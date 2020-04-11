The numbers from April 10th

Now I have been sent the published back up data for the Friday graphs shown at the news conference, I thought I should just highlight the current situation.
Yesterday’s figures for hospital beds occupied by CV19 patients showed a small decline, thanks to London’s graph falling a bit where the most cases are still concentrated. Current patient numbers at 20 204 remain high. 3335 patients are in intensive care.
These are high numbers which we all want to come down. They do impose a big strain on the staff having to handle this unpleasant disease, which is unrelenting at this level. They do, however, show the UK is still currently well within the enhanced capacity of the NHS to cope with the crisis. As part of the aim of policy was to avoid an unsustainable peak demand on the NHS, it is encouraging so far to see these numbers and to see the recent levelling off. Of course we hope to see this being maintained with no dangerous relapse to a steep climb in hospital cases. The NHS handling these volumes will inevitably limit other non urgent work taking place.
Nuncle – we need stricter measures. The stricter the lockdown, the shorter its duration. See for example China, where restrictions are being lifted and factory output has substantially recovered.
All I can say is people need to stick to gov’t instructions / stick to the plan.
It always works
We need to extinguish the fire.
Damping it down so that it only burns down the house slowly, needing just one fireman to control it, might satisfy some bean counter’s tick list for the fire service, but the owner occupier couldn’t care less about that.
We need to put out the blaze, as New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, S.Korea, and others, have either done or are doing.
Belgium ? The country with double the number of deaths per million of the population than U.K ? Why do you want that ? Incredible.
Just wait.
Thank you for these positive points.
Inevitably one is still left wondering where are the Portion Down antibody results, how is the Govt comparing harm with benefit, what are the ultimate downside risks of economic shutdown vs unchecked virus? Despite your best efforts to prod Govt, Sir John, it still feels like either a complete lack of transparency or a complete lack of understanding/competence.
(If we are to live with coronaviruses in perpetuity one does wonder whether we should be building permanent separated Nightingales)
When Matt Hancock talks in large numbers of ppe delivered it’s all too fluffy. The BME Union are still saying today on the bbc front line staff don’t have kit. Please someone at the bbc ask exactly, precisely which hospital? What exactly precisely are they short of? How many staff does that hospital have on the front line care each day and how many pieces of ppe does each of them go through every day?
If you’ve an overstock of ppe in another hospital or in a warehouse elsewhere in the Country where they aren’t treating so many cv19 patient I will collect the stock and move it for you.
If large numbers are still catching the disease then the lockdown isn’t working.
It looks like the death toll is probably going to be less than 1% people catching the virus. This is going to make the saving of a handful of lives ruinously expensive. How about giving us last years weekly and monthly death rates for flu and associated infections.
That would be helpful but not necessarily So to the official narrative….
They do, however, show the UK is still currently well within the enhanced capacity of the NHS to cope
Great, can I go back to work now then?
No apparently you must stay at home until there are no further cases according to some, and then when another one pops up stay in isolation again.
Forever and ever amen
Oh no! First the economy must be well and truly crashed.
Plenty of cheap shares and broken businesses to hoover up.
And the socialists and BBC can blame ‘the Conservative Government and the private sector’. It’s almost funny!
It is indeed encouraging, the death figures for today are also slightly down on yesterdays. There are however still quite a lot of people who are not making it to hospital or to intensive care and who are dying. Do we know how many of the 3,335 in ICU beds are on mechanical ventilation? Also are many people dying in hospital before they getting an ICU bed. Is there much evidence on the best timings for giving people oxygen and/or mechanical ventilation/or other lung treatments for the best outcomes?
It would be interesting to see the excess death rates over normal ones for this time of year. We could however expect a decline in other deaths as many operation have been cancelled. It is almost always the case that when doctors go on strike (in most countries) you actually get a decline in deaths as many operations are cancelled and a rise when they return to work.
Normal A & E activity is it seems 30% down. Hopefully people will not put off attending if they really need to.
The interesting figure will be in 12 months time when you may be allowed to see that there was no spike in death rates but a lot of people died with COVID 19 and there was an astonishing drop in death rates for other diseases, but by then it will be too late and the deed will be done.
Crime is also down – 21%. That fact and the fact that Friday and Saturday night drinking has stopped will also ease the numbers of admissions.
As I understand it, no-one is having to wait for an ICU at the moment. Ditto for ventilators.
“As part of the aim of policy was to avoid an unsustainable peak demand on the NHS,”
At what cost to our society? How did we cope during foot and mouth with the predictions and advice? This is a farce and you know it Sir John.
USA opening up tomorrow, do keep up at the back)