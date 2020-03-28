Help for the self employed

Yesterday I sent the letter beneath to the Chancellor:
Dear Rishi
Thank you for developing and announcing a scheme to ensure many people currently self employed will receive an income top up from the state during a period when many of them are not allowed to work or are experiencing a big decline in activity over the virus restrictions. I am pleased you settled on ensuring 80% of past income up to a ceiling.
There are, however, some people in need that your scheme does not help at all. Will you please ensure that someone who has set up a self employed business more recently and who depends on that income is also covered? They should be paid on the basis of what they were earning on average per month in the period after start up, if the start up was before the beginning of 2020 and the start of the virus.
There are self-employed people who run their own small companies and paid themselves in dividends. Where they do not have other material accessible assets and are clearly living on the income from their self employment, they too should be able to claim assistance.
I understand your concern to avoid fraud. In these cases I suggest self certification in the claim, to be followed later after the immediate crisis by HMRC random sample testing of the sound basis of claims and of course follow up by HMRC in specific cases where fraud is suspected. HMRC should be able to impose tough penalties and to publish fraudulent conduct as a further penalty for the few cases where crooks abuse the system.
Yesterday’s scheme is also delaying payments until June. Many self-employed people on modest earnings do not have large cash buffers waiting to pay all their family bills for three months. One of the main reasons given for the delay was the need to allow more self-employed people to submit tax returns. It seems unfair on the large majority who have done so to hold everyone up for this, so why not get on with dealing with all of those who have filed and give them earlier payments.
I do not agree with you about the possible need to tax the self employed more when this is over. Self-employed do not get the same benefits as employed. Giving them a scheme now for these quite unprecedented and we hope not to be repeated circumstances does not equalise their treatment generally. At a time when we wish to care for people being put through extreme financial distress by government actions taken on health grounds, they as taxpayers have as much right to help as anyone else.
Your general statement of aims and your understanding of the importance of the self employed was great. Please persuade your officials to make the scheme friendlier to the sector as a whole which serves us well and will be needed again soon.
Yours
John
Excellent! Self employed people take full responsibility and risk for themselves. They cannot be lumped in the same pile as, for instance NHS workers who even in this crisis have full salary and are being given preferential treatment by corporations in many ways.
Please note that the whole point of this universal quarantine is the assumption that we are all ‘vulnerable’. None of us are allowed to opt out.
Please give some consideration to the plight of Landlords whose tenants have been granted the wherewithal to pay rents but who have Govt. backing to refuse to do so. It is the Banks who will fall over when mortgage payments cannot be met.
Misses out those using umbrella companies for some or all of their freelance work.
Even if they are still on the umbrellas books, many will not, there is no way the umbrella will be able to pay 80 percent because their profit margin is so small effectively running payroll for freelancers.
Also any freelancers who happened to earn more from umbrella (maybe public sector gigs inside ir35) than through their own limited company one tax year will not be eligible, when paradoxically they are one of the highest taxed parts of the workforce having to pay for work travel and hotels out of taxed money.
They would have been better off if IR35 had been introduced this year.
Why do BBC people so often get even very obvious things totally back to front?
Lewis Goodall, Policy Editor, BBC Newsnight (History and Politics Oxford) last night said that Boris needs us to believe in and this stick to the lock down measures ‘or it will take much longer and be much bloodier”. No the whole point of the (belated) measures is to try slow the spread of the infection so that the NHS can cope. It will actually take longer due to these measures. They will not speed up the process. Hancock failed to grasp this too.
lifelogic
Agreed, that was the whole point of the measures, but it may by default lead to fewer people getting the virus overall, and thus fewer deaths in the vulnerable groups.
I fear this will run its course but over very many more months.
While I agree with the sentiment of your comments I must question (1) why we are in lockdown while Sweden isn’t and is doing okay and (2) are the NHS coping; we don’t know because nobody knows how many coronavirus cases there are in hospital?
Spot on LL. The NHS is is failing now and ever since I can remember. The whole purpose of the lock down is to protect the NHS, and to prevent their failure from becoming obvious to all.
I note that S Korea, where there was a very bad outbreak, very quickly got it under control. They have a national health service which everyone contributes to on a compulsory basis.
I see that the (essentially Libdem/“BBC think” person and Benn Act traitor) Greg Clarke is becoming a new BBC favourite. Why exactly was he let back into the Conservative party, indeed why did he even join it? Might it not be better if the Chair of Parliamentary Science and Technology Select Committee had some basic understanding of science, engineering, physics, energy and the likes? Or can they not find anyone in parliament prepared to do it who does?
Dear Lifelogic–As I frequently say here, these people are qualified only by election so the fact that many of them know so little is not surprising. I wonder how many have decent degrees in say Chemistry like Maggie Thatcher.
The position of “self employed people who run their own small companies and paid themselves in dividends” is perhaps more difficult. Presumably, usually aided by their smart Accountants, they have been avoiding the payment of National Insurance.
As a trade-off, would it be reasonable to ask these people to regularise their tax affairs in future ?
This is perfectly legal and it is what the tax system encourages some people to do. National Insurance is not due on dividends. Nothing irregular about it. The government has an idiotic tax system and people will clearly try (very sensibly given how wasteful governments are) to minimise their taxes within the system that pertains.
Unfortunately, this is exactly what will happen as a result of our host’s erroneous thinking today. Investing and working in a small company will become less viable because the owner/manager won’t receive the same returns on his investment via dividends as he did.
Who’ll invest if he doesn’t and the banks won’t?
oldwulf: “would it be reasonable to ask these people to regularise their tax affairs in future ?”
Are their tax affairs irregular? What is irregular about being a shareholder in a company and distributing the profits of the company to shareholders. That is only what every listed company in the country is entitled to do
Do you mean illegal, because it’s not illegal either.
We shouldn’t attack the self employed for using the tax system we should attack the rules of the tax system…time scrape the tax book and start anew
All of us need cash now.Hmrc have our bank details.The government grants and other cash help needs to happen no later than 01/04/2020.
My client is owed £20k on his last vat return.Hmrc are with holding subject to checking the detailed vat return submitted.Yes it is exceptional to his business.The invoices are straight forward.
The inspector was unavailable but the case was picked by another inspector.The detailed Vat return was sent recorded delivery and track and trace showed a signed delivery.Emails and phone calls remain unanswered.
After Boris and Prince Charles catch the virus Michael Gove tells us it shows that “the virus does not discriminate”.
But of course it does discriminate hugely – against men, against the elderly, against those with certain pre-existing medical conditions, those who smoke and it seems against those have have blood group A.
Lifelogic: “against those have have blood group A.”
Whoo Hoo, maybe I can claim a handout, too.
So similar to influenza flu in many respects, just a different strain
P.S., Mr. Sunak,
People who were employed or self-employed and deferred spending some of their hard-earned wages in order to meet the later commitments of old age, ill-health etc. have apparently been considered to have committed “a crime against economic growth” by saving instead of spending immediately and imprudently. They will have, from 1st May, access to a mere 0.7% on National Savings Income Bonds. I suspect that this recent “slashing” of National Savings’ interest rates may begin to bite quite soon, as will the Bank of England base rate of 0.1%. How is this just?
Going by the logic of our host today, he should be campaigning to increase the 0.7% to what it was before Coronavirus…
Good morning, and thank you Sir John.
As the virus spreads and colleagues of our kind host have had to go in to self isolation, I would like to wish our kind host, his family and staff all the best. Whilst I am still of the opinion that we have turned a drama into a crisis, complete with mass hysteria, selfishness and greed, I do feel for those that are most at risk as this cannot be a pleasant time hearing about all the deaths elsewhere. But ‘we’ had decided to destroy all our tomorrows for what ?
But hey, the Sun is still shining over the trees as I look out my window typing this. Chin up 🙂
Mark B,
What a catastrophe! The economy crucified when a virus which is already extremely well spread (forget the actual statistics) is actually infecting an incredibly small proportion of people with most minimally affected.
This really must be brought into perspective. No one wants unnecessary deaths, but those already extremely vulnerable through pre-existing medical conditions are likely to die with Covid 19, rather than because of it. The absolute disaster of almost total economic shutdown cannot be understated. Common sense needs to prevail. Get business back to normal now.
What about the upper limit of £50k profit. How are these going to pay for borrowing, housing, premises rents, utility costs etc? How do they finance any staff who have to isolate?
Indeed they get nothing I understand yet employees earning more than that just get it capped. Why the difference?
@Stred; The upper limit does appear some what contrived, those higher incomes do not necessarily come with low monthly outlays, I’m not saying that those over the £50k limit should be paid willy-nilly but surely some form of means test could be applied.
Mainly an attack on London’s self employed!
The Chancellor is right to be concerned about fraud.
Recent credible analysis estimates that it may cost the UK up to £193 billion every single year.
That is around ten times our erstwhile European Union contributions and overseas aid combined.
And that is but one category of crime.
It seems to me that the public have had their attention focused on the wrong things entirely for a long time now in this country.
Good to see Labour MP Neil Coyle slamming Corbyn’s ridiculous assertion that the Coronavirus emergency measures vindicate Corbyn’s call during the election for state socialism. Of course the argument is nonsense. The emergency measures are an attempt at an equal and opposite reaction to the economic effect of all the restrictions. And are as undesirable – but as necessary – as those restrictions given the health emergency.
Well, caricatures are always nonsense, that is the point of them – to ridicule.
However, let’s consider the other end of the spectrum, where literally nothing is allowed to be done without someone’s making a profit out of it.
Ordinary family life would be impossible, with members requiring payment for driving children to school, for caring for poorly relatives, or for cooking meals for instance.
Now there’s a balance to be struck, between the extent to which society does things analogously as a family would – because they are intrinsically good things to do – and that to which it does things for other reasons, say, to cater for individual tastes, interests and preferences etc.
The conversation about that balance has been railroaded by our media for decades now, and this emergency makes that as plain as day.
Indeed complete nonsense. Corbyn & Mc Donnall would have given us a Venezuelan economic disaster in very short order indeed. Even without this appalling virus.
Max Hasting seem to have gone rather more potty too with his our “generation have had it too good and are a burden on the next agenda“ – in his recent articles and interviews.
Absolutely right John, I hope he takes what you say on board. In many cases he is dealing with the seed corn of the UKs industrial future. If that is destroyed through oversight , what do we have left.
” I do not agree with you about the possible need to tax the self employed more when this is over. Self-employed do not get the same benefits as employed.”
I totally agree with you. Why should self employed be forced out of business, or into liquidation because that is what will happen.
That said, the government need to recognize the difference between those who are genuinely self employed and those who claim to be. The latter should be fined heavily, named and shamed for their fraudulent claims.
They will be forced out of business because they can be. There’s no political harm in doing so. Self employed people aren’t represented by the Guardian and the BBC. The BBC is only concerned in representing their colleagues in the NHS. That means pressuring Johnson to up financing for the entire public sector ad infinitum. It’s party time 24/7 for the BBC and those who are funded in the same way
And Johnson? He’s just another patsy bending to the will of the London based leftist media.
We need to replace Labour with the Brexit Party. That really would put a rocket up the battledress of the Tory party.
Can you imagine a real Tory party in the Commons, replace Labour in opposition?
One of the reasons for more self employment is absurdly restrictive employment laws that pushes so many liabilities onto employers it become unattractive. Get rid of these rules and go to easy hire and fire. It is better for all in the end other than some useless, incompetent and lazy employees. It is not very fair to expect the good employees to work with and carry these people. Nor to expect (for example) children to be taught by them or even people to be operated on by them.
Why should people not chose to be self employed if they wish too be so long as they are filing their returns and paying the taxes legally due?
@J Bush; No, the companies these faux self employed work for, often without choice (other than to find alternate PAYE employment) should be fined heavily, named and shamed for their fraudulent tax affairs – not those who may welll have been driven down a road not of their choosing.
You make the perfect point that those who have complied and completed a tax return on time and done the right thing, are now being penalised by delay of any payment, because a few people have not.
Those who have not completed and made their returns, for whatever reason, made that decision before the virus took hold.
I worked briefly in a hospital many years ago. I have had many friends relatively recently in the NHS quite highly placed doctors, nurses, X-Ray people..the whole geography . Off duty, they are as lacking in hygiene as any of us. They are not at work! They clock off.From the box.
So, comprehensive testing is a must , in my opinion., all my opinions.
On ward Carry On Doctor is not an entirely false representation. They are like rabbits 🙂
If you cannot see the supermarkets are in on this with the MSM to destroy small business you all must be blind?
Interest rates have been cut. My income has fallen. I anticipate this will extend to company dividends being cut, pensions being reduced. I demand compensation. Why should I suffer while others benefit.
Look out for future demands for everyone to get monthly money for nothing. Why not?
We will never get back to individualism and self reliance. All power and our freedoms will be taken from us permanently and the green zealots will demand even more influence which will be gladly given.
Socialism is here to stay. Bankruptcy awaits with all that brings for the people. Austerity? You ain’t seen nothing yet.
This is misguided.
1. Dividends are paid as investment returns, and can’t expect to be treated as earned income. NI isn’t paid on them. Would you like to lobby to have my reduced dividends from quoted companies (my main source of income) replaced by the government please?
2. Anybody giving up a full-time job to go self employed takes a risk. As for people starting a company, they might be paying themselves next to nothing for the first months/year as money is put into building up the company. If you really want to help, take the average earnings of the 3 years prior to going self employed as a more accurate guide.
Dear Sir John,
I broadly agree with your letter to the Chancellor but I would support a significant change in how we should tax income. Of course it will be necessary to use taxation to claw back the public money used to support people and the economy but that tax burden should be more evenly spread. I believe it would be right to abolish NI and increase income tax to compensate. I realise this would mean that Pensioners would pay more than they do now and some people might say that we have contributed enough during our working lives.
But it is niw obvious, if it wasn’t before, that we older folk make up a significant proportion of the pressure health and social services and I think that those of us who have income greater than the State Pension should contribute a little more. Given that NI is also a tax on employment I ask that this proposal should be given careful consideration.
Sir John
Well done for addressing this, 3 months is impossible for some to manage with no income. Could please also raise the issue of PAYE employees not qualifying due to a small time window. I left a previous employer on the 20th of Feb and started with new company on the 4th of March, we have no been informed that we do not qualify for furlough because we would have had to have been PAYE on the 28th of Feb. This is ludicrous when the lock down wasn’t actually even announced in Feb. This directly effects 18 people with our company and no doubt many thousands of others UK wide. Why leave such gaping holes when HMRC can clearly see we have paid tax in the month of Feb?
Yesterday I saw a large queue of many people with supermarket trollies – all standing about 20 feet apart – snaking around the supermarket car park. One customer out and another one allowed in. A sunny ( but only 9C ) day. How are older people supposed to stand out in that for what could be over an hour? What happens when it is a really cold, rainy or windy day? Do they all go home and turn up en-masse on another day? along with that day’s shoppers? to form an even longer queue?
also – I got a text from my chiropodist to say they were closed for the foreseeable future because of the C-word. Treating elderly people’s toenails they are a lifeline. Toenails don’t stop growing. Ingrown ones won’t take long to develop, infections to start – then what? Do we turn up at the NHS?
PS – the scroll bar on the typing box isn’t working again.
PS – the scroll bar
Test kits. Yesterday at the press conference a journalist asked if any of the 3.5 million allegedly ordered had been manufactured, by whom and where. The answer was dodged. No facts given. The same sort of dodging we got on the number of ventilators previously from Hancock and I think the PM. How many in addition to the claimed 5000 he claims we’ve got have been received and distributed? No facts given.
Obfuscation on a deadly scale.
I cannot believe how crass and deluded the plans to tax the self-employed who are the bedrock of self-reliance and set an example for others to emulate.
As I have commented on only yesterday Lady Thatcher understood SMEs and cash in your pocket. She is known in France MSM/TV as “Madam I want my money back” a complement in Britain now only decades later understood by the whole of the wasteful EU!
The Treasury think SMEs are all spivs or drug dealers and using the emotional word Profits is an insult too far!
Many extremely capable and gifted folks are self-employed and have the guts to decide to metaphorically swim against the tide in the shark invested waters of bureaucracy and tax obstacles because they can be more productive providing solutions to real problems.
Words fail me and I just thank God I am retired.
A brain drain of common sense in the Treasury will light the fuse of a new brain drain of SMEs abroad!
Unbelievable !x
aside:
Whilst the Govt continues with its delicate balance between saving and destroying the economy I would like to be sure that its epidemiological response is taking into account S and L variants . Does anyone know where the Govt data at this level is (the public cases and death numbers do not give this identification)? In simple terms, for example only, if the S variant is more asymptomatic less deadly than the L variants, but offers partial resistance, then blanket lockdown appears very blunt – you’d want the S to spread and the L to not, you’d hope your country was infected early with one and not the other. I appreciate the strains work is in its early weeks but has the Govt said anything about identification of variants in the UK cases and deaths? (We obviously read proxy / correlates suggesting UK, Spain, Italy may have got L type epidemic before S type but is there actual data, is the effect real and if so not just for economic reasons then policy needs to be less blunt).