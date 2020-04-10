“Infinity Fed tries to save the world”

The Fed has been buying bonds, commercial paper and mortgage securities on a huge scale. It has made available large swap lines in dollars to other Central Banks around the world to ease the dollar shortage. It has stabilised the Treasury bond market, assisted the corporate bond market, and reassured the financial world more generally.
The Fed is certainly showing willing to do whatever it takes to avoid a financial crash. It is now looking to governments to do more to cushion economies in lock down.
If rapid and decent assistance to companies banned from working is not forthcoming from governments, we soon move to a situation where companies are borrowing too much to pay their bills, and firing too many to reduce their costs. In a normal recession companies keep the majority of their turnover from the good times as demand throttles back and people’s incomes are squeezed. In this crisis many companies lose all their revenue overnight and do not know when they might be able to resume trading.
The EU is struggling to come up with package for the Euro area that can help sufficiently. The Dutch and Germans lead a group of northern states who resist the idea that the Euro area should borrow money to give to troubled states that face the worst problems with the virus. They have no wish to underwrite EU wide debt spent in places like Italy and Greece.
The Commission, conscious that it needs to be seen to be supportive of member states at this time, has pledged to direct every spare Euro from its budgets to fighting the virus. It has also sought to broker an agreement about more EU borrowing. It is exploring more loans to places like Italy under the European Stability Mechanism, and wants member states to beef up the capital of European Investment Bank so they can lend more to business.
This presumably will have an impact on the green policies that were the priorities of the planned budgets of this Commission before the virus hit. There will need to greater clarity soon over what is being removed from plans to accommodate the virus expenditures.
The USA government has put together and passed a $2 trillion package of support, but is finding it difficult to parcel it up and pay it as quickly as the companies in need would like. Japan has come up with a $1 trillion package of measures. This all helps, but the onset of this recession is so fast and the impact so severe from just banning much economic activity overnight that so far the governments have not done enough to offset all the damage. As the Chairman of the Fed has wisely said, many companies need government grants, not more borrowing to see them through.
Good, the renewables agenda does far more harm than good anyway killing jobs, damaging the EU’s ability and forcing expensive and intermittent energy on to people.
Delighted to that hear Boris is on the mend. Also good news from Germany where, in Gangelt it seems as many as 15% of people have developed immunity much higher than though.
Life will not be the same after this, JR.
From me the question is; are governments going to be so stupid and short sighted as to continue trading with China ?
There are a number reasons why I think trade with China should cease, they include –
Environmental impact.
Economic impact.
National security.
Global health risk.
…………if this crisis is the price we have to pay for entrepreneur’s abuse of cheap labour, then sorry, we can’t have things they way they’ve been. Trade with China has to stop, the price is way too high.
This virus should serve as a warning, the next free gift from China might wipe out entire civilisations.
Should we also cease trade with Africa for giving the world HIV/AIDS?
Should the RoTW cease it with the UK for BSE/nvCJD?
You seem to accept that CO2 production is an environmental problem at least though, Steve.
We should of course trade with China in many areas but yes we should be careful. A similar pandemic might easily have happened starting in one of the many bat infested churches or buildings in England. It was however appalling that China was not open to the world about the dangers of the virus though. Much time was thus lost and many will die due to this delay.
Exactly Steve. This is not the first time China have gifted a deadly virus to the world and it won’t be the last. Meanwhile their barbaric practises carry on and craven politicians around the world say nothing. China need to be punished and taught a very harsh lesson where it hurts – in their economy. They already run a £340 billion trade surplus with the rest of the world and now they can sit back and watch whilst the rest of the world economies implode thanks to ‘the China virus’ as trump calls it. The west have kow towed to China for far too long. When we come out of this, they need to be told in no uncertain terms that all trade will cease until they have shown they are willing to change their ways.
Careful now, you’ll have the Social Justice Warriors chucking an “ism” or “phobia” at yer.
How dare you start pointing out inconvenient truths.
Sorry forgot to mention:
I think we’ll find China owns most of our bankrupted companies when the dust settles.
The inconvenient truth, for you, is that these viruses can arise anywhere.
HIV/AIDS came from Africa. MERS from the Middle East. Zika virus from S. America. Swine Flu from North America. And BSE/nvCJD – a prion – from…the UK.
Yes, there are particular problems in China. There’s no reason why trade arrangements should not be conditional on these being abated.
That’s a civilised response.
It will just shift to India or Indonesia.
agreed.
JR, we read another underhand action by Govt. with its consultation paper put out on 26/03/2020 from Department of Transport on the future use of cars! Trying to skew people fewer cars required in future and more use of public transport! You could not make up the date the govt puts this out we are under house arrest and warned not to use public transport!
Has Grant Shapps lost leave of his senses or just does not think through the green quackery before publishing. Perhaps he could have a word with double standards Jenerick driving all over the place during house arrest telling us not to do so. No, I do not believe his excuses. Same for Hancock’s double standards not demanding MPs give up their whopping pay rise during corona virus while slating footballers! It has the hallmarks of Cameron criticising others tax arrangements knowing he had similar!
Grant Shapps (business and finance Manchester Poly) and his transport department’s “experts” seems to think that Electric Cars, pushbikes and walking are “zero emission”.
So they are very clearly either complete and utter scientific illiterates or just blatant liars. Perhaps he could explain which?
I have tried to apply for business interruption loans for three different businesses from three major UK banks. I have managed to submit one full application to Lloyd’s but have no response as yet. The other two banks have not even sent me application forms or any details as yet despite several requests. If you ring you cannot get through to anyone relevant, if you express interest on line one bank says they will contact you in 24 hours but they do not.
Yes companies from large corporations down to the self employed need grants not burdonsome loans that will blight their recovery. Nor do they need the onerous intermediaries of commercial banks to dictate the process by pushing the recipients further into debt. To date the rhetoric has been good, but the small print has been bad for our post coronavirus recovery.
OK, but what would the quid pro quo from corporations and the self-employed be for burdening the taxpayer with additional debt and blighting the nation’s recovery?
Good morning.
Many commentators have stated that the cure may prove more damaging both the health of the economy as well as to the population. Whilst it is always too soon to tell, it is worth noting the numbers of insolvencies, redundancies and foreclosures on properties. These are real numbers with real people behind them, and with negative talk of keeping until May, and even strengthening this lockdown, I fear that when we do there is not going to be much left. Of course, to many, especially those last night (8pm), they could always comfort themselves that they saved the NHS and PHE for the lack of preparedness.
I will not clap. PHE and NHS England are not necessary. They have proven beyond doubt they added no value to preparedness in coordinating to saving lives.
The same total inadequacy has been true on many occasions with the MoD for recent army battles. Civil Service needs fresh blood from outside to shake things up. It is costing the taxpayer billions, worse it is costing lives!
You get the civil service that elected governments decide that you will have.
A GP to a care home:- well first of all I am not coming in and secondly we are not sending anyone to hospital. You pay taxes all your life and this is what you get back in return! Protect the NHS – just stay away and die elsewhere please. This seems to be the message to the elderly.
Meanwhile the national medical director of NHS England says this morning “the NHS has done a fantastic job”. Not alas it seems for many in care homes, or on the supply of PPE for staff or the appallingly inept pandemic planning fiasco.
No serious questioning on these areas from the BBC’s Naga Muncheti of course.
This is what happens when you pay upfront for something.
You wouldn’t want to pay a builder or a mechanic until they’d done the work, but if you did and they let you down you could sue them.
Today I read that universities are going to go bust, blighting many young lives, some people never able to complete their courses.
Let’s have some perspective here.
Someone has calculated that the cash injections (dept cancellations) to the NHS means that we are paying £500,000 per year of extended life for each coronavirus patient.
This cost does not include a wrecked economy – the lives shortened owing to cancelled operations and appointments for other illnesses and nor does it include the deaths that will come with the severe economic depression that is about to hit us.
Before anyone accuses me of being heartless I ask this:
No one here was complaining that – before coronavirus appeared – NICE were already putting a limit of a piffling £30,000 per year of extended life for treatment and there was no outcry about it.
When will this madness end ? And if the government is hiding some truth about this disease that makes this all worth it then it’s time to tell us.
Well about half of them need to go bust. A crony industry subsidised by soft tax payer/government student loans most of which will not be repaid for largely worthless degrees in largely worthless subjects. With half of those going getting 3Ds or lower at A level! Release all the university staff to get real productive jobs too.
Let them get a job, not have the £50k of debt and go to night school or day release. Perhaps to resit their A levels first of all. At least 50% of UK degrees are virtually worthless and not remotely worth the £50k of debt they incur.
If we get the NHS capacity up to the levels needed then should get back to work. They should by now have done this. But they have not. Perhaps in a couple more weeks they will finally have done so.
You are not alone, Anonymous. From many people’s reactions, you would think that no-one had EVER died before from either known or unknown causes.
And personally I find the whole ‘clapping for the NHS’ nauseously cloying!
Why won’t people here be able to complete their courses? The lecturers will be there, the students will be there and the buildings will be there. If this crisis means a change of business model to reduce Chinese students, and imposing some austerity on some Chancellors’ pay packets and the largesse in general, perhaps that will be for the best.
You’re role today is to remain silent, pay your taxes and never challenge the deity that is the NHS.
When will voters understand that the NHS is a political organisation. It is part of Labour’s political power base. It’s also controlling the actions of the current Tory government. That’s how powerful the NHS has become
It’s become a political and economic vested interest and it is demanding absolute and uncritical loyalty no matter what
This event is manna from heaven for the socialists in the NHS, Education etc and Labour. They’ll be the ones clapping behind closed doors
Universities are often “blighting many young lives“ by putting graduates into £50k of debt for usually rather worthless degrees (often in worthless subjects too) . Also by depriving them of 3 years earnings and three years of learning a trade.
Often, quite understandably, making them rather bitter and resentful in this process.
Another day, another whine about the EU. You are obsessed, you cant stop looking over the garden fence. Dont you know we are not a member anymore?
reply Why are you so neurotic about any discussion of what our neighbours are doing? And why no objection to me discussing the USA?
Because he is a “believer” in the failed EU project and just cannot get over it. He probably even believes in the damaging war against harmless tree and plant food Co2 too. These two beliefs usually coincide. The BBC tries to ensure it this with their endless indoctrination propaganda.
The criticisms by the nationalist Right’s faithful – I’m not pointing at John – during the Leave campaigns were often that the European Union was a “federal superstate dictatorship”
Now they berate it, precisely for not being a federal superstate dictatorship, and accordingly with no powers akin to the Chinese governments, to tackle coronavirus in that manner.
Looks like Remain didn’t know what they were voting for.
Maybe Crerand because we all know they’ll come knocking on our door for extra money – they always do. Southern Ireland was crowing six months ago about how well they were doing in relation to the U.K. we should have taken our loan repayment back then, we’d already reduced the interest %.
@Crerand
“The lady doth protest too much, methinks”
You did not mention the announcement of the (unlimited?) expansion of the UK government’s Ways and Means facility with the Bank of England. This, as I understand it, enables the government to get its hands on cash without the trouble of having to raise it through the issue of Gilts. It seems that the PMs enforced absence in hospital has not inhibited this very significant decision by the Treasury and the Bank of England.
More widely it seems, to me at least, that decisions to spray helicopter money (in the form of trillions of US dollars) will end badly. In the absence of cures or vaccines on any scale in the foreseeable future to deal with Covid-19 then the world’s population can only respond by developing herd immunity – whatever individual governments may propose or dispose. The world economy will look very different when this is all over. The transition is going to be extremely unpleasant for just about everyone.
oldtimer
“The world economy will look very different when this is all over. The transition is going to be extremely unpleasant for just about everyone.”
…..very true, & sobering thought.
However I read somewhere recently from a US journalist that Mexico is set to become America’s key trading partner. So there is light at the end of the tunnel I guess.
The Fed has been conjuring up digits on a computer screen to buy real assets from the market and is now the largest property owner in the world. Huge debts have been incurred by taxpayers across the planet in a gigantic banker bailout that dwarfs 2008/9. The effect of this “crisis” has been to transfer even more wealth to the mega rich and indebt taxpayers to a degree never seen before in history. Whilst we are imprisoned by draconian laws that destroy a liberty Britons would once fight for our economy has been destroyed and we are debt slaves relaint on government payouts. So much for the politicians that claimed they were going to free Britain from the straight jacket of the EU. Now we’re a country with less freedom and a worse economy than Stalinist Eastern Europe.
Jeff12
“The Fed has been conjuring up digits on a computer screen to buy real assets from the market and is now the largest property owner in the world. Huge debts have been incurred by taxpayers across the planet in a gigantic banker bailout that dwarfs 2008/9. ”
And that’s what JR describes in his headline as:
“Infinity Fed tries to save the world”
No truer words spoken on this Good Friday.
“Never in the Field of History has so much Wealth been transferred from so Many to so Few”
The European Union’s budget is only nominally one percent of GDP, so it is tiny compared with national ones.
There is therefore a very strict limit on what the institutions can do directly.
Good as nearly everything they do is either very damaging or largely pointless.
GDP ?
Last time I looked:
The EU doesn’t generate wealth.
It strong arms money out of its Members.
Siphons of money to pay for necessary “Admin & Expenses”.
Then gives it back, re-badged as EU Charitable Donations.
That some amongst us clap like seals for its Largesse.
Wish I’d thought of it.
Sir John
The EU finance ministers agreed a major package last night to assist across the EU.
Reply Scarcely!. No agreement on Coronabonds with risk sharing. No new grant or aid schemes. The only grant scheme is the Euro100bn short time working scheme which was announced from a previous meeting. Euro 100bn is under 1% of Euroland GDP. The rest was a mixture of possible ESM loans and EIB loans. Do you think Spain and Italy will apply for ESM given the conditionality?
There should be an immediate ban on China buying up distressed assets. They should not be allowed to profit from their stupidity.
The nuclear deterrent is looking like wise planning now.
Cold war mark 2.
Local authorities need to play their part too. I have protested to mine (South Gloucestershire) about their spending £8 million ‘fighting climate change’ when the money could be infinitely better spent supporting businesses crippled through no fault of their own.
Well done to Zoe, Pembrokeshire’s first female refuse collector. The BBC never seems to go on about the huge under representation of women in refuse collection jobs, just in company boardrooms. Most women, it seems, just do not want to apply for these jobs.
You make a perfectly valid point.
JR
“The EU is struggling to come up with package for the Euro area that can help sufficiently.”
Why am I not surprised ?
Because you accept that such arrangements require the consent of all involved, and that the European Union has no arbitrary powers of compulsion, since such powers as it has are strictly limited and defined by the Treaties.
Would you prefer that they were not, Steve?
If as expected the number of people in Britain who have contracted COVID-19 is in single percentage figures then we are a long way off herd immunity. We can continue the lock down and trash our economy or we can allow the vast majority to get back to work. As a vulnerable person, I choose the latter. I would rather save the economy than gain my own freedom and am willing to continue to live in lockdown for the next few months.
When this is all over, every government will have seen a huge increase in its debt ratios.
This might seem a daft suggestion, but is there not some creative wheeze that can thought up by Treasury Ministers around the world that could see all of this increased debt written off and economies reset to the position they were in, say, in January 2020 ?
A bit like the breaking up Yugoslavia knocking four noughts off its currency at one time. They still had to count out millions of dinars for the bus fare.
Not allowing businesses to sell certain items because someone doesn’t deem them essential is just stupid and will result in a far worse requirement for borrowing and lending. Just saying.
The simplest way to solve the recession and keep healthy companies trading is for government to pay the staff costs (job rentention scheme is in place), rent and rates of any company forced to close by government mandate. Finance agreements for hire purchase should be suspended.
The companies are then effectively mothballed awaiting the opportunity to start trading again.
Government caused this lockdown so government has to fund the lockdown, no one wants to borrow against the uncertain future. As inflation is caused by demand government can just print this money, keeping firms and production in business will mitigate lack of supply when we come out of this.
I notice that the USA is helping their freelancers far more than the UK government is helping ours.
I really do struggle at the quality of our political class.
A feature of rotten England for some time is that news of dreadful crimes is often completely suppressed and the only way to hear of them is to look at the foreign internet.
Destruction of what is left of the middle class and the biggest transfer of wealth ( upwards) in history probably.
Wonder who is waiting to hoover up the British companies brought to their knees BY GOVERNMENT?? Can’t think!
Sir John I feel the helicopter money being showered all of the USA is in my view a very short term fix ,at best .
Mr Trump and crew are holding onto the believe that C 19 will be over and done with within a few weeks . The Dow Jones also appears to concur with his thought process . Like sheep we follow, buying into the model that all will be well by May, as the Ftse climbs away .
It will be interesting to see if after some three months down the line, the markets will still buy into this Bear trap . Long may the helicopter keep flying , but like all things flying at some point they have to land and refuel, to go again . More dept than you could ever imagine , on a scale that makes the sane shudder . The cost will be felt for decades to come .Greed coupled with self preservation and stupidity maybe this time won’t overcome .
I’m trying to work out who’s more dangerous to our freedoms. Is it the CCP or the British Parliament?
Thank god Trump is continuously exposing the vile behaviour of the fascist left and the globalists like Blair, Brown and their ilk
Mr Redwood,
In your missive yesterday, you told us that you wanted to hear from people with medical qualifications.
What I’d like to know is what qualifies somebody with a medical degree to tell me when to leave my house (under threat of arrest, if you don’t mind) and what I can and can’t do when I’m out?
As far as I’m aware, that is not a subject studied on a medical degree and I’m not aware of any doctor with that expertise.