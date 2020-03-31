Guidance on social distancing and when to self-isolate

I am aware that many are unsure about social distancing, and when to self-isolate, particularly for those who are over 70 and those under 70 with certain underlying conditions. I have just received updated guidance from the Government on social distancing which I thought would be useful.
The guidance is available to view here.
One Comment
“Particularly for those who are over 70”
Guidance which, according to Guido, the leader of the opposition doesn’t follow:
https://order-order.com/2020/03/31/vulnerable-corbyn-flouts-self-isolation-social-distancing/
As always, “Don’t do as we do, do as we say”.