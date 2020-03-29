Dear Constituent

I am writing to update you on the virus crisis, and the damage to jobs, incomes and lifestyles that the virus response is causing.
The government has taken advice from epidemiologists, based on worldwide work through the World Health Organisation. This work concludes that because there is no current cure nor vaccine to prevent the spread of Covid 19, and because people with severe versions of the illness die, tough action has to be taken to slow or stop the spread of the disease. As it appears to be easily caught, this requires as much separation between people as possible.
The UK has adopted a range of measures similar to those in Italy, Spain, France and Germany who also have bad attacks. The measures are a bit less severe than those adopted in China, which claims to have tamed the virus, but more severe than the Swedish approach. The USA seems to be moving to join us with more severe measures as it spreads rapidly there.
I have constantly pointed out to the government that closing down more than a third of the economy for an unspecified period will put many people out of work, bankrupt many businesses and create hardship for people who lose their income. I suggested a number of measures to offset some of this damage. I am pleased to report that the government has announced a scheme to enable companies to furlough their staff, keep them on the payroll when not working, with the government paying 80% of the cost for the period of shutdown up to an individual pay ceiling. It has announced a similar scheme for many self employed people. It has also offered state guarantees for commercial banks to lend to keep companies with much reduced turnover going through the difficult period.
I welcome this big response, but do not think it goes far enough. I am trying to persuade the government to underwrite more jobs and incomes, and to make the payments earlier. Only if we keep company workforces in being can we be ready for recovery as soon as the restrictions are lifted.
I am also about to tackle the government on the all important timing of exit from these emergency measures. I understand cautious advisers wanting to stamp out the disease want maximum isolation for the maximum number of people for as long as possible. They are worried that if we lift the bans early with numbers ill falling there could be a second wave. The government, however, has to balance this risk against the undoubted substantial extra damage to jobs and incomes if we keep the closures in being for too long.
As capacity builds in the NHS to handle high numbers with pneumonia like symptoms, and as more people get the mild version of the illness and gain some immunity, so it should become easier to relax the tough economic sanctions against normal business activity. We clearly need to keep in place strict safeguarding measures for the ill and vulnerable whilst medical research works on treatments and vaccinations.
I am also conscious of continuing shortfalls in on line food delivery services, where I have proposed measures to harness volunteers and use delivery services from companies previously supplying non essential items. There is plenty of food but still problems with switching items like eggs from large catering packs to retail packs, leading to some empty shelves. Again I have proposed some measures to deal with this backlog.
I hope you and yours are keeping well and are managing in these difficult circumstances. I would like to say a big thank you to all of you who are going to work to maintain our essential services, ensure there is food for our tables, and to care for others. I am working from my home in Wokingham Borough, and doing as much as possible of my job on the phone and on line.
Yours sincerely
John Redwood
You say:- “This work concludes that because there is no current cure nor vaccine to prevent the spread of Covid 19, and because people with severe versions of the illness die, tough action has to be taken to slow or stop the spread of the disease.“
They may be no cure or vaccine yet but we know that some hospital treatments improve you chances of survival significantly if they are available.
The reality is that due to lack of NHS ICU and ventilator capacity we have to slow the spread of the infection down so that they can cope (they alas did this lock down about 2 weeks too late. This lack of capacity is despite the fact that they have had over 2 months notice and they had pandemic planning and stores in place. We were even assured the NHS was exceptionally well prepared! Alas this planning did not consider how essential (and quite simple) medical equipment and PPE could be stored or at least manufactured very quickly and locally if needed.
Only a couple of weeks back the Mayor of London was telling everyone how safe and well cleaned the Tube was now they are taking advert to tell people not to use them!
Yes we need to know more about the Cygnus report. This mapped an outbreak such as the one we have in late 2016 by the Imperial College team who seem to be front and centre now. There was no point in this report being prepared and presented if no action was taken. We need to know who made the decision to ignore the evidence.
Well, it wouldn’t have been anyone in a Labour government, would it?
“They did this lockdown 2 weeks too late”.
At that time there were 6 deaths and 356 cases!
Laughable to suggest the whole Countrty should have been locked down at that point.
The Government could never have got away with it.
The lock down happened at the right time.
There are reports in today’s Daily Telegraph that 3 years ago, the NHS underwent a crisis test to see whether it could cope during a severe epidemic. The results showed that it was unprepared to a shocking degree (which will hardly come as a surprise to those of us who have seen the NHS from behind the screens).
I can understand – to some extent – why this was not made public at the time, but I wonder what (if any) actions were undertaken by the Dept of Health and the NHS to rectify matters – as a Member of Parliament, do you have any information on this?
Indeed we have seen at Mid Staffs, Alder Hey and countless other NHS hospitals and TRUSTS just how appallingly organised and grossly inefficient the NHS can be and how many suffer and die as a direct result – this despite some excellent and very dedicated front line staff. Such are top down state virtual monopolies.
Has this information not been censored perhaps more would have been done to get the UK ready. I cannot forgive the pandemic planners for not (it seems) considering how we could arrange rapid manufacture or assembly locally of basic and fairly simple hospital equipment such as ventilators. This is as obvious as being able to store, manufacture or obtain ammunition locally for any war.
It is this gross oversight from the Pandemic Planning “Experts” – that is the main reason the UK is now in lockdown and the economy is suffering so very badly.
It is a mistake that will have far worse consequences than the idiotic decision by the top brass of London Fire Service to tell people to go back to their flats at Grenfell. Perhaps 1000 times worse in terms of deaths.
If only you were in charge of everything, our lives would be perfect. Strange I don’t see you at the elbow of the PM?
N, there’ll be more of this now that the Dog and Duck is closed.
@LL how do you have this large contingency planning in a low tax society? You now want huge government intervention where previously you wanted government out of the way.
In the private medical sector there would not be this level of contingency even if all NI contributions were diverted to the private sector so why do you now expect the NHS to have done so.
The NHS now needs to mobilise and it seems to be doing so. Every country apart from Sweden (which already worked flexibly) has locked down its economy so what exactly would you have done differently.
I do not agree with what has been done but in all honesty I can’t see how else it can be played morally or politically.
The cause of the deaths at Grenfell were the criminal actions of those who fraudulently fitted cheap, flammable cladding, reportedly.
Please do not take the spotlight off them by scurrilous attacks on others who, with hindsight, made simple but tragic mistakes.
It seems the cladding was fitted to prevent global warming.
It is also true that no-one will heed advice to remain in a burning building for many years to come.
Clearly the net zero carbon loons and climate alarmist who decided to clad the building at all and then did it totally incompetently were also to blame, as were building control people and fire regs.
But it took me one look at the flames going up the outside of the building on TV very early in the fire and knew in seconds that they should certainly try to evacuate everyone immediately. Nearly all would have survived had they done so.
These “expert” senior fire officers were suffering from idiotic, follow the rules, group think. Like rabbits caught in the headlights they were totally unable to see the blindingly obvious and to think in real time. Educated into stupidity.
You use the word ‘reportedly’ and indeed need to. This issue is miles more complex than you claim, and to suggest that deaths were fraudulent criminality is misuse of this site. I suggest that you await the outcome of the very thorough investigation which the government instigated. You are given far more leeway on this site than you deserve
Just as there is no point in stockpiling ammunition if you have
a) no guns, and
b) no soldiers trained to fire them,
there’s no point in having 1000’s of ventilators if you have
a) no beds and all the absolutely necessary additional equipment+drugs, and
b) no fully-trained staff
I do wish you would understand, LL, that ventilators are not the simple universal panacea you pigheadedly insist them to be.
And how do all these standby personnel, and the expensive materiale and property sit, with the Anglo-Saxon economic model?
No change is possible until that is consigned to the dustbin of history, where it so handsomely deserves to be.
However, the evidence for that necessity is now so salient, that it is impossible for even the most deluded to ignore.
If you read what I said:- “I cannot forgive the pandemic planners for not (it seems) considering how we could arrange rapid manufacture or assembly locally of basic and fairly simple hospital equipment ‘such’ as ventilators.”
I am not a doctor, I am a Maths/Physics/Engineering person. The pandemic planner (one assumes) knew what medical equipment might well be needed in a pandemic and what would be in short supply. All they need to do was make sure this could me made quickly and locally if needed in an emergency with tooling, instructions and the likes.
Let us hope are defence planning people are not so incompetent. I suspect they are.
Another excuse for one of your favourite rants, the NHS. I find it very good, indeed the care we had for a 24 week pre med baby weighing less than 2lbs, was extraordinary. Frankly I view your ongoing bile with contempt.
It can indeed be good and some people on the front line are excellent, saintly and hard working. But the system is often hugely inefficient and even totally incompetent. It is not bile it is the truth.
Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Maternity unit for example.
It seems that over 1000 organisations took part in this Cygnus excise and yet none it seems asked (or at least acted on) the blindingly obvious! How will we be able to make such extra medical equipment as may be needed in a pandemic (and train operators) very quickly indeed (locally if that is needed)?
Doubtless the exercise cost far more than it would have cost for one decent engineer to organise and put all this in place. Basic tooling, some critical parts and a plan for rapid ventilators, PPE and other likely to be needed hospital equipment production. planning.
I love the self-isolation. I love others being isolated from me in including my Council.
No continual noise from a nearby road 24/7. No loud and potentially violent teenagers on the street. No noise from the Council 8am -4pm doing unnecessary repairs in the street.
It is my kind of heaven apart from potentially dog walker hunting helicopters and now vandalism of a water facility by the owners of the helicopters ..but, I don’t live in Derbyshire, so that’s okay.Near perfect existence. Not a care in the world.
+1
However we have a plague of cyclists.
Indeed and they creep up on you silently. Many even exceeding the speed limits. I was nearly hit quite badly in BLOOMSBURY while back by a bicycle courier – going almost silently, the wrong way down a one way street at great speed.
Needless to day he thought is was my fault.
Cyclists…not really in the spirit of lockdown?
Totally agree with Pefect!
Pefect – Did you know that Derbyshire had/has ( not been on that road for ages ) signs on the A6 between Derby and Matlock that your speed can be checked by helicopter? A REAL one – not a drone.
On March 12 Italy had about the same total number of deaths (just over 1000) as the UK did yesterday.
Yesterday they had had 10,023 total deaths and this still increasing at about 10% day on day, 3856 people in intensive care and 26,676 people hospitalised with the condition. (Italy seems more honest and give the hospital figures unlike the UK).
This is surely about where the UK can expect to be in about 16 days time. Let us hope our lock down works better and that the NHS is finally getting properly prepared.
Boris says he “has to level with us” but he, the Government and the NHS are, of course, doing nothing of the sort. Given the above it is hard to see Italy (or indeed the UK) coming out of it with much fewer than 30,000 deaths. Short of some miracle treatments being found to lower the mortality rates.
Surely anyone who is badly effected by this virus should be able to choose to die quickly and painlessly (if they wish) – and to thus release equipment to save others with rather better chances.
But doubtless the religious types in Parliament and the Lords will allow no such thing. People will be expected to die slowly and painfully instead. Doing this slow death to an animal would probably be a criminal offence – but not it seems for humans who want to opt for it – Humans have to suffer slowly and then die.
humans who want to opt out of it – I meant
Lifelogic
Thanks for your daily morale-boosting messages!
Living with you must seem as much fun as growing old with Edward Heath.
It is very offensive indeed to compare me to Ted Heath! He was completely wrong on almost everything he did and touched. We are still extracting the UK from the appalling mess he largely created by joining the “Common Market” without even asking the authority of the voters plus his idiotic economic policies, wage controls, power cuts and the likes. Also by his lying that there was no loss of sovereignty in joining.
Yes, ten times that of China, with only about one-twentieth of China’s population each too.
That tells a very big story indeed.
Still accepting China’s figures I see Martin.
And that story is?
Probably China is economical with their figures…
The Chinese welded people into flats and we don’t know what they were doing in those ‘hospitals’ nor the true numbers dead. What we do know is that they lied about this outbreak and arrested a young doctor who tried to report it (now dead) They failed to stop flights from their own country to prevent global spread.
The wet markets have reopened with bat on the menu.
I do hope you’re not suggesting communism is the solution.
yes we should all smell a rat, or rather a bat.
LL
No one knows for certain but they’re now talking about deaths in the region of 20,000.
I’d say your estimate of 16 days is in the right ball park, at least let’s hope so.
16 day to be at about 10,000 deaths as Italy is now – but perhaps another month to the peak number of people in hospital before it then starts to slow down.
To be fair, he wasn’t the one confronted with a report in 2016 which predicted this outbreak and did nothing about it.
No who was?
Jeremy Hunt and Cameron I assume? Who decided to censor it?
LL – My overlay graphs using figures from here – https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries
Using Italy as the base line, at the 233 total point we were 14 days behind Italy, using March 28th figures we are 16 days behind. Hopefully this trend will continue.
France has gone from 10 days at 233 to 12 days on 28th…
Good morning.
Once again, thank you Sir John.
My personal view is that this is key. The government has made it clear that it has caused this shutdown of the UK economy in order to protect the NHS from over demand. If it can tackle this then it can lift, or at the very least, ease restrictions and get the country back to work. The sooner it can do all this the less the economic damage and further financial measures needed.
But the second wave……
The sooner the better – completely agree
Out of 8 comments, so far, 5 are by the same person.
So much for Sir Johns plea(several times) to keep comments to a reasonable amount, and brief.
Just saying…..
Seconded.
The Trolls seek to shut down discussion and debate that doesn’t meet with their approval
Most of us enjoy Sir Johns hard work and diligence in providing this blog.
Clearly some of the thoughts from else where seek to suck the energy from anything positive. You have to believe that when the walk in a room as they suck in energy the lights go dim.
just saying….
No one mentions Sweden where life goes on more or less normal. They have taken a more pragmatic view and decided not to trash their economy on unproven science.
If their infection rates are similar or less than us it will have been for nothing.
Watch this space.
Indeed the comparison will be interesting.
No, you cannot infer that.
Sweden has a very prominent Civil Emergencies Authority (or similar), and has for years engaged its public seriously on what to do under these circumstances.
They have never been indoctrinated with rubbish such as “there is no such thing as society”, they are a highly civic-minded, educated people, and can be trusted to do the right thing without loss of freedoms.
We should with some urgency follow the path and example of Sweden
You think this is difficult for business and employment now, just wait a couple of months when those SMEs go bust
A very important point, IW.
Prof Ferguson, whose study projecting 260,000 deaths jolted the govt into the lock-down, away from the previous course, has revised his estimate of deaths to 5,600, a couple of days into the lock-down. Let’s hope his revised view is correct. Meanwhile another study says 45m people at least may have already had it and will now be immune.
Let’s also recognise that ‘the science’ is all over the place.
Another study suggest 2.6m might have had it. That feels more likely based on the number of people one knows of who seem to have had or got it. Of course all these scientists are doing their best, and the govt are right to pay close attention to their advice. But it’s useful to be reminded of the extent to which expert opinion can vary.
The Swedish equivalent to prof Whitty has said it is important to balance the virus-suppressing advantages of lock-down again the economic (and therefore also consequent health and social) costs. A wise remark which is informing public policy in Sweden, but one which if uttered by President Trump or by Boris would produce howls of outrage from all our newly ‘qualified’ virologists on social media and elsewhere and those who relish the anti-business rhetoric and effect of lock-down.
Some science is better than others, indeed some presented as such isn’t science at all.
Antibody testing will in due course reveal the rubbish, however,
its not science it is conjecture.
I hope they are right at 5,600 but think somewhere between 20,000 and 30,000 is more likely. Unless some treatment is found that can reduce deaths.
Almost everyone seems to be being very British in their comments this morning, moaning about this and that and what might have been. I think we all need to get real and learn to live with the situation as it is. In that much hackneyed phrase concerning the need for lesson learning yes, when the worst is over by all means have an informed discussion on how we could do better in similar circumstances. However never forget the hours being put in, the grave risks being taken, and no doubt the compassion that will come with the service given by those at the sharp end of the NHS. Be wise enough to realise that day one onwards of the war we are waging is never quite the same as the war we prepared for.
@Agricola are you still in Spain.
Why are their infections still going up two weeks after lockdown? Any ideas
Agree on line shopping and delivery or click and collect as a second option for food shopping still needs to be massively increased, so that people do not need to go out.
But:
Given the vast numbers of people still waiting to go inside Supermarkets, I guess they must be the new hotspot for possible infections, but still no sanitiser or jell stations outside, or at the entrance.
WHY !.
Our supermarket used to be open 24 hrs. Then they stopped that ( a couple of years ago, NOT due to this virus ), but staff still work at night. Now people are forced to queue all round the car park waiting to be allowed in. Why not re-open at night to customers to ease the problem?
You strive for balance, Sir John, which is so refreshing, and reflects the value of feedback.
May I say, I agree with your letter – basically, we must not take an absolutist approach – rather an ‘epidemic smoothing’ strategy. The virus must eventually be met head-on, otherwise the old and frail will always be at risk every time they socialize henceforth. The population at large will become immune within a few months, and those who get the disease in a severe form will be able to be safely hospitalized (and hopefully receive therapeutic drugs like the quinones). In due course, there will also be vaccination. Meanwhile, the thrust of the current policy must be to balance this ‘temporal smoothing’, with rescuing the economy ASAP – hopefully in weeks, not months.
We have been in effective lockdown for over 2 weeks now
If there are no increases of coronavirus in a given location that location should be considered and marked as free of the virus and lockdown conditions managed and reversed
Sir John
I mentioned in previous comments there are many of us that have changed employer during Feb and do not qualify with our new employer if we started work with them in March, this gaping hole needs to be addressed ASAP as I and many other working adults have now been reduced to claiming universal credit as the only viable option. I have never had to claim any work related benefit since leaving school and feel very unfairly treated at this moment in time.
Yes I have a couple of new employees who I may have to furlough who now fall through the crack, perhaps the government could look at their last three years P60’s and allow me to furlough them on that amount if I need to partially close?
And you’ll be expected to look for work while businesses are going bust and not hiring
We might have food and medicine now but for how long? This country cannot feed itself. The rise in population has been a betrayal of the British people by politicians for the last 50 years. It seems that it’s every country for itself now. Government should be encouraging farmers to produce more by guaranteeing purchase of their products. Get rid of quotas and land set aside. Use the thousands of students currently sat doing nothing as a land army to help farmers pick crops. The current key workers will soon become exhausted. Ensure where possible companies have a back up. Trades people cannot work as they cannot get supplies as builders merchants are closed. Soon breakdowns will impact key business. It will be a domino effect.
Monthly death figures ,over all European countries ,show no increase in death rate compared with the 5 year average.
Prof Ferguson whos 250,000 deaths model made the Government kill the economy has revised his number down to 5700 . So like a normal Flu season.
This was the same man who got BSE and Foot/Mouth spectacularly wrong.
” the same man who got BSE and Foot/Mouth spectacularly wrong” – maybe he’s hoping for Third Time Lucky?
If true, an interesting point Dunc.
Did these people who died – die of Corona or just with it?
There is a difference.
Could you provide a link? – that seems very interesting
That low figure will only be thanks to the measures being taken – and only if they are effective which is far from certain.
By your “logic” no one would ever do anything to prevent bad things from happening.
Perhaps Ferguson’s using a whole Country computation based on London alone.
MSM don’t like showing those figures
On worldometer the number of UK serious or critical cases is 163 and has been for a few days…..everyone has mild conditions
Thats 163 needing hospital treatment and 15,772 that don’t
should read
everybody else (ie 15772) has mild conditions
Ferguson predicted 500,000 at one point, I understand.
Hugh Pym (Oxford PPE yet again) the BBC’s Health Editor on Marr just now “the BBC does and extremely good job with the budget it has and is very efficient”. Efficient!
Clearly like most people employed by the BBC he has not got a clue (unless he is just lying that is). Certainly not a clue about the NHS or alternative healthcare systems and structures. We will see how the NHS compares with Germany and the other countries healthcare models very soon.
Hopefully once this is over the NHS structures can be improved hugely for the better. This alone could save more than the circa 30,000 death from this virus over the years to come if done sensibly (for once). Not that that is remotely likely.
I wonder if he thinks the BBC is efficient too?
Maybe he even thinks the UK state sector is very efficient too!
About the Q&A session at the end of the Daily Virus Updates:-
– Instead of allowing the puffed-up journalists to ask repetitive and derogatory questions of the Government, limit each journo to only 1 question. The Q&A is just an excuse for the “usual suspects” to continue their attack on behalf of the Left of politics. Weaponising this crisis is not helpful…nor clever.
– Provide daily stats on key performance. Number of ventilators at the start, daily total deployed, planned number.
– Provide an upodate on the number of people recovered from the virus in the UK. The number seems to be stuck on 135! Good for morale, to see that people are recovering.
– Provide stats on PPE, and the number of beds available.
Let’s learn something from the Q&A session, and stop allowing it to just be an exercise in attacking a Government, who are doing their very best at this extremely difficult time.
CV-19 and China. What’s their role?
Why is this country’s government and its Marxist State allowed anywhere near our country, its infrastructure and any aspect of our nation’s affairs?
The truth is not in the open and we are paying the price for the Chinese government’s and the Chinese Communist Party’s malicious actions
Labour and the Tories condemn Trump but remain silent on this most brutal of governments, China. There isn’t a term in the English language that describes the sheer hypocrisy of such a position
The British people have no problem with the Chinese citizens (non-political) living in the UK. We all like the Chinese. We all despise their government
I bet all this “approval rating” that Boris thinks he has comes from the hard left…like the pressure to close schools did.
Well said. If China can infect the world with a new virus just Imagine what they could do to our communications and power systems.
They should be ostracized for their actions.
More tripe, if any were needed, about the muddled thinking that is going on in this country about countries far away- as if it were any business of ours or about how they should conduct themselves?
Whatever else you might say, the Chinese have ended their native epidemic, with only the loss of one life in three hundred thousand.
The UK’s death rate is already five times higher than that, and with no end in sight.
Reading the WHO guidelines ( and maybe those published are different from those given to govts?) I can only see that INITIALLY Boris followed their very moderate guidelines.
Keep distance when greeting. Do soft shoe shuffle no handshake.
No need to shut borders.
Wash hands a lot.
No travel or trade bans.
It all sounds very moderate and I can’t see that they have changed their original stance…thoughI may have missed something.
I reckon that someone has got at Boris because this is all utter madness.
How immunologically and psychologically compromised are we all going to be when we are released?
Sunshine D vit very a very important guard against corona viruses.
“…someone has got at Boris”.
Perhaps he was “seduced” by the modellers, as indeed Blair apparently was in Foot and Mouth 2001 by the Imperial college modellers*, resulting in a massive slaughter of over 11 million animals, the majority of which were healthy, as revealed by PQs subsequently. Ferguson was on that team as well, interestingly.
*(the term used by Dr Paul Kitching, formerly IAH, in Ch 4 interview, April 2001),
Last week BT declared it had 60% more capacity to meet extra internet traffic whilst an online school learning expert says if every student goes online it won’t cope.
Peak demand is now Noon to 9pm instead of rush hour and Video downloads restricted to SD not HD by Netfix etc., whilst ISPs give uncapped to NHS & key workers.
Whilst the switching genius agility – ability of switching & re-routing is built-in the networks are going to be overloaded and stress-tested in realtime. GCHQ must be working flat out as Britain’s infrastructure is vulnerable to hostile activity.
On a personal level I notice an increase in scammers with plausible “Your Amazon etc account is closing due to inappropriate activity ….. Blah, blah, blah and you need to …”
I can see many folks being hoodwinked online.
I just delete these and if it’s important be sent a letter or telephoned.
there is massive over capacity on the back bone (between exchanges), the links from exchanges to consumers however can easily be overwhelmed, and there is little that can be done about that in the short term.
Very interesting views of Dr Sucharit Bhakdi who is a specialist in microbiology. Vids and articles worth a look.
We can’t go on indefinitely like this, so will the lockdown actually achieve eradication of the disease, or will it bubble up again immediately measures are relaxed? Or will the disease perish like others that have gone before? At some point everyone will have to go back to work and children back to school. Perhaps though the travel industry will have to be sacrificed.
It seems to me that business that can continue should do so, and practise hygiene procedures robust enough to keep those vulnerable to the disease safe in the workplace, when they return to work.
Sir John.
A little message for those attacking the brilliant efforts of the Government at this time of crisis:-
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
Theodore Rosevelt
Surprising how much food can be bought online including local “box schemes”.
Online butchers and fishmongers.
Wholesale caterers happy to sell to families.
Also newish genre of cupboard store meals. Long life meals online.
I feel that supermarkets are a letdown so am trying all these alternatives.
Why is it that reports say someone has died of this virus – then say the deceased had had COPD for years, smoked 50 a day for decades, had an oxygen supply and tubes up their nose 24/7 – BUT – the death is still blamed on the virus? Whipping up mass hysteria for the sake of it? Get the public used to being told they have to obey?
This article in the Daily Mail appears to suggest only 13 individuals out of 260 did not have underlying health conditions.
”A statement from the NHS said: ‘Patients were aged between 33 and 100 years old and all but 13 (aged between 63 and 99 years old) had underlying health conditions.’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8164443/13-260-died-UK-yesterday-coronavirus-no-underlying-health-conditions.html
If that is true, it looks like strong circumstantial evidence to support the research published in The Lancet……
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(20)30116-8/fulltext
Polly
John, who has ordered you all to end civilisation?
There is a medical question to answer. Given the variations in its effect on different people, is this a function of the virus, or a function of different people? For example it seems fairly obvious that people at risk – those with underlying health issues which affect the ability of their bodies to deal with infection – are more likely to die than those not so at risk.
Which begs the question, would it be more appropriate to isolate those at risk, rather than isolate the general population?
I am not one of your constituents. The economic cost of the government imposed restrictions is massive. The Government measures to date will result in unfunded borrowing at the rate of £200 billion per annum, which is clearly unsustainable. We simply cannot afford these restrictions to last beyond the end of June at the very latest.
Hopefully, the numbers of Coronavirus cases and deaths will be past their peak by then, but the restrictions must be removed no matter what. Old people do die and if some of them die a few years earlier, that is a price worth paying. I write this a 73 years old dialysis patient.
It is high time that we took a more intelligent attitude towards old age and death. Everybody should be encouraged to write a living will by age 60, setting out inter alia what they want to happen to them if they become severely mentally or physically disabled. The taboo on suicide and assisted suicide should be lifted, with Dignitas allowed to open a branch in UK. To achieve this it may be necessary for the majority of this country – a mixture of atheists, agnostics and vague theists – to tackle head on the various branches of the God squad.
who has ordered you to collapse civilisation?
So what is the conclusion based on this NHS statement ?
”A statement from the NHS said: ‘Patients were aged between 33 and 100 years old and all but 13 (aged between 63 and 99 years old) had underlying health conditions.’’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8164443/13-260-died-UK-yesterday-coronavirus-no-underlying-health-conditions.html
Should countries be locked down so severely for such a low rate of fatalities among non high risk individuals ?
Surely only the high risk with underlying conditions should be isolated, most probably those individuals receiving ACE/ARB treatment as explained here…..
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(20)30116-8/fulltext
Polly
You are clearly a dedicated hardworking MP John (although I am strongly opposed to the honours system being used on politicians) and your constituents are lucky to have you. How you find the time to do this daily post as well as serve your constituents and read every reply is a testament to you. What a pity your talents have not been utilised by any of our mediocre wishy washy Liberal PMs of recent years.
Hopefully when this crisis is all over, you will dedicate some of your energy to what it says on the tin and start speaking up for England against the rotten deal it receives both constitutionally and financially from this Tory Government, especially our young, sick and elderly. Please tell Boris England is watching and waiting.
Good to see Corbyn’s ridiculous assertion that the emergency economic measures put in place to attempt to counter the shut-down forced by the virus vindicate his previous calls for state socialism, being ridiculed and panned from all sides, including by Labour MPs. It is important to nail this silly rubbish before Mr Corbyn retreats into the well-deserved obscurity from which he came.
A good letter. After the immediate issues of adjusting to lockdown, indeed the big question is how we get back to some normality and how we can get to the position when we can safely do that as soon as reasonably possible. It may be regular mass testing is needed as one of a number of measures (but I am no expert).
Only “essential” travel? Why? I know someone interested in astronomy – so why is it wrong for them to drive into the nearby hills – on their own – not meeting anyone – and set up the telescope for a few hours?
Dear Sir John, Do keep well and don’t take chances meeting others. Unfortunately very difficult in the Political arena. Our PM has shown this point too clearly. I wish him well soon as think for all his faults (like most of us) he is the best person to lead at this time.
However all correct and proper to support the economy , but History will show that the focus on the economic fallout and civil liberties of a democracy delayed action and made the long term damage to the economy grater than a short sharp shock.
We ignored what was happening in China, and too this very day are continuing to let people into the country form anyway and I am not just talking about airports.
What would have happened if the EU/UK had said if your are coming from China (by this I do not mean Chinese) in December even early January, then you can’t enter unless under very strict and closely supervised passage to quarantine.
But we just did/do not have the resources. The Government (not just this one) has run down the essential services and overloaded the NHS. The front line staff now have to suffer/take personal risk to dig us out of the mess. One might say a real false economy indeed.