Helping small business and the self employed

By johnredwood | Published: April 2, 2020

I am going to have another go at getting the government to speed up and widen the eligibility for its schemes of help for small businesses and the self employed. I am receiving numerous very worrying emails from people whose incomes have been stopped  who do not  qualify for assistance.

  1. The government needs to include owner Directors of small companies who rely on the income and maybe dividends of their business to pay their living costs.
  2. It needs to raise the earnings ceiling on the self employed scheme
  3. It needs to include people who have set up businesses that is their sole means of financial support more recently
  4. It needs to aim for an early payout, not sometime in June.
  5. It needs to offer downloadable simple forms now that permit people to apply for money on  a self certified basis, with adjustments made later in the year. These should be made through the tax system with the payments made as a kind of negative tax against claims based on  no income

The government also needs to speed up the applications and decisions on the furlough scheme for business. Otherwise more companies will conclude they have to  make people  redundant to  save costs.

The commercial banks need to rethink their demands for detailed business plans and cashflow forecasts, and  for personal guarantees, for what is bridging finance for enterprises that have been forced in to temporary closure so producing no revenue. The interest rates charged should also be realistic compared to the commercial banks’ very low financing costs with official rates around zero.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. ed2
    Posted April 2, 2020 at 5:10 am | Permalink

    Sorry old boy but your communist coup has failed (thanks to social media).

    Now shall we all go back to work and forget the entire thing happened?

    Reply
  2. ego watch
    Posted April 2, 2020 at 5:12 am | Permalink

    The self-employed don’t want handouts, we just want you to stop acting like lunatics.

    Reply
  3. ed2
    Posted April 2, 2020 at 5:14 am | Permalink

    Has all this got anything to do with bankers wanting to burst equity bubbles?

    Reply
  4. steve
    Posted April 2, 2020 at 5:23 am | Permalink

    JR

    You say gov’t needs to do this, gov’t needs to do that, and that you will try to get them to do it.

    Respectfully Mr Redwood I think you’ll be flogging a dead horse.

    If it was you who was PM I’d have some faith, but sadly you are not.

    Unfortunately from what I’ve seen of gov’t strategy of late, I’m put off ever voting again.

    Ours is a weak, pathetic country thanks to systemic rot left unchecked by politicians over many decades.

    The only thing guaranteed from politicians is more of the same SLS.

    Reply
  5. Peter Wood
    Posted April 2, 2020 at 5:23 am | Permalink

    Good Morning,

    Banks are between a ‘rock and a hard place’. We must always remember, banks are not social services, they are commercial businesses seeking a profit, at least not lose money. Now you want them to lend into an unknown economic condition, where in all likelihood a borrower will go bust in months. Do you want to see banks up and down the country trying to foreclose, sell secured property and assets? Not only is this bad business it is administratively expensive.
    The high-street banking industry is not the conduit to provide support to SME’s. You need to think again.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page