An exit strategy

We need to lift the ban on people working. A 3 week firebreak against the virus has bought the NHS time to expand capacity and to handle the resulting case load. As a result there are many more Intensive care beds and oxygen systems available.
Government in the next phase should still have as its main aim limiting the number of deaths. That is why it should still strongly advise all those at risk groups and the elderly to stay at home out of contact with possible virus spreaders. It should redouble efforts to ensure all at risk get home deliveries of all they need, and plenty of social contact through the phone and social media.
The rest of us should be free to go back to workplaces whilst continuing with strong hygiene measures and whilst keeping a sensible distance from others where possible. We need to rescue the small businesses and save the self employed by letting them earn money again.
We should not go for the return of just those people who pass a test to say they have had the virus. The right to work should not depend on some government test which might not even be accurate. We do not want to create a perverse incentive to put yourself in harms way to try to catch the virus so you can then win your freedom. It is difficult to see how you could enforce a ban on people who had not had the virus from travelling and working.
The economic cost of continuing with these lock downs will be massive. Unemployment will shoot up to record levels, many businesses will go bankrupt or go through major financial reconstructions, state spending and debt will leap up, and there will be a major reduction in the standard of living and disposable incomes of many people previously or still working in the private sector. Lock down hits the lower paid in the private sector hardest.
135 Comments
One issue is the conflicting advice of many of the so-called experts.
This is compounded by a government need to ram home a single, unified message. They will all now – more than ever – want to be singing from the same hymn sheet. So even if a policy errs on the side of caution (from a medical projection anyway) they may prefer to stick to it.
The PM has been hospitalised by this virus, and all right-thinking people wish him, and every other sufferer, a speedy and full recovery.
So the overriding issue, Peter, is one of the facts.
The facts, as to numbers of hospital admissions and their ability to cope.
No one is claiming that the economic consequences are not very severe indeed.
However, the dilemma could not be much worse. To lift the measures for economic expediency could result in hundreds of thousands of deaths among those, many of whom would not otherwise have died for a long time. It is a cruel, callous caricature, to say that few of them had long to live anyway, and like all such things, a falsehood.
The effects of this will be profound and world-changing. Humanity will ask itself for what we have governments at all.
Hitherto, underlying that question has been the assumption that the greatest threat facing a society comes from other nations, or religions, or ideologies – from people, that is, and that defence must be maintained against them.
That is suddenly revealed as an illusion.
What is an illusion is quoting covid19 hospital admissions as though they are the number of actual covid19 patients that remain in hospital
I still can’t find the daily number of patients in hospital in a bed overnight? with covid19
nonsense …over history so many countries have suffered from attacks by others. Of course a defence should be maintained meaning militarily. Now that this virus and the damage Aids/HIV, MERS can do, we should rethink abandoning border controls and the ease with which transfer can occur. Shengen enables disaster.
The Govt have descended into Mantra rather than a data driven, intelligence based strategy.
I think we’re seeing the return of the Tunnel Vision eloquently demonstrated by the May administration.
I can only assume now its a particularly virulent disease amongst the Tory Party.
Apparently repeatedly shouting “Save Lives, Save the NHS” and clapping hands, if not banging gongs, will not only absolve you of all Sins but keep the Virus at bay, so once again Virtue Signalling has come to the rescue.
Big Secret: The Virus doesn’t like loud noises.
BTW: What happened to the Jazz Hands campaign ?
Got something really serious now to worry about ?
Dear Peter–Can it be true what Daniel Hannan said yesterday, not just that PHE has 200 “Executives” each earning over £200,000, but their brainless priorities and antipathy to the private sector. What chance do we have?
Hopefully, the Government has bought enough time for a biotech or a drug company to come to the rescue.
Sweden is doing no worse and maintaining some semblance of order.
Matt Hancock doesn’t help by threatening us with tougher measures. We don’t do martial rule so there will be mass disobedience.
Get business back to work pronto.
I agree, I think we need to wait a week or two after the peak is clearly over – a lot of people would just be too scared to go back before then (and passing it onto vulnerable family members) and so we would lose the momentum / psychogical advantage to get people back to work en masse, and quickly. This would give gov time to finally fine-tune strategy and for NHS to be better prepared for the long months ahead until we find vaccine / effective treatment – 18 months away. But balancing act – if we wait too long, the economy nose-dives. I would also imagine big companies thinking along these lines as well.
Perhaps, Ian you would like to go and drive a London bus, where reportedly 5 drivers have lost their lives. It can’t be too difficult these days with the lack of other traffic.
Ian, the Sun – not the Guardian nor the Independent – reports:
“…The relaxed measures have raised alarm in the country’s medical community.
A petition signed by more than 2,000 doctors, scientists, and professors has now called on the government to get tough and tighten restrictions.
“We’re not testing enough, we’re not tracking, we’re not isolating enough – we’ve let the virus loose,” said Prof Cecilia Söderberg-Nauclér, a virus expert at the Karolinska Institute.
“They are leading us to catastrophe.”…”
Martin, these doctors, scientists and professors signing the petition did they present evidence that the people that entered the hospital system in the last week weren’t already on lockdown and not going out in the previous two/three weeks?
We’re told a high percentage of those dying had underlying conditions – were they already in the hospital system what %? What % were in care homes? Or looked after in their home by a visiting care assistant? What % came in from abroad in the last month?
Martin, Actually, testing, more testing, tracking, social distancing, and use of protective gear, is a much better overall policy than your preference for the authoritarian lockdown policy that you gush about.
At least it would keep the economic wheels turning, which is vital for the nation, even though you persistently sneer about that. Which is odd coming from a Remain who had meltdowns at the possibility of us trading a percent or two less with the EU and a bit more with the rest of the world.
Is that the following article, which talks about Sweden’s reponse to the Virus:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11335886/sweden-pm-warns-thousands-deaths-coronavirus/
6 Apr 2020, 9:10
Updated: 6 Apr 2020, 13:32
Correct me if I’m wrong, I interpreted your comment as pertaining to the UK response when you quoted:
“in the country’s medical community”
That’s an opinion which may or may not be correct. Lockdown though is immoral full stop.
Sweden presently has 47 deaths and 712 cases per million population. That compares with lockdown Spain on 279 and 2,888 respectively. The Professor seems to be running ahead of herself at the moment.
Martin – perhaps you would address Mr Wragg’s point: ”Sweden is doing no worse…”
Not a shred of evidence to support their claims – just pressure of numbers
We will see – and if they don’t, will you be prepared to apologise or consider that you could have been mistaken in any way? Thought not….
zorro
MiC
“– we’ve let the virus loose,”
Well that was government’s intention all along, if it wasn’t they’d have slammed the borders firmly shut in the first place, meaning that cases already here would have been at a manageable level.
They told us it was to flatten ‘the curve’. They told us it was to build a herd immunity. In fact they’ve told us lots of things – most of it total BS and unquantified data like that stupid numberless curve they keep showing on TV.
My gut feeling is somebody’s tried to use this crisis to advantage, and it’s close to getting out of control.
I’d like to know why Germany had the test kits, reagents, and PPE it needed.
No doubt when / if ever this crisis is over there will be serious questions…and rightly so.
The NHS employees I do know have said that work has never been quieter.
We did not shut down a single cake factory, much less the whole economy when the NHS declared the obesity epidemic the #1 killer with deaths dwarfing those of Covid 19.
I had my half hourly dose of soviet NHS worship on BBC radio 2 this morning. I had to turn it off. It’s starting to sound quite creepy.
Soon people will envy those with a regular pay cheque and work and will especially resent those who tell them to relax and stay at home but who don’t have to worry about paying the mortgage.
The NHS was never under funded – it was just overwhelmed with an avoidable condition it actively encouraged by excusing it as a ‘disease’ and by doling out pills for it. We might have had money for PPE had it not been for this.
Unfortunately the whole point of the lock-down method is to extend the epidemic – that’s bad news for the economy.
The debate should be about which approach (lock-down or back-to-work) is going to kill more and thus far we have not even had one.
We are not even allowed to say where it came from while the West bashing goes on and on.
That is indeed the dilemma. Prof. Neil Ferguson (yesterday) said half of ICU bed were currently occupied by Covid 19 patients. This almost certainly means that in some areas the NHS is already being overloaded. We know, for example, that 13 people at the nursing home in Scotland were not even taken to hospital for treatment. It will be about four times worse in about 14 days time.
Oxygen is one thing full mechanical ventilation is the main area with lack of capacity. Get this up and start to slowly get people back to work.
Who isn’t alowwed to say where it came from ?
It came from Wuhan, which the last time I looked is in CHINA. This is the 4th or 5th epidemic/pandemic that the CHINESE have inflicted upon us.
Don’t be silly.
Many scientists have said that the virus almost certainly came from China.
HIV/AIDs came from Africa.
MERS came from the Middle East.
Swine Flu came from North America.
And BSE/nvCJD – a prion disease – appears to have come from the UK.
Epidemiologists have been warning of this very possibility, nay, near-certainty, for years.
You are free to repeat any of those claims.
It was initiated in China as a good candidate for such infections to start but where did it really originate? I have heard various claims including the UK but did it originate naturally or has it come from a biological weapons facility?
It certainly suits the agenda of the globalists.
MiC
I’m beginning to wonder if you’ve nothing else to do other than write posts on Sir John’s diary?
Your output is prodigious and I’m filled with admiration but you do need a hobby, gardening perhaps?
It is our MSM which has memory holed the origin of Covid 19 (and the cover up and who covered it up) as it batters Trump, the USA and Boris.
The WHO was saying it was non-contagious between humans as late as mid January and then dragged their feet to declare it a pandemic.
MiC
Factual and well put.
FYI some epidemiologists reckon there is perhaps 500 or so influenza strains capable of reaching outbreak, and most likely to do so from Asia.
Frightening stuff.
Anonymous
“Unfortunately the whole point of the lock-down method is to extend the epidemic ”
Actually it’s two-fold.
1) It is in the short term to stop viral transmission. Government doesn’t want the epidemic extended anymore than we do.
2) Longer term you will have to wait and see, but you can be certain we’ll get stitched up somehow, we’ll loose liberties and enshrined rights.
It’s damned difficult to talk to anyone nowadays, except for on the net which can be, and is, heavily censored.
I do wonder if some bright spark came up with the idea that if everyone could be kept six feet apart, and mass gatherings banned, then political opposition could be suppressed.
Yes aim to achieve a restrained return to work at the end of April. All those who have managed to continue their work from home should be possitively encouraged to continue doing so. Government should go further to make working from home a norm. The potential for improving productivity and reducing the burden on transport facilities are enormous.
Create mobile testing facilities that can check employees at all major, medium and small companies, plus airports for arriving passengers. It could also be achieved on long train journeys with a modicum of planning and at major rail stations.
99% of the public have proved they are responsible and on side so get it organised.
Very sensible advice Sir John, the country must be allowed to go back to work asap.
Unfortunately, I doubt if the ‘experts’ understand sensible.
Sorry Agricola, this was meant as a primary comment.
At least 50% of the population probably more aren’t able to work from home. It is mainly the underemployed public sector who make no positive contribution to life.
In both the public and private sector this lockdown should identify surplus posts which can then be cancelled.
What the government doesn’t seem to understand is that without the productive private sector there will be no NHS. Destroy the taxbase and the ones sucking on the teat of taxation are redundant.
Correct. A vaccine for HIV has never been developed but in UK the disease is managed by improved and readily available testing, contact tracing, improved treatment, and permanently changed behaviour to avoid transmitting it. That is the model to use.
The NHS was, like so much in life now, politicised and then weaponised by the Left for its own, and unions’, benefit. The Tories have gone along with it for they, much like the LibDems, no longer believe in capitalism, liberty and the rule of law.
Letting criminals out to roam the streets while the rest of the population is under self-imposed house arrest is madness.
It is also terrible for the morale of those of us obeying the lock down.
Yes, yes 1000x YES!!
Spot on. 👍🏻
Mark, totally agree. Cameron promised that bonfire of quangos and ended up creating more and putting former Labour ministers in charge! PHE quango being a prime left wing example. It serves itself and political agenda. It certainly failed to help save lives by testing etc.
Indeed most Tory MPs and certainly Cameron, Osborne, May and Hammond were clearly pro EU, climate alarmist, tax, borrow over regulate and piss down the drain LibDems or Socialist. We shall see if Boris can finally deliver some sensible smaller state policies with real freedom and choice once he recovers.
Boris desperately needs to ditch his carbon neutral lunacy, HS2 and his other stupidities now.
utter madness indeed
Mark B
“Letting criminals out to roam the streets while the rest of the population is under self-imposed house arrest is madness.”
Not to the ones running the country, to them it’s a sound idea.
I don’t see why open markets selling non-food items cannot restart. Household items, tools, paint, DIY, garden items..seeds, seed potatoes, fertiliser . shoes and other clothes. Mobile phones. Few numbers of stallholders and people generally who do not rub shoulders. In fact in some towns shop keepers may be encouraged to put a stall in front of their shops in the fresh air instead of people going in.
There are many jobs in factories where people quite naturally work at their own jobs almost independently apart from a fork lift truck driver delivering them a pallet full of half manufactured products and picking up other pallets of ware. The “Goods-in” and “Goods-out” have huge doorways providing ventilation whether the rest of the factory wishes it or not. A bit of imagination can create a healthy working environment.
They can take their own sandwiches and drinks. Thermos flask if required.
there is some merit in your points.
“Shop keepers may be encouraged to put a stall in front of their shops”
And how long would take before a council official told them to remove it?
I don’t see why open markets selling non-food items cannot restart.
………..
The govt work for big business not the little people like us
A Start, Indeed, very sensible. Some people (certain police, Jeremy Hunt, MiC here, etc) have apparently come to regard the lockdown as an end in itself, rather than a (crude) stopgap. It’s very strange, almost obsessive, that a temporary tool becomes the goal. Maybe it’s substitution activity generated by panic.
One of the most counter productive closure is that of garden centres. Just at the time when people need to begin sowing for food production, or simply to raise their morale by gardening, the materials aren’t available.
Surely these shops, as A start says, can practise ”social distancing” as well as any other.
As you say, A start, no-one seems to be using any imagination. A sledge-hammer to crack a nut, springs to mind.
I am self-employed though I am extremely fortunate in working from home in an occupation that allows me to carry on without interruption. Others in the private sector are not so fortunate
My sticks in my craw is your party’s cynical, cowardly siding with the feather-bedded public sector who profit whether they’re working or not. In fact during times like this they’ll profit again when in times to come they’ll be politicising this CV-19 issue to call for ever more funding, better salaries, better pensions and no reforms.
It is quite simple. Your party in government has sacrificed those who can’t fight back (private sector) choosing to while pandering shamelessly to the unionised, politicised public sector
To top it all, the public sector propaganda is immersive and sinister. It is deliberately emotive and designed to trigger people
The public sector and Labour is milking this issue for all that it’s worth. This sector of the economy will now enjoy almost unlimited freedom to extract more privileges from this government now they know they can simply play the CV-19 card. And who picks up the cost for their exploiting this issue? Yes, the private sector, again and again
You have betrayed your natural voter base to indulge in the most appalling spectacle of national virtue signalling we have ever seen
ps. It’s THE NHS, not OUR NHS
I think bringing the Queen into all this marks a new low for British politics. We are not at war, and the virus is nowhere near as bad, even in the worst hit countries, as say Spanish or Hong Kong Flu.
I sense the frustration at what is happening, hence the title of this article. This has gone far enough and, whilst people are not feeling the economic effects of what the government has been pressured to do, they soon will. And if this does turn out to be not as bad as people have been led to believe the political consequences are going to be enormous. Think ERM x10.
Spot on. NHS needs management reform like no other organisation. It is not doctors or nurses but layer upon layer of useless left wing management and propaganda.
Get rid of Equality Act, Human Rights, Snoopers charter, climate Change and other left wing dominated laws designed to change society to become a socialist eutopia.
Perfectly put. The government is even taking ‘pensioners’ money in the form of no dividend/ordering the Banks to bail out no hopers .
Trump is once again showing what a spineless lot we have in charge.
Gosh YES!
Agree with every word.
OUR NHS…..yuk yuk yuk!!
If it were…how come it was not reserved for those who paid for it?
Indeed and it is “The BBC” not “Our BBC” – we have no control over it or the unfair/anti-competitive way to is funded. We just have to pay the licence fee and then it bombards us with climate alarmist, left wing, pro EU, big state propaganda every single day.
A robust comment as usual DOMINIC, but I agree. The NHS has been weaponized by the left for many years and this Chinese virus will be an added bonus.
The public sector of course is unproductive, and burdensome.
DOMINIC
Excellently written Dominic, couldn’t agree more.
What I’d like to know is why the hell BA staff get to sit on their backsides on continued salary, while thousands in defence manufacturing get told they are key workers despite what they do being non essential to food supply or vital services.
Oh, that’s right I remember now they got it because the government caved in to union demands.
Makes you sick.
Agreed, John, and the same goes for the rest of the world; what’s the point of keeping (some) people alive only for them to die of hunger, mental stress, other neglected ailments and so on because there’s no work, no money, no facilities?
Good morning.
Hear hear, Sir John.
But one question. Will President Macron let us ?
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-macron/frances-macron-threatened-uk-entry-ban-without-more-stringent-measures-report-idUKKBN218131
Show the French people the British people back at work and that will sort out Macron.
Whether we like it or not – Covid 19 is death.
18 months of lockdown is MORE death.
Who in the UK would want to go to France, where the lockdown is with large fines and even more restricted but the epidemic is worse at present? Right now they are finding that women cooped up with their husbands for three weeks are being beaten and murdered much more often. They just pinched the protective equipment that Spain needed as it was on the way from Switzerland. The EU had better rely on air freight between ex countries supposed to be cooperating.
Macron might not want to let us in – but has no problems letting people out – especially if they are heading North to freebie land.
Yes And if common sense doesn’t prevail soon, I will start to be civilly disobedient. I don’t believe ‘you’
As part of a return to normality, I would like HMG to reconsider its face mask policy. If front line workers are considered protected by a nose mask and an overall face shield, why doesn’t that apply to the rest of us?
Even if not 100%, common sense would indicate it must vastly reduce the risk of germs shooting out from an infected person and then the barriers for potential victims.
In the media there is informed comment about this but like so much else it seems that the arrogant ‘only our view is the correct one’ from PHE means that a possible aid to eliminating this virus, is not even considered.
Ps best wishes to Boris and family.
It always seem to me that despite UK official advice a mask would indeed reduce some transmissions in some circumstances. If nothing else it is a constant reminder to people to take care.
Best wishes indeed to poor Boris. Let us hope that when he recovers he has time to reconsider the absurd HS2 project and ditches his zero Carbon lunacy. The last thing the country needs (after the economic and other huge damaging from this virus) is more bloated state, tax borrow and piss down the drain lunacy from the Conservatives.
We have had far, far too much of this already from Cameron/Osborne and May/Hammond.
If prisoners can be released early to see their families as a law abiding citizen I am going to see mine. No justification whatsoever for this govt decision other than an excuse to hide weakness and allow prisoners out contrary to manifesto promises.
A large reduction in income has a consequence of reduced life expectancy. This enormous economic catastrophe will cost far more in human lives than the virus could ever manage even if we believe the figures which are highly dubious.
I do not really accept this. It is not sensible to compare a developed country which has a drop in income with other different & poorer countries. We could easily be slightly poorer and still have better life expectancy. We do not forget what we know already about good health because we are slightly poorer. It is about how we choose to spend the money were do have.
Eating a bit less, smoking less and drinking less alcohol (which needs less money not more) would all have a positive effect on life expectancy on average. Structuring the NHS in a sensible way and getting real freedom and choice into UK health care would get more money into the health care sector. Even if the economy were slightly smaller.
Indeed lots of poor parts of Italy (for example) have rather good life expectancy.
This morning an American network had a small discussion. It concluded broadly speaking the Health Brigade and not the Economist Brigade are in power.
Arguably . in my view, the Health Brigade does not look at health problems past ‘this’ patient in ‘this’ bed.
There will be health problems in the very near future here and across the world by us not getting back to work about which The Health Brigade has severe myopia untreated.
Sounds sensible to me. The object of the shutdown was to flatten the curve to give the NHS time to prepare more specialist facilities to deal with Covid-19. We were advised the three weeks should be enough to help break the transmission rate. The majority of people have taken the trouble to self isolate and keep a safe distance. We are told the results of the first comprehensive survey (by Porton Down) will be available early this week. That evidence and the actual rate of reported infections/hospital admission/deaths this coming week should provide evidence on which to base a decision to return to normality. At some point that return to normality must be achieved. Those who think it must wait on the development of an effective vaccine are whistling in the dark. The economy and possibly social order will have imploded before then.
We’ all going to either get this virus, or be vaccinated against it. The vaccine is a long way off, in Covid terms, so the best bet must me to isolate the most vulnerable in the hope we can eventually vaccinate them, and meanwhile manage the return to work for the rest of us.
Those that can work from home should continue to do so, while we focus on the rest, turning the economic tap back on in a planned manner, where we can react if there are regional problems in dealing with any upsurge in the numbers requiring hospitalisation.
Good morning. The best comment I’ve read on this subject to date. Please broadcast it as widely as you are able Sir John.
It’s obviously not just about having ventilators, but medical and nursing staff to manage the complex needs of a ventilated patient. With so many NHS staff still off awaiting testing (and the need for rapid results of tests) things can’t open up in any way til we truly have capacity (doctors and nurses with the correct skills and PPE) to deliver what is needed.
JR: “The rest of us should be free to go back to workplaces whilst continuing with strong hygiene measures and whilst keeping a sensible distance from others where possible.”
Finally, some common sense.
“A 3 week firebreak against the virus”
The virus doesn’t live without a host. If the virus still exist after Easter weekend it literally means, there was no firebreak, no self isolation, no social distancing.
In a nutshell it means the Government has set out to punish the people, the situation will drag out in for a long time yet. It will cost billions more that a proper 3 week lock down.
My small accountancy company revised budget for the year to 31/3/2021 shows a reduced profit after tax down by 50%.
We will not be able to pay full wages so need the monetary help the government announced.
We need the Government Grant ASAP.
Our clients need financial help ASAP.
There has been no announcements when this will happen.
There have-been no announcements when we can return to our jobs.
If as it seems this virus is a killer. As we know it, it is spread by us the people and it dies if we don’t give it an immediate host. The science the government is using says outside a host it can last up to 2 days, inside a host 7 days. So why after 21 days does it exist at all?
If we didn’t isolate, self distance and all the rest – it is possible to argue we are complicate in attempted murder.
Private bad. Public good. The new Tory philosophy of liberal left authoritarianism.
Friedman bad. Keynes good
Burke bad. Marx good
Welcome to the new Tory party. A party that believes in nothing except genuflecting to any liberal left pressure group are leftist organisation that applies pressure upon them
Most small businesses need to interact with the consumer. The consumer as I see at the moment would be to scared to permit any contact. So how would easing work more than doing the lockdown correctly in the first place
The reason I would guess is the Government wasn’t serious about any lockdown. It was very much a do as I say not as I do situation. Calderwood and Starmer illustrating their contempt for the society that pay their wages.
An exit strategy has to be a phased one… based on gradients.
Start allowing small businesses to operate, barbers and small shops – keeping in the social distancing rules as much as possible, while seeking a cure.
I’m sure government strategists can work out a plan that allows normal life to apply, even if things life huge gatherings, including football matches, conferences, concerts and funerals are not phased in for some time.
Appeal to people’s common sense by common sense decisions, not imposing unnecessary restrictions while not policing the worst offenders.
Sir John your assessment is correct
Lift the lockdown so shop and business can reopen
Allow schools and childcare facilities to reopen
The stock exchange has fallen by 75% including banks etc that are now open to hostile takeovers
Every day the lockdown continues is another day a company is going bust never to return and another day unemployment will rise
Do it today
I agree with you Sir John but in London (and elsewhere) I suspect that public transport has contributed to the quick spread of this virus with people commuting to work in cattle trucks crushed against each other as services are cancelled or are too few for the over populated space in which we live.
How do we get to work without spreading this disease further? There is not space for us all to park our cars and the bus driver’s son is not going to life the congestion charge despite the fact that emissions have fallen
A letter in the Sunday Telegraph from a doctor says that the chief medical officer has banned people from treating Covid 19 patients with anything but paracetamol and oxygen if severe. Is this true? We are not going to learn very much if we do just this.
No real harm in trying other things that have a chance of helping and seem to have helped elsewhere.
Is the NHS’s priority to save lives or to avoid litigation?
Keep hearing that its week 3 and we need to see how it goes
Well for SMEs it year 4.5 and its been getting worse everyday, margins are tighter, incomes reduced, orders slow, brexit and trade talks uncertainty and now this virus
Some people just don’t get it because they’re safe with a public salary but most SMEs, the smaller one’s with less than 50 employees, will not survive till the end of April…they will not survive the week.
The government will be paying furlough to companies that have ceased trading come June
I’d put garden centres on the list of early openers. the cafes and shop areas could remain closed but it should be ok to open the plant sales areas with no more risk than applies to supermarkets, perhaps less. There may be a little time before growers lose stock but not much and it would save them too.
An exit strategy ? Could that involve Hydroxychloroquine?
The impression given was that our government took action after pressure from other European governments and presumably the same will happen in reverse and west Europeans will all move at the same pace.
It’s nice to see DIY shops have added to their list of click and collect items so people can now start to buy paint and bedding plants etc.
Spain is allowing their shops to reopen on 11th April.
We need to get the balance right between protecting the NHS and the economy.
I’m hoping that the government is planning for the next stage of getting people back to work.
The vulnerable and elderly need to continue to self-isolate.
We ought to abandon the national anthem: it is not equitable that we should be asked to invoke God on behalf of the monarch if she will not invoke Him on behalf of her subjects.
At the end of the day the present policy can only work by popular consent and cooperation and it is becoming clear that neither will not survive much longer. I think Matt Hancock’s suggestion that people could not exercise outside their homes would have killed both immediately if put into effect.
The real problem of course is the lack of any meaningful statistics on which to base a decision.
Absolutely, Sir John. Please continue to do all you can to change minds on this. Sadly, when I see the hopelessly out of depth Matt Hancock talking, I fear common sense will not prevail and we are moving further towards a police state.
Can I go back to Church? This is Holy Week and I want to celebrate it.
At the moment the Archbishop of Canterbury has even banned private prayer (although how to get into a locked building I do not know.)
Not to mention all the nonsense that comes directly from the UN ( and is repeated by all leaders) about us being “at war” with the virus.
“World vs Virus”
Is the slogan!
It’s a bl***y DISEASE.
We can’t UNITE against it!!!
Thank you John for your courageous and clear headed stand in this when many are staying silent. I wholeheartedly support what you propose.
Given that the infection should last 2-3 weeks, in households with one member the lockdown should have run its course. With several household members, the process would take longer as cross infection could occur.
Companies have had space to consider measures they can take to reduce risk in cross infection. 3 shift working, personal hygiene steps and so on can be taken. Combine this with risk assessments on individual employees – and the more vulnerable being supported to remain in isolation, and a partial return can start next Monday I believe.
What’s the plan Stan?
I can guess. You are going to target the innocent and screw them with taxes. Pick some group, go after them and force them to pay the penalties for political errors.
Same as usual.
1. Identify some group.
2. Target them
3. Deny them any right of consent.
It’s for their own good etc,… These are extraordinary times … They can afford it …
Alongside returning to normality the Govt needs to publish clear calculations of lockdown decision e.g. statistical value of lives saved compared with drop in GDP, direct lives saved compared with indirect lives lost, QALY saved compared with QALY lost, lives saved compared with losses of future growth and hence life expectancies, lives saved compared with the same resources being directed to improving health and hence life-quality of population etc. There are many alternative approaches to framing the decision, some of which I presume must have been carried out before the lockdown decision, but when Mr Hancock presents it seems only that the two situations (lockdown or not) of deaths somehow associated with CV19 is all that was considered – stop selling the pen and ask what matters.
Yes, an entirely correct approach to the matter.
Many businesses will go bankrupt……I think many have already, and among the larger businesses bad news yesterday:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8188995/Topshop-Dorothy-Perkins-owner-Arcadia-preparing-close-huge-number-550-stores.html
Topshop and Dorothy Perkins owner Arcadia is ‘preparing to close a huge number’ of its 550 stores as coronavirus lockdown decimates Britain’s high streets – as Debenhams faces administration
• Arcadia has reportedly called in accountants from Deloitte due to the shutdown
• It has already furloughed 14,500 of its 16,000 staff members during the crisis
• Debenhams has also called in accountancy firm KPMG as it battles to stay afloat
I am not saying that these companies were necessarily in excellent shape before the virus, but they would have been like so many others, trying to survive and turning over a small profit, while battling the demise of the high streets shops in general. Even a short spell of lockdown is disastrous for them, and as for the garden centres…..real disaster, and totally unnecessary, in my view. There should have been some system whereby you could order online and pickup at specified time, or some restriction on numbers in the shop at the same time.
Has it occurred to you that many people will be unable to go to work when the schools are shut . Most households are dual income.
Open the schools with the virus in the population and we will all get it, that is certainly happens with every other lurgy doing the rounds and it would render any other measures more or less useless.
Not very good or sensible advice John- you should really listen to the WHO, the government and to our health advisers. With so many people in other countries also suffering and dying we should know full well by now that we are in the middle of a worldwide epidemic outside of our control and that it would not be good for the health of people generally to go off half-cocked at this time. Covid-19 is very real and it is killing people.
It gets my vote Sir John.
Perhaps a more relaxed view could also be taken towards individuals and family groups walking in parks and the countryside, providing social distancing rules are observed.
Sunshine and fresh air boosts the immune system, something to be recommended in the current circumstances.
It is difficult to see how you could enforce a ban on people who had not had the virus from traveling and working.
>
And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Sebastian Kurz Chancellor of Austria reporting on twitter that his country will come out of lockdown 1st May
I agree. The cure cannot be allowed to be worse than the disease.
Further thought. Re-open the schools and nurseries after Easter as well. Get the teachers back to work and allow parents to return to normal working.
agree this needs to happen so the work-force can return
If Boris can be struck down with CV-19 it’s a sobering thought about the country’s security and vulnerabilities all round and Russia taking the opportunity to test our alertness should focus everyone’s minds on what is important for the whole country and why we play a key role in NATO for Europe regardless of their political ineptitude.
For that reason alone we cannot be “becalmed” in limbo and need to get moving before rigormortis hits the economy and life of the nation. That or the CV19.
Being decisive is becoming imperative and boldly needed.
JR, I completely agree with you. Only snowflakes think we aren’t mortal. Otherwise no one would drive, fly, work, have children, or even climb stairs. The cv19 is simply one more of many hazards we accept.
With reduced prosperity comes reduced tax income necessitating reduced government expenditure. It is not a given that we will still be able to find the health service we have.
If health service is to be protected in the long term it is necessary to protect the economy on which it depends.
People in Italy spending the last few coins of their savings, no work, an economy paralysed. We must not let this happen here. Sir John is right. Resuscitate the economy before it’s too late. Shield the 1.5 million. The retired, who don’t contribute to the economy, take care of yourself. The rest get back to work.
Mick W – – ‘retired who don’t contribute to the economy’.
What!
Childminding, rescue missions, children after school, volunteering keeps all sorts running, leisure sites open, shop workers, hospital driving trips for disabled, bank of mum and dad…….wake and smell coffeee? – – got any left or didn’t you plan for it? We did.
The median age for people in intensive care in Italy is 60. In the UK the vast majority of people in hospital for COVID-19 are working age.
I think that data is part of the reason that the conservative government changed its course on herd immunity.
Especially as there is insufficient scientific evidence to conclude that the immune system gains long term immunity from exposure at this time.
Many other coronavirus come back year after year…
We spend our savings. We spend our pensions. We employ people to do jobs we can no longer do ourselves. We look after even more elderly relatives. We look after our grandchildren. No, you’re right – we don’t contribute to the economy.
The trick is to acquire herd immunity without letting infection rates soar to the point that overwhelms the Health Service. Nobody should die through lack of a ventilator or medical attention, and no medical staff should die through shortage of equipment. Lockdown has a few weeks to run yet, until we can determine the incubation period from data gathered here and in other countries. Then we need controlled infection, perhaps through a short relaxation of the lockdown or even deliberate exposure of small groups to small doses of the virus. Controlled so there isn’t a second larger peak that overwhelms resources. Waiting for a vaccine isn’t an option, there may never be one or the virus may mutate.
Totally agree. I’m a designer jeweller, and the Assay Offices have all shut down. This has a devastating effect on all silver and jewellery manufacturers, and allied trades like casters, platers, diamond mounters etc.. since it’s illegal to sell precious metals if they are not hallmarked. Thousands of small and medium businesses will suffer just in this sector unless things get back to normal fast.
All these people who don’t want to obey the lock down rules wouldn’t be the same if their youngsters , health service staff, mothers and fathers were dying of Covid-19. You ought to be ashamed of your selves.
There are ways to disobey those rules without putting anyone at risk. It all depends on where one lives.
I haven’t seen nor evidenced anyone breaking the new regulations (and the regulations do not state a 2m distance rule) I’ve seen over keen police officers that don’t understand the laws they’re trying to enforce
I don’t obey the lockdown rules whatsoever. It happens that my behaviour coincides with isolation and goes even further than government laws and rules.
Should I wish to change my behaviour is my business alone. I am British. I insist and do not require any others permission slip.
Margaret. Is it the case that your personal finances are sound and you are personally not unduly worried about the financial implications?
Just so people understand that the 2m social distancing rules are a guidance from Public Health England (PHE) and is NOT part of the The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020, so therefore not enforceable by the police
I think so too.
It’s interesting, among the commenters here, which ones they are, isn’t it Margaret?
Margaret, we need to look at some deaths from the virus versus economic problems and mass bancruptcy, we cant shut down forever. Got to a balance and trade off somewhere. Sweden has no lcokdow and sensible distancing measures and have lower infection and eath rates than UK, also South Korea, Hong Kong are still working, while wearing masks, shielding vulnerable and testing and tracking cases. We need to watch Uk doesnt end up like Venezuela, not a cat or dog left on the streets..
A lot of them ARE youngsters Margaret.
I’m obeying lock down rules. More people will die if we trash the economy. The less well off will become poor, the poor will become desperately poor. More suicides, social unrest, crime. Over time more people will die from the consequences of our action to contain the virus than the virus itself. Otherwise, do we maintain lockdown indefinitely?
Should I respect total lockdown and go stare-crazy in the room or go for a walk in sparsely populated places? One size fits all never works and some flexibility is needed. Obviously I know what my choice is and it does not put anyone else at risk even if I were infected.
I agree entirely, Sir John, and with many of the above comments.
Also, it is now vital to get PPE into Nursing and Care Homes, and to ensure that food and medicines are getting to all those who are rightly and properly self-isolating. This is crucial, as we adapt to a fast moving situation. Were we to be testing more widely, I believe we should find the virus has already penetrated the general population quite widely. The lock-down has slowed it somewhat, which is what it was designed to do, but could be counterproductive if continued too long.
Our exit strategy is conditional upon the review to be undertaken by the Health Secretary Matt Hancock on the 16th April…..I am very worried
Not relevant I know but with a Man of your influence I find it strange watching People in Parks Cris Crossing, would it not be a good idea to make the walkways one way?
Totally agree with this post by Mr Redwood. The economic, marital, psychological and physical consequences of lockdown are worse than the virus….
I agree with that John. However as far as I can see every single person taking the decisions – the experts, the politicians, – have guaranteed jobs and won’t see any drop in their income at all, so they have a reduced incentive to lift the lockdown, the economic pain is only being borne by the private sector and they have no say in the matter at all.
How long will it be before we have an official two minute hate directed against COVID 19?
zorro
Sir John
The Government is between the rock and a hard place and very difficult decisions are going to have to be made. It is imperative that the work force starts back albeit on a phased programme of selected professions and trades. The longer it takes to implement the rolling start more of the poulation will be facing the leeming leap as they fail to keep pace with mounting debts and commitments.
The Government must take the lead and start by clawing back every available pound from every sector of where the costs of operation or installation are impacting on the critical mass of the country. Stop Foreign Aid, HS2, Constraint/Subsidy Payments on Renewables repeal the Climate change Act and every other similar law that stops the government from accelerating out of the situation we find ourselves in providing cheaper energy and running costs to domestic, commercial and industrial markets.