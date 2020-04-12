Dear Constituent

I write to wish you a happy Easter, despite the difficult circumstances we find ourselves in. I hope many of you can contact your friends and relatives with suitable technology, and that you can enjoy your homes and immediate family contacts. For any who have illness in the family, I wish you a speedy recovery.
Let me begin with some better news. On April 10th at the news conference the government showed that most recent hospital patients with CV19 actually fell by 2%, mainly owing to a turn down in the graph in London which still has the most cases. Let us hope we are somewhere near the peak of numbers going into UK hospitals. There were 20,204 in UK hospitals with the virus on Friday ( these figures excluded Northern Ireland). There were 3335 UK wide in intensive care. These large numbers are so far well within the stated enhanced capacity of the NHS , though I do not doubt the big efforts required of many staff in the front line facilities to sustain these numbers.
For me, the daily tasks of trying to get the government to ease problems for people financially damaged by the shut downs continues, as does the need to help the local NHS and social care providers where required.
I have stressed repeatedly to the government that their cash assistance to people and companies needs to be faster and easier to access. The initial success in getting schemes to allow workers to keep their jobs with state payment of 80% of wages , and with assistance for the self employed, was most welcome. There remain delays and gaps in provision.
The Treasury has made a few improvements and needs to make more. I have passed on frustrations with banks over access to credit lines. The Governor of the Bank of England and the Chancellor have written a joint letter to the commercial banks asking them to open the schemes and lend the money, but issues still remain.
I am sending in more detailed proposals for tackling the pinch points in existing financial support and for widening access to help schemes. Directors of small businesses are not looked after, job changers can lose out, and companies placing employees into furlough are still not in receipt of any cash to help pay the wages. Ministers want to help, but it is taking time for the administrative procedures to be put into place and to operate on the scale required.
There have been issues over the supply of protective clothing for health and care workers. I have taken these up centrally as have many others and more is promised. Companies around the country are engaged in increasing manufacture. There is plenty of government money to buy the kit, and plenty of Ministerial will to see more delivered, but the system is stretched by the sudden and continuing surge in demands.
Many people want to see more tests done to see if people have the virus. Testing care staff who are ill or have been in contact with those who are would allow the return to work of those without the disease. Ministers have made very clear they want many more tests carried out. They were also prepared to buy 3.5 million tests kits to see if people had had the virus and gained some immunity as well. These kits turned out not to be reliable so the order has not yet gone ahead. The tests for the disease that are being supplied are important for patients in hospital and for care workers as priorities. Government is encouraging the ramp up of more production.
The big decision to be made is how long should the lock down continue? The medical and scientific advice is that it is necessary to limit the spread of the disease. It does do grave damage to the economy, denying many people the right to work, costing us many lost jobs and damaged businesses. I have been putting forward proposals of how we might start to lift the restrictions so more can go to work, whilst keeping strong protections for the old and vulnerable with other medical conditions who are most at risk from the virus. I am also seeking more accurate figures about the impact of the virus and the capacity we have available to handle patients. It is vital that this important decision is taken on the basis of reliable data.
Yours sincerely
John Redwood
27 Comments
Landlords too are not being assisted at all. Their tenants have been encouraged by governments not to pay rents, they are already taxed on profits they have not even made. This thanks to the appalling Hammond interest rules and retained still by Sunac. Plus we have huge stamp duty rates and the extra 3% on top. On top of this we have severe government bank lending restrictions for landlords, more and more red tape, licensing and controls, restrictions on evictions. This “Conservative” government is clearly actively trying to destroy this vitally important sector. Important for tenants and job mobility.
I think they are trying to tell you something LL 😉
But why where is the logic, not everyone wants to or is ready or even able to buy? They still need somewhere to live. Landlords are an essential part of the economy, vital for job mobility and a decent supply of properties to rent thus keeping freedom and choice for tenants.
Or do they want a dire state monopoly in rented housing too?
One good thing out of this may be that the young can afford to buy their homes once more.
The banks are totally useless. Most still charging 39.9% interest rates on personal one size fits all overdrafts even to solid customer. Many of these customer are better credit risk than the bank itself. 400 times base rate encouraged in this by the appalling inept FCA.
Even getting application forms of them for the government loan scheme seems to be beyond most of them. They are expensive, inefficient middle men plus they have a clear conflict of interest with their usually hugely expensive existing loans. The government would be far better cutting them out and lending directly. Why have the banks and the government bank too you need to get the loan to the businesses directly.
Some banks in the USA reportedly have been pushing customers to take their own, pre-crisis loans despite apparent eligibility for government schemes and businesses without any prior borrowings are finding it very difficult to persuade bankers to lend under the schemes or otherwise.
Lifelogic
Have to agree, the government support scheme with using the Banks as a distributor has been a disaster.
The self employed would have been better off with a simple monthly refund of a percentage (perhaps 10%) of last years tax from HMRC, the bank account numbers are already known.
Just a simple e mail, or even a letter for confirmation, then an automatic transfer.
So you want some “red tape” to control the banks, the private sector, then.
I surmise that you would in fact like it for most businesses of which you are a customer, but just not for your own?
How much Govt money is now being used by the Banks so that they avoid borrowing on the Open Market ?
Hence I can’t see that they have any incentive to pass the money on when its effectively boosting their bottom line for the forseeable future.
Effectively making it Means Tested by the Banks just Beggars Belief.
“Never in the Field of History has so much Wealth been transferred from so Few to so Many”
Or am I just being cynical ?
A Happy Easter to you, keep the pressure on and lets pray for a happy outcome when it becomes possible.
+1
+1
I just spotted this.
Latest from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
The Government is a strong supporter of free and competitive energy markets
In reality they have rigged them from top to toe with the absurd fake war against plant food. With the results of exported jobs and frozen OAPs.
Sure mate, just like the FCA supports free markets in personal bank overdraft rates so long as they are all at about 40%. What about some fair competition in broadcasting, healthcare, banking, education and housing too. But the Competition authority, it seems, not remotely interested in the endless “unfair competition” from the state sector – that does such huge damage to the economy and overall efficiency.
Sill no changes to the rules on borrowing from your own pension pots so as to assist you business – why on earth not? It would reduce demand for bank and the government loan scheme and help businesses and jobs? The Australian have sensibly done it already.
Sir John.
May I wish you and your family a happy Easter. I am not one of your Constituents, but am very happy to read this blog, and draw comfort and reassurance from it, together with interest in the views of others.
These are indeed, worrying times, but hopefully, the light at the end of the tunnel will be shining soon.
The light at the end of the tunnel is the approaching economic disaster train.
This show has barely started.
Happy Easter one and all.
Have you seen the data showing that like other coronaviruses the Wuhan virus does not spread exponentially to the whole population even without lockdown but peaks around 15% infections? This is very important for seeing we can lift the lockdowns safely. conservativewoman.co.uk/an-awful-lot-of-people-cannot-afford-a-lockdown-ministers/
@ WIll Jones – No. I have seen in every chart showing virus spread exponential increases consistent with a R0 well above 2. What contrary data have you seen please?
The only justification for the lock down is the current dire lack of NHS capacity, just fix that and let’s get back to work.
It would be interesting to know what proportion of the front line NHS staff (who are dealing daily with virus patients) do not get infected. It would be a good indication of virus susceptibility in the population in general.
Let us hope Boris retains some sense of perspective over the NHS. He might “owe his life to the NHS (and an oxygen mask). Their are indeed there are many excellent and dedicated people working in the NHS. Nevertheless the anti competitive, state monopoly, NHS is one of the very worst health system for a developed and wealthy nation. We see how much better prepared and organised the German system was for example. With far more capacity of Ventilators, ICU beds, testing facilities and PPE gear. A far lower mortality rate 1/5th of the UKs (though this might largely be a reflection of more people being tested).
It’s the dedicated people working for the NHS telling us how useless it is. It did not value its own staff sufficiently to spend .002% on ppp supplies.
Around here there are people congregating in gardens. The lock down is being managed by them in a sensible way. I have not noticed any street parties and such, but then I haven’t been to the town Centre.
A very happy Easter to you, Sir John, and thank you for your helpful blog at a time of national crisis.
Good morning and happy easter
It may not be wise to trust any figures that are being produced by the government, this from the BBC today – “clearly spikes or dips may in part reflect bottlenecks in the reporting system, rather than real changes in the trend and the figures do not include those who have died in care homes or the community” Even the beeb has seen through the figures being presented by the government at the daily news conference.
Matt Hancock has been putting his foot in his mouth on BBC R4 again. Apparently the reason the NHS has insufficient PPE for our brave and committed medics is that they wasting it and are using what is available too fast! I cannot remember a UK front line politician so prone to making gaffes, unless perhaps Foxy, one of yesterday’s men.
Doubtless today’s reported shortages of ICU drugs are due to the nurses using them up too quickly, along with the PPE, bedspace and anti-viral cleaning agents.
“It [the lockdown] does do grave damage to the economy, denying many people the right to work, costing us many lost jobs and damaged businesses. ”
It is also costing lives, John. And it will continue to cost lives – lots of them. But not even you mention this. Why not ? You must know this, surely ?
And not a single expert – as far as I can see – has bothered to do a comparison between those dying of/with COVID-19 and those likely to die because of the official reaction to COVID-19.
As usual Peter Hitchens is a must read this morning.
3335 in hospital icu and nearly 1000 according to Cadwaller and the bbc are dying in hospital every day, they aren’t good odds! How long are they in hospital for? If we’re still adding a 1000 patients per day to icu then lockdown isn’t working because we’ve been in lockdown for 3 weeks.
Happy Easter Sir John and your family and thank you for your sterling efforts all round!
Hopefully you will allow your good self a well deserved rest too.
It is interesting to see the pictures of the NHS doctors who have died treating Coronavirus patients. They are all immigrants.
So it really does turn out that ‘they’ are not all coming over hear to live on handouts. Some of them are actually coming over here to save the lives of our elderly and infirm.
Perhaps the next time someone wants to moan about people on little boats fleeing war they might want to reflect on the fact that the people the are moaning about may one day save their life.