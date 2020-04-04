Supply chains and interruptions to output

During the prolonged wrangles over Brexit we were beset with false claims that supply chains would be disrupted by moving to a Free Trade or WTO based future arrangement between the UK and the rest of the EU. Some of us pointed out the long and complex supply chains of industries like the car industry already included substantial supplies from non EU sources which worked fine despite coming from outside the single market.
Today we see supply chains badly disrupted in some cases both within the EU single market and from outside it by the impact of government policies followed around the world to deal with the virus. It is curious we do not hear incessantly and regularly from those who used to be worried about these things, now there is something to worry about.
There is first of all the interruptions to supply from abroad in to the UK because the supplier has been instructed by their national government to cease production as part of a plan to impede the spread of the virus. There are then the interruptions to supply that come from a foreign government placing an export ban on essential goods in short supply, as the Germans did on certain supplies needed for virus treatment. This is on top of the US moves to impose tariffs and bans on countries that the President regards as a threat to national security. The USA is seeking to stop allies from buying from some Chinese technology providers, and is imposing strict sanctions on Iran, for example.
Some argue that this means we have now seen peak globalisation. There are various good reasons to encourage more domestic production. It cuts travel miles for products and components. It cuts the risks to supply lines from geopolitical events in various countries. It adds more value in your own country. The economic argument against is that based on the theory of free trade and specialisation. If each place or country specialises in a few things that it becomes very good at and reaps economies of scale in , total world real income should be maximised. That argument works well when most or all governments believe it and promote it, but comes under pressure when countries cheat. Mr Trump’s argument with the Chinese is over just that. He thinks they cheat on technology, currency level, state aids and other matters.
The UK is discovering that it cannot rely on China and Germany for some imports at a time of virus crisis. The UK private sector is showing considerable flexibility, with Distilleries offering hand gel, engineering businesses offering ventilators and textile companies running up personal protection clothing. The main constraint on our flexibility seems to be occasional delays in the public sector testing and approving what the new producers can deliver. We need to get better at this flexibility when we cannot always rely on abroad to supply the things we really need. We also need to cut the food miles and make sure our fishing and farming system encourages a higher proportion of home grown and home caught produce.
134 Comments
A lot of of remainers are trying to use coronavirus as an excuse for extending the transition period. Clearly the last thing we need is to be stuck inside the protectionist and bureaucratic EU structure such as the Single Market.
Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and North America need mutual unrestricted tariff free trade to get us out of the economic depression as soon as we can.
China should not be any part of this.
JR, still does not mention what liability the U.K. Has under the European Stability Fund? The UK is invassalage and very weak position at the moment. Brexit was not done dishonestly claimed by Johnson. UK is in vassalage as he pointed out two years ago!
What this shows, again, is that Germany can do whatever pleases and flout the rules/laws as it likes without come back. For years it broke the surplus rules, it broke unilaterally immigration and imposed on the other 26 countries, it refused let alone failed to help Italy with urgent medical supplies and is refusing financial help, it has now closed its borders more than what the U.K. Has done as an island!
Unbelievably the U.K. Bordersmare still open to virus hotspot countries while the Tory govt places us under house arrest and the utterly useless Hancock said yesterday in a totalitarian way this I said not a request! The man who failed to comply with his own social distancing advice and caught the virus along with Johnson!
JR, are you going to apologise for the continued open borders which has and will cause deaths of U.K. Citizens as your govt failed repeatedly to carry the number of tests it promised? Johnson said 250,000 a day by now, Handcock said two days ago 100,000 by the end of this month! That is fewer than half six weeks after it promised.
Could we have a three or four word strap line to make it sound more,convincing?
The last thing that the UK needs is complete economic collapse.
The obsession with the most distant and hostile possible relationship with the world’s richest market right on our doorstep would be about the best way of ensuring that if crystallised.
Especially since about half of the UK’s external commerce is already enmeshed with it.
You people are rather strange, I think.
JR, suggest you read article in Spectator by DR Matt Strauss critical care doctor and his findings about the use of ventilators around the world are not the panacea MSM claim and whether it is worthwhile wrecking the economy for a disease that has no cure. Undoubtedly this lock down and savagery of the economy will cause deaths.
What is the govt exit strategy? It should have been thought through before mass house arrest.
Suggest Trump will be proved right the cure is worse than the problem.
Matt Handcock still making false statements he will do whatever it takes, knowing the UK has kept open borders from the outset knowing people arriving from hotspots will infect our citizens! He should resigne or be sacked. We read gutless Johnson now seeking help from other parties. Is this his May’s moment to make agreement with Corbyn?
PHE quango has unequivocally shown it is of no use the NHS in saving lives as much as the Enironment Agency was to the flood victims in January and February. When is the bonfire of quangos going to take place? Every penny will count soon. Time for quangos to be ruthlessly dispatched.
The worlds richest market is the USA.
Martin – what! All of us? You against the world! Lonely- are you?
Who wants “the most distant and hostile possible relationship” with Europe?
Perhaps the most ridiculous nonsense you have ever said on here.
And you have already set yourself a high bar.
I’ve read entirely serious comments here suggesting that the Navy shell fishing boats from the European Union.
Now is an excellent time to leave the EU. With trading volumes low it can be a carefully managed operation.
If Boris tries to extend it will ignite Farage and the Reform party which will give the Tories a drubbing at the next election.
Indeed, the situation is enrolling which will in fact make the transition far easier than it would have been in a normal state. I think that the EU will see that too and will be forced to accept an equitable trade deal to facilitate import/export of goods.
zorro
The Government might well decide it would be better to extend the transition period for no more than the amount of time we are in lockdown.
However, in no circumstances should this include paying the EU £1bn a month for the privilege of negotiating a continuation of tariff-free access to the UK market to purpetuate the EU’s vast trade surplus with us.
If there is any question of additional money changing hands after December 2020,, it’s Brussels that should be paying us !
Chris, The EU could ask to extend but would mean no payments or following of rules. That is why it would want U.K. to ask.
No need to extend as preparations for no deal were already made last March, April, June and October. There is no end to corona virus as there is no cure, what period to extend could be agreed other than forever? No the UK should have left years ago according to article 50. Bad faith by the EU, dishonesty by May aided by civil service also prevented U.K. Departure. Leave without agreement is now the only option which is of the EU making.
After this pandemic is over, we need to take a very hard look at our reliance on imports. We have got used to having everything we need, without much thought as to where it comes from.
When I buy something, nine times out of ten it is manufactured abroad. Virtually nothing is made in this country anymore. We have out ourself at risk with this system. It needs to change.
We have also developed a throw away / consumerism type culture. We need to ask ourselves, “Do we really need that new smartphone ?”
The smart phones Google are using to monitor your locations and movements and passing to Sky to chart on the news!
Only when your 9 year old android doesn’t work with WhatsApp any more! 🙂
I am consciously buying British, not RoI, wherever I can particularly food. Varadakar needs a message and it is in your wallet do not buy RoI products buy British. Same for milk etc.
Good may well come out of this whole affair if the absurdly hostile attitude of Public Health England and others to involving the private sector can be overcome.
Indeed. Another democratic failure that Cummings needs to address. It is our money ffs.
PHE is a left wing political quango that needs dispatching. Their decisions have shown to be political not best for people’s lives and health care.
Ps the problem I have is that this is well known in the industry so why has the Minister of State allowed it to happen/done nothing about it?
I guess like the rubbish he keeps spouting about testing, if he is not told the truth he is stuffed especially as to get up the greasy pole of politics you have to lick backsides and when up there, kick them, the latter they are all useless at!
Yes, well known in the trade, but it has never been acceptable to criticise PHE or the NHS until now. That’s why the opportunity to break their monopolies must not be allowed to go to waste.
ABSOLUTELY!
There is a lovely para in the PHE annual Report and Accounts
“Constructive losses PHE wrote off £207,566,000 (2018: £39,446,000) in relation to countermeasures held for emergency preparedness and vaccines that have now passed their shelf life. These write offs are a planned consequence of our preparedness strategy that involves central stockpiling.”
@David_Kent; Good luck selling that idea at the moment and for a good few years after the pandemic passes! If anything this crisis (like after WW2) is likely to have re-enforced the ideals of the Beveridge Report.
What a silly post. It is entirely reasonable for Public Health England to need to ensure that hastily designed and built ventilators actually work How unfortunate would it be for you if you found yourself in intensive care – and they fitted you with one of Mr Dyson’s new ventilators – which proved to be as ineffectual as his vacuum cleaners. One of which we have had sat broken in the corner of our utility room for several months.
Andy, I’ve had my Dyson vacuum cleaner since 2004 and it’s still giving sterling service
Perhaps it’s something that you’ve done?
Exactly. We need to look at the German health service – insurance-based with a mix of public and private suppliers. But we won’t of course.
Maybe we will! This Coronavirus shock is being felt disproportionately in Westminster!
PHE was created out of the NHS in 2013. Just another pointless reorganisation concocted by the useless Arts graduates that misrule our country. The NHS has to treat the victims of COVID-19 so why is another body allowed to take decisions that impact the size and severity of the NHS’s workload?
Of course we have a strong and innovative biotech industry in this country but it is clear that that the government acting through PHE, is determined to hide its talents under a bushel.
We have a very serious problem in this country which is that our governance is largely in the hands of Arts graduates who simply do not have the ability to solve problems or understand the implications of some of their daft ideas.
When foreigners want to make use of our tertiary education system, they opt for science and engineering; this is because they wish to learn something useful. Only in this country do we give jobs to people who have learned nothing of value and who spend their whole careers playing internal politics whilst churning out garbage like the document that JR highlighted yesterday.
Good morning.
Whilst I agree with much of what our kind host says, if we keep moving the population goal posts we will never come anywhere close to achieving self sufficiency in anything. We not only need to look to improve the supply side but, reduce the demand side. But this government is wedded to the false god of GDP and cannot stem the tide.
China has done very well out of being the worlds sweatshop. It has helped the world of consumerism no end. But that consumerism, another one of our governments false gods, is not production. It is not wealth. We not only need to look at the things our kind host mentions but, all manor of things including how we are governed and what our national goals are ? We need to become what Napoleon once derided us for but which we are very good at, “A nation of shopkeepers !” Or to be it in its modern term – SME’s ! And not just any old SME’s, high tech ones ! The British are brilliant at inventing things. We just crap at selling them.
Mark B
to be it in its modern term – SME’s ! And not just any old SME’s, high tech ones ! The British are brilliant at inventing things. We just crap at selling them.
You are totally correct in your comments and the UK are going to have to seriously look at what we “don’t” need to buy in from abroad. The only problem I see with the country going back to small efficient , effective based manufacturing will be skills training and whether we have politicians and civil servants with enough knowledge and experience to understand how these companies really operate.
What level of support in training and purchasing, especially in all the latest high tech equipment that will assist production but will be essential in encouraging the design of new products?
But do it we must. Dependence on China is no longer a necessity or even desirable
Politicians and civil servants are not capable of regulating and controlling the sophisticated business world, but they have been 1st class at hampering it. This must stop with an upgrade of the political class (our generous host should be the benchmark) a genuine bonfire of regulation and control. Civil servants must sign of their letters in the traditional way ‘I am Sir, your obedient servant.’ to constantly remind them of their place in the hierarchy.
+1
This return to 1960s levels of traffic and people on the streets, and not being able to buy sweatshop goods is a definite plus. As is the return of the corner shops.
With more and more automation and the use of robots and IT then the cheaper labour costs (of some other countries) becomes rather less important. So we could indeed make (and grow) more here. It can give better lead times, more flexibility and lower transport costs.
We do however need cheap reliable energy, to reduce the size of the bloated largely parasitic state sector, to move to easy hire and fire and to have a bonfire of red tape. Alas the government has a policy of expensive unreliable energy plus as we saw yesterday (in this diary) they also have an insane, dishonest and deluded transport agenda. Indeed government policy so far seem to promise us more government, more red tape, expensive energy and more even restrictive employment laws. Perhaps the downturn caused by this virus will for them to have some sensible economic policies. The government must start by cancelling the appalling waste of money that is HS2.
It is clearly an outrage that the pandemic planning did not have any sensible plans to ensure essential and fairly basic medical equipment could not be made quickly and locally. It was hardly difficult to predict the need for more PPE, ventilators and similar in a pandemic. Why on earth did Hancock say the NHS was very well prepared for a pandemic? We his “experts” “assuring” him of this nonsense.
After all it seems that Grant Chapps’s moronic transport “experts’ are clearly (quite wrongly) telling him that electric cars, cycling and walking produce no C02. This when in reality they can often actually be rather worse than taking an efficient petrol car. Do they know they are wrong and are just lying or are they really this ignorant of science?
Hackneyed I know but I genuinely believe it works exactly like “The Emperor’s New Clothes”.
Snake oil salesmen flatter those in charge with weasel words.
Interestingly the silly London to Edinburgh table they produced does not give the occupancy or the car or the train. The usual trick of the C02 alarmists is to compare a full train or bus with a car with just a single driver. Then to ignore the links at each end and other CO2 outputs of the train network and staff.
LL – you say “growing more” here, Not when millions of houses are going to be built just to handle our ever expanding 3rd World immigration numbers. Import the 3rd World – become the 3rd world.
This is an island – NOT the Tardis.
Read Carole Malone in the Daily Express. Arrogant officials failing us. Quite!
As prepared as they were for leaving the EU four years ago. Can we expect further pandemic planning to take four years because it will never happen?
Can’t argue with you on this, LL.
I also had a laugh at Sir John’s words: “occasional delays in the public sector”!
(Admittedly taken out of context.)
One of my commercial premises has an official but illegal electricity supply, bare wires within reach. Northern Powergrid are replacing it at their cost. Delay thus far 18 months! My building works stalled while they ‘plan their schedule’ ‘get permission to dig up the road’ on and on. 184 communications between me and them thus far. And I had to pay £488.00 plus VAT for the quote (non returnable)!
Although I do think that the government has panicked and is not thinking things through, it is also clear that it has not properly prepared and that must be the clear lesson from this and the buck stops with the army of overpaid bosses in PHE/NHS.
zorro
After this pandemic has run its course and after the likely devastation of the economy there will need to be hard thinking about how to prepare for the next pandemic. The cost of such precautionary measures will be small relative to the consequential costs of being unprepared as we will discover soon enough. That thinking will need to consider strategic stockpiles of essential products (both protective and medical). It will also need to consider what R&D and productive capacity should be encouraged and developed. Recent events demonstrate that health security, along with food and defence security, are vital national interests.
I think the NHS and Public Health England need to be audited and stress tested by external auditors.
“The cost of such precautionary measures will be small” – indeed it could be trivial in the scheme of things. Proper pandemic planning could have be done and can be done very, very cheaply indeed and have been very effective. All that was needed with a few decent medical people, engineers and numerates. Doubtless the government spent a fortune failing to do it properly. Probably using countless overpaid people with few such skills.
With various committees and endless consultations doubtless too.
Border control and a health service might help?
Yet more small boats are crossing the Channel this weekend and those on them are being let free to roam this country whilst we are assiduously planning to release criminal early from prison…..
zorro
It will not of its own accord “run its course”, according to epidemiologists.
It would become endemic, like the common cold, and wage attrition against an ageing population.
Radical action is needed in all countries.
It will do that anyway.
It may well do in the US, and possibly here too, but there is no inevitability about that.
It just means that the responsible world would have to quarantine all people coming from here to their countries.
Let’s hope that a vaccine can be promulgated, but there’s no certainty to that.
I find the government sending mixed messages (again). First they say we want to go back to normal and yet despite so many doctors saying hydroxychloroquine is the best treatment, and the case reports from France and China, the UK will not allow it to be prescribed – despite getting ready to ration ventilators! It is not a miracle drug, but it does appear to drop the viral load.
There are procedures in place to fast track drugs, especially an existing and tested one being repurposed. They should be being followed. Alternatively, declare a widescale test of it and allow patients to opt-in. If the alternative is no treatment whatsoever, then there will be people choosing to take it.
There seems to be little harm in trying it. Do they have any?
Bearing in mind that it has been used for years as an effective treatment, there is no reason whatsoever for it not to be used to alleviate suffering. This government is thrashing around because it has seriously cocked up and knows that there will be a political reckoning. I see that ‘mild symptom’ BB has invited Keir Starmer to Downing St. The Labour Party would be very foolish to tie themselves to this government.
zorro
Agreed.
Which doctors are saying that drug is “the best”, but at what point in the progress of the infection and what are the risks?
According the the journal Science, 27 March 2020, vol 367 issue 6485, page 1413;
“Studies in cell culture have suggested chloroquine can cripple the virus, but the doses needed are usually high and could cause severe toxicity. “Researchers have tried this drug on virus after virus, and it never works out in humans,” says Susanne Herold, an expert on pulmonary infections at the University of Giessen.”
It goes on to say;
“Results from COVID-19 patients are murky. Chinese researchers who treated more than 100 patients touted chloroquine’s benefits in a letter in BioScience, but they did not publish data. And WHO says “no data has been shared” from more than 20 other COVID-19 studies in Chinausing chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine.”
So who can one believe?
The WHO initiated a broad coordinated, international trial (SOLIDARITY) of multiple drug treatments to try to identify effective treatments. But there is no magic bullet yet.
Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are not the same drug. Chloroquine was withdrawn due to its side effects, and replaced with Hydroxychloroquine which was developed, tested and proved to have fewer side effects, which is why it is in common use for a range of conditions.
Unfortunately it can have very untoward side effects.
It depends what legal precedents exist in a given jurisdiction as to the action and remedies which may sought.
It would be hard to prove that someone given it would not have survived anyway. If they suffered side effects, then these were undue, therefore.
Yes, that’s how the law can work
Before posting ill-informed comments like this why not inform yourself by watching yesterday’s press conference where the issues you raised were all addressed in full ? In summary, UK is leading in clinical trails of various treatments, trials have been running for 3 weeks already with 900 people involved in one of them. Trials are on some already-licensed drugs like hydroxychloroquine and HIV drugs but also some new options.
I mean, how hard is it for you to watch a press conference for 30 minutes ?
And if you believe what the government says, I have a bridge to sell you. We were told for three years that May was trying to deliver Brexit!
Is anyone keeping an eye on where the numerous billions of ponds are coming from to pay the 80% salaries etc., of millions of people? Are we going to be faced with Zimbabwean style inflation in a year or two, with people having to decide whether to pay their mortgages or buy a sandwich?
Unfortunately we were already suffering an epidemic when the Corona virus hit. It was (and is) killing tens of thousands of people each year, mostly men, and was infecting many NHS workers too. It was bringing the NHS to the point of bankruptcy with departmental consultants crying out for more and more funding for other treatments.
This ‘disease’ was easily averted by people listening to simple advice but they refused to take it – instead of banning the substances which caused it they let the people carry on taking them in large doses and absolved them of any personal responsibility by calling the problem a ‘disease’. They even tried to normalise it by making it fashionable.
https://www.nhs.uk/news/obesity/obesity-now-a-leading-cause-of-death-especially-in-men/
Obesity.
And I believe we are now in lock-down because so much of our population are afflicted with the avoidable comorbidities which Covid 19 preys upon – caused by obesity.
I believe our politicians have been shown the statistics on pre existing conditions, across the entire age range, taken fright and shut down the economy.
The slogan is “Stay at home. Wash your hands. Save lives. Save the NHS.”
Before all this started it’s such a pity it hadn’t been “Save lives. Save the NHS. STOP EATING CAKE !”
But then – no matter how true – that would have been politically incorrect.
Political Correctness has brought us to bankruptcy. If we carry on the only way to feed our population anything at all will be communism – which led to people eating bats in China.
To do this the UK need to be competitive in the World and main thing making the UK uncompetitive is the size of government, much of which is in the business of taxing, licensing, over regulating and hugely inconveniencing the productive at every turn.
This while providing very little of any real value by way of public services. The lack of NHS capacity and competent pandemic planning is currently the main reason for the economic lock down.
An excellent way to get productivity up (to repay this economic black hole) would be to stop giving student loans for “hobby” subjects and get these people out to work instead. At least half of current degrees are a waste of this £50K and of three (or more years). Better to learn on the job for most with evening schools or day release courses as needed.
My Computer engineering training company was expected to turn out engineers in 6 months, one of our students came straight from a 3 year degree course in ‘Latin American Dancing’!
The universities have far too much power. Successive governments have done a great disservice to students, parents, taxpayers and our economy by supporting a deceitful funding system that is milked by the universities.
It’s not just “hobby” subjects. A real problem is that many professions are now degree-only entry, when in the past there were professional exams that people training in those professors could take. Those who came up through the ranks in this way were vastly more experienced than fast-track degree entrants, and were not saddled by vast student loans.
The government should force many of the professions to reopen these routes to qualification.
Talk of a list of “talented women” in the Labour Party (on radio 4 just now) – who are kept out of the shadow cabinet. Sure and who would these talented women in the Labour Party be then? True there are no talented men either in the party anymore.
But then no one remotely “talented” or remotely decent would want to join such an organisation. Driven as it largely is by bitter envy, identity politics, moronic political correctness, the state sector unions, class war, a desire to thieve private assets, regulate everything even more and to destroy the economy in short order.
The BBC also keep going on about “Lovely Mother Nature”. Things like this coronavirus perhaps they mean? Nature is red in tooth and claw, perhaps they have not noticed?
Sit Humphrey said “9/10 mistakes were not conspiracy but cock-ups.”
There are two bio saftey labs in Wuhan.
Chinese Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention – Bio Saftey Level 2 – 900 ft from the wet market.
Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) – Bio Saftey Level 4 – miles from the wet market on the outskirts of Wuhan.
“the Wuhan Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national center for China’s bat virus research.” – Washington Times
Biosafety level 2 is suitable for work involving agents of moderate potential hazard to personnel and the environment. This includes various microbes that cause mild disease to humans, or are difficult to contract via aerosol in a lab setting. – Wikipedia
I think the Wuhan Flu leaked out of the Wuhan Centre for disease Control (CDC) Bio Safety Level (BSL) 2 lab, where research is done on bats, because a BSL-2 lab does NOT protect against diseases transmitted by aerosols and the Wuhan flu is transmitted by aerosols.
So even if every researcher in the Wuhan CDC followed the rules and did not make a mistake the “cockup-up” was the assumption that bat viruses cannot be transmitted by air borne droplets.
Perhaps when Starmer is elected today all the daft socialists in the Conservative Party might join him. Theresa May, Cameron, Greg Clark, Soames, Hammond, Osborne types are essentially the same politically as Starmer.
Then again best not as it might give Labour a majority – so stuffed with pro EU, socialists is the current Conservative Party.
I knew I should have bet on him earlier – not worth it now at 1:100.
At least the Tory northern heartlands are safe. I can’t see Stormer going down well in the north west pubs and clubs.
Labour Party obviously raging sexists you chose the only man when they had a bevvy of brilliant women on offer! Surely they can be prosecuted?
One of the pro-remain arguments turned on the UK not being able to maintain its fresh water supply, because of our dependency on imported treatment chemicals.
Should the suppliers be forced to reduce production owing to reduced staff and problems in their supply chains, will the governments where they are based seize the chemicals for local needs?
What has our government planned to ensure fresh water supplies?
In a response to Martin Howe QC, Downing Street apparently said that it takes on average 730 days for significant new rules to pass through the EU. With 1st July fast approaching, and issues such as those you highlight above, it is worth remembering that there are 272 days till the Conservatives’ gift to the EU of legislative power over the UK expires (Arts. 126 and 127 of the Withdrawal Agreement); or, 1,002 days if Number 10 offers it the three-year, “premium vassalage”, upgrade (Art. 132).
JR
“The UK is discovering that it cannot rely on China and Germany for some imports at a time of virus crisis …….. when we cannot always rely on abroad to supply the things we really need.”
How much reliance can these two countries have on us supplying them with scarce commodities they might need themselves in this crisis?
Do they owe us more than we owe them? Will they blame us rather than their own experts/politicians for their own inadequate planning shambles?
True.
I saw in the Spanish press this week that the French had requisitioned 2 million pieces of PPE, out of a shipment of 4 million, bound for Spain. The Swiss supplier will now route future deliveries via Belgium (and thence by sea, keeping out of French territorial limits). The Spanish were livid. So much for “solidarity”!
Hey? How can they blame the U.K.? What exactly are you suggesting Germany and China blame us for?
The U.K. has had our industries moved out of the U.K., encouraged by big subsidies the EU gave them to move, increasing the transport miles and reliance on these other Countries, it wasn’t the workers in British Manufacturers who welcomed this – I know people still not recovered from being made redundant earlier than they should.
It’s pathetic that France and Germany went into protection mode on ppe it showed their true colours, so we were expected to be all free movement blah blah and they’re like not keep it, we might need it now’. If you think your beloved EU are coming out of this well you are kidding yourself.
I suspect that use of hydroxychloroquine is all caught up ( still) in EU regs which maybe we still follow?
They only allow it to be used for cv in trials or emergency use programmes (?).
They also apparently need to keep up their stocks of it for lupus patients.
Perhaps the UK just does not have the freedom to act boldly?
Why don’t you research the facts and give some useful information?
Ineos have produced disinfectant in quantity at creditably short notice but be it noted Jim Ratcliffe stated some years ago that 28 British chemical plants closed after the Climate Change Act was passed with its resulting crippling energy costs. Much of that capacity migrated to the USA with its cheap fracked gas. We need indigenous manufacturing to handle crises like this one.
Yet, so help us, the government are still heading headlong down their suicidal zero carbon route.
Exactly Ian.
Well most respectable economists reckoned Brexit would hit the UK economy a bit.
Now we have a much bigger hit and Brexit is knocked into the long grass, whether it will ever be found again is I suppose a worry for some. Certainly supply chains are disrupted, this is the modern equivalent of a war and no-one is buying cars anyway. Although freezers have been selling well.
Mr Trump moaned about China, what did US manufacturers do. Re-shore? – no, too expensive, they moved the work to Vietnam or India. The real problem is that the US is an ageing beauty, she has noticed the lines and wrinkles and also noticed a new younger girl on the block. So Ms USA starts throwing a tantrum.
The US has many excellent top class industries but look underneath and you can see parts that are very clunky. Not all is wonderful. As for cheating, the US has done its share, but a long while back.
The big question is whether Europe is better to cosy up to China and Asia or to the USA. Where is the long term future and profit? Mainland Europe will probably cosy to China. But the UK has always been mid-Atlantic, at least a good slab of the Tory party has. Whether that is such a smart idea time will tell. IMHO we will dither and lose out.
Very fashionable to knock globalisation. Especially as politicians now struggle to counter the employment effects on the one hand whilst the capitalists make out like bandits on the other. My money is with the capitalists and more globalisation.
At the moment, in terms of car components, even if they got to the UK they would have to remain stored until such time as the industry got going again post Covid 19. Additionally government has got to decide how it is going progress on restart. On top of Covid 19 can we afford to indulge in the manic race to green while ignoring science and technology. A lot of rethinking needs to take place in many areas. We cannot stagger on in the same old way we did before this medical disaster.
Agree flexibility is the key.
I have to say I am pleasantly surprised how quickly the government have moved on most things, as have many organisations in the private sector, but yet again it seems to be the public sector and its quangos who drag their feet, and as usual, the Banks always want to make money with their greedy fingers into every scheme that involves finance.
As you say, if nothing else the situation we are in demonstrates the need for far greater self sufficiency and that will only come from the ingenuity and application of the private sector.
I should like to know more however, about how you define cheating in the context of international trade? The fact is that the Chinese are an industrious and very clever nation, particularly when it comes to developing and improving existing products. There are a great many of them, so their labour is relatively cheap, and as a result they have been able to undercut most of the rest of the world in the market for manufactured goods. Surely that is the very stuff of free competitive markets?
Supply chains only work for everyone at local level.
Especially in a crisis, as can clearly be seen now.
( and by the way…. the supermarkets are struggling….whatever they pretend!!).
How govts raced to sell off our industry!
How they loved outsourcing to get down unit costs!
How they delighted in flattening borders to massage GDP! ( 1918 pandemic vast movement of people).
How they LIED that “centralised” hospitals were more efficient!
How they fought to get rid of single Dr surgeries.
How they ruined lives and livelihoods…for what??
Fat lot of good it all did.
To misquote…the tide has gone out and the system is discovered to be naked.
PS…what is the use of govt threatening people with more draconian lockdown when planes ( part of our “supply chain?) are still flying and illegals are arriving in their hundreds using up these unicorn testing kits?
👍🏻
Never forget that we voted on June 23rd 2016 to leave the EU. That’s almost 4 years ago.
Significant reasons for voting Leave were us becoming more self-sustaining with our own produce and restricting entry to those we don’t want or need. This would only have been of help to us in times such as these.
Had we left the EU the following day as promised by Cameron, or even left withing the following three years as promised by May, we would be a lot nearer these goals than we are.
Dear Sir John
Do you have any idea why the number of Recovered cases for the UK remains at a depressing and laughably untrue, 135 cases?
Other countries are able to report recovery why not the UK?
Let’s see some good news please.
It is not a very useful figure to have anyway, but clearly 135 is nonsense. I tend to think the NHS should concentrate on getting their capacity up and helping those needing serious medical care to reduce mortality wherever possible. This rather than worrying about counting those who have recovered (who perhaps did not even ever need any treatment) even the testing should take second place to this.
Especially as it is highly likely we will be in the Italian position in just 14 days time.
Italy give figures of 28,741 in hospital, 4,068 in intensive care, 52,579 isolated at home, 85,388, 9,758 discharged from hospital and 14,681 have died. I image the UK figures will be roughly in proportion to these now and about the same as these figures in two weeks time.
It is essential that the UK still departs the EU on the planned date. Continuity Remain are trying to use corona virus lockdown as another justification for delay.
On the contrary, the UK government should make it clear we no longer have time for playing games and we will now leave on WTO terms. The issue is then resolved and we move on.
Large growers, take for example in this case the massive orange crop in Florida ( and elsewhere ) suffered a malady which wiped out whole crops. This is always a danger as with the chicken and egg producers in the USA, along came a virus, and destroyed massive amounts at one go. Coffee too at times suffers massively in one country but not the next. Weather, frost, can destroy whole crops. Some S. American countries got unusual frost this last six months , Argentina?
In regard to the EU, there are differing climates but generally if one nation gets an itch they all scratch.This was the case with rabies and, Colorado beetle that devastated crops in Eastern Europe in communist times. So too frost in Poland with poorly stored potatoes turned them yellow inside which is okay but turned the carbohydrate to sugar which is not okay necessarily unless you like sweeter potatoes. Still edible.
In the 1950s kids used to get half a crown or maybe a full five shillings if they captured one such beetle and took it to a police station to say where they found it. Enterprising times though our gang spent many hours going through fields where we trespassed and didn’t find one! Those were the days my friends…. we were One but not ourselves having a crown for beetle seen by trespass.
So it is better we make our own food as much as possible( we are surrounded by a natural border the sea)e and source our foods otherwise from a multitude of jurisdictions. We must not be reliant on Europe any more than any nation there should be reliant on us or on one another entirely.
Charles Moore has grasped the NHS bureaucracy system nettle log jam at long last!
IBM and other giants learned to flex and adapt decades ago when books like “When Elephants learn to Dance” was launched.
Apple Inc grew so big it was split into 4 companies focussing on different yet complimentary roles. This is long overdue for the NHS where it’s got too many chiefs and not enough indians. Propped up with billions it has been a money pit and needs drastic surgery itself!
The role reversal where we have to save it by staying away from it exposes its less hyped hypocrisy!
Another book “Small is beautiful” implies rightly Big bureaucracies are ugly and wasteful.
Indeed bureaucracy, over regulation, top down management and red tape strangles the state sector just as it does the private sector. But in the private sector the duff businesses get put out of business (or bought out) by more efficient ones.
In the state sector these organisations just grow and grow feeding off the taxpayer and rendering it uncompetitive. The NHS is “free” at the point of use too, so has no real competition hard to compete with “free”. One reason why the USA as 5 times the numbers of ventilators per head.
One element of achieving success is to recognise opportunities and good fortune when they occour and your blog today, Sir John, does just that. The resultant effect of this Covid-19 pandemic may well turn out to be heaven sent.
For the past three and a half years Remainers have been telling us that when we leave the EU British industry will suffer, supply chains will fail and the UK’s economy will shrink to a level from which it will be almost impossible to recover. Along comes Covid-19 and screws the lot up right round the world and gives us the opportunity to repair and replace those supply lines as we want them and not as the EU directs us.
We are all back on the same starting line and these supply chains cannot just be ‘switched on’ they have to be rebuilt and this gives us a fabulous opportunity to change and up-grade them as we want and not as that bureaucratic monster the EU would direct. We can be out of the starting blocks and well down the track to recovery before the EU has held it’s first council meeting.
This interruption to world trade under pins all the reasons for us to cut free from the EU and manage our own affairs in line with the needs of many more countries around the globe. We have been, for several centuries, a global trading nation and that is where we should be heading right now.
The PM, when he recovers which I hope will be very soon, needs to shut the Remoaners up and save us from a rash of time-wasting plots and state that we leave the EU on December 31 and the Transition period will NOT be extended.
The UK has a fabulous chance to come out of this very difficult time right on top. We are nimble, creative and hard working and have all the other attributes to make a howling success of recovering from this pandemic
We never asked for globalisation or mergers into huge, shady conglomerates; we were told it was what we needed because we demanded “cheap” goods. This was a barefaced lie/fraud as we all know monopolies, whether localised or global, removes competition and sets inflated pricing.
A “free” market is all well and good, but routinely selling our assets to the highest bidder has removed other freedoms of far more value to us than a choice of 30 varieties of the same product. Global corporates have been allowed to take the easiest and most profitable route, buying up the competition and holding us all to ransom. We now have a unique opportunity to review our overall domestic policy to increase our own skills and capacity to, say, 60% of our domestic needs. We need many smaller, diverse businesses to ride any storms and a professional standard of governance to understand their true worth to our society.
So Sir John, are you now doing a u-turn on globalisation? And about time too!
Globalisation can only work if all participants play fair, equal wage rates, no political, military or medical suspensions.
Perhaps as I have been saying -we need self interest first. Encourage maximum food production here, offer incentives for entrepreneurs not taxation! Discourage the import of luxury goods that at the end of the day are mostly labels for keeping up with the Jones’.
Step up real border controls, remove the Barnett formula, apply stringent tariffs on foreign dumping here, remove the major cost of Foreign Aid ( especially where the countries have space programs, buy expensive military weapons, do not tackle poverty), abandon projects with little or no benefit to sizeable numbers of our population.
If any good is to come out of this virus, it is the rude awakening of how we are are at the mercy of other countries.
No globalisation can be very good too.
One supply chain has vanished recently, resulting in a deficit of something like 70,000 workers now needed to harvest the fruit and veg from our fields. Unless that deficit is sorted, we will have even more to worry about. It perhaps should be the preferred form of employment for all those people previously complaining about ‘foreigners’ taking all the jobs available. They should now be invited to put their muscle where their mouth once was.
I also seem to recall that one senior government adviser suggested to the Chancellor that we don’t need our own farming and fishing industries at all, and that the food sector is not important to the UK economy. That was allegedly the case according to leaked personal emails – or so the Treasury claimed just a couple of months ago.
You mention cheating. Isn’t that what all goverments do? While hoping that the people won’t notice. Time’s up on that one.
My solution Irene would be to put all the able bodied men and women that are in asylum centres moaning all the time, all low risk prisoners in open prisons in the fields and living in the accommodation that all the previously imported labour were put in.
I’ve seen farmers overplaying their hand about not low grade workers having necessary skills to use the machinery but the reporters never ask, “well how many people actually drive the machinery or operate it and if it’s such an important piece of kit why aren’t you training British workers living here to use it?” They’re just after cheap imported labour and easy fixes.
Perhaps with the suspension of the tourist industry and empty holiday cottages, field workers might actually have a place they can stay and afford.
One more point- anyone claiming unemployment benefit in the areas where these farms are that are able bodied need to put to work on these farms to feed the nation, co-ordinated by Job Centres, job centres could utilise private sector recruitment companies who are out of business at the moment if they can’t cope, minimum wage is better than benefits we’re told! If they refuse the jobs then stop the benefits.
It’s clear that most countries, including our own, have adopted the wrong strategy to prevent the Pandemic destroying lives and crippling economies.
The most successful methods have been those adopted by South Korea, Singapore and to a lesser extent, Germany where the apparent death rate is by far the lowest in Europe.
It might well be that the German death rate is a better example of how dangerous the virus actually is because they have tested far more people and presumably have identified far more people as having the illness. Their rigorous contact tracing must clearly have influenced the low number of cases and deaths.
I don’t blame our government for initially choosing their delaying strategy, but, it has been obvious for some weeks that the German/Singapore/South Korea method has been far better. It would appear that we are at last changing to a mass testing model but it’s obviously far too little and too late.
We are not going to be in a position to change tack for several weeks so in the short term we will have to accept the consequences to our economy and way of life.
Sir John
There are various good reasons to encourage more domestic production.
SMEs do require funding when they are operating in the research, design and build of new products etc.
Government should consider creating a Minister of the Dragons Den. If a SME can come up with new technology or expand their manufacturing base through market growth the department could help towards the financal costs for the designated project and ask for a percentage base in the business. Just like on Dragons Den. There has be other ways than where we are at, to give incentives to entrepreneurs. When successful the Government reaps their reward for taking the risk on the enterprise and when the loan is paid back they have the choice to continue or exit. It seems to work for the Dragons when they pick the right person/company.
Nice idea but the dragons are risking their own money, whereas our civil servants and politicians are playing with someone else’s money (ours, unfortunately). And the dragons are experienced, whereas the latter groups are not.
But incentives for private investment in SMEs could be expanded to achieve a similar result to the one you suggest.
It genuinely comes to something when you point to the current economic calamity and say, in defence of Brexit, it wouldn’t have been this bad. Staggering.
If anything this has proven precisely the point Remainers made about disrupting supply chains.
And, remember, food supply chains have still actually not faced massive disruption. Yet.
It is also amusing that elderly Brexiteers who stockpiled toilet roll and who are outraged they they have to sit at home for a few weeks (which they would mostly have been doing anyway) talking about an end to globalisation. When this lockdown ends you will still all be booking your Caribbean cruises and replacing your South Korean made TV, upgrading your Chinese made mobile phone handsets and using software developed in America.
Coronavirus has shown us how silly and unsustainable isolationism is. If the two world wars didn’t already give a very clear message of that.
I don’t think there’s any proposal for isolationism there, where do you read that?
What the crisis is also showing up is the inadequacy and irrelevance of EU regional supra-national government. The Schengen Agreement has simply been ignored. The single market has been ignored with the embargoes on various exports. Freedom of movement has been ignored. And a huge row is brewing (again) over the unresolved issues of fiscal transfers and cross-guarantees on debt within the eurozone. Perhaps you aren’t aware of all that, it’s not getting much coverage on the BBC and I doubt the guardian spends any time on it.
All governments are struggling with coping with the effects of the Wuhan virus. But the current structures of the EU / eurozone are being shown up as irrelevant and damaging. Yannis Varoufakis, who campaigned for Remain, now thinks the UK did the right thing to leave.
We will see.
You start will a false premise and then go on another rant.
Who wants isolationism?
Not the UK.
Did you actually read the article?
Andy, Brexiteers were never proposing isolation in fact the opposite they were proposing wider, and freer trading setting our trade policies for our own needs not just to shut the EU. The EU are having their own problems and it’s going get worse.
Expect to see more nationalism and self-protection mechanisms on key items we’ve run out of in this crisis. You’re calling this wrong again.
Why is the public sector immune from cost cutting during this period of so called ‘national crisis?
The private sector is utterly flexible to the point of self-harm and implosion. It dies and then regenerates like a phoenix from the flames. It is driven, energetic and ingenious at times like this. Indeed the private sector and its ability to respond to change EXPOSES the sheer gormless and listless nature of the public sector
This PM is a charlatan. He’s undermined the private sector for one reason, the NHS. A Tory PM targeting those who pay the nation’s bills and produces its wealth. And now he propagates One Nation Tory symbolism using the NHS and the Queen as its rallying point.
Now we need ‘carers’ like we’re invalids and dependents. It is beyond pathetic. It is beyond socialist propaganda. It is public sector social engineering to create reliance, dependency and afford political control over behaviour
Well, the private sector doesn’t work politically, it’s been forced to work politically which may explain why Banks are cancelling dividend payments on the altar of ‘we’re all in together’ crap
Starmer will become leader of the Marxist rabble next week. The voter by and large are ignorant and won’t appreciate Starmer’s past, his politics and his history because the leftist BBC won’t allow that. So I see the foundations being laid of a Labour victory at the next GE
This government’s encouragement of socialist thought and their ‘look to the State’ ethos is akin to 1945 when Attlee came to power.
It doesn’t help with this PM concocting a wartime environment. It’s just so lame. It’s a political tactic that goes back to the dawn of man.
We’re not stupid and we know we’re being played like pupppets
I DON’T NEED A CARER
Starmer and Rayner elected which may explain Johnson’s invite to all the party leaders to a join him at a meeting of ‘national unity’. Maybe Corbyn’s gone, but McLuskey’s still pulling the strings. People need to understand that Labour’s still a rancid entity
This isn’t 1939. Millions won’t die.
Medicine production is another area where we are vulnerable and need to quickly recreate domestic capacity. India brought in an export ban very quickly. I think the assumption here was that there is enough stock in the system that we could restart production here before it was all used up. Well now would be a good time to start that process.
We can only rely on imports for the “nice to haves”. We need much more domestic capability for the things that sustain basic daily life. Relying on any other country in a time of need isn’t working whatever economic theory says. Politicians, especially populist nationalist ones, are not rational economic actors and don’t act in the ways that Adam Smith would expect. That may work when times are good and prosperity is rising but it has gone out the window very quickly in these difficult times.
We are very alone in the world at the moment and need to look out for ourselves.
It seems that Spain and Italy (key EU members) can’t rely on supplies of medical equipment from Germany either.
Germany has the lowest death rate from Covid 19.
The Spanish press reported this week that the French had requisitioned half of a 4 million piece shipment of PPE, going from Switzerland to Spain.
You can always rely on the French, bless ‘em!
Anonymous
Could that be why? And how much are we sending? Or do we only consider non EU members as deserving recipients?
Germany Headed for Key Medical Kit Shortages, Experts Tell Paper
By Eyk Henning and Stefan Nicola
29 March 2020
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-29/germany-headed-for-key-medical-kit-shortages-experts-tell-paper
We do not have (perhaps Govt does) like for like comparisons of death rates FROM Covid19; countries are classifying differently. It is difficult to understand the German numbers. I guess we will not see this clearly until next year, assuming sufficient data has been collected. It will then need cohort adjustment, if data has been sufficiently collected. There will also need to adjustments for underlying factors, e.g. the number of healthy years of life expected after birth is significantly higher in Germany and Italy* than U.K. UK also has higher obesity levels. Additionally U.K. has higher level of flu vaccination, there is at least one potential direct and one indirect reason that this will negatively correlate with death rates.
In terms of looking at public data, of course we can recalculate to daily deaths per million as each country records. We see Italy peaking at around 15, it may or may not be over the hump. We see Spain, Netherlands, France going higher into the 20s (but we dont know exactly what is recorded), U.K. currently about 8 but will go higher; interestingly the EU health consumer index both Netherlands and Switzerland rate highly, but you wouldn’t guess this from the published Covid 19 data.
The other public data to watch is the doubling time for deaths in a country (assuming that country doesn’t change its reporting) and plot this both against time and against cumulative deaths. When this is remaining constantish at 2 to 4 the country is still in an exponential growth phase of deaths, it is only once this starts climbing that the country is moving up the linear part of the S-curve. The doubling time will be linearish then increasing gradient against time, but pretty much linear plotted against cumulative deaths. UK is currently not alone in being stuck at constant doubling time, plotting other EU countries for both sets of graphs i.e. (i) declared daily deaths per million against time and (ii) time for deaths to double against both time and cumulative deaths, is informative. [We could be more informed if we had access to admissions data and associated time to recovery/death but I can’t find that].
“will negatively” should be “could negatively”
I fully endorse the sentiment of your comments and applaud the flexible of industry
However most the UK tier 2 & 3 supply chain companies needs help. The help they need is in removing endless red-tape and the establishment of a true level playing field against imported goods
A lot of our suppliers are able to be flexible as required by using their productive capacity to diversify, and as you say the hold up can be in the bureaucracy around converting productive capacity because of certain regulations…. If there is one good thing that this situation has been able to demonstrate is that within short order we have been able to maintain a supply and distribution system (online direct to customer) which is able to flex in a time of national emergency. There is, therefore, no reason why it cannot happen in normal times. We have a great opportunity for UK producers to fill the hole in the domestic market from the more difficult ingress of imports we currently face.
Of course, it was not planned like this… but it does show that the economic arguments in favour of our leaving the EU will work in practice
zorro
I agree zorro- if Boris goes back and signs up for more EU then I anticipate a riot of people at the end of their tether. The best time to invent new systems, manufacturing, distribution and find new partners is when Germany and France have gone into full on self-protection mode after keeping all the biggest research labs for themselves – they’ve woken the U.K. public up to this now. Don’t go signing up to pay off more Italian and Spanish debt when the U.K. will be crawling out of this on its knees.
If I were Matt Hancock I’d be asking the few remaining clothing and textile companies how we can make reusable ppe and quick.
Today Johnson extends the hand to Starmer. A few minutes later Starmer elected to lead the party of poison.
Interesting timing, some with a more cynical bent might say coordinated and choreographed
By his actions Johnson’s given Labour the government approval of normality and conventionality. Well done Boris, NOT. A tactical blunder by a politician so transparent and vacuous you can barely see him at times
Labour, still run by a Stalinist, Len McCluskey. Starmer’s the puppet.
Why do the Tories deliberately and strategically protect Labour from political harm? Is it to maintain the status quo in Parliament or to prevent Labour being replaced by a genuine conservative party led by genuine conservatives?
With Blair MK2 installed expect to see Johnson morph into Cameron and that means no public sector reform, no reform at the BBC and no reform of Labour’s power base in the taxpayer financed public sector, party-time 24-7 sector
While your average private sector worker will be sitting at home terrified, your average public sector worker will be stretched out in the garden soaking up the rays knowing they’ll still have a job, a fat pension, early retirement and flexible working to look forward to
I just love EQUALITY
I agree Dominic something is beginning to get a big pong about it. Why aren’t furloughed and not working public sector workers on the same £2500 max pay per month deal the rest are on.
Starmer’s now the EU’s man in charge of Labour. The EU have a outrider at the very heart of Parliament.
I am sure Johnson will exploit the CV-19 event to halt our exit from the EU.
Never let a crisis go to waste and Johnson won’t…He’ll keep us in the EU and let the BBC-CH4 off the hook.
an
Trump is right about China and being a businessman he knew what to do. Pull the plug. He was initially also right about Coronavirus ‘my gut instinct is that this is not serious’ or similar words.
Biggest mistakes I have ever made are the ones where I overrule my own instinct and act on the advice of an expert, – they never have the whole picture.
So much for the ”single market” and free movement.
Germany bans exports of medical products and with several other EU countries shuts its borders. A good example of how the EU has been run.
Do as I say, NOT as I do. And we have been daft enough to have accepted it for the last 40 years or so.
PHE another public sector body intent on rationing because they can’t cope, reduced staff levels and facilities- and our government rather than open this testing up quickly to the able private sector hand tied themselves (I feel in order to protect Ministers from being accused of privatising the health service). Well you know what unions and PHE up your game or lose the business, because we’re sick of paying for something we can’t get, like bin collections on the minor side and test kits on the major side.
Move aside if you can’t do it. Sub-contract the work out within the U.K. and re-open our private labs and university labs.
With each passing day I become even more cynical about politicians, I’ve voted Conservative in every election in which I was entitled to vote, I regarded it as my civic duty because people had given their lives for our Democracy, the only non-Tory vote was in the Euro Election when I voted for the Brexit Party to give May a proverbial kick up the pants!
I understand that the mad Zero Carbon lunacy is still going ahead and that ancient woodland is being felled in preparation for HS2, I had absolutely no idea when I voted Conservative on December 12th that I was voting for the Green Party, for the first time in my life I’m not going to ever vote again as it seems to be a complete waste of time
Oh my 🤯 I’ve just spent 8 long minutes listening to Starmer’s long-whinded winners speech, as usual he talks of all of his union workforce members and names several of those connected to the NHS to get brownie points from an essential service provider to keep the subs coming in. But he made a mistake giving no nod to all those in the private sector supplies chains that actually provide an even service keeping you all fed and supplies getting to the hospital, the tools and equipment getting into hospitals with transport. Making out doctors are poorly paid shows he doesn’t even appreciate how much better they are paid than most people.
The majority of health workers have indeed a great knowledge and are very essential but they are not the only cog. You’ve seen that they can’t do their vital job without supplies, what’s being implied by him can be turned on it’s head for example does he mean that because we can lay teachers off for three months they’re not vital? Politicians need to measure their words carefully it’s not worth alienating every one else that’s battling on (or have been compulsorily putin a position not to battle on – many who are blocked from working are volunteers to our NHS ) in order for him personally to gain favour with his unions who after all are their paymasters and the bonus feel good factor of people desperately scared of actually having to go to hospital as we’re presently told only 40% come back out.
The theory of comparative advantage assumes we don’t go around shooting ourselves in both feet with zero carbon green vanity measures. If we purposely make energy needlessly expensive and unreliable, and pile on regulations and taxes we end up making nothing, and having no income to buy imports even to feed ourselves.
I hope someone in government listens to these arguments and comments and takes them seriously. I fear they will just be aching to get back to normal but maybe they will be forced into a rethink. I’ve been banging on about this for quite a while and the globalist policies it has been following.
I hope they will now drop the Open for Business slogan which in truth meant the country and its businesses and assets were for sale to anyone and we were desperate for the money. Loss of sovereignty and pride did not matter. That has got us Chinese and other dependency even in highly strategic areas. I call it neglect as a minimum.
We must become significantly more self reliant and productive. Conventional economics says specialism is an efficiency gain but it does not work between competing nations when their aims are to subvert opponents interests. There are some very niave people at high levels on this country.