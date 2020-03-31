The role of Parliament in the crisis

I am uneasy that I cannot go to Parliament and raise there the issues and problems that concern my constituents. I appreciate this is the normal time for an Easter recess, but these are not normal times. My case load, email box and website are even more active than usual. There is heightened awareness of government given the large increase in powers and the direct effects it is having on all our lives. I of course take things up by email, phone and letter, as Ministers are working.
I am seeking reassurances today that Parliament will b e allowed back after the recess as planned. I understand we will need to continue adapting the work pattern to offer more protection to those involved, assuming the social segregation measures are still in place. The Speaker set out some changes which helped before the recess and more might be possible, to limit the number in the chamber at any time, but to ensure that public questions and arguments can still be put. Maybe there can be a temporary use of remote technology, so Parliament can have its version of the daily Number 10 press conferences with MPs asking the questions and making the points to the Ministers on duty.
This should be a time to demonstrate the importance of single member constituency representation at Westminster. Each of us receive many practical pieces of advice and difficult cases that reveal cracks or imperfections in the rules and government programmes. These need to be put to government Ministers by MPs who are used to speaking truth to power and who know the Ministers well and how they might respond.
I would like strengthened accountability during this recess. The Cabinet office does allow a daily call to put issues, but it would be good to have a recess written question facility to all departments and virtual Ministerial statements with questions from MPs when the government is making important announcements.
I am raising these issues with the Speaker.
Sir John,
Thank you for all your work, in this difficult time, informing and educating us. When you have time, an update on Brexit progress would be welcome.
Yes, next time that I see ambulances attending a massive motorway pile up I must ask the crew how their pensions negotiations are coming along.
We are seeing nothing less than the political abuse by both government, State, NHS and opposition parties of the CV-19 event to ferment a collectivist mindset, a compliant mindset, an uncritical populace but more concerning is the general direction of State powers over our freedoms and the actions of those who impose such laws upon our person
I shall think as a critical individual would. I won’t be coerced like a sheeple and corralled by this PM, Labour or indeed any other large state political animal who’s relishing the flood of cash and powers about to come raining down upon their gleeful heads.
Many can see what the bigger game is here. We can see the leftist propaganda at work. We can see the NHS is being used as a Trojan horse to get inside the heads and hearts of a free-lunch loving populace to encourage State dependency.
There’s a price to pay for State dependency
Labour will be the main unwitting beneficiary of this appalling government’s response.
Here here.
+1
You seem to think exactly as Nigel Farage would want you to think, that is not to think at all in relation to his utterances.
So I think that your boast is rather hollow.
Meanwhile, many ordinary members of the public will be worried about the new tendency for government by edict and the justification of all sorts of new intrusions on the corona virus.
Furthermore, there is a concern that measures introduced ostensibly because of this virus will never get rolled back.
Policing standards have dropped woefully from an already very low level. There is now a danger the police will lose public consent altogether.
When you start chasing people in open spaces with drones and creating a Stasi type culture, people, decent free thinking people, are going to act badly. And those decent free thinking people tends to vote Conservative and will not like what is happening.
Again I ask, Why can’t extensive use be made of video conferencing to do normal work by government and parliament? There are ways to make it fully effective as a means of discussion, and normal parliamentary business could be conducted. There are even ways to take a count.
If Parliament is to evolve, then accountability needs to be transparent – With that in mind, and video conferencing used, there is no reason not to have these discussions etc seen by the public – who might also be able to give a response as to how much they agreed with decisions made.
Out of adversity comes innovation – we can but hope.
Well…as JR points out – that’s the purpose of our elected representatives in the HOC…
I agree with “Furthermore, there is a concern that measures introduced ostensibly because of this virus will never get rolled back.”
Additionally, we should be very concerned about the length of the lockdown – the longer it persists, the more damage will be done to our economy.
IMVHO a complete extended lockdown is extremely destructive of society and morals
Indeed the lack of a sunset clause was an outrage. Why on earth did MPs agree to this legislation without one?
The police have gone from doing almost nothing about most crimes like shoplifting, burglary, street crime, bank frauds and the likes to shaming people harmlessly walking their dog with drones and vandalising the Blue Lagoon with black die.
This could be a forced start on the modernisation of Parliament, a long overdue event. Currently it is too great a costume drama and too little a modern business enterprise. A bit of theater is effectve on occasion, but what we have is largely a soap opera.
Does that go for the Church, the law courts and the Monarchy too?
Agreed
Agreed.
Stuffed with largely left wing, big government, pro EU lawyers, PPE and liberal art graduates whose main aim seems to be to overtax, over regulate, order people about and generally inconvenience them. Then to piss most of the money down the drain on bloated & largely inept government, HS2, renewables and other complete lunacies.
All MPs to work from home in their constituency. The speaker to become a TV director taking questions on a split screen. Instead of jumping up and down like prairie dogs, MP’s push a button to submit questions. Speeches on Parliamentary Channel. Same with elected Advisors 200 max after Lords banished. Sell the Palace as an entertainment centre and museum.
Senior NHS managers on £250,000 per year have failed to keep enough PPE or ventilators.
They should be sacked for gross negligence.
The next lot of managers should face stress tests similar to the banks.
I share your concerns. Give them an inch and they (government, NHS, police) will take a yard. Lord Sumption warned yesterday, on WatO, about excessive police behaviour and the danger of turning what he described as “citizen* police into an arm of a police state.
“speaking truth to power”
When the health crisis is over, I would like to critically review this common phrase. I feel that it conveys the opposite of real life in the UK today, where power has truth in a full nelson.
Good morning.
Democracy has been suspended. But unlike last time when it was prorogued after the longest parliamentary session since the Civil War, and over the conference period, the Left will not complain. Why ? Because they have all the powers they want.
When Parliament comes back, so too should the rest of the country
“Maybe there can be a temporary use of remote technology”
No, it should be permanent, forcing MPs from distant constituencies to turn up in person in Parliament to speak and vote is absurd, the amount of time they waste travelling would be better used in the constituencies – there is absolutely no need for them to be physically there the whole time. Look at the stupid way you hold votes in Parliament, walking through a lobby, carrying in the sick from hospital sometimes, that could easily be replaced with secure on-line voting. Why not ?
It seems likely there will be many changes to life after CV – some good and some not so much.
I wish you well in your endeavours Sir John
Lord Hailsham warned back in the seventies that Britain was in danger of sinking into an ‘elective dictatorship’ because of the vulnerability of its unwritten constitution to a left wing government. Now he would be foaming at the mouth witnessing the antics of a right wing government.
Our Punch and Judy parliament is of little use at the best of times other than as an expensive debating club; currently “furloughed” on full pay and expenses. Holding Downing Street executive to account is, in reality, done by the main stream print media.
I am terrified that you can’t go to Parliament.
We lost democracy for a while during the Brexit debacle.
It is becoming too much of a habit.
I thought video linking/ conferring ( or whatever it is called) was all the rage!
Also…re the plane situation. If this crisis is bad enough to allow the economy to sink…how come people are “brought home”? In extremis, horrible though it is, people DO get stuck abroad. Since when did the govt care about that?
Just wondered.
Are all meetings illegal?
I see that Christian Churches are closed.
Is that by govt edict or choice?
Are all places of worship shut?
And dentists?
Parliament should be suspended until the coronavirus is virtually finished. The country will tick over regardless.
Given that different countries around the World have differing standards about Covid 19 control measures
Are all of the passengers who are returning, or being repatriated to the UK being advised that they must go into 14 days proper isolation JR.
Food.
All that arable land concreted over.
I have to say, my MP appears to have been altogether absent during the proceedings.
Here’s another issue to raise: the banks are apparently not offering the government loans to small businesses, instead offering their own loans. I had experienced this, and heard similar from the online SME forums, but then saw it again in the paper this morning. If it is this widespread a problem, the UK banking industry may require a much tighter hand in the future, given that they are already flouting the government guidance on cryptocurrency, and are now activiely blocking support for small firms.