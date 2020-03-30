Update from the Citizens Advice Bureau in Wokingham

By johnredwood | Published: March 30, 2020

I have received this information from the Citizens Advice Bureau in Wokingham:

Your communities are strong and resilient. There are simple things you can do to help them continue to thrive!

1. Check-in on vulnerable family, friends and neighbours

Just helping them with their shopping and checking they have everything they need
can make a huge difference. Know someone self-isolating? Call or text them to check that they’re ok.

2. Volunteer with a local charity

Wokingham Borough Council is working with local charities to provide community
support during this difficult time.

To volunteer, visit the Wokingham Volunteer Centre website at www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk.

Do you need support?

If you are in need of help or support, reach out to your community. You are
not alone!

1. Call on your family, friends, neighbours or those you trust

Our communities are showing solidarity and community spirit during this difficult time. Most of us will have family, friends or trusted neighbours who can help. Just reach out!

2. Call on your local charity

If you are already in contact with a local charity, call them.

3. Call on your community & voluntary sector

Wokingham Borough Council is working with local charities to provide a community
response for those who don’t have support and need advice or practical help. This is not an alternative to the NHS or social services.

It is local residents looking after each other. Citizen’s Advice is working with local
charities. Call them on 0300 330 1189 (if prompted enter 0118 978 7258)
or contact them via admin@citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk.

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page