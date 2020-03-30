Closing borders

During the crisis so far the EU has battled to keep its belief in open borders as law around the EU. The member states have taken a different attitude.
The EU says “A crisis without borders cannot be resolved by putting barriers between us”. It has despite this allowed or encouraged tougher border controls around the EU as a whole whilst wanting to avoid all controls at borders between member states.
Instead Germany has imposed border checks against Austria, France, Luxembourg and Denmark for the movement of people. France has imposed checks on Germany, Belgium and Spain.
In the UK there have been criticisms that the government did not impose stricter controls on people entering through our airports and ports. I currently get complaints that there are still lots of planes flying into Heathrow. I have to explain that some are planes bringing UK nationals home from holidays and stays abroad, and many are freight planes. Some are passenger planes that have been adapted to carry more freight. Passenger services have traditionally also carried some freight in holds as part of our complex supply system.
The EU, realising that countries do wish to impose checks on people at their national borders, is now trying to protect the idea of a barrier free single market for goods. They state “All internal borders should stay open for freight”. Regardless of this some member states are diverting export goods for home consumption and inserting their own rules. France and Germany for example are keeping various medical supplies for home use.
This crisis is putting the world trading system under new pressures. In a world of lock down there is more attention to the local and national. Countries are seeking to increase their own productive potential in shortage areas like tests, protective clothing and other medical supplies.
11 Comments
Sir John,
The EU will not survive this.
That is what hard right Tories have been saying about every event since before the EU launched.
You have now all been wrong for 3 decades.
It is not only the EU that may not survive this. Yesterday the UK’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer suggested things would return to “normal” after 6 months of restrictions that might then be lifted. If these restrictions prevail for as long as six months thousands of businesses will no longer be in business, because of insolvency, bankruptcy and lack of any buyers with cash to spend. Supply chains will be broken. There will be a mass of debt defaults. The UK service economy itself will be on life support. The government needs to test, test, test to establish a solid base of knowledge, not guesswork, about the spread and virulence of covid-19 among the population at large not just testing those the NHS staff wanted back at work. That way offers the route to a faster return to “normal” whatever that may turn out to be.
And we’re still providing a taxi service across the channel for people of whom we know nothing.
Makes a mockery of flying drones over the Peak district by police.
Is the EU Politburo learning the first rule of democracy: to govern, you first need the consent of the governed?
Meanwhile, member states, and the UK(!) still need the approval of the Politburo to provide state assistance to our domestic corporations…..
Ironic. Seeing that 57% rejected Johnson’s police state Tories at the election three months ago. Including the vast majority in Scotland and all of N.I.
Im sorry John, the majority of the flights coming in are passenger not freight. Last week we were still receiving flights from iran, china and italy. We probably still are. My neighbours just returned from Spain. While we destroy the economy with lockdown, for what increasingly looks a less dangerous disease than seasonal flu, surely we should also lockdown passenger flights from badly hit countries. Indeed if we had shut the borders to these countries when Trump did, perhaps we wouldnt be having this lockdown now? Though doubtless we would still be bowing to the ‘foot and mouth, ever back tracking scaremonger ‘from Imperial College: You know there is something awry when climate professors from East Anglia support the models.
It appears that the 21 yr old girl who tragically perished last week from natural causes was not a covid fatality as expressed by the coroner against the hospitals original cause (heart attack) The coroner had no legal right to get involved, was this politically motivated?. When will the govt clarify deaths from and deaths with covid. This lack of testing and clarity onlh benefits those desperate for more state intervention and Stasi-esque patrols on our streets.
The French have now joined many US states in permitting the use of hydroxychloroquin/azithromycin, a malaria drug combination, for use against Covid. The results are very good. What is NICE doing to fast track approval for use in our hospitals?
The funny thing is that thanks to this Covid19 we have all but destroyed the EU, we have introduced unprecedented stringent new laws, we have really hurt the JIT system (warned about during Brexit), we have closed parliament…
None of this was in the Conservative manifesto.
Thank heavens we have Boris and his excellent team (including you) at the helm!
This is happening in large part because there is a lack of leadership in dealing with the crisis. I’m not getting a great feeling from the government briefings here that anyone has a grip on our planning. They seem to have gone from complacent denial to panic to the reliable political ploy of looking for scapegoats. Meanwhile we are being depressed further with vague warnings of doom and greater punishment and oppression of the population.
If this activity was being run in a business-like manner I would expect to see an overall project plan identifying the main project streams, the person accountable for each stream, the key deliverables with timescales and the current status.
For example the streams would be:
Increase hospital capacity – which new hospitals, where, opening dates. Owner – Health Secretary.
Ramp up testing. Which tests. When available. Ramp up plan.
Personal protective equipment for health staff. Actions to fill gaps in availability.
Ventilators – orders placed. Delivery dates. Staff training. Availability for use.
Financial measures to mitigate impact – Chancellor
Lockdown and Communications – Cabinet Office
and so on.
This would all be pulled together under a Programme Management Office, tracking progress of each stream, pulling together status updates for senior ministers.etc.
In the current Cabinet Therese Coffey would be an ideal person to run this using her Mars experience.
Perhaps this is already happening in which case I would very much like to see the regular status updates. I expect MPs would also want to see them.
There is no good reason to my mind why it shouldn’t all be publicly available. I would find it reassuring to at least know that an overall plan exists and to be able to see it to know what is actually being done in our name.
Protection of one’s own interest is an innate response when things turn sour. The political Left term this selfishness. Their agenda is control through dependence. The master-slave relationship is fundamental to all forms of leftist authoritarianism. The EU understand this very well.
EU States are now waking up from the dependent slumber and taking back control, taking back their self-respect and reasserting control.
For someone who does not like the EU you spend a lot of time talking about it. But what the EU does with its borders is not your problem – you left.
For EU members health is, of course, a national competence which is why individual states are choosing to tackle it in different ways.
Italy, which was unlucky enough to have the first significant outbreak, has a complete lockdown. Sweden is still largely open. The wisdom of these various approaches will only be clear in time. Demographics play a part. Italy has an older and more urbanised population so perhaps each country is right. And borders are still open. There are just checks on people.
But as both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown have – correctly – pointed out in recent days, ultimately we need a global solution to this. Obviously this angers the Little Englander Faragists – but it is also clearly true. So long as Coronavirus is a risk anywhere it is a risk everywhere.
And, to be frank, your mostly elderly contributors have more interest than most in resolving this as quickly as possible. Because life will not be completely back to normal until this is a non-issue everywhere. Not just here and in the EU, but in China, Trumpmerica and Africa too. And in Africa it has the potential to cause devastation on an epic scale.
Closing borders – erecting barriers between people – is an easy answer for xenophobes everywhere. But it is never the right answer and the barriers always come down in the end.