s massive lurch into socialist parasitism
Don’t hold your breath
I won’t be. What a load of rubbish. I don’t get hand-clapped for doing my job.
I am a royalist but it’s interesting that Prince Charles has very mild symptoms of the virus and Camilla none yet two testing kits were used on them whereas our brave doctors and nurses working on the front line are denied them. We hear many of the rich and famous are deciding to get tested even if they show no symptoms. Why isn’t Matt Hancock not commandeering all testing kits so they can be used on those who truly need and deserve them?
” We hear many of the rich and famous are deciding to get tested ” – of course they are – just another way to get their name and photo in the papers again.
Indeed it is an outrage that front line NHS workers cannot get tested (or get the protective gear) and get back to work. Often NHS staff share houses too and then they might all be off work isolating.
I too am a Royalist. But not very keen on having Charles as King with his daft political views, his do as I say not as I do climate alarmism and his pushing of quack medicine. He should have kept out of politics as the Queen does. Especially as he is so totally misguided and hypocritical.
I am not a royalist.
Meant to say:
I am not a royalist, and deplore the privileges given to these so called ‘royals’.
I am ‘not’ a Royalist and I am definitely not a Republican either.
In a modern Society of equals isn’t it a bit perverse that we breed people to be Royal. Surely that’s a type of modern slavery. What chance have they to ever be normal when they are albeit plushly imprisoned by the people of this country to ‘serve’ – what ever that is.
Sir John, once again thank you for providing this blog and its varied contributions
I now find due to these strange nay interesting times I now have the opportunity to not only glance at contriutions but to read them all
Its much better than watching the BBC news
John, what is the problem compensating the self employed? Employees and Employers are being supported by the Government and small business are getting cash grants irrespective of how much their businesses make. Why can’t the self employed be given cash grants in the same way? I was speaking to two Accountants yesterday who hire out their barn as a sideline for a few weeks in the summer who will qualify for the £10,000 cash grant even though their barn doesn’t generate that much just because they registered as a business. Meanwhile the self employed in many cases earning far more than that (I’ve lost over £3,00 this week alone) are losing their livelihoods because they are being offered nothing. Irrespective of their earnings, in the same way business are being given cash lifelines, why can’t the self employed be given the same?
We are told Sunak is going to make an announcement today but we don’t want to know how we can claim universal credit or other benefits, we just want to be treated the same as everyone else and given the same support.
Small business aren’t all getting £10,000 cash grants irrespective of how much their businesses make? Where did you get that information from? Our accountant has told us differently.
It would be an idea if the police made themselves scarce after say two weeks. Perhaps they can arrange with themselves on a strike. We wish them well. I certainly do genuinely.
Dear Sir John Redwood
A timely analysis of where we are in Britain in the fight against Coronavirus. Evidence from different countries around the world would indicate full lock-down sooner, but for a shorter period is most effective. China, for example took drastic steps sooner and now the number of new cases has dropped to almost nothing and-as restrictions are relaxed- the Chinese economy is recovering. Donald Trump’s softly softly approach (with initial denial about what was happening) is more harmful because the disease is spreading fast and the resultant restrictions will end up being protracted- causing greater damage to the USA economy (and thus to Donald Trump’s chances of re-election in November!).
In Britain the measures are appropriate, though if I were in Boris Johnson’s shoes I would have acted sooner with the more severe measures to stop the spread of disease. I would also have imposed a ban on shopping (and sought the Army in assisting with home deliveries instead) and been more honorous in my definition of what “Key Workers permitted to travel” would be- Police, NHS Staff, the Army, food producers, Chemists, Banks, delivery drivers, local and national government, Social Services….that would have been it! Reducing opportunities for large numbers of people to be close to each other (whether in supermarkets or commuting on packed trains) has to be the overwhelming priority with a contageous virus capable of killing up to 4% of all who are infected.
In the longer term there are the Fiscal and Monetary implications of Borrowing and Printing ££100 billions to stop the Economy tanking- indicatiors such as the Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) show this happening. A deep Recession also has Monetary and Fiscal implications. You will need, Sir to be planning ahead to consider how Boris Johnson will also be able to fulfill Manifesto Pledges in what will become a Much Less Accommodating environment for Government Borrowing or expansionary Monetary Policies (like Quantitative Easing) in future.
In particular, this means a discussion about Wealth Taxes- such as a Land Value Tax will be needed: Politically and economically Wealth Taxes are less harmful than raising Income Tax or VAT- although many of the Conservatives’ traditional supporters in the Shires will detest them and would hate any Government that imposes them. But if Boris Johnson is serious about “levelling up” and shifting the Conservatives’ Support Base to be more Northern and Working Class this is a policy nettle that MUST be grasped. We have an ageing population, more money will be needed for Pensions, the NHS and Social Care in future- so a serious discussion and confrontation about Wealth Taxes is one that has been bought forwards by Coronavirus (and the economic implications of measures needed to contain it). Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak need to know this.
By the way, with the right mix of Tax Rises (perhaps with some cuts to Income Tax to compensate) Britain could cope with higher taxes and still have economic growth. Norway and Sweden still had economic growth (Norway even managed to build up a Sovereign Wealth Fund) despite the governments there taxing well over 40% of GDP throughout the 1980’s and 1990’s- and it’s not just because of North Sea Oil (which Sweden did not really have) that they were able to do this! So Britain could cope with higher taxes on Wealth and still have economic growth going forwards.
I trust that you and your family are keeping safe and well at this difficult time.
Ian Pennell
Ian Pennell,
The Chines Communist Party did not act early.
It locally denied.
It locally punished those warning.
It nationally denied.
It nationally denied human to human transmission (even after infections were outside China).
I do not think we should believe anything with the CCP’s hands on it, not should we succumb to a Chairman’s rule / police state model for 2 years.
(In the USA the CDC had unfortunately botched a reagent in its tests, hence the delay at the centre. Red tape / regs that slowed up others stepping in early with tests. I do not know if we yet know how the CDC had a reagent problem.)
Not sure I understand the logic behind the recycling centers closing.
With more people at home surely more gardening and DIY will likely be completed but it will bested over the whole week rather than most visiting at weekends.
A visit to the tip does not involve personal contact within 2 metres of anyone as you unload stuff yourself the only contact likely is with the person who you have to verify identity with, and surely that could be waived for a short period.
Meanwhile garden rubbish, grass cuttings and other stuff builds up at home, and when eventually the recycling centres open up, there will be a huge surge in people attending.
Aware all workers need to be kept safe, but such centres are open for normal council rubbish collections which go to exactly the same site.
“Bested” should read “be used”
Good morning Sir John,
I have just clipped this from the Government website:
“As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious diseases (HCID) in the UK.”
Could you explain why the country was put in lockdown days AFTER they knew this to be the case.
No ”common sense” ?
Polly
So thousands of people do not die for lack of NHS capacity of course. They did it rather too late alas.
How’s the ”common sense” going in the British government in investigating fully the ACE/ARB research outlined in the BMJ, The Lancet and by Louisiana State University ?
Nothing happening apparently !
Does the British government have ”common sense” ?
Polly
“to think whether the neighbours would agree they have a need to be out and about”
I think, Sir John, that when it comes to this, we are well and truly into 1984 territory. It is exactly how people behave in a totalitarian state.
Marxist Sanders praises the Chancellor. This is the ultimate indictment of this Tory government and the death of Thatcherism. This government has delivered to Labour even more power than they could ever have imagined by expanding the size and reach of the State.
We are now living in a politically engineered environment.
Police checkpoints now John? Can we still flee accross the Berlin Wall or is it too late?
Amusing how the globalists are using c-19 as an excuse for World Government !
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/mar/26/gordon-brown-calls-for-global-government-to-tackle-coronavirus
Polly
Why has coronovirus left the UK intact in real terms?
Because I am here! It fears me like no other. Frightened to death of me. It is right to be scared.
My dog agrees with me. He knows me
Boris was right not to have Steve Baker in Cabinet. He is a weak crybaby. Cannot keep his head and the war against Mr Virus has not even begun except by his allies in Supermarket chain leaderships.