I have received this update from the Chief Executive of HMRC:
Dear Sir John,
I want to update you on the opening of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.
I know you are receiving a significant number of queries from constituents on the various measures HMRC is taking to provide support during the coronavirus outbreak. We are updating our guidance regularly and you will continue to hear about changes through our MP email digests.
As I confirmed when giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee yesterday, we will open the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme for claim submissions on 20 April.
We have already issued emails to employers and tax agents letting them know that updated guidance is available on GOV.UK at:
We will continue to communicate with you as the scheme develops and we will shortly be able to provide employers with the information they need to prepare to make a claim. In the meantime, we urge customers to review the guidance on GOV.UK to ensure they understand the latest position.
Employers should also reassure their staff that employees do not need to take action, as applications for funding to the scheme will be made via their employer.
I hope this information is helpful.
Best wishes,
Jim Harra
Chief Executive and First Permanent Secretary
Those of us who spent our lives in self employment but are now retired and relying on commercial property income from tenants who get all manner of government support ( to cover business costs) cannot now force those tenants to pay us. But we qualify for NO SUPPORT WHATSOEVER!! Please Sir John help us!
This scheme is helpful to the private sector but it is notable that the public sector continues without the same financial worries that the rest of us are experiencing.
I see MPs can have another £10,000 for office expenses and don’t need to evidence purchases. A couple of reasonable laptops and printers for staff to work at home from shouldn’t cost more than£1,500, where does the other £10K disappear? I would like to see how much is spent out of the additional £6,500,000
The government expects that the scheme will not be used by many public sector organisations, as most public sector employees are continuing to provide essential public services or contribute to the response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Where employers receive public funding for staff costs, and that funding is continuing, we expect employers to use that money to continue to pay staff in the usual fashion – and correspondingly not furlough them.