Treating the virus

I am not a doctor and am not about to propose how to treat this virus. I am however willing to give a day and a blog to inviting comments from those who are or those who think they understand the medical issues sufficiently to comment on what is happening. It would be useful if qualified contributors would mention their qualification. The true end of the crisis comes by finding a cure or a vaccine or both. Nothing on this site is medical advice for any individual and anyone needing treatment should of course seek professional advice.
Buying time by restricting the spread of the virus is a very good strategy if we use that time to find a cure or vaccine. Clearly much resource is going into just that all round the world. Some argue that there are already treatments and preventative measures that can help.
Some say Chloroquine or Remdesivir could play a role. Others favour Ritonavir and lopinavir with or without interferon beta. Some urge the case of azithromycin. President Trump recently did more than send best wishes to Boris, by instructing two US companies to contact the PM’s doctors to recommend treatments they think could help.
Some say bigger doses of Vitamin C help build resistance and fight back against the virus.
The official treatment seems to include doses of oxygen when impaired lung functions leave the patients with low oxygen levels in the blood, and the capacity to operate organs as well as the lungs in intensive care if fighting the disease causes too many strains on them.
Questions it would be good to have answered include
- How many placed on a ventilator subsequently recover?
- What trials have now been completed of existing drugs that might help?
- How do doctors work out whether a death was the result of Covid 19 or some other condition the patient suffered from?
- Which if any of the named drugs do show potential? Do they have to be administered from first discovering the presence of the virus?
From a position of unqualified ignorance I await enlightenment. As it appears man born rather than air born, isolation has merit.
@agricola; “I await enlightenment.”
As Indeed many are, including myself, but I fear all our host is doing today is cueing the Quacks, “trust me, I’m a doctor”…
Jerry, Since I am the only one (as far as I know) on here who has declared that one of my children is a doctor – and you, without any knowledge, declared I was a liar – I wonder if you think I am one of your cued Quacks?
I have never given medical advice, here or elsewhere: I’m not a doctor. Neither would a doctor anyway – being rational, scientific, and trained, a doctor will only treat one of his own patients directly.
However, the situation with Covid19 is that we don’t have a cure. Consequently what we do about the pandemic becomes a matter of judgement as both doctors and management (including the government) must make decisions on incomplete knowledge. By definition those decisions cannot be (strictly) only clinical.
Your strawman “Quack” has fallen over.
Suggest you read the science in Germany behind Will Jones article in Con Woman today.
I also suggest the issue is not purely medical, but economic, social and mathematical.
Buying time by restricting the spread of the virus is indeed good strategy if we use that time to find ways to improve survival rates or to find suitable vaccines. Or simply use the time ensure that the appallingly ill prepared and poorly managed NHS has sufficient staff, oxygen systems, ventilators, ECMO machines and ICU beds.
It is my understanding that NHS doctors are under strict instructions to treat the condition using only paracetamol and oxygen where needed. We will surely not learn very much or discover better treatment if we stick to this policy. It would be interesting to know if other drugs and treatments are actually being tried out by the NHS. What did these US companies recommend I wonder?
It seems clear (from many reports) that many people who need to be hospitalised are are simply not being and are being left to die either in nursing homes or at home. Or being told they are not yet bad enough and to call 999 later. Perhaps earlier oxygen and other treatments might help survival rates rather than leaving it until they are in a very bad way?
I read a story that many of the deaths in Italy could be attributed to Eastern European care workers fleeing and going back home, leaving many, mostly old and infirm, without sufficient care and lowering the chances of their survival.
With the EU’s chief scientific adviser resigning and losing faith in the Project, to the above and the greed and selfishness of the hoarders and nation states, it has shown humanity in an unfavourable light.
Perhaps true. Though the high UK mortality rate (12%) per case is about the same as the dire Italian one. Though this is perhaps just due to low testing rates underestimating the real number of cases I hope.
Same in Spain.
You do not have to be a doctor to see or realise why South Korea, Taiwan and Clare countries are doing fR better then here. First they banned Chinese people,enetwring their country then and now. Secondly, they tested people in and out and tracked others inside their country.
Raab says today the U.K. Has tested 244,000 people of 66.5 million population, borders remain open. Pathetic.
67 illegal economic migrants cross the channel and are tested and welcomed.
4,000 prisoners allowed out to see their families, to infect them or them to infect prisoners, against Chief Medical officer Harries advice.
The country of law abiding citizens remain under house arrest. Wearing very thin Raab, very thin.
absolutely nonsense on the EU
Cant offer any medical advice JR, as I’m not qualified. Moreover I’m the type who is his own doctor.
What I can do is emphasise how important personal hygiene is. I honestly don’t believe this is an issue of keeping one’s distance from others.
The virus spreads via exhalation as a medium. So it’s quite simple – do not sneeze, cough, or breathe on someone else.
However, given the mode of transmission you can see why the government has no choice but to impose distancing restrictions.
I have a differing opinion with government concerning strategy to beat this virus. I think the borders should have been firmly closed in the beginning. Doing so would have meant any cases already here would be vastly fewer in number and therefore easier to deal with.
But, we are where we are and we must do what government asks of us.
I hope there will not be hoards of idiots heading down the M4 to Wales this weekend.
I would also hope the left wing BBC will put that wooden spoon away and stop trying to question Dominic Raab’s authority.
As far as I’m concerned Mr Raab has stepped up to the mark and done a pretty good job so far. The press should lay off and let the man get on with things. Now is not the time for political subversiveness, and if I see or hear the BBC making further politically motivated snipes at Mr Raab I will likely consider withholding my licence fee out of disgust.
While large numbers of people are self isolation large number of journalists have self qualified as doctors.
Even though these people had never heard of a coronavirus before Christmas they now impart their views daily. They know exactly what the Government should have done at the start of the crisis, even though they did say at the time.
They know exactly what the Government should do now and exactly what it should do in the future.
They analyse random statistics which may not be accurate and they know exactly what countries are “getting it right”. However whatever the statistics in their eyes Trump’s America is always “getting it wrong”.
i meant to say :
“They know exactly what the Government should have done at the start of the crisis, even though they did not say at the time.”
I know of someone personally at a known north London hospital on ventilation who has been transferred to a central London hospital for a new (or perhaps newish) viral drug treatment hence NHS do seem to be considering alternatives to paracetamol and O2.
I thought I read that our government had asked for drug test patients to agree to trials.
I understand some university medical departments are asking young medical students to volunteer to help the NHS out. Surely if these students (who are already paying for their training) are expected to risk their lives (with often inadequate PPE gear available) they should at least be paid for it at the minimum wage? Or does the minimum wage law (which is clearly an idiotic law) not apply to the NHS?
They should be paid full pay at the commensurate grade rate for their training and capabilities, none degree nurses are band 1 to band 4 with different levels and increases within those bands.
The BBC (Today and Newsnight) all going on and on about how the virus discriminates against poorer people and ethnic minorities. As one would expect of the dire BBC.
The main clear discriminations by the virus is against men and older people. This with about two times as many men as women dying from it. Only 3% of deaths in Italy were of people below 60. But of course this “discrimination” was not of much interest to the BBC.
Older people actually tend to be richer not poorer on average.
Surely the main reason for more ethnic minorities in the deaths (if this is true) is that it has mainly hit the larger cities (due to better transmission/public transport/less space etc.) and these cities tend to have much higher proportions of ethnic minorities than rural areas. But then they are usually a younger population on average too.
A ‘discriminating’ virus. Only the leftist BBC and the Marxist left could contrive such sociological crap.
The victim narrative has impose incalculable damage upon this nation. This devious political strategy is responsible for the destruction of freedom of expression in the UK and underpins the poison of feminism, identity politics and liberal left fascism.
The Tory government’s embrace of the above is one of the centuries pivotal political moments in that it reveals the victory of the progressive left and how they succeeded in capturing the heart and soul of the Parliamentary Tory party
Eton educated PM’s agreeing to laws that destroy freedom of expression and the nuclear family.
How a moral conservative can put a cross next to a Tory party candidate is beyond me
Indeed the victim narrative, the evil politics of envy and the way some appalling politicians try to buy votes – using money they steal off the productive and hard working to augment their client state voters.
Jonathan Sacks in his excellent book on terrorism: “Not in God’s Name” dissects victimhood. Self pity – victimhood – blamed on wicked people – revenge justified. Victims are angry people and they all have targets.
Strong, sophisticated people can live with most points of view – even the angry and very silly lefties.
It appears to disciminate heavily against males over 50. 75% of fatalities it seems.
BBC didn’t mention that unless I missed it.
From speeches by senior Tories they seem quite unaware they are never going to be elected again. They may know this and feel their actions are for their country and not their party. So they may not be without any discernible honour and intelligence
DOMINIC, absolutely agree!
It also discriminates against prime ministers, health secretaries and chief medical officers. So is the advice not adequate or were they simply not following it?
Have you notices how the “stay at home” advice is given by people who think it applies to everyone except themselves? It’s everyone else who has to stop working and lose their income whilst they continue doing their job at full pay.
Do as I say not as I do. As we see endlessly with the celebrity Climate Alarmists – In the Prince Charles, Emma Thompson, Harry and Megan, Greta, Richard Branson mode.
Yes Dave I have noticed that.
Gordon Brown of all people explained why nos 10 and 11 are a particular hazard. He said there over a hundred people in those two terraced houses and it is impossible for them to keep their distance, just as it is for doctors and nurses. The government are essential workers, whether we like it or not. But the media most definitely aren’t and should not have been classed as such. The sight of them roaming around freely, filming lesser mortals breaking the rules, and not breaking the rules, has been nauseating. Especially when one considers the media have rather large salaries and houses with gardens, while the lesser mortals may be living in one room or several to a room.
Imperial College seems to have gone down first, and may have infected no 10. This is unsurprising as they are medical professors.
My explanation is that the Wuhan virus hit London first and the population of London is no longer mostly caucasian.
It hit Manhattan first too.
The South West and Northern Ireland are the two most neglected parts of the country and they have the flattest, lowest rates – at the moment.
So it looks as if it is a jet setters’ disease which then spreads out to the rest.
Not only do they have the “Do as I say, not do as I do” attitude – they – and anyone appearing live on tv – also appear to all be very conveniently married to people with hairdressing skills, while the rest of us are made to look like Worzel Gummidge.
LL
If they could link it to Climate Change and CO2 levels, complete with a Polar Bear on a block of ice, they would. They’re just an unfunny joke.
Indeed well they do (sort of) link them (as does Greta and the rather idiotic article in Economist this week).
We have to trust in “The” Science and the “experts” for both we are told. People like the experts who abjectly failed totally to plan competently for a pandemic.
The corona virus is a real problem that is killing quite a lot of people now. Catastrophic climate change is a hugely exaggerate and a largely imaginary problem for perhaps 100 year time. The real catastrophe from global warming is the harm being done by the expensive energy agenda, the zero carbon agenda, Ed Miliband’s insane climate change act and all the deluded alarmist loons.
Tomb Stone Ed Miliband (and would be landlord thief to buy votes of tenants) is now back in the shadow Cabinet I see. Let us hope he is never ever in Government.
St Greta of Thunberg is already claiming a link between CO2 and the virus.
She is happy that her chosen method of destroying the economy is lowering CO2 output.
She predicts that China will save the world after we are all subsumed into their communist model.
Also, living together with a family including older and ill relatives and attending religious meetings before the clampdown could mean that these groups had a headstart and more opportunities for infection. It’s not the virus discriminating but the people against themselves.
Dear Lifelogic–Perhaps men and women are not as identical as especially the BBC would have us believe.
And smoking? My experience is that Spain and Italy smoke more than we do, certainly later than us in stopping it in bars.restos etc?
Lifelogic, I go out of my way to avoid any output from the BBC. Listening to the BBC rots your brain because their world-view permeates everything they do – it’s not just what they say, it’s how they say it, and what they leave out.
Anyone who doesn’t believe me can try the experiment for themselves. Stop watching/listening to any BBC content for a fortnight; then go back to it. It’s like suddenly realising the lipstick is on a pig.
The main clear discriminations by the virus is against men and older people. T
>
Which is identical to NATURAL morbity rates. Go take a look.
I was a little surprised to see my home, Portsmouth, featuring prominently in a list of the worst affected areas. Portsmouth is – and very few people know this – the most densely-populated city in the UK, after London.
Door poorer people tend to smoke more? I suspect they do – and that means their lungs won’t be equipped to survive this assault.
Yes. Maybe if the political journalists whose contribution has been zero, still looking for gotcha moments, rifts, inactivity etc, would step aside, maybe some one can ask those questions that are far more pertinent . What is the point of Laura Kauzenberg and similar. To me zero.
As for questions, Hancock sayS 100000 tests, PHE are intimating that is la la land. We are getting too much BS and buck passing. What is the truth?
And Laura Kauzenberg is, I think, rather better than most reporters at the BBC. Lots of diversity is demanded at the there – but not of opinions. All reporters there clearly have to be left wing, viscerally pro NHS, pro climate alarmism, pro ever more government, taxes and red tape, pro more enforced “equality” of outcome, insufferably PC and preferably with zero understanding science, business, economics or numeracy.
Above all they all must be pro funding the BBC in the hugely anti-competitive way with the TV poll tax (rather like the anti-competitive state monopoly NHS is).
Ironic. Man who dismisses journalists – many of whom are literally putting their lives on the line – asks ‘what is the truth’?
Genuinely. I would like someone to take you to an ICU unit in London or New York or Lombardy. Spend a couple of hours there like many brave journalists have done in the last days.
Perhaps as you watch people die you realise that what they have been telling you is not fake, while the stuff you share on Facebook actually is.
Nig1, I understand the tests for Covid 19 are only about 70% accurate. And they’re in such short supply that only patients who are already suspected of having Covid19 are tested, and then only if they are sent to hospital.
How many of the severely hospitalised patients are being treated with Chloroquine? Or is that is such short supply too, courtesy of NHS wonder-managers? Perhaps JR can ask the question?
The circa 13% increase in corona virus deaths (hospital ones only) yesterday is not encouraging at all. We still seem to be on the Italian trajectory but 14 days behind. Let us hope the NHS will somehow cope with this large deluge of demand (and all the other demands on it).
I still think the government was slightly late (perhaps a week late) in clamping down to stop the spread of the virus with things like the Cheltenham Festival and schools, masks being discouraged and the foolish Sadiq Kahn telling people how “very safe” the tube was.
And the planes kept coming with unchecked passengers getting on tubes, trains and buses.
Please stop trying to score political points against the Government, who are doing an excellent job, in “uncharted waters”.
20/20 hindsight is a 100% exact science.
BTW:- It would be useful if qualified contributors would mention their qualification.
How are you qualified LL?
Yes he did and when the number of commuters dropped he reduced the frequency of service in order to maintain the overcrowding.
He should be prosecuted for reckless endangerment.
They did exactly what WHO told them to do.
There are now calls for head of WHO to resign and Trump is ( sensibly) defunding them.
To even think that the West abrogated responsibility for its own healthcare in such a way!!!!
Do you know how many people have died that went to the Cheltenham Races?
We don’t know the home circumstances of say the bus workers, I.e. were they married, or living with people working in hospitals and care homes?
I told my adult children in London to wear masks from March they were laughed at and generally it was seen as a bad thing to do.
Did you hear what the Italian PM said this morning when asked by an impudent reptile whether he had left it too late? He said Italy is not China and if he had gone to soon people would have thought him stark staring mad. The medical experts here kept saying the same thing. If you want it to work, don’t go too soon.
On deaths, they will still be the ones in the pipeline from before the curfew, because this disease takes such a long time to kill.
Quite right on Khan but the public were making up their own minds on this, as they did when they witheld their children from school. For example now, 20% of children are still supposed to be at school, but they aren’t.
Good morning.
It would indeed be interesting to hear from those in the medical professions who could give a balanced non-sensationalised view. We have data from other sources and we know those in society who are at greatest of risk. They are self isolating and are so lowering the burden to the NHS. We also need clear data as to whether they died as a result of the virus or, because the virus made them more susceptible due their poor condition ?
This is not a distinction that you can make very easily. If they had the virus it almost certainly contributed and hastened the death in almost all cases I would have thought.
Though clearly often it is not the only cause Often many conditions contribute to the final death.
Mark B, NHS managers threaten the careers of doctors who step out of line. The NHS is effectively a monopoly employer so has monopoly power over individual nurses, technicians, and doctors.
Mark B: “It would indeed be interesting to hear from those in the medical professions”
Who in the British Medical profession can say anything that runs counter to the official government line, identify themselves in public, and keep their job?
And odd, how the BBC can find any number of people who are prepared to leak confidential information, or publish false images of children sleeping on the floor. But no one comes forward to counter the official
governmentcivil service line.
With the honorable exception of Hitchens and that Judge fellow. But the BBC, which has stirred up the panic, gave them three minutes and a headline on page ten.
Synairgen PLC’s SNG001 CV-19 treatment could prove a cure. Now in clinical trials
These are more good questions. IIRC Mr Hancock or the CMO have previously said that volunteers have been recruited to conduct trials on possible treatments but did not disclose what they were. At the moment Ministers are not so much in charge as in thrall to NHS medical staff and scientists (“guided by the science”) and must take what they are told on trust. Yet we also know they everyone has started from a point of total ignorance. Your pressure on Ministers for full disclosure of what they (the medics and scientists) are up to and with what success or failure would be most helpful. It would be unfortunate if much of the public came to distrust official numbers in the way they lost confidence in Treasury forecasts in the recent past.
Dr Knut Wittkowski, who worked at Rockefeller University for 20 years as Head of Department of Biostatistics Epidemiology and Research Design and before that for 15 years with Klaus Dietz, one of the leading epidemiologists in the world, offers his perspectives on the pandemic on YouTube. His view is that social distancing and lockdown are counterproductive. Flattening the curve prolongs and widens it.
Your questions should be answered by the authorities (whoever that may be deemed to be), as the basis of proper risk evaluation and mitigating action. The trouble is that we, the great unwashed, are being fed so much contradictory information (e.g. masks are essential. No they’re not, O yes they are) and so on, that one cannot rely on anything being the actual case.
I would have thought that by now the hugely expensive PHE would be a long way into knowing the answers to your questions but we are told that their minds were closed to the early use of the huge range of commercial and other talents available, had they but asked. PHE could and should have mobilised the nations’ technical, chemical and medical resources but it seems that they did not do so, perhaps because of a ‘not invented here’ mindset.
One might have expected our MSM to be asking such questions, but they appear to be following and driving a different agenda.
To your questions, I would add one relating to our ‘measurement’ statistics…
Why isn’t the number of ICU beds required/in use a key statistic?
Surely that is the key question, along with those hospitalised, that demonstrates how pressured the NHS is. It’s verifiable & not subjective, so is a good measure. The whole purpose of the suspension of our liberty & freedom is to ‘save the NHS’ (seemingly above lives).
The existing published figures have become a laughable joke. The ‘recovered’ figure, 135, hasn’t moved in weeks despite public figures (notably Prince Charles & MPs) publicly reported as recovered. The number does not move. That brings into question the ‘Active cases’ figure, as it is the simple sum of Total cases – Deaths – Recovered.
Excellent summary – We would all like to know the answers to those 4 questions … and these should form part of the daily update from the government.
The main point I’d like to emphasise is that medical solutions include more than drugs – There’s a whole world of verifiable alternative treatments to keep bodies in better shape. At the end of the day it is our ability to shrug off this virus if we come into contact with it it that will determine our survival.
This can only be done by building up the immune system – There’s plenty of data on the web to support taking Vitamin A, D, and zinc – Let’s not allow heads to be buried in the proverbial sand because of establishment prejudice against supplements.
There have been reports on the web – not the sort of thing MSM would cover – that ventilators have caused damaged lungs to collapse, causing death, so their use needs to be controlled.
Given that several USA democrat state governors banned the use of Chloroquine I’d say that Trump was right to agree with his advisors and recommend it’s use alongside zinc and antibiotics.
We should be making use of good advice.
It is said that clouds have a silver lining. I speak as a person who has somehow retained his sense of smell, qualified by right of living close to the M25, polluted by years – decades – of diesel and petrol engines spewing forth a toxic mix of pollutants that can make your eyes sting on sunny summer days and which chokes the airways in the winter.
Have you noticed how clear the air is currently? After nearly a month of the nationwide lockdown the ubiquitous blue haze seems to have blown away and my sense of smell detects a lovely odour of tree blossom, wild flowers and cleaner air
When this is over, let’s invest in grid-sized energy storage facilities, more wind turbines, more solar power farms and nationwide electric vehicle recharging infrastructure so that we may continue to enjoy breathing this lovely clean air!
I wonder how many people affected by the Chinese plague virus and now struggling to breathe on respirators had their lungs damaged by inner city pollution before all this started?
I had a chat with my bird about this. She’s a scientist dealing and a highly qualified pharmacologist in a teaching hospital. I said, having read about the various successful small trials using hydroxychlorozine and the decision of the FDA to allow its use, that if I thought that I was in a high risk situation and was in intensive care then, given the lack of success using ventilators, I would like to be offered this option and to take the risk of side effects myself.
She said that in the UK it would not be possible to offer any choice unless thorough trials had been done, allowing for a placebo group not being given the drug. If it worked, then the lucky half would recover but the unlucky half would probably not. Such a trial would take until the epidemic peak had passed and the opportunity for many would have passed.
That’s why the ultra cautious FDA allowed the drug to be tried if doctors decided to. This does not mean that these doctors will take the risk and use it because in the US there is an army of lawyers who will sue if anything went wrong but defensive medicine allows no risk if the patient dies using conventional treatment.
In the UK, defensive medicine is the norm and all of the doctors and scientists who get onto committees and high up in the civil service and quangos will stick together. The relative death tolls between countries using various drugs will be interesting but for those that missed the successful treatment and died or were left damaged, this will not be much consolation.
dealing with medication
We should also get a clear daily update on the number of hospital beds available and occupied, likewise ICUs. Across the whole Country as people could potentially be moved around if needed.
I thought this thread was for those who understand the medical issues.
I have no medical training; however I would like to recommend an article in STAT (online), date 8/4/20, by Sharon Begley, about the fact that the covid19 symptom of very low blood oxygen does not correlate (as it usually does) with cardiac and brain problems.
Some US critical care physicians are beginning to think that less invasive and harmful support may be better, such as using the breathing masks customary in sleep apnoea care. It notes – as other specialists have done very recently – that putting patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying conditions – on mechanical ventilators, are at serious risk of long-term cognitive and physical effects, because of the heavy sedation and intubation required. Of course, it should also be noted that there is a poor survival rate for those placed on ventilators, a fact dangerously and foolishly ignored by certain posters on this site.
No better or worse than seasonal flu
I prescribe paracetamol and two weeks in bed
I hold a masters degree (non-medical) and once held the queens commission (so I’ve met a few Quacks)
It doesn’t take a scientist, a doctor or a politician to know the difference between a cold, flu, virus or a lead swinger
If we’re waiting for a cure to this and any other virus we’ll be waiting a very long time, the only know cure is our own body
@Sir John,
SO MUCH can be done in preventive care – and CHEAP and EASY but people need directives. In addition to your excellent points:
EXERCISE / GREEN SPACE / NEAR WATER
A lot of exercise in green spaces and near water.
Exercise builds up immunity and helps people sleep better (lack of sleep weakens immunity). Green spaces have positive chemical effect on brain, destressing mind and body (stress weakens immunity).
Exercise reduces weight – being over-weight increases risk against coronavirus. Lot of sources on this – too many to mention here.
DRINK WATER
We should always be well-hydrated. But in particular now as connection between being well-hydrated and stronger immune system. Lot of sources on this.
YOGHURT / GUT
Yoghurt (and the effect of this on your gut) builds up immunity. Possible to buy cheap, non-branded but very healthy yoghurt. Lot of sources on this.
GREEN TEA, PORRIDGE, BROWN RICE etc ..
In addition to obviously healthy fruit and veg, certain foods help build up immunity and help lose weight in a natural way – jasmine green tea (lose not in bags), porridge, brown rice etc – and all cheap. Lot of sources on this.
AVOID STRESS
De-stressing boosts immunity. Do whatever it takes to avoid unnecessary stress. Lot of sources on this.
LOSE WEIGHT
Being overweight increases risk with coronavirus. So lose weight by cutting down on unhealthy food, by exercising more, eating healthy foods that fill you up (porride etc), drinking lots of water. Lot of sources on this.
SLEEP WELL
Good sleep boosts immunity. We must do what we can to get good nights sleep. Avoid conflicts with others. Unnecessary stress.Watching TV late at night. And so on. Lot of sources on this.
PRAY / MEDITATE
People should pray (believer) or meditate (non-believer) – these are proven to de-stress the mind and body. Lot of sources on this – too many to mention here.
‘Watching TV late at night’ – avoid this, i meant, obviously, as well as computer screens. No electronic screens at least an hour before sleep.
No medical qualifications here but I have had some passing contact with specialist doctors treating cases – so just anecdotal chit-chat which may be wrong.
“The official treatment seems to include doses of oxygen when impaired lung functions leave the patients with low oxygen levels in the blood,”
I am not sure that is entirely true. There is a view that the virus directly attacks red blood cells meaning they cannot bind to oxygen. This would explain the fact that a patient can be diagnosed without pneumonia but still need to be given oxygen. One disease that acts on the red blood cells in this way is malaria, this may be why anti-malarial drugs show some promise because they protect the red blood cells against attack by these (quite different) diseases. There is a mounting amount of data on the use of anti-malarials, South Korea used them early, one would hope this data could reduce the time needed for clinical trials in UK.
Every day more and more evidence emerges of the lethal incompetence of centralised bureaucracy. Today we hear that PHE prevented private sector operators from conducting tests for the virus due to concerns over them using NHS property. The Contrast with the US where the private sector has seen massive mobilisation is startling. People ask why Germany and South Korea test so many more people. Because the private sector is involved and they don’t rely on some central bureaucracy to authorise it all. Our left leaning media are constantly on the watch for gotcha questions to ministers on this – and the distribution of PPE, of which apparently we have enough but it still isn’t in the right place. They should be focusing on the real issue – the structures which have led to this underperformance.
@Sir John,
Now would also be a great opportunity to really encourage people to think about the great benefits of being healthy in general (not just as this time – pressing as that is of course). For their personal happiness as well as making them more productive, and less of a burden on the NHS.
Horrible as the virus is, there are also many things that we can do to improve ourselves and our country because of it. Staying more healthy is just one.
Be good to see the government work with creative media agencies to come up with interesting (and cheap) ways to engage the public to live more healthy lives in general – as well as of course to help defeat the coronavirus.
How anyone imagines that qualified medical professionals have the time to read the daily crap on this website defeats me.
They certainly don’t or shouldn’t be wasting their valuable time writing on it.
Another question Sir John for the experts on here.
What trials have now been completed on blood transfusions of antibodies, from recovered CV patients, and how succesful is that treatment?
(A procedure used during the 1919 Flu Pandemic?).
…
Matt Hancock and Nadine Dorries to the rescue????
Mitigate.
from BBC news website.
Greater Manchester Police has warned people not to breach lockdown rules over Easter after it had to break up 660 parties last weekend. Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said “each and every one of us need take this seriously”. There were 1,132 coronavirus-related breaches reported between Saturday and Tuesday, the force said. That included 494 house parties – some with DJs, fireworks and bouncy castles – and 166 street parties. One woman in Bury became the first person in Greater Manchester to be charged under the Coronavirus Act 2020 after police had to repeatedly shut down one of the parties.
Greater Manchester Police also had to deal with 122 different groups gathering to play sports, 173 more gatherings in parks and 112 incidents of anti-social behaviour and public disorder.
No doubt these people will be outraged when there is nowhere for them or their loved ones to be treated later on. Sometimes you have to wonder about the dilution of the gene pool.
1. Final solution: The cure to the disease.
2. Final solution: Vaccine for all.
3. Lockdown – except for lots and lots of people. This may cut it back, but no more than that.
3. Testing for positive/negative then tracing the positive contacts and isolating all of them. Problem: this moment has now passed. Singapore and Abu Dhabi are testing still – but you can be negative and then get infected ten minutes later so it is not a solution.
4. Once you have had it, are you either infectious or immune? This would help.
Not medical.
The answers to the questions that JR poses are very important. It is critical that politicians do NOT collude in the obfuscation of facts like death stats. It is impossible to believe that someone is running around hospitals to get ‘Hospital Deaths’ rather than getting all deaths from the Coroner. I know it’s so that they cannot pull out of the air ‘the postal ballot boxes’ (like the Welsh Assembly Referendum) and skew the figures to save their skins.
If Doctors don’t know the cause of death, there is an inquest to establish same. The total number of deaths and the causes must be disclosed. Imperial College must take the hit else the politicians go down as liars too!
Lastly, there are also really effective breathing methods if anyone gets the virus – including lying on your front, as most of your lungs is in your back so you can breath easier / get more air into your lungs lying on your front – in general, unless not for some specific reason.
With regret until we have a vaccine /cure for this virus its not going to go away . As we all now live in a global society , travel by air , rail ,boat, etc will just keep the virus going around and around . Bleak I know , but its not rocket science .
The hunt for a cure must be , should be ,the all out quest . We all know it kills , we all know the basics , the government has rammed it down our throats for long enough .
Shuffling deck chairs on the Titanic springs to mind with the BBC spouting stats left right and center . Charts and death rates just ramp up the hysteria and feeling of impending doom & gloom.
Find a vaccine/cure , the rest is bordering on irreverent . Oh, and be quick about it!
No frantic rush , but can we say no later than close of business tomorrow .
Thank you .
And for Red Andy who was crowing about the success of the German system. Thanks, a good model to follow. A large amount of private/not for profit input, indeed the majority driven by competition and patient choice.
If only….!! So much for your beloved stalinists centrist NHS. Off to Specsavers for you. Get the other eye sorted out.
The Danes have gotten their fingers out and bought enough masks and protection suits for health workers and carers. The equipment was airfreighted in one giant cargo planes and met by their prince. There doesn’t seem to be any likelihood of anyone doing the same in the UK. They seem to be using the same masks as used to be sold to builders in B and Q.
Not an expert but new figures out show that in Scotland more people with OTHER diseases are dying by staying away from hospital!!!
And again…though no expert, I can see that the collateral damage from all this hysteria is going to be HUGE.
We may need neither. May. We live with many viruses for which there is neither cute not vaccine. It is possible that once this disease is no longer new it will be one amongst many others.
In the meantime treatment will improve with experience, allowing patients to be more comfortable and have a better chance of fighting the disease themselves.
Covid 19 is a disease that has to be reported, so we receive daily numbers of deaths etc.
It would be helpful if we received the numbers of deaths from earlier years (from all diseases) on a daily , weekly or year to date basis, so that we could compare the numbers, and perhaps put things into context.
I read an article last night that which says that the Cov-19 virus mode of operation is to enter the red blood cells destroying the haemoglobin allowing the Iron ion part to become free in such vast numbers that eventually the body cannot cope, kidneys, liver fail and you get the lung damage that is seen. This is why people are short of breath as the virus reproduces there is less and less haemoglobin to carry oxygen.
They go onto say that malaria works similar being able to enter the red blood cells which is why Hydroxychloroquine is effective, but they are not sure of exactly how.
It sounded plausible, there does seem to be a lot of references to Hydroxychloroquine being used with success along with Azithromycin and zinc, from various doctors around the world though I get the feeling our NHS is dismissive. They say also the sooner treatment is started the better to minimise the reproduction of the virus and so reduce the number of damaged red blood cells enabling the body to stay oxygenated and the immune system to fight the virus itself.
I too don’t know the effectiveness of existing drugs and vitamins in counteracting Coronavirus. What I do know is what is needed for relaxation of the lockdown:
– Deaths per day to have plateaued
– Enough beds in isolated wards
– Sufficient of these beds to be critical care beds
– Sufficient trained staff
– Adequate ventilators and PPE
Once those conditions are filled, we can begin to remove restrictions. We should start with sending children back to school and allowing travel to work in low density work places. Our aim should be to build up resistance to the virus in the community as rapidly as possible, subject to health services being able to cope.
Why is the Secretary of State for Health not briefing us every couple of days on progress towards achieving those five goals?
Just got a letter from 10 Downing Street.
Begging me not to overburden the NHS ( whence my NI contributions?).
As if I would EVER go anywhere NEAR it unless in dire need.
Let us hope that the virus can not in fact persist on post?
JR, you are highlighting the key factors which the authorities have only recently started reporting on (slightly) more transparently with regards to relevant data. Previously that was not happening at 5 pm broadcasts.
The data and analysis are crucial and we must be vigilant in ensuring that it isn’t fudged or skewed. The well-published easing on restrictions in the Coronavirus Bill on how to classify deaths, mental illnesses and coroners inquests are worrying.
I was wondering how long it would take the BBC to pick up on who was actually being affected by the virus and it does appear that it is discriminating against BME patients in comparative numbers. We will need to see verifiable and official figures on this though.
The questions you raise are also important. There is a lot of research in articles being posted online on various potential treatments which need to be properly considered
1. How many placed on a ventilator subsequently recover? – At the moment the survival rate once put on ventilators does not appear to be good, with reports of 50+% mortality rates. And particularly higher in a lot of older patients and those with existing conditions.
2. How do doctors work out whether a death was the result of COVID 19 or some other condition the patient suffered from? – This is a very important point as again there appears to be evidence that the COVID 19 stats are being used to cover a lot of other deaths from what would normally be produced from other diseases. There has apparently been a 50% drop in heart-related conditions being reported. In the UK, we have had the changes with reporting deaths in the Coronavirus Bill, but I have not seen guidance to other officials on how this should operate in practice with the signing of death certificates….. However, some information has come to light from the USA on how doctors are being instructed to report deaths in respect of existing conditions.
A March 24, 2020, NVSS (National Vital Statistics System memo states….
“The rules for coding and selection of the underlying cause of death are expected to result in COVID-19 being the underlying cause more often than not.” …
Stephen Schwartz, national director of the division of vital statistics, said in answer to the question as stated in the organization’s COVID-19 alert, “Should COVID-19 be reported on the death certificate only with a confirmed test”
“COVID-19 should be reported on the death certificate for all decedents where the disease caused or is assumed to have caused or contributed to death. Certifiers should include as much detail as possible based on their knowledge of the case, medical records, laboratory testing…..”
If a patient is positive for COVID-19 and dies from another cause such as pneumococcal sepsis, it may be considered accurate to say that person died with COVID-19, not from COVID-19.
However, the CDC guideline lists this case as one more COVID-19 death and they go to the next questionable death, which they label as COVID-19 and it goes on and on.
It is easy to see how figures could be manipulated with little verification or challenge. This is inaccurate data, which would suggest that the real number of COVID-19 deaths are not what most people are told and what they then think. The number of people who actually died from COVID-19 is clearly a moveable feast…..
Fear of numbers is slowly but slowly enabling the extension of ‘protection’ whilst rolling back our fundamental protections of liberty.
zorro
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/vsrg/vsrg03-508.pdf
zorro
Dear Sir John, why not medically trained I am from a scientific background, the analysis of ONS data published on Hector Drummond web site strongly suggests the problems and deaths are over stated. Clearly I would like further investigate the data behind this but I’m strongly of the opinion that the government medical view is significantly floored – with huge consequential damage to our economy
summary of https://hectordrummond.com/2020/04/08/week-13-ons-graphs-still-nothing/
The 2020 total up to the end of week 13: 22 877 respiratory deaths.
The 5-year average at the end of week 13: 26 161 respiratory deaths.
This means that up to 27 March there have been 3284 less respiratory deaths in 2020 than the five-year average.
Even I am astonished by these graphs. I was expecting to see something in the graphs by week 13, even if I wasn’t expecting anything scary. But there’s just nothing. And you can’t say the lockdown caused this, because the UK lockdown had only been going for four days by this time. We’ve locked down the country for a supposed mass killer that still isn’t visible in the stats even after the lockdown was declared. We locked the country down for something that at the time only existed in Neil Ferguson’s dodgy computer models.
@Max – there had been very few deaths due with Covid-19 by week 13. They have come after so I am interested to see the figures at weeks 16 and 20.
Under the Coronavirus Act, in relation to the certifying of causes of death: “For example,if before death the patient had symptoms typical of Covid-19 infection, but the test result has not been received, it would be satisfactory to give Covid-19 as the cause of death,….., and then share the test result when it becomes available”.
Presumably this would have a bearing on the accuracy of the numbers of deaths due to Coronavirus. I am not a medic, but it would be useful, as you suggest Sir John, to have an informed opinion about the implications of this.
On the radio this morning someone said that equipment that had been handed out to Barnsley hospital staff was nearly 20 years out of date, had had a sticker put over the expiry date, and that people had been warned about speaking out about it. If true . . WOW. It is reported on BBC news for Sheffield and S. Yorks.
Yet there is always cash and houses for more and more dangerous freeloaders from Calais.
I’m not so sure that just any Doctor has sufficient specialist knowledge to advise any treatment for this new virus strain. I have written before about the successes in the Far East in combatting this lethal disease and I maintain using their proven methods is the only way to proceed right now.
Of course, an antidote must be found but that will take months if not years before it has been proven viable. The priority for the UK must be in saving lives whatever methods are introduced. Better to have methods that are proven in the field than to even consider new ones.
“If it ain’t broke – don’t fix it”!
I spent many years designing and running clinical trials of new medicines.
Assuming the FDA and other responsible agencies cut away the huge amounts of redundant bureaucracy it should certainly be possible to re-purpose existing drugs to help with Covid19 and make them available by year end. I can’t see a vaccine created de novo being ready in quantity before 12-18 months. However vaccine development remains a pretty primitive business, not having received much investment as it’s so hard to make money with them, so better things may be possible.
A big gain from this pandemic maybe that the anti-vax lunatics and purveyors of essential oils etc will be induced to keep their mouths shut in future.
As we languish at leisure under house arrest so that we can isolate in order not to catch this Chinese virus, it occurs to me that much the same could be done in hospitals.
As part of hospital emergency planning, they could be required to have a plan in place to separate a section of the hospital off (and some staff) as a means of preventing contamination to the rest of the premises.
As things stand, everything has come to a standstill with patients not getting treatment for other conditions. Undoubtedly many will die or have their life expectancy shortened as a result. Yet another consequence of lack of adequate preparation by (our) NHS, and Government.
The question to ask is “What is Germany doing right and the UK & France wrong?”.
Figures from here – https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/uk/ that I put into a spreadsheet show Germany not only has less deaths but the trajectory of daily increase of deaths is much much lower than the UK.
UK doubling on an average of 4 days and Germany almost 9 days…
The total number of cases is meaningless. In Germany they have done lots of testing so their figures include the asymptomatic. It could just be that a lower percentage of the German population has contracted the virus compared with countries like Italy and Spain. Modelling needs to be done on the total number of deaths using countries with similar health care systems. This gives a better idea of the percentage of the population that has contracted the virus. I follow the American Dr Chris Martenson (Ph.D. in pathology) who pulls the information from all over the world and explains it in his daily videos.
I’m only looking at deaths not invected cases.
Certainly the more you test the more accurate your mortality rate figures could be.
But what is Germany doing with those test results to apparently keep their rate of increase of deaths on a much lower trajectory than other countries?
Germany conducted vastly more tests. They still have an industry in their country that was able to ramp up quickly whereas we are trying to create a testing industry from next to nothing.
Because we can always buy services like that. Except when we really really need them.
Yes but if you look at the UK on about 1st April we were roughly the same as Germany are now with a similar rate of increase. They are testing more (so mortality rates relative to number of proven cases looks lower but might not be in reality). They have more hospital ICU capacity too.
They do seem to have reduced new infections slightly better. But in just 8 days time they might still have numbers of deaths that are not that much lower than the UK’s are now. In 14 days time the UK will probably be about where Italy are now.
Looking at the daily death figure from the web site I posted above, yes before 29th March we were on a similar rate of increase to Germany, after that Germany has remained fairly flat whereas the rate here had a step change at that date (could be delayed figures or a change in the way figures were presented) then almost exponential increase…
Why isn’t the UK conducting free trade talks with the USA? Not doing so makes the EU think we are bluffing about having an independent trade policy and encourages them to think the U.K. will ask for an extension to the standstill transition and they can exert a price for what they want anyway.
I think that video conferencing type systems used by major worldwide corporations on their intranets in the 1990’s to the modern day, appear to have been an anathema to our Political and Public institutions and apparently still regarded as non-existant by the EU.
Such systems allow not only “face to face” communication but also someone say in London to control another persons spreadsheet, document, drawing device etc, anywhere else around the world.
As such they are part of an intergrated approach that facilitates the sharing and updating of information, amongst multiple teams in multiple locations.
However, shuttling around between various locations appears to have remained the norm for our superiors.
Talk of such excursions being used as “jollies” or boosting salaries via expenses on the Public Purse is an outrageous lie.
Civil Service “jollies” they used to be able to charge expenses for themselves and a partner travelling in business class even though they actually paid and travelled economy….that’s our “Rolls Royce” civil service for you…all in this together NOT…
My understanding is the Friends Of Ireland in the US would block any US-UK deal, until they were certain that the UK’s arrangements – or lack of them – with the European Union would not harm Ireland.
And quite right too.
Whatever, best hopes are, that it would only account for a fraction of the commerce that the UK currently has with the European Union anyway.
Apologies, John.
Neither my previous post nor the one to which I replied fall into the category of responses for which you asked – I momentarily mistook this thread for another.
I’m not really the proper type of respondent for the topic either.
MSM informing us that the lockdown will be extended even before the COBRA meeting is finished…..is MSM making policy?
It is clearly driving it along with promoting the ‘science’ viewpoint which suits their purposes and shutting down most other scientific viewpoints….
zorro
glen, both Scotland and Wales said yesterday that the lockdown would be extended and as the UK could not have different rules for different parts of it, the UK government will have been bounced into it. Probably quite a row going on behind the scenes.
Oh right! So we have the Scottish local ‘assembly’ and the Welsh local ‘assembly’ governing the U.K.!
If different parts of the U.K. can’t live under different laws, and I agree with you, the Scottish and Welsh ‘assemblies’ must be disbanded.
It is bound to be extended. There was no rational assessment made or given, it about seizing the opportunity of total power. The joys of dictatorship and police threatening to check supermarket trolleys are too great for those in power to stop. Democracy, freedom and a working economy will not be returned to us, why would those who now have this opportunity of ultimate power wish to give it up? As a country we will continue to lead the way in destroying the world economy and spreading poverty and fear, support and reliance. The fear of threat of this and other viruses allows a common enemy to be used to put down the individual. There is no need to name a country as an enemy, this is much more effective as peaceful negotiation cannot breakout, fear of the next epidemic will always be available.
Hopefully I am wrong and the lockdown will be ended in the next few days, freedom restored and the police returned to a traditional role. But I do not think this will happen, the power grab has happened and people will position within it. The U.K. has fallen.
They screamed for a lockdown and when it happened they waited 2 weeks and started screaming for it to be lifted. Luckily the daily press conferences show them up to be partisan sensationalist hacks only interested in selling a few newspapers and their approval ratings are plummeting.
Ultimately it is your own immune system that provides the best defence
against the virus.
Anything you can do to strengthen your immune system will give you
a greater chance of survival whilst they find the answers to your questions.
The immune system is driven by the gut.
Consideration must also be given as to whether patients whose immune system has been ‘readied’ for flu with the flu jab,sequential differing strains on a forecast by ‘experts’, have fared better or worse when exposed to the covid19 virus. There may be a ‘trojan horse’ issue here, the wilder theories of the true source have not been satisfactorily discounted. It is a question as to whether honest investigation can be made, despite the ‘fog of war’, and honest answers published.
Spot on. I fear you know more than the medical profession.
So are you better with a big gut or a small one?
‘The immune system is driven by the gut.’
– Yes. Which is why eating yoghurt in the morning can be so beneficial.
Perhaps it’s the sauerkraut that is helping the Germans? I haven’t seen anyone else cotton on to that yet.
We oldies, and not so old, remember the BCG vaccination against tuberculosis.
Seems the Dutch and the Australians are seriously investigating this. Not so much as a complete prevention but more if you catch the virus it won’t be too bad.
It stimulates the immune system and this is how it worked against tuberculosis.
I am just a retired Chartered Electrical Engineer no expert in the medical field.
“I am not a doctor and am not about to propose how to treat this virus.”
Why?
Because you can’t interpret stats? Ferguson of Imperial is an historian but he is dictating the conduct of this destruction of the U.K.
[No medical education. I have mostly followed the statistical methodology issues.]
Sir John,
I agree I would like to see your questions answered by Govt. The general culture of fear and people’s feeling of helplessness that has grown over the past quarter of century is now being exacerbated by the response to the Covid19 epidemics. I think answering your questions, together with much more transparency about broader evaluation is important in moving us (at least me) away from fear and helplessness – both specific to the current situation and the general state that the UK/world has lapsed into.
Alongside your questions I would like to add;
2b/4b. Are the drugs also being tested for the prophylactic benefits to reduce risk for workers (e.g. bus drivers, nurses etc.) that may be at risk of high viral load in future outbreaks?
4c. Is there a picture forming (beyond breathing inadequacies) of when to undertake specific interventions (e.g. eosinophil count, other)?
5. Are potential vaccines being tested in both young and aged animal models? Presumably this knowledge will be needed in developing a vaccination strategy. (Development attempts for previous coronaviruses ran into problems for the aged with potential vaccinations making symptoms worse.).
6. What would be the benefits/costs of immediately banning smoking and increased intervention on obesity prior to a second peak? (i.e. how possible is it to reduce the vulnerable population?)
7. How important are vitamin C and vitamin D for upper and lower respiratory tract illnesses, and is this more relevant now?
Aside:
Past warnings have been made about the world’s bat populations (a coronavirus reservoir) increasingly overlapping with the world’s human and domesticated animal populations, so I would also like to know the U.K.’s international approach to this.
Some of us Oldies remember the BCG vaccinations against Tuberculosis.
Seems the Dutch and Australians are looking into this not as a preventive, but to reduce severity if you catch the virus. It works by stimulating the immune system when attacked I think.
I am not a medical expert, just a retired Chartered Electrical Engineer, but there is some logic here.
That was widely mentioned a few days ago, now seems to have gone quiet.
Apparently given to everyone on the Indian Subcontinent and also children born here to Indian parents, so will be interesting to see how India fares with this pandemic…
I just read you are being bribed 10k to stay away from Parliament. While we all go the dogs.
Is this true?
PHE have ignored the specifications of experts and WHO, and designed testing without controls that allow a positive to be released back into the population.
Why? Well, it is cheap (inadequate) and might allow more thousands of tests to be performed than thorough methods.
Positive indicators have still been found 20 days after initial positive. So, this idea that we all go back into population after 7 days is extremely risky, just because the person feels recovered is not sufficient isolation.
Sir John,
You will find out shortly that what I have written is true. The problem we are having in too many aspects of life and Estabishment authority is that truth is covered up, the inadequacy is not disclosed. In this case errors mean a difference between life or death for some.
JR If you were a welder, say an oxy acetylene welder and I asked you to give your professional advice on what to do with a person who was gasping for breath and in pain you might very well answer
“Give him oxygen and paracetamol”
Is your opinion of less worth JR than that of the Chief Medical Officer and a Welder?
At least the welder would have some oxygen to offer.
6.6, million Americans applied for unemployment benefit last week
This is the end.
Re Question 3, Death Certificate entries, plus other important issues:
Dr Malcolm Kendrick discusses in this article the importance of making the distinction between dying with COVID and dying of COVID.
https://drmalcolmkendrick.org/2020/04/06/covid-with-of-or-because-of/
He also makes another hugely important point:
“if you spend all your healthcare resources trying to treat one thing, everything else will suffer, because resources are not infinite. AT PRESENT WE HAVE VIRTUALLY SHUT DOWN THE NHS TO DEAL WITH COVID.”
Also this: (I have seen reported by some people that their local hospitals are not under stress at all, and that they are virtually empty).
“Our local hospital now has MORE EMPTY BEDS than at any time in history. Elective surgery has stopped, to free up resources. There is enormous managerial pressure to clear more and more people out of hospital, out of Intermediate Care beds, back home with little support available. Some of them will die because of this”.
Apologies, cant seem to do bold, so resorted to capitals.
The best way of treating the Wuhan Flu is to not catch it , unfortunately the British state’s obsession with secrecy and not giving the public information is making it very hard for people to take preventative measures.
As I mentioned a few days ago, South Korea was informing people via an app, to the post code, where the latest infections were occuring, this allowed people to avoid areas where there was a high incidence of the virus. Our Government’s idea of informing us is to give us regional information, which is close to useless.
But its not just the lack of information which is the problem for the information they do supply is worthless. Yesterday it was revealed that 900 odd people had died, which one might have presumed was in the last 24 hours, but not according to the (I think ) Government’s Scientific advisor in the No 10 news conference, who suggested that some of these deaths might have been a week ago. What ? When information is key to setting policy it would seem the Government is clueless because they can’t be bothered to collate uptodate information. We aren’t widely testing, so don’t have a sample size to work off. Hospital admissions aren’t reliable for we don’t know how many people are asymptomatic, so the only hard data are deaths, but now it seems that data is pretty rubbish as well.
John, will you support the self employed now ignoring government cruelty and allowing us back to work?
What is your opinion JR? You are not a doctor , you are not a welder, you are not a food server. So, perhaps you feel unqualified to sport an answer.But you could be right in your opinion nevertheless. Do you have some insight via your own qualifications and worldly experience of what to do?
My most humble opinion Mr Copperfield is ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness”. I had to learn it by rote as so many in schools every morning at assembly and in religious education classes throughout the whole of my schooling. More than the length of hours of a University course
The NHS were not clean and tested, they are still not clean and tested. They are a great danger and are highly likely to have distributed the virus far and wide. They must be stopped!
In fact anything further from the original Nightingale than the NHS is hard to conceive.
Why is every death with Coronavirus being attributed to the virus when that can clearly not be the case.
Is this creative accounting or are we being softened up to accept weeks, or even months more of lockdown?
Deaths being said to be by smoking went out of fashion.
First. How did the Chief Medical Officer contract the virus? Any ideas?
I am not a doctor so I do not have a recent history of complete and utter failure in stopping, curing or preventing the Virus from gaining first base.
So my unqualified but purely clean opinion is
Take the opinion of Losers with a pinch of salt.
btw Can the Virus live in the sea? One notices people washing their whole bodies in seawater and are fined heavily and banned from so doing?
Just a thought.
Don’t we have NICE to pronounce on the effectiveness of competing medical treatments? I see no role for political involvement in such matters.
Well, at least my Boris letter has just arrived. Hope the postman hasn’t been transferring the virus onto all the letters he’s delivered.
I asked a while ago how the government was proposing to cover the cost of the shutdown. John Redwood MP & Privy councillor chose not to reply.
Well now we know.
https://www.ft.com/content/664c575b-0f54-44e5-ab78-2fd30ef213cb
According to NICE, they are actively reviewing the safety of Ibuproven, ACE Inhitors and ARBs
https://www.nice.org.uk/covid-19
According to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, there is no evidence of harm from Ibuproven, but there actually no ongoing research either!
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ibuprofen-use-and-covid19coronavirus
On the issue of ACE inhibitors and ARBs, we are back again to no evidence
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/coronavirus-covid-19-and-high-blood-pressure-medication
but there does not seem to be any active studies being undertaken anywhere:
https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results?cond=Coronavirus&term=angiotensin+converting+enzyme+inhibitor&cntry=&state=&city=&dist=
There do seem to be a large number of clinical trials on antivirals, anti-malarials etc although there appear to be only 7 classified as Active.
https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results?cond=Coronavirus&Search=Apply&age_v=&gndr=&type=&rslt=
The government should stop making claims of there being no evidence when there has been no attempt to find any. It would be helpful if the government would admit that a panacea for COVID-19 is not around the corner and that therefore other interventions such as putting high incidence areas into total lockdown, eliminating clusters elsewhere by testing, tracing and quarantining, preventing the creation of new clusters by closing the borders and restricting internal movement is the only way of reducing the mortality and harm from this disease. It can be done; it is being done elsewhere but not without people who understand the concept of creating a comprehensive plan and implementing it.
Unfortunately, my experience of working with Arts graduates is that they will start on a project with no clear plan and hope that by throwing enough resources on the project they will eventually muddle through, thereby extending the timescale and cost dramatically.
‘How many placed on a ventilator subsequently recover?’
– ‘Many COVID-19 patients who need a ventilator never recover. Although survival rates vary across studies and countries, a report from London’s Intensive Care National Audit & Research Centre found that 67% of reported COVID-19 patients from England, Wales, and Northern Ireland receiving “advanced respiratory support” died.’ – Sciencemag.org (8 April 2020)
ANTI-CORONA-VIRUS DRUGS
Look out also for EIDD-2801, Japanese Flu Drug (called Favipiravir or Avigan), Hydroxychloroquine, Actemra, Tocilizumab, and Losartan.
All at different stages of development and / or used in different ways to treat the different medical problems coronavirus throws up for different patients as coronavirus can cause issues in lungs, kidney, heart etc as well as causing dangerous levels of inflammation, and so on.
Coronavirus not ‘Corona-virus’
I only say the things I do (in the hope) that Sir John, (an elder statesman) and a Christian can knock some sense into the rest of the MPs?
JR, responses to your questions:
1. Ventilator survivors: In one area, none; all have died.
2. Trials of other drugs: Proper trials cannot take place because of the rapid spread; at least some of the drugs are not freely available for doctors or pharmacists to prescribe; NHS management and PHE seem to be obstructing their use; if I was dying I would want to try them.
3. Reason for death: Figures are hospital deaths only; it is any patient that dies in a hospital with Covid19. Community deaths (ie at home) are not recorded in the daily death toll – usually because the patient is near death anyway, due to old age and other serious pre-existing problems.
4. Other drugs: Chloroqine facilitates zinc absorption, and zinc helps to slow down virus replication; the other drugs are anti-virals (azithromycin is an antibiotic) – I do not have data on those. Anyone taking vitamin C should take zinc (with copper) and vitamin D with it.
To save time I don’t know why MSM just don’t give the notes to the panel to read out at the covid19 daily briefing
You ask:- How many placed on a ventilator subsequently recover? This seems to be about 50% according to most reports from different countries. You clearly get a better rate here if you do not provide ventilators to people they think have little change anyway.
How do doctors work out whether a death was the result of Covid 19 or some other condition the patient suffered from? Clearly in many patients this is often not very clear. They die of a combination of many conditions and interactions between these. But in most cases if they have Covid 19 – it will probably be rather significant in pushing them over the edge. The doctors therefore have some flexibility (and perhaps can be politically manipulated in some countries) doubtless why China has reported almost no CV19 deaths recently.
I would also like to know how many people are dying before getting to hospital or are being denied prompt treatment. The NHS, 111 and even 999 are heavily deterring (or indeed just refusing) to take some people into hospital and some are certainly dying before they get there or dying in nursing homes. Some are arriving too late for anything to be done. Would earlier oxygen etc. not have helped some of them?
How many ICU bed and mechanical ventilators are currently free? How many, if any, do they expect to be free over the next 14 days?
John why are MPS being given an extra £10k to work from home during the Corona virus? I thought we were all in it together? This is apparently on top of the £26k they can claim on expenses. Ludicrous.
To add to my previous post these are the figures released by English NHS today
” 765 patients have died in England after contracting coronavirus – bringing the total to 7,248.”
” 140 of those deaths took place on Wednesday, while 568 happened within the previous week and the remaining 57 were from March.’”
In these circumstances as data goes this is pretty useless. We are led to believe that there were 881 deaths from Coronavirus yesterday, but that is rubbish, they are adding figures in from last week and incredibly from last month. It gives us no indication of peaks or flattening curve or anything. They seem to make it up as they go along. If they can’t get current data then they should at least attribute the deaths to the correct day.
Iain Moore,
The only data we see that may have meaning (who knows if manipulation of this has started) is the delayed ONS data. Therein, one should also ignore the deaths extracted as coronavirus and simply look at total deaths registered, then compare these numbers cumulatively through the year with 2018 and 2019 for reference.
It is becoming more and more clear that the Govt has played us for chumps, but we are now leaving the grace period so can be put down completely. Govt’s use of data has not been for rational choice or transparency, it is for fear and control. We are helpless in several ways.
I would dearly love to know the number of patients the UK has cured, and I would dearly love to know what medications we are using and how effective they have proved.
Journalists never ask these questions at the press conferences, can you please Sir John?
They are receiving Potassium iodine for radiation pneumonia.
A £6 Billion Special Dividend,Tesco. We owe them so much