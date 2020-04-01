I was recently interviewed on the Politics and Polemics podcast about my book ‘We Don’t Believe You: Why Populists and the Establishment See the World Differently’.
The podcast is available to listen to here.
I was recently interviewed on the Politics and Polemics podcast about my book ‘We Don’t Believe You: Why Populists and the Establishment See the World Differently’.
The podcast is available to listen to here.
4 Comments
I assume that by populist you mean the opinion of the majority of the electorate. Their only vehicle , short of street riots is the referendum. The referendum gave us a retention of our FPTP electoral system, Scotland remaining in the UK, and the biggy, Brexit. All three were enemies of establishment political parties.
Establishment analysis, often the legitimatization of propaganda, has been used to politically endorse an establishment view rather than to reveal any truth. Witness the Bank of England, the CBI, and the Treasury in the run up to achieving Brexit.
This is why the populist electorate does not believe much of what the establishment tries to tell them, but when push comes to shove they do believe and comply with what the medical profession tell them in the current Covid19 crisis. Sadly there will always be a few social fighter pilots who think they can never be shot down.
All sensible stuff.
Top down economies never work, not even when the people at the top are honest and actually trying to do their best for the people (and they are often/usually not doing).
The commanders at the top are never in touch with the realities at the coal face and can never get the economic incentives right to motivate people to do and supply the right things. Too much interference from government, too much red tape, taxation and virtual monopolies in health care, education and market rigging in energy and elsewhere is dragging the UK economy down all over the place.
Once out of this mess we need a much smaller state, cheap reliable energy and a bonfire of red tape. If we get one the economy will boom – is Boris up to it?
Why populists and the establishment see the world differently? Well they live in totally different circumstance, places and conditions, do different jobs, have different qualification and have different motivations.
Some see their wages undercut by imported plumbers, builders and factory workers. Other delight in cheap plumbers, builders, child carers & domestic staff. MPs and top civil servants wages are unlikely to have their wages under cut by people from Romania after all. They probably very much enjoyed their expenses paid fact finding trips to Brussels and the likes.
Which other taxpayers on far lower pay are paying for. While having their wages undercut.