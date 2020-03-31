The Irish protocol and state aids

Two highly qualified and experienced lawyers told the Conference (held before the virus restrictions but the comment held over here owing to virus news) that the UK needs to get rid of the Irish protocol one way or another. The current protocol seeks to treat Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the UK, and in default of a comprehensive borders and trade agreement seeks to lock Northern Ireland into the rules and customs of the EU.
The UK government is right to say it will not place a trade border between GB and Northern Ireland. This could be the result of the negotiations achieving a free trade and trade facilitation package that avoids any need for one. Alternatively if there is no trade deal, the UK government could simply refuse to impose one.
Sammy Wilson for the DUP pointed out that most trade flowing between NI and GB stays within the UK so there is absolutely no need for checks and tariffs as it moves across the Irish Sea between the two parts of the UK. He also pointed out we have a complex Northern Ireland/ Republic of Ireland border today, with the need to calculate VAT and Excise payments. This is all done with an invisible border, with the tax calculations and payments being made by computer from the truck manifests. There is no need for a person at a border post with a calculating machine taking fivers. It should similarly be possible to handle international trade crossing the North Sea within the UK by electronic means and by payments at international borders.
The general mood of the conference was the government must keep its word of no new physical customs border between GB and NI, whether by agreement or not. It is difficult to see how the EU could enforce any interpretation they might place on the Withdrawal Agreement to require a GB/NI border in the event of no agreement. This would be an internal matter for a sovereign UK.
Sir John,
The EU are adopting their usual bullying tactics in this aspect of negotiations. They are trying to create difficulties WITHIN the UK by saying that the restrictions must be precisely detailed, and a commitment made to implement them, prior to proceeding with discussions about an FTA.
As you say, a sensible FTA would render the restrictions unnecessary, but, just like the phasing of discussions with Theresa May, the EU want to dictate everything. Boris should absolutely resist such manipulation as any ‘give’ would be hailed as capitulation.
Unfortunately the die was cast by May. She just caved in.
Had we left nearly 4 years ago we would now be well into a new system whereby we’d be more sustainable nationally and not having the additional aggravation of having to deal with these people. Any border changes would now be well established.
I think circumstances dictate that the UK just needs to leave the EU on time, on WTO terms now.
The virus only adds to the existing difficulties of progress on talks.
The unity and value of the existing 27 member organisation weakens drastically on a daily basis.
The EU is a busted flush. With trade volumes reduced now is an excellent time to walk away. We should then rebuild our economy on self sufficiency.
Peter
The unity and value of the existing 27 member organisation weakens drastically on a daily basis.
Totally correct. As much as it will upset some of the readers of this blog I really do think that within the 27 countries left in the EU the last thing on their minds for next few months will be the problem of any rules regarding Northern Ireland. The welfare and health of their own people will be the only priority as it should be. The rate that the virus is taking a hold it could well enter into the scenairio of “last man standing” The people of all the infected nations will be the only voice to be heard.
Yes, a broken back does add to the difficulties of a sprained ankle just a little, doesn’t it?
Agreed. And the integrity of the GB and Northern Ireland must be defended unto death! Without the DUP May’s treacherous WA would have been passed and the whole of GB lost. We owe NI everything.
What I want to know is how we will hold the REPUBLIC/NI border secure against illegal immigrants trying to enter the U.K.
A sovereign UK does not require any customs borders between it’s component parts. Any information required in relation to VAT or other matters can be exchanged electronically, and it is no business of the EU.
Any exchange of goods between the UK and the EU can easily be administered electronically just as it is now. The only difference might be in the entirety of the information exchanged, end of story. Smuggling and scamming can be a matter for the law on both sides of the border in cooperation as it is now.
Making it an issue is merely a ploy by the EU to retain some control over the UK and our future commercial activities. This is totally unacceptable.
So long as the EU doesn’t starve is back in.
We’ve concreted over so much arable land remember.
We did try to tell them not to.
You’ll accept it – and much, much more.
O dear, you havent read the small print. The Protocol requires checks on goods moving from GB to NI and it is enforceable by English courts as supreme over UK law. You obviously have failed to read Article 4 of the Withdrawal Agreement. Bit late now, its what Boris agreed and it is now law
The Protocol doesnt “seek” to treat NI differently, it treats NI differently! And it is directly enforcable by the Commission and the ECJ, look at Art 12 of the Protocol. Did you really not understand the Protocol when you voted for it in the Commons?
The EU Middleman’s appalling handling of the current emergency will make it extraordinarily difficult to justify its relevance once COVID-19 is a distant memory, so I can’t resist asking a mischievous question. How many “Plan B” bi-lateral agreements are being mooted between individual European countries and the UK? Given the EU’s abject failure, European governments would be extraordinarily foolish not to seek alternative arrangements.
NI must be treated the same as the rest of the UK.
Just leave with no trade deal but remember the attempted meddling by the EU and certain countries into our sovereign territories and internal matters the next time they want or need something.
What is the official word – Are EU / Brexit / Trade talks on lockdown?
They shouldn’t be, considering the extent of EU bureaucracy, they should have no reason not to carry on, except to take more of our money and make things difficult for us.
From our side, there doesn’t have to be a delay – TIME everyone started to use video conferencing while working from home.
Do not see why goods going to Northern Ireland (for their consumption) should be treated any differently to any other goods going to any other parts of the UK.
If they are going into Northern Ireland to get to Ireland, and thus across the border, then they should contain the same paperwork as if they were being exported from the UK to France, or indeed any other EU Country.
Good luck with this one JR. The EU wants a border in the Irish Sea. The US Congress wants a border in the Irish Sea, thanks to the influential Friends of Ireland caucus in the U.S. Congress. Irish-U.S. trade in goods and services now exceeds $100 billion annually with some 750 major US corporations with operations in Ireland. The US has a much greater affinity with the Emerald Isle than it does with Britain. How much are you prepared to pay for FTAs with the two largest trading blocs on the planet?
Quite right.
If the EU say they won’t agree an FTA without an internal NI GB border, then no deal it is. The EU can do what it likes on the Irish side of the NI border – but its concerns would surely be less if it had a deal. Anyway, most of its concerns are manufactured. We should call the EUs bluff.
He also pointed out we have a complex Northern Ireland/ Republic of Ireland border today, with the need to calculate VAT and Excise payments.
Why have you created a complex mess?
Go, Sammy.
The UK is also a failed construct – it was built on bullying, bribery and coercion – the people certainly had no choice. Am I right or am I right?
We are heading for a no deal situation which I think is what Boris wanted all along. This will result in a few difficulties to start with but I think, after a few months, the EU will see that it is not beneficial for the block to continue trading on WTO terms. They will seek a trade deal.