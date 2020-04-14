Tackling poverty

The government has long held the view that the best way to combat poverty is to help people into jobs. It is easier to get to a better paid job from a starter job than from no job at all.
The government had been very successful at creating the right conditions for many more jobs to be created. This Parliament was meant to be about securing more and better training for the many, so they can get better paid jobs. Business will work smarter as the workforce becomes better trained, and better supported with technology.
The current surge in unemployment is a most unwelcome interruption in this policy. People who lose their jobs or who are told they can no longer earn from their self employed businesses are suddenly plunged into poverty through no fault of their own. Many did not earn enough to save for a rainy day, and have no other sources of cash or income to fall back on. It is all very well for senior civil servants and Ministers with well paid jobs to tell them they must not work. They can afford to because they will still be paid, and can work from home in many cases.
It is vitally important we end the rise in unemployment as soon as possible. If we can start the return to work soon we may be able to retrieve the position more quickly. If we stay in Lock Down Britain for too long more of these jobs will be lost for good. The UK needs more productive capacity. We need to make more things for ourselves and grow more of our own food. This needs more all the companies and entrepreneurs we now have and more besides.
45 Comments
Good Morning,
What is government going to do to help the farmers bring in their crops this year? They are asking for labour that cannot come from abroad. Or is government going to sit back and watch good food get ploughed back?
Draft in students and their lecturing staff. It might do their physical well being a world of good.
Indeed if would be good to get university students & staff to do this. About 60% of UK university courses are of highly dubious value and should be closed down anyway (by stopping the soft loans for hobby subjects or anyone with lower than say 3 Bs at A level.
So it would be good training for them to get a real job.
Many universities are surely going to go bust anyway as so many of the overseas student paying the higher fees have disappeared. Many deserve to.
And then there are students like my son, a 5th year Medical student at Cambridge volunteering to help tackle the virus at Addenbrooks Hospital. His reward – no protective gear and the minimum wage.
I would much rather he was out picking crops in some farmer’s field.
There are a number of farm labour-sourcing companies that are already on the case. They have had, I believe, a very good response to their call for more UK temporary workers. If more are needed then prisoners are an obvious source of labour – as in WW2. Right-wing me would be relaxed about their earning the full-rate for the job, with the money handed over on release. I suspect it would be a good way to reduce the reoffending rate. BTW, a good picker can make £150/day.
The situation is neatly defined by being between a rock and a hard place. Lifting the lockdown for many of the self employed is still going to be a struggle for the ones who have direct contact with the general public. Who will risk inviting in decorators in the present situation. The final judgement should be governed by the figures and the availability of viable medical countermeasures. It will not be unlike deciding the date for D-Day. A decision not without risk and the recriminations of those of a “I told you so” inclination.
Exactly
This Tory govt carry on protecting your new found public sector clientele while abusing the interests of those they know they can abuse, private sector employees and self-employed people.
No fear of unemployment or interruption of income if you’re a nurse, teacher or police officer. No fear of being unable to feed their children for your average civil servant or BBC employee. No siree. It’s still party time for Labour’s army of loyal public sector lackeys
I still don’t understand why people vote Tory or Labour. Both parties treat the private sector will an almost gleeful contempt. Both parties will continue to pray at the altar of an unreformed public sector. Labour for it’s their power based and the Tories, because you’re now captured by them which in effect means no reform and higher taxes for private sector employees to finance the abusive waste endemic in the system
Oh, sovereign debt, that it allows this party in government to finance the waste that wouldn’t be there if they imposed reform
They smash the private sector into smithereens and yet they won’t impose massive changes on Labour’s public sector power base? Why is this?
It is the private sector that is the BEATING HEART of the UK, not the NHS. Each and every waking moment is dominated by the private sector. Our material world is delivered to us by the private sector. The private sector is the beating heart of the NHS for without the wealth we create the NHS goes into cardiac arrest
We want to see reforms imposed upon public sector employment and practice to create genuine equality. We don’t want to see this PM elevating the public sector to divine status and using it to protect his own party
“We don’t want to see this PM elevating the public sector to divine status and using it to protect his own party”.
We certainly do not. As Churchill said:- Some people regard private enterprise as a predatory tiger to be shot. Others look on it as a cow they can milk. Not enough people see it as a healthy horse, pulling a sturdy wagon.
We desperately need a larger sturdy horse pulling a sturdy wagon now.
You omitted to mention what viable alternative there was to voting Tory or Labour.
Labour not viable.
A quarter of voters – one in four – didn’t vote for either Tories or Labour.
You would not know this from our rubbish Parliament where, because of our failed electoral system, they are barely represented.
It does seem strange that this Conservative Government punishes those that provide their income, punishes those that provide the finances to their monolithic centralist rule.
For the most part when the whole package(pensions, holidays etc.) is costed the public sector is heads and shoulders ahead above the median earnings of those that pay for them. There can be nothing against effort and efficiency being rewarded, but for sometime those that directly create the income stream have been punished never more so than now.
100% agree with your assessment and comments
As was mentioned yesterday there are now two types of people in UK i.e the Public Sector and Private Sector employee. One see’s this event as an inconvenience and the other a fight for survival
The real poverty is the number of SMEs and private sector employees who are going to be unemployed at the end of April…..Unemployed by the actions of this government
The government care so much about the ‘public sector clientele’ that they dont even know how many NHS and Care workers have died because of Covid 19.
“People who lose their jobs or who are told they can no longer earn from their self employed businesses are suddenly plunged into poverty through no fault of their own. ”
But for an action of the magnitude the government has taken. We need some accountability throughout the civil service and its advisers. In that last category Neil Ferguson, who’s wild forecasts led to the destruction of may farming businesses during the F&M outbreak.
The man and his models is a menace.
Absolutely so! Proved a failure and retained at all costs! Rather like Carney …. and others.
The world of the taxpayer funded salariat is, for all practical purposes, another planet so far as those who run their own business are concerned (or those who work in private enterprise businesses). It is probable that just about everyone involved in the Sage and ministerial groups deciding how long to extend the lockdown belongs to that salariat or funded organisation that does not depend on achieving sales to customers day by day. The decision to end the lockdown in unlikely to be balanced between the interests of the public v private sectors.
That is another weakness of the Anglo-Saxon economic model.
You have a very large proportion of people who are either self-employed, or in otherwise precarious, casualised positions.
They have very little resilience, and because they are such a significant sector in the model, nor does the whole in turn.
‘Many did not earn enough to save for a rainy day, and have no other sources of cash or income to fall back on.’ And it seems that many who could have, just didn’t bother – and why should they when the Chancellor has been so quick to throw money at people. I’m not going to suggest an answer to the problem but I would like to see politicians looking at how to encourage people to have some resilience in their private finances. And for companies to have the same discipline.
One other point: when this is all over, Amazon will be stronger and conventional retail companies weaker. That has implications for employment and tax revenues.
The Government have to deliver ‘honest money’ on which you can earn a return by saving if they want savers. At present savings are decimated by inflation and tax. So nobody saves because it is impossible to do so.
Successive governments have followed this course.
The people have acted rationally in an irrational system.
Ergo ..
Over 2,200 care homes now have the infection it seems. It is hard to believe that the virus deaths in UK care homes are going to be less than about four thousand already.
Most it seems will not be given any hospital care or indeed much by way of palliative care either.
We’re going to see the death numbers go up whilst 95% of issues are going to be in the hospital and care sectors. However hard working and dedicated people are in these sectors, we can’t have 100% of the population held captive by the problems being almost completely in this sector.
There needs to be a way of supporting folk and their households plus the sector itself independently of everyone else.
What are GPs doing these days? Most have severely cut back surgery times. They largely no longer go into care homes apparently. This is happening all over the public sector. Bin collections are being reduced for no reason. I fear lock-down is becoming an excuse for some segments of our public services.
Those infected in care homes MUST have been infected by staff!
This is again is surely down to the inefficiencies of preparedness to supply care homes with the necessary PPE
The community nurses in Earley are using goggles donated from the science lab at the local Maiden Erlegh comprehensive as PPE.
Some evidence from other countries that care home virus deaths can be about 50% of the hospital death figure. In which case we are only a couple of day from having 20,000 deaths.
I think higher paid public sector workers – those earning eg more than £50k should be invited to take a significant salary cut while this is going on. Accept a temporary cap of £50k. This is after all what is mandated for large parts of the private sector.
I see the papers once again speaking of:
In other UK news, gym and leisure centre bosses say they face being evicted during the crisis and are calling for urgent action to tackle unscrupulous landlords.
The tenants in receipt of grants to pay their ongoing business cost (like Rent because ‘unscrupulous landlords got nothing’) and who refuse to pay the rent, expecting to keep the Grant and the property, are of course, never called unscrupulous. The Government has trashed our legal contracts and denied landlords of the right to recover their property thereby ENCOURAGING unscrupulous tenants not to pay their rents.
Said Javid today in the Times “Free market is the only way to revive out economy” it is indeed but he goes on to say “we must resist the call to abandon our free-trade, free-enterprise economic model”. Well Javid we do not alas really have much of free trade and free enterprise model.
Certainly not in much of the economy. In health care, broadcasting, housing, transport, refuse collection, schools, universities, cell phones, the internet, banking, energy, employment laws, farming, long term care, forestry and very many other areas the government is hugely distorting markets, running dire state monopolies and unfairly killing fair competition and innovation. They government are spending 40%+ of GDP (even before this virus) while delivering very little of much value at all to the public.
Sajid Javid (stupid autocorrect thing).
Even car manufacturing is not a remotely a free market. It is being damaged hugely by the Government’s net zero carbon lunacy and the misguided push for very expensive, impractical, limited and very premature electric cars – cars that do almost or actually nothing even for C02 output anyway.
Cars that (due it seems total scientific ignorance at the transport department) they think are zero emission.
I’m resigned to remaining in lock-down for a long time to come, as our chances of surviving the virus (we fit the “Elderly” category) do not seem good. However, we should try to get as much of the rest of the economy moving as fast as we can.
Get the schools back, let younger folk visit bars and restaurants (no need for age restrictions – we won’t be joining them), get building sites going again, open factories and offices. Come up with new ways of working and maintaining social distancing but start moving forward.
Creating Home & Business Budgeting should be taught in schools. Youngsters would then learn to create reserve funds for a rainy day.
Many are regretting that they failed to save for the current crisis,
Does no in Govt. understand the extent of the damage, both economic and social, that will be inflicted on the country by closing the country down, Sir John.
The “entrepreneurs” may well decide in future not to bother. I’m lucky. When I started my business years ago I did not worry about an inexperienced government closing it down, leaving me with no income if the business was new, or very little compensation if it was established. Will the same thing happen in the next bad flu season for example? Why take the risk?
We continue to see reports of police officers trekking across open parkland to accost people out bathing in the spring sunshine.
Couldn’t they find something useful to do, like for example accosting criminals or if the criminals are inactive due to self isolation perhaps the police could try patrolling the beaches where undocumented immigrants are arriving in inflatable boats or even delivering food parcels to the elderly?
“Many did not earn enough to save for a rainy day.“
Indeed and perhaps this is due to the rather large burden of taxation, NI, expensive energy, VAT, road taxes, congestion taxes, landfill taxes, carbon taxes and all the other taxes that have been inflicted on them in order to sustain the bloated state sector in the style, salary and pensions to which they have become accustomed? Perhaps repaying a £50 student loan for their worthless degree too.
Not to mention all the red tape that take them away from productive cash generative work.
A £50K student loan with interest at up to 6% on top too.
The lockdown is not an end in itself.
I believe Boris Johnson understands that. But all too many in the frantic MSM, in the police, and those of the public inclined to authoritarianism and snooping, have lost track of it.
What is important is social distancing, and restricted mixing, to inhibit disease transmission (assuming the virus is not airborne).
Events have left Boris weakened for the time being.
The good people of the health service front line have given us their best.
We now need a COMMANDER on the battlefield.
To deal exclusively with taking the country back to full operation .
Provide a plan that will immediately lift our spirits.
Step forward Iain Duncan Smith .
‘The UK needs more productive capacity. We need to make more things for ourselves and grow more of our own food. This needs more all the companies and entrepreneurs we now have and more besides.’
Why do we need that? Oh yes of course, we are grossly overpopulated and forget about the environment – keep the population growing, housed in rabbit hutches, and f**k everything else. That’s the way to do it.
I think that the current safety rules for Certain Shops can be extended to all other shops and smaller business to bring back millions into work.
Currently you have to queue with 2m between shoppers and be let into the shop one at a time and stay 2m apart inside the shop and check out Queue.
These rules comply with Government Guidelines so if they can similarly be applied to other shops and small businesses they should let them reopen
JR: “It is vitally important we end the rise in unemployment as soon as possible. If we can start the return to work soon we may be able to retrieve the position more quickly.”
Who in the UK is going to start a business now, knowing that it could be shutdown at any time and for any reason.
Your government has just destroyed the entrepreneurial base of the UK.