Following up needs for improved government responses

Today I joined the Cabinet Office call where MPs can reinforce the issues they are highlighting for constituents and urge the government to resolve the problems.
I repeated my regular requests for better and speedier treatment for the self employed and small businesses prevented from earning a living by the controls. I was told the Chancellor is making an improved set of proposals today.
I urged the government to respond positively to the Speaker’s proposals for a virtual Parliament to meet, offering more opportunity for MPs to cross examine Ministers on progress and policy. I will follow up with the Leader of the Commons.
I asked about the numbers and requested regular publication of how many beds there are available in hospitals and how many net new admissions there are day by day. I asked for an early sample testing of the population to find out how many people have the virus currently and/ or to find out how many people have now gained some immunity to it. We need population wide figures if the government is going to manage the totals.
2 Comments
Thanks, JR, basic management information as you describe is desperately needed so we can measure the actual requirement and compare it year on year.
We also need clarity in how deaths are recorded after the worrying slackening of controls under the new Coronavirus Bill and particularly in how Councils can now downgrade treatment to elderly citizens.
The overall death rate is lower than in previous years and this needs to be properly compared as the public will not accept than everyone allegedly died with or tested positive with COVID 19 but there is a remarkable drop in recorded deaths by other normal diseases or causes of death. The COVID 19 situation must not be allowed to be used to cover anyone’s political embarrassment.
zorro
I’m not sure anyone is ready for what is about to hit this country. In the US they are predicting up to 32% unemployment (which I think is a low number) and an overall loss to the economy of $32 trillion. What does the government think is going to happen here? A couple of per cent off growth this year? This moronic policy of locking us up like criminals is going to cause vastly more damage than any realistic death toll could ever do. Terrorising the feeble minded into behaving like idiots sems to be the stock in trade for most of the media now but our “leaders” are supposed to use calm and considered thought to mitigate a crisis. Instead we have seen panic measures designed to pander to idiots like Piers Morgan. What a pathetic shower. Surrender monkeys doesn’t even begin to describe the cowardice evident in this political class.