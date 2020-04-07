The role of Public Health England

Public Health England set out the strategy for handling this pandemic in a document published on 3 March as the “Coronavirus Action Plan”. So far Ministers have followed it.
This body conducts important research into disease, is advised by a scientific advisory committee, and spends £4.25 bn a year. It is run by an Executive team with six people paid more than £200,000 last year including pension benefits.
Its last Report and Accounts to June 2019 says on its cover that the organisation is “credible, independent and ambitious”. On page 4 it states the aims of the organisation:
“PHE exists to protect and improve the nation’s health and wellbeing, and reduce health PHE exists to protect…” (sic)
If you read on you discover it also exists to reduce health inequalities, but missed out the crucial last word in the first iteration of aims. Credibility and ambition do not it appears extend to proof reading a formal annual publication before going to press and putting it on the web.
Last year the body wrote off £207 million “in relation to counter measures held for emergency preparedness and vaccines past their shelf life”. It had also written off money the year before in the same way. Some of this is inevitable when you are holding supplies for a purpose you hope does not materialise which then deteriorate in store.
On 3 March PHE told us that we “have planned extensively over the years for an event like this, and the UK is well prepared to respond in a way that offers substantial protection to the population”. The Agencies that have to respond are properly resourced with “people, equipment and medicines they need”. “The UK maintains strategic stockpiles of the most important medicines and protective equipment for healthcare staff.” Do you agree? Tomorrow I will look at the evolving strategy.
7 Comments
My thoughts are with Boris.
We are facing the biggest public health crisis in centuries and all you want to do is snipe at the public secror. As ever with the Conservativesr, ideology first, people’s lives last.
Not to have had a plan so as to be able to rapidly manufacture PPE, ventilators, testing kit and other such medical equipment locally and fairly rapidly, in the event of such a pandemic, is surely gross and appalling negligence. Also to be able to train up staff to make and operate this equipment quickly. We have had more than two months to do this after all.
This could all have been done by one or two decent production engineers and an ICU specialists for perhaps just £5 million or so (1/20,000 of the cost of HS2). All that was needed was some existing designs, a bit of tooling and storage perhaps of a few key components or tools to make these parts rapidly. So why was it not done?
Some may say this is easy to say in hindsight but it was entirely predictable. Anyone sensible tasked with planning for a pandemic should have seen it. It is just as predictable as needing to make ammunitions and weapons locally when faced with a war situation.
Why too did they censor the results of Exercise Cygnus? What was the point of these expensive exercises if they just bury the outcomes and learn or plan almost nothing? What have Theresa May, Philip Hammond, Amber Rudd and especially Jeremy Hunt got to say about this gross and abject failure of government?
The job of the PHE is to protect their own vested interest and to protect and the vested interest that is the NHS.
The public sector ethos is built on a hatred of the private sector though of course those who enjoy the protected and substantial benefits of such a personally beneficial financial relationship work hard to conceal their own profiteering. The PHE demonstrate this perfectly
The PHE’s refusal to allow testing of CV-19 in private labs is evidence of public sector arrogance, stupidity and ignorance that they would act in this manner out of cultural spite
Keep telling yourself that we’ve had a Tory government since 2010 and then explain to me why this party’s allowed this to happen ie the construction of a public sector designed to benefit themselves financially and politically rather than the general public
Don’t ask me to clap in the streets for a health system that elevates its own protection above the protection of those it is meant to serve.
The Tory government’s since 2010 decision not to implement reforms to this sprawling, ever-expanding client state that puts political and financial enrichment above the public interest is one of the damning pieces of evidence to corroborate the accusation that this party’s been captured by the left and liberal left.
The Tories aren’t in government, they’re being controlled by Labour’s client state. You can see in how they’ve responded to the CV-19 issue. The NHS is acting politically and they’ve got this government by the cojones
When will the voter understand they are being royally deceived using North Korean style social control strategies?
PHE is notorious in the industry for its anti-private-industry attitude so their reluctance to allow private labs to spend ‘their’ money on providing testing to the NHS is not a surprise.
Good morning.
I am not a health expert, and neither are many here. But I am aware that pandemics throughout history have visited us and, as quickly as they came, they soon went, sometimes they return. They are part of our existence and there is no getting away from it.
I shall repeat a comment I made elsewhere.
I am of the opinion that, no one that receives taxpayers money and who works for a public body should be paid more than the PM. If they can get better elsewhere, let them try. It is time we started to roll back New Labour’s largess.
If our kind host allows, a list of Ministerial Salaries.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/811042/Salaries_of_Members_of_Her_Majesty_s_Government_April_2019.pdf
The colouring of your remarks by introducing things that are nothing to do with this pandemic, write offs, salaries, proof reading etc give your game away, namely you think little of how they have handled it and just one aspect, a shortage of protection equipment for front line staff, would confirm it.
The speed of response from the private sector, supermarket supply chains, ventilators, testing kits also shows up PHEs ineptitude, but why are we surprised? Your government has continued the long tradition-of brooking no criticism whatsoever of the NHS and shovelling vast quantities of money at it because politically you see it as your Achilles heel and do not have the cojones to do anything about it, preferring to churn out the ‘wold class’ bs despite evidence to the contrary.
There is much to be admired but this is an opportunity to identify and instigate real reform.
The problem I have is that, and you might be part of it, I am getting a sense of a real propaganda campaign from HMG to deny/shift blame on to PHE and therefore post oahdemic I want to see a truly independent inquiry set up with the broadest terms of reference to include apportioning blame to ensure this doesn’t happen again and those responsible are removed from their positions of authority.
Will it happen/anything change, of course not.