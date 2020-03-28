Getting eggs into boxes

Today I joined the MP call to the Cabinet office to provide feedback on virus related problems. One of the issues I raised was the continued empty shelf problem for a few products. I took the case of eggs as an example.
There are still the same number of eggs being produced as before the clampdown came into effect. Apparently there are plenty of eggs, but a large number are available in catering packs which are far too big to sell in supermarkets. According to the BBC Radio 4 Farming programme big caterers are more than happy to transfer their egg contracts temporarily to the supermarkets, but the eggs need to be packed in retail packs. There are few manufacturers of the egg boxes, with a main producer in Denmark said to be closed for virus reasons.
I suggested the Cabinet Office/DEFRA help the private sector come up with a solution to a shortage of retail egg packs. UK packaging firms may be able to respond to the need quickly. Retailers might be able to buy in the catering packs and let people buy loose eggs, as we buy loose vegetables, for those who keep their last egg box and take it back to refill. That would take some pressure off.
There are a few other lines in common short supply where there can be fixes.
I am also sending these thoughts to DEFRA, as filling all the shelves again would reassure the public and remind people who are thinking of hoarding they have no need to hoard.
Sir John,
I’m reminded of the robot in Hitchhiker’s Guide, ‘brain the size of a planet and you ask me to solve the egg delivery problem..’
How pathetic are we become, so dependent on the state to solve all our problems. This is truly a sad reflection, that you should have to suggest a solution for a trivial issue that common sense can solve in an instant. This is what a socialist state looks like; are we?
No one asked him to solve that problem.
John raised it himself.
For some time with successive Governments all afraid of the People have dragged us in to the mire of you do nothing and your master will provide, don’t contribute and you will get rewards. The ultimate Socialist Super State.
Make the People dependent, remove self reliance, then you have 1984 control. Any sane society would notice it doesn’t matter how warm and cuddly it seems it is still a Dictatorship.
Why don’t you look at this more broadly?
How come the shelves are full, even in epidemic-stricken Milan and Turin?
Why is this only really a problem here and elsewhere in the English-speaking world such as Australia?
Peter Wood
Agree entirely, though it is possible to sum up what you say by reference to dogs, as in ‘gone to’.
It’s over. The only hope for the country is a rebirth. We’ll have to write off the current system in entirety, perhaps turning the country into a republic.
Alternatively just get out and live somewhere else, claiming refugee status if necessary.
Indeed so, and wasn’t there an issue yesterday about who in hospitals could wear what. Needed some form of national directive I think. If the hospitals are sent the kit it should up to each hospital to decide. No doubt the bureacrats who decide these things are on big salaries and nowhere near the front line.
Peter Wood, It is not all doorstep clapping and inability to function without state direction. Some distilleries and Ineos have set up production lines for alcohol based sanitising gel; Dyson and G-Tech have developed ventilators in a matter of days.
And the one of my children who is a GP (even though Jerry doesn’t believe it) has reported that their group set up phone/video based triage in opposition to the prodnoses at the local health authority. What is more they set up rooms specifically for Covid-19 triage with a separate entrance to avoid mixing patients, even though again the authorities opposed them.
What this pandemic has shown is that private and individual initiative beats state direction every time. If only the state would set us free under normal circumstances.
Ineos, Dyson and G-Tech, and others, have performed admirably. Quite a contrast to Trump’s having to throw the Defense Production Act at the likes of General Motors.
“What this pandemic has shown is that private and individual initiative beats Tory UK state direction every time. If only the Tory UK state would set us free under normal circumstances.”
There – repair complete, Nick.
It’s different in some other countries.
On the surface this might appear as a simple problem with a simple solution but if all MPs came up with 650 different solutions to 650 different problems it could combat some of the fears of lockdown
Or the government could just reverse the policy of lockdown like in Sweden…problem solved
glen cullen
“Or the government could just reverse the policy of lockdown like in Sweden…problem solved”
Agreed.
The fact that the government and their scientific advisers (with a vested interest) let the virus in nullifies any claim they may make to have moral high ground.
They will often cite another country as being totally stricken with the virus, but still allow flights to the UK from that country as if nothing had happened.
You may ask why the lack of common sense……it’s simple – we’re being had over.
Don’t think for a minute they intend this perverse social control to be temporary. There will be a whole load of permanent ‘not allowed’s’ to come out of this. And of course they’ll make sure the big boys get every last penny off us
Born of this crisis will be extreme S*^! Life Syndrome for the plebs, count on it.
Very sensible John, but perhaps worth considering how people purchased and conveyed home eggs before the taken-for-granted box? They would take a rigid basket with some kind of loose padding/straw to prevent breakage, so perhaps something similar that could take a dozen eggs could be designed by some bright spark and manufactured quite rapidly?
An obvious point- once there are actual shortages in the shops it makes perfect sense to raise the personal stock level, i.e. hoard. But since actual usage will remain largely constant the problem will ultimately solve itself.
If course ‘re-opening commercial food outlets would obviate the need to create a new packaging industry just to last a month or so.
Not only can I not get a food delivery, even though my age places me in lockdown, but I hear from others that eggs are like gold dust now, such is the demand. They appear to be nowhere to be seen.
Eggs are a very nutritious food, and can be extremely useful when nothing else is available. Everyone should have access to them. They should be rationed, so that all customers get some. There is going to be a real problem of malnutrition , if the present problem of getting good food to people who need it, goes on.
“There is going to be a real problem of malnutrition , if the present problem of getting good food to people who need it, goes on.”
…..and of course provides the perfect excuse to keep us in the EU.
Ever wonder why borders were not slammed shut and airports closed ?
Do not be absolutely certain that we are not being had over. All governments work underlying agendas in crises.
In any event, deliberately allowing the virus in (which is what they did) has destroyed any trust people might have had.
It’ll be – ‘Oh we’re better off in the EU because that way we can guarantee food on the shelves’.
The UK is not in the European Union, Steve, so cannot be kept in.
The new problem at the supermarket is the queueing that is in place to ensure social distancing.People will now buy more than they need just to avoid the hours stood outside in bad weather.
We may have moved slight to avoid panic buying and social distancing but created another problem. Older people will find it difficult to stand for long times.
Social, moral and economic cohesion is breaking down; you only have to walk down the high street to evidence this. I fear the harm we are doing to ourselves
Supermarkets should sell timed entry slots to the shops – £10 a pop, to be credited from the same credit card used to purchase the slot which must also be used to purchase the food bought. That would save the queueing and be more convenient
I have also thought that queuing could be made more comfortable in other ways at large outlets with carparks. Use loudhailers and large signs to indicate who may join the much shorter queue at the store entrance while people wait in their cars until called forward, based on time of entry, running the car park in sections to act as a virtual queue: for simplicity, direct those on foot to the same blocks of car park so they join the queue in fair order. Try to indicate the expected queuing time – it may deter peak queuing. They should also take advice from those who know something about queuing theory.
It also makes sense to allocate a day of the week for shopping to each household, cutting the daily queues.
Standing 2 metres away for half an hour with the wind blowing in your face past the next person, who may be infectious. No thanks.
Exactly get rid of the (often absurd) red tape. All the over the top labeling laws and endless other red tape and let people bring in their old egg boxes or other containers and just buy them lose.
Red tape is everywhere doubtless even now it is slowing down the production of ventilators and PPE equipment and people will surely die as a direct result. The FT today reports “Ministers under fire for ignoring offers of more ventilators”. They have had over two months to get organised, so why on earth have they been so slow? We can make 22,000 spitfires and millions of other things …. aircraft, bombs, guns, uniforms, boots, radar …. in a few years during a war. Yet obtaining or making a few basic mechanical ventilators in time for the peak seems to be beyond the NHS and this government.
Spain has been in lock down for about two week yet new cases are still rising at about 10%. Let us hope the UK’s belated lock down proves more effective. We shall see in about a weeks time.
10% a day that is!
So we are up to 1,000 deaths allegedly related to COVID 19 in the UK and you were claiming nine days ago that we would be near 10,000 in 2 days time!!
zorro
I said IF that daily rate of increase continued for two weeks and did the sums. The average increase over the past 14 days has actually been about 32% day on day. So rather lower than it was on that day. But even at 32% it goes up by nearly 50 times in just 2 weeks.
Let us hope the increase slows very dramatically indeed due to the lock down. Not much encouragement as yet from the deaths reported today. In Spain deaths are still increasing at 10% a day after about two weeks of lock down.
LL
Except it isn’t really ‘lock down’ as it were.
It’s more like a form of totalitarian control.
Queues for food, restricted travel. Remind you of anything ?
More of a selective lockdown. Police clearing a park of well separated people, but doing nothing about packing in the tube.
– Prosecuting shopkeepers for marking two meter chalk lines on the pavement outside of their shop to help customers with social distancing while queuing for their shopping
– Using drones to hunt down dog walkers in the Peak District.
– Prioritising hate crimes over actual crime.
A thoroughly debased organisation..
“And let people bring in their old egg boxes or other containers and just buy them lose”
Exactly what occurred to me – and IF this problem had been publicised as soon as it was apparent, I wouldn’t have scrunched up my previous packaging and thrown it in the recycling bin! And now that bin probably won’t be emptied for months…
That is an interesting issue and no doubt is representative of problems with other products too. Well done for highlighting it.
The idea of ”make do and mend” seems very slow in getting through. Retaining old egg boxes seems to be a no-brainer. There are many ways that we could help the supply chain, and now many of us have time to think of ways to do so.
Speaking of ”helping”, I wonder how many students will offer their labour, volunteering to be pickers now that people can’t be imported. Perhaps they’ve heard of the adage ”… ask what you can do for your country”?
Why don’t you volunteer your labour?
You voted to make the problem permanent, didn’t you? The students generally didn’t.
Well now’s your chance.
Martin, What problem is that? The idea that a nation of around 70 million cannot supply its own labour is sheer Remain make-believe.
Even you should be able to comprehend that changing the trade deal we have with the EU will be merely a rounding error on the immense damage done by SARS-CV-2.
Hardly any British people opted to do the work before, so why should they now?
The exchange rate to eastern European currencies made the work attractive to others, however.
That latter point has been eroded of late, though.
So what do you propose? Forced labour?
Because it was minimum wage work
and it fails to encourage some people.
I assume you feel low wages isn’t a problem.
Maybe the wages will rise if employers need to attract workers.
And the only difference is you might have to pay a few pence more for a punnet of strawberries or a bag of potatoes.
Surely you dont resent having to do that Martin?
Well in my youth I can remember when housewives and those unemployed would be in the fields picking the crops as did I and some of my friends to earn a few extra bob. It is only since the welfare state pays far more for doing far less that there lacks the incentive.
I think that a well run SAWS scheme would happily allow foreign pickers in more normal times. But for now the borders are largely shut. There are of course also a large number of young foreign workers who are not able to pursue their jobs as baristas in Starbucks and the like who might also be tapped in due course. Agricultural work allows good isolation to be maintained, so there are attractions of not having to run the gauntlet of city infection risk.
We have thousands of asylum seekers that we are told are desperate to work but unable to, this could be fixed by building centres near to the farms with no labour.
Yes, the Leave-voting towns and villages of East Anglia would love that, a-tracy.
It’s exactly for what they voted, I expect.
L. Jones
Yes make do and mend is fine in principle, but we’ve had decades of euro-trash domestic products, mostly made deliberately unrepairable.
Example; the drum bearings on my french trash washing machine have failed. Cast-in bearings, no grease nipples.
Oh wait !……you’re supposed to throw it away and buy a new one, because one component has failed. Pure genius.
Life will have to change after this and to our satisfaction, or else.
I am not having a forced vaccination. What do you say about that?
Me neither.
Would a Dr,I wonder, be prepared to sign something declaring that “this jab” is guaranteed to do no harm etc?
I have never had one single positive brush with NHS and have no faith in its “magic” thinking.
You probably won’t be forced to have one.
Up to you!
Then you will only infect or be infected by others of a similar mindset. It is the main reason that measels has reared its ugly head again.
When I was young we were immunised by actually catching measles.
All my family, friends caught it. A week or so off school and recovered with full lifetime immunity. No off them died.
Perhaps not be some certainly did.
Bob, please don’t talk about not having vaccinations. You and your ilk are a danger to others. My daughter was infected with measles 10 days before she was due to get her inoculations. She was extremely ill and it was not a happy time in our household. Without vaccinations many of us would not be here today. It is people with your mindset that are infecting people now. It’s nothing to brag about and indeed extremely foolish and selfish.
everyone knows
“I am not having a forced vaccination. What do you say about that?”
No problem, instead you can always be victim of electro-cardiac disruption for non compliance.
The Metro are saying “Hospitals in London are not at capacity yet”, quite remarkable as they are at capacity during a normal flu season.
With well over 100 dying every day there must be rather a lot of people in a very serious condition now. How many of these are on mechanical ventilation currently I wonder? How many more days until they are at full capacity in London 3 or 4? Perhaps a week at best?
Agree Life Logic. There must be many in hospital gravely ill. Some will be lucky, others not so. Just lije with the people who turn down vaccinations. Some will be fine but others not because of their selfish behaviour.
You may not take foreign holidays. You may be excluded from certain lines of work. Your life insurers may charge a higher premium. You might even become a social paraiah if it becomes known.
Everyone Doesn’t Know, Shouldn’t you wait to see what the side effects are before making your decision? Or is that too rational for you?
A lot of these packaging issues could be solved using reusable egg boxes i.e. the ones we have and also having bottles refilled, although doubtless some scientist, as they seem to be doing on a daily basis, will say oh no it will potentially harbour COVID 19 like every square inch of the planet so you cannot reuse them! All you hear is don’t touch this, don’t touch that purely to scare people to death
zorro
I dare say that DEFRA is the sole reason why people no longer keep chickens.
And pigs come to that. And goats.
Eggs, meat and milk!
Apparently chickens are very popular in fashionable ‘St.Greta’ circles. Pigs need space and goats are a nightmare and totally unsuited to most homes. Then there is the question of slaughter. Would you do that? When I was a kid just after WW2 we always kept rabbits and chickens and a ‘man from the allotment’ would come and kill them as my dad couldn’t do it. I was always sent on some errand when ‘the man’ came.
L. Jones
Perhaps they’ve heard of the adage ”… ask what you can do for your country”?
ROFL !
Not a chance mate, not a chance.
Oh well, essential travel only. Maybe they can use this to force crappy useless electric cars upon us, eh.
A few years ago my corner shop used to sell from a catering pack behind the counter, in full view, with a sign asking customers to being back their empty 6-boxes to have them refilled.I don’t suppose she and her husband had a University Degree. Just as well.
Uneducated, Yes, I do not see what the problem is in customers re-using their old egg-boxes. Why is it an issue?
My local farm shop does just that and lovely eggs they are too, all free range and not always in stock. I know the owner and he tips me off when his wife is going to the farm so I can get some, except that now I am banged up for the duration so will have to rely on supermarket flavourless ones I suppose. Morrisons have been doing it like that since last summer in our local one. Trouble is, there were none for sale last week.
OT On the subject of cashflow, ( a named large company which I cannot source ed) has said it is burning through c£2 billion each week and that this was an “acute economic risk” to the business. It is one of the few businesses I am aware of that has quantified the impact of zero sales on its operations (apart from a small and slow resumption in China). It is not alone in facing “acute economic risks”
I find that figure difficult to believe. Sure it’s not per month?
My close friends in isolation
2 teachers under self imposed isolation (no symptoms) full pay
2 NHS staff under self imposed isolation (no symptoms) full pay
1 civil servant under self imposed isolation (no symptoms) full pay
4 local govt staff under self imposed isolation (no symptoms) full pay
1 multi national company staff under self imposed isolation (no symptoms but maybe a cold) full pay
1 charity worker under self imposed isolation (no symptoms) full pay
My close friends not in isolation are everyone else that works for a private SME or are self employed
Even as close friends they still won’t say they’re swinging the lead rather they’re using the opportunity offered to them by their employer (the tax payer)
Had an email from our local government to say the offices are now shut and asking people to pay their council tax electronically as there is no-one to process cash or cheques. Brilliant for the people who scrape together their tax in cash from meagre wages and go to the cashier because they have just basic accounts. I’d save it up and make ’em wait or send a cheque and get the benefit until they open again. No-one is going to chase it up.Unfortunately I do mine by dd.
the only downside being close proximity to the spouse …. and worse the children?
JR
“There are a few other lines in common short supply where there can be fixes.”
A moment Mr Redwood Sir, if you don’t mind.
We were told, on many occasions – ‘THERE IS NO SUPPLY PROBLEM”
Most eggboxes and catering egg trays are now made of recycled cardboard and paper (many years ago I had a customer who made most of the production of them in Northern Ireland). We can surely take advantage of the ability to manufacture in blow moulded plastic. Perhaps someone can devise a suitable method for cutting a catering tray of a gross of eggs into 24 half-dozens with a jigsaw or similar – you’d only need one per supermarket. Plastic wrap to hold them in place – no lids. Suspend the green regulations if necessary.
Reusing the egg cartons is a sensible suggestion.
If we had a proper public service broadcaster they would make people aware of this instead of leaving it to the blogosphere to communicate the problems and solutions.
Everyone Doesn’t Know, Shouldn’t you wait to see what the side effects are before making your decision? Or is that too rational for you?
>
Why shouldn’t I be as hysterical and irrational as the MSM and political class?
Perhaps the problem has, for a long time, been politicians taking the easy option and being too fixated on just ‘rubber stamping’ EU dictats rather than having to work in the best interest of this country, such as maintaining an element of self reliance.
It certainly wasn’t like this up to the early 1970’s, there were factories and manufacturers right across the country.
JR,
This is what a group of experts think will happen in our society/economy over the next 18 months. Does it ring true to you or other bloggers? How do you all feel about it?
Zorro
https://www.esquire.com/uk/life/a31915611/coronavirus-timeline/
zorro
Good afternoon.
It is not about supply it is about greed and selfishness. This greed and selfishness has been caused by panic.
Oh very interesting – look what Mr Fauci is now saying post bailout in the New England Journal of Medicine about the relative threat of COVID 19 when compared to other diseases over the last 50-60 years….
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387?fbclid=IwAR1WirrKstvdx49XuQ7dgCaSjkAARqtXChLkXWxMvNJpot4Ovsp7IuZam1I
Zorro
I remember a chain of shops on the high street called Weigh And Save. Surely its day has come again. What with the modern fashion for reusable bags and packaging, it seems a good idea.
It’s well understood that washing hands will remove the virus but it’s reported that it can hang around on hard surfaces for more than 2 days. Has there been any sort of advice that, say, boiling water or putting objects in a freezer for a while will kill the virus?
Freezers do not kill viruses. They are not ‘living things’ in the sense that we understand it, just a bag of something or other which spring to life again after being frozen. Heat above 60 deg C does kill it off.
For those without used egg boxes, the supermarket could boil the eggs and then put them in bags. Alternatively, set up a stall in the car park and customers could put them gently on the back seat and remember not to sit on them.
or even buy a laying hen….no cooperation and she gets the coup de grace.
Put the message out in the media and I don’t see people having any problem taking their empty egg cartons to buy 6 new eggs, we take our own bags now. Charge more for the packed version and 10p less if you bring your own packaging. I used to sell six eggs in a brown paper bag on a market stall years ago, women used to just be careful and load them in the trolley last.
Now can you also tell me where to buy soap and some hand sanitiser? Is that shortage a packing problem or because all the Boots are now closed?
SJR relates to the real world practicalities more than any MP and he used the example of eggs only to demonstrate a more multi-dimensional problem before this and other key sources of nutrition are thrown away as waste etc due to misunderstanding etc
A stitch in time ….
He Shows also that whilst suppliers are keen to help they also need other key items like retail sized packaging to cope and then need volunteers etc all along the distribution chain to deliver to unusual routes to the customers…
It’s obvious from some keyboard shallow thinking critical warriors here that they have no idea how businesses operate at the wholesale bulk levels of production, distribution, stocking and retail at the national level and if so experienced should kindly offer their help instead and thank you very much indeed in advance.
I suggest the big supermarkets co-ordinate supplies in this time of national crisis. Eggs are an interesting product to raise here. I also notice that my local big Tesco is always out of milk no matter what time I shop, yet lidl next door has lots of milk same with Asda. To make sure the public are reassured the supply chain is good we need to ensure supermarkets work together for the time being. This would also alleviate the long ques I see at some supermarkets and not others. The 2 German supermarkets seem to be much better at stock control and que management with far more recruited temp staff to ensure sustained supply than Tesco or Sainsbury
Why we are discussing egg boxes here, yet another article, this time in the Guardian, reports that British citizens stranded abroad are not getting the help they need.
The newspaper reports that Brits are stranded in New Zealand and many other places while countries, included Germany, have chartered Lufthansa planes and taken them home.
All these reports cannot be wrong. There have been frequent examples of similar cases long before the current virus pandemic and every time the FCO is criticised for doing either nothing at all or lagging well behind other countries.
There is a real need for MPs to take a critical look at the performance of the British Foreign Service and compare it with that provided by similar Western countries.
Perhaps you could take a lead in this, Sir John ?
I’ll go off piste here and just say that I can do without eggs for a few months.
I always reuse our egg cartons… some have been going for months. We go up to a local farm for meat every week and refill the egg cartons there. I shall now use them to grow tomatoes from seeds… one tomato has lots of seeds… in one carton, easy to do. compost, seeds and water every day. All from one tomato. Not difficult really, just common sense.
Nuncle, I just bought some loose eggs supplied by a farm in Kent!
My local farm shop has always sold eggs from stacks of large trays and was doing so today. I’m sure if supermarkets said we have eggs but you need to bring your own container folks would manage. Something happened in the last 20 years or so that has infantalised society.
Customers could bring their own egg boxes, or the supermarkets could have a recycleable stock demanding a large one-off up-front deposit to induce re-use.
On the general subject of supply shortages caused by measures taken in response to the virus, we have to speculate on the probable effects of the Bank of England cutting base rate to 0.1% and introducing another £200 billion of QE.
If this does get through to the public it will be spent on goods and services not subject to 100% supply constraints, inducing inflation in those markets. Expect price rises in supermarket produce and in asset prices such as gold, fine art and houses.
There is no guarantee that the banks will pass on their bounty to the public. They might hoard some of the money to improve their share prices; they might invest in emerging markets such as South America. They have done these sort of things with past QE. Before raising a cheer for the current round of QE I would like detailed accounting of what happened to the previous lots of QE. To my knowledge, this has never been supplied.
QE has also created a dispute as to whether it should be included in the State debt total. I say it should but Sir John says ‘no’ because the State owes QE to the Bank of England, a State institution. It’s about time this issue was resolved by HM Government making a definitive statement on the subject.
We appreciate your concern but it’s much more important to get ventilators into hospitals. We ought to have twice weekly progress reports from the Secretary of State for Health on this and other aspects of increasing the number of critical care beds PDQ.
The silence of both the Government and the NHS bureaucracy is unacceptable.