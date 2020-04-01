Flattening the curve

If you can measure it you can manage it. Government policy towards the virus is to manage down the numbers of people with the illness seeking admission to hospital, for the doubly good reason that we do not want many people seriously ill and there are limits on hospital capacity to deal with them.
They are advised by epidemiologists, people who predict the likely numbers of individuals who catch a disease in a epidemic based on past experiences of other epidemics and daily data on the course of the one they are following. In a situation where there is no known or agreed successful treatment for a disease and no vaccination to block its spread, their advice is to stop many people catching it by social segregation. In the meantime medical research may find treatments and a vaccine for future protection. It also allows rapid expansion of the capacity of the medical facilities, and wholesale transfer of trained medical personnel and wards to treating the epidemic victims.
The issue I am seeking more guidance on from the government and their epidemiological advisers is what does winning look like? When will they have flattened the curve enough?
Public Health England on behalf of the wider government publishes daily two sets of figures. One is the daily addition to the case total, and the other is the grim daily addition to the total deaths ascribed to the virus. The problem with these data sets is they are incomplete and prone to error. In default of reliable tests for significant samples of the entire population, repeated regularly, we do not know the current infection rate or the case total. Many people have caught a mild version of it – or something like it – and have self isolated. Their recovery will not be reflected in the total because they were never tested .
The Death rate is also based on a set of judgements. Worldwide practice varies, with some doctors attributing numerous deaths of people with the virus to pre-existing or other serious conditions, whilst others are more likely to regard any patient dying with the virus as dying because of the virus. The UK is currently thinking of adding more deaths to the total by ascribing death to the virus in cases not admitted to hospital. To get a more accurate figure most deaths would need to include a virus test, and protocols would need to be followed over how to judge the virus contribution to mortality.
So I am asking if we have a consistent set of figures based on clear definitions with resilient data collection, which is needed to decide how much to flatten the curve and to determine how successful policy is. We all are willing the government on because we want to cut the death rate. The next few days are crucial as we should be seeing a drop in new cases reflecting the days people are spending in isolation.
31 Comments
I must confess I don’t understand the specifics of all of this, but I will say I think the Government is doing a very good job in the circumstances, ably assisted by the Chief Medical Officer, Chief Scientist, and many others. Who of us would want to take on this task?
I just wish large sections of the Media would stop their sniping and criticism from the sidelines. Their endless negative news is causing panic and concern. They should be ashamed!
Fully agree, CG. The media mindset is utterly tiresome. ‘The NHS is perfect in all respects, and any shortcomings are the personal fault of Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock. Everybody must be given more money – but nobody should have to pay for it. Too many people are at work endangering lives, so more lockdown is needed. Critical items are in short supply endangering lives, so we need to ease the lockdown.’
There’s more common sense in each of Sir John’s articles than has been conveyed by the main BBC, ITV and Sky broadcast reporters between them since the outbreak started.
CG, John’s comment is premised on the fatalistic assumption that the epidemic cannot be ended.
I challenge that. It reportedly has been in China, and very nearly so in S. Korea.
Unlike these countries, the UK Government have ignored WHO advice to carry out mass testing, contact tracing, and isolation of the infected and possibly infected, which WHO says are key to suppression.
“Flattening the curve” means spreading out the fatalities over a long time, but there would still be perhaps tens or even hundreds of thousands of them.
Contrast that with the three thousand or so reported in China, or the few hundred in S. Korea.
Make what you will of all this.
CG – I don’t think the government understand the specifics either. The central point they are missing, governments worldwide, is that trashing the global economy will damage health services for many years to come, and force people into extreme poverty. That kills. It kills far more people than these lockdowns will ever save.
Government has done a rubbish job. They allowed the airports to stay open and people to come in from anywhere distributing the plague all over the country.
They aren’t doing a good job now, allowing the Underground to continue with carriages stuffed with people unable to maintain safe distancing.
Total agreement!
Good to see an April Fool’s post in these difficult times.
Well said Cheshire Girl, even if the early advice of the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientist was badly flawed – as Sweden is expected to demonstrate, alas.
Public Health England appears to be causing more problems than it is worth. Another layer of useless bureaucracy where people paid a fortune but fail to have a can do attitude.
When will the structure of NHS be reformed with the likes of Stevenson the chief operations officer sacked? They were clueless in front of Hunt when questioned. We read PHE refused test equipment and one firm selling £18 million of tests abroad with £1 million to U.K.! FFS get a grip.
Every year they are going to pretend the seasonal flu virus will kill 500.000 unless we go on lockdown?
Please flatten the curve of deaths John and while you are at it, fix the weather.
If this so called Tory government is willing to crush the private sector economy, limit our freedoms and unleash upon us propaganda, explain to me why you won’t expose Labour, their past crimes and dismantle their client state?
It’s almost as if this Tory government is targeting those who haven’t the political power to fight back
Why is the BBC and CH.4 still allowed to behave like leftist political animals at our expense pumping out their vile, malicious leftist propaganda?
Labour behave like gangsters and no one is exposing them
Sir John,
+1
We see this morning the testing ‘shambles’. Germany has of course done umpteen more and we now see the pressure showing up Ministers as somewhat lightweight. For a so called world class society and service, maybe BS repellent spray is called for?
“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”~~~~ Ronald Reagan
I think it’s worth investigating this ’60 odd doctors’ dead in italy. We are invited to conclude they died on the frontline battling the illness, but this is tellingly left to our imaginations not said explicitly. i know from a cursory study that at least some of them were retired and quite a few were dentists. It’s sort of wearying the way one cannot trust the MSM and one has to investigate everything oneself.
You are surely right to question the accuracy of the numbers of cases and deaths quoted on a daily basis – they are too erratic to be credible, perhaps understandably. However if translated into 5 -day or 7-day moving averages they should give meaningful trends on which sensible decisions can be taken.
Something needs to be done to flatten the curve on overreach by the police.
A chap who had £8,000 worth of tools stolen from his van gets no help from the police, but a month later he criticizes a traffic warden handing out parking tickets during the lock down and he gets a team of five police officers knocking on his door asking him to attend an interview because he caused the traffic warden alarm and distress.
Meantime in Peckham a man harasses a police officer with aggressive threatening behaviour in the street and said police officer merely turns the other cheek (you can make up you own mind as to why).
The police need to sort out their priorities.
When cash is in short supply and the risks of unemployment is high the government (via the bank of England via its Prudential Regulation Authority) have instructed all UK banks not to issue any dividend this year to its shareholders
There’s a lot of people who rely upon this dividend as income….just another nail in the economic coffin
Why did our government decide upon this policy….it should be trying like mad to get liquidity back in the economy not restrict it
Might be of interest to some here: Ethical Dilemmas in Protecting Individual Rights versus Public Protection in the case of Infectious Diseases, Infec. Dis., 2023, 6, 1-5 ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
Pertinent analytical thinking.
NICE publish clear guidelines about the cost of saving a life and when the NHS will treat.
Why have you thrown that out for Covid 19?
The damage and the extra spending far exceed NICE’s guidelines as when you let people die, and when you treat.
U.Kingdom 1800 dead 66million Population, workers at home Imprisoned
Sweden ……….180 dead 10 million Population workers at work. Freedom
Get us back to work. We are on the same CURVE as Sweden but with a very foolish government
Sir John, the simple message from more and more people to the Government and their hysterical ‘experts’ is that We Don’t Believe You!
I’d like to see the statistics on how many people that have been vaccinated (for flu, or anything else) that have actually died from CV or have been shown to be infected with CV.
Likewise – Have any people who have had no recent vaccination died from or been infected with VC?
Now that would make very interesting reading, but somehow I doubt that such statistics would be kept…
I wondered how the NHS could possibly take so long to distribute the PPE to the hospitals. How could iy take weeks to send a van full to every ITU unit in a country where it is only s few hours drive? Today the reason became obvious. A hot line is to be set up in order for hospitals to get through and place an order.
They know where the hospitals are and that the staff are desperate for the equipment but they need s proper order and it’s more than their job is worth to guess what is needed and book a van to take it there and settle up in the artificial single market later. This says all we need to know about the NHS.
First and foremost I must say the government is doing a cracking good job with an extremely difficult problem. Here we have a virus of which we know very little about, have no known cure, and no vaccine at present. Every health service throughout the world has limits on staffing, ICUs etc and it is of paramount importance that these limits are not overrun.
Not knowing how or when infection takes place the government have been absolutely right to bring in social segregation to slow the spread of the virus but this has put them in the position of being between a rock and hard place
Introducing the ‘lockdown’ was hard enough in some areas but maintaining it is going to get even harder. In order to keep us persuaded to stay indoors the decision was taken to use the statistics of infection and death but unfortunately testing for infection has run into unforeseen supply and facility problems. This has led to several inaccurate announcements which has given the media the chance to introduce confusion. Added to this the ONS has published the figures for the total number of deaths so far this winter against the 5 year average and the virus appears not to have caused an increase as current totals are in line with the average.
It is vital that segregation is maintained for the time being and at least until the Nightingale hospitals are up and running, ventilators have a confirmed rate of manufacture and testing has reached the target of 25,000 a day. To do this the government needs to take a step back and establish strict rules for reporting infections and deaths.
Some parts of the NHS report deaths when the person is taken to the mortuary others delay until next of kin have been informed and some wait for the Registrar. This causes the daily figures to fluctuate and gives the media an opportunity to scare or confuse us. Once having decided on the basis make it mandatory throughout the UK and publish it. Also do the same with the number of infections which has to be based on an established rate of testing.
A significant degree of honesty from the government would help with both testing and PPE distribution. Public Health England and the NHS do not have procurement and distribution systems like Amazon but with the help of the army they have done a fantastic job from virtually a standing start.
The publication of ambitious targets and forecasts will make the job of keeping us segregated much harder than if we are given honest facts on a sound foundation so that we can easily see how we are progressing