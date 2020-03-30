Update from the Citizens Advice Bureau in Wokingham

I have received this information from the Citizens Advice Bureau in Wokingham:

Your communities are strong and resilient. There are simple things you can do to help them continue to thrive!

1. Check-in on vulnerable family, friends and neighbours

Just helping them with their shopping and checking they have everything they need

can make a huge difference. Know someone self-isolating? Call or text them to check that they’re ok.

2. Volunteer with a local charity

Wokingham Borough Council is working with local charities to provide community

support during this difficult time.

To volunteer, visit the Wokingham Volunteer Centre website at www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk.

Do you need support?

If you are in need of help or support, reach out to your community. You are

not alone!

1. Call on your family, friends, neighbours or those you trust

Our communities are showing solidarity and community spirit during this difficult time. Most of us will have family, friends or trusted neighbours who can help. Just reach out!

2. Call on your local charity

If you are already in contact with a local charity, call them.

3. Call on your community & voluntary sector

Wokingham Borough Council is working with local charities to provide a community

response for those who don’t have support and need advice or practical help. This is not an alternative to the NHS or social services.

It is local residents looking after each other. Citizen’s Advice is working with local

charities. Call them on 0300 330 1189 (if prompted enter 0118 978 7258)

or contact them via admin@citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk.