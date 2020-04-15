Once we start the relaxations of the lock down, new patterns of trade and business are likely to emerge.
There will be more suspicion of reliance on imports, given the disruption to international trade and travel we have experienced. More people are likely to want local food and products, and more businesses will take some travel risk out of their supply chains.
There will be more concerns about Chinese technology and our dependence on a lot of Chinese manufactures, given the history of the virus and the rows over Chinese involvement in 5G programmes.
There will also be a governmental wish to promote overseas trade again after the big decline, with a more balanced range of counterparties. People will remember which companies and countries were most helpful during the period of virus need.
It is good to hear that the EU/UK trade talks will resume this week by teleconference. I trust the government will also pick up the pace again with the USA, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. These are all important partners, with an enthusiasm to improve trade terms mutually once we are out of the EU customs union.
With governments wanting to promote more trade and with more customers concerned about overseas sourcing, the stage is set for better deals to act as inducements. The better deals will come from the friendlier countries, which in turn will be the more reliable trade partners.
We already have a FTA with Japan via the EU, but we lose the benefits when transition ends this year. Australia and NZ have said clearly that a deal with the EU, not the UK, is their priority. You’ve got your Brexit yet you still can’t resist inventing fairy stories about the consequences.
Australia said that so clearly that only you heard it ? Odd.
The fta with Japan is no good for this country. They continue to onshore business and buy very little from abroad. Ask Honda employees.
Now is the perfect time to leave the EU when trade volumes are low.
The EU deals novate to the U.K. upon confirmation of both parties – most already have. both Australia and NZ as well as the US and many other countries, have a expressed a strong interest in an FTA with the U.K. you need to check your facts before posting.
Did you notice any shortages of Japanese cars or electronic goods in Europe or the UK over the last 50 years?
They only very recently signed a trade deal with the EU.
A deal with the EU? Will it not depend in what shape the EU comes out of this. Already the economic and financial Eurpeon experts are talking really bad numbers.
It will depend on who out of the 27 is going to take the hardest hit. Already there is disagreement, yet again , between the northern and southern states about who should get what. They will struggle to survive and if they do it I feel it will be in a totally different format. All 27 trying to argue what is best for them without any consideration to the long term plans will be a sight to behold.
It may have started already. Andrew Neill is reporting that both the French and German leaders are looking hard at coming away from globalisation and exploring avenues to bring the manufacture of critical medical equipment back home.. That could be just the start.
Total drivel
Try checking the facts before you post
Hint : follow depart of international trade , for info on the 44 deals already agreed
Larsen,
From where do you get your facts?
Yet more ‘sore loser’ propaganda.
Larsen – Danish origin? Perhaps explains things.
It seems to me that the corona virus has shown the fundamental flaws in the EU and that in fact we are fortunate in being no longer being shackled to them. Interestingly, the Italians seem to be coming around to this point of view too.
We will be living in a Brave New World when this crisis finally passes – and I think membership of the EU (or not) will be the least of our worries.
Australian PM describes it as “unfathamable” that wet markets in Wuhan is back fully open trading with full support from the WHO!
Yet the fake media want to focus on Trump as if he has lost the plot. The UK must withhold its funding as well. The WHO has lost the plot if it thinks this is okay while health and financial devastation still happening around the world. When will the media tell the full story instead of partial facts!
JR, explain the Govt position to us in relation to WHO and China?
What the media should be asking is has Raab lost the plot as well to give such assurances to China!
Even Sir. JR has his particular horses he likes to ride, this is just something we all got use to over time
JR, today’s breifing by Hancock saying measures will not be reduced. Also 3200 fines issued to people for breaking house arrest law. How about Jenerick, Johnson and Symonds? PM should lead by example not break the law/rules.
Want to bet that the EU can agree a deal with Oz and NZ before we can?
If they are not interested, because their team is busy with an economy five times larger – however long it takes – then why is the desperate haste with which the UK would strike one of any relevance?
I see the campaign group 38 degrees has a petition up and running about a sell off of the NHS to the USA. Is there are truth to this John? Surely it would be political suicide? There is so much propaganda about concerning the NHS currently it is difficult to find the truth.
Reply The NHS is not for sale
The privatised German health service is performing much better than the NHS in this crisis if you go by the data shown in the daily press conferences. An embarrassing fact we’re all meant to ignore.
At 7% private provision, the U.K. has one of the most statist health systems in the world – probably the most. In every election during my adult life, and in between them, leftists have s said the Tories plan to privatise the NHS. It’s never been done and there have never been any such plans.
Whether we would in fact be better off if we did have more private sector involvement in health such as is the case in Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland – almost everywhere in fact – is another question. But it’s unlikely to be asked.
That story has been running before. I don’t believe it.
Personally, I am suspicious of ‘campaign’ groups. Also ‘campaigning ‘
‘ charities. I prefer charities that actually do something, not those who just raise awareness.
Charities that d-do something? But surely their very purpose is to promote guilt and the promise of cash-obtained absolution and redemption. They are not there to alleviate hardship, only to publicise and handsomely profit from it.
In the main they are the modern equivalent of the medieval indulgence-sellers.
Fedup: 1) you have to ask yourself, what commercial company in its right mind would even begin to think of purchasing such a flailing behemoth?
And 2) if the alleged purchaser were a major Chinese company, I’m sure a couple of posters here would think it a terrific proposal!
Who on earth would want to buy it?
What is needed is real competition and choice in healthcare. The NHS is one of the worse system in the world for a similarly developed nation. Note that Germany seems to be doing so very much better – about 5 times better on mortality rates (though this may be partly due to higher testing rates).
The NHS cannot even organises PPE supplies and distribution despite having months of warning and extra time to organise it. It pandemic planning was appalling. They have some hero’s on the front line but they are appallingly organised and run.
Why does Japan have 500 times more ECMO machines per head of population, why did Germany have 6 times as many ventilators and ICU beds at the start of this epidemic?
Why can the NHS not even feed and water elderly patients or run maternity units property so that fewer tragedies occur. The endless list of NHS scandals that have been hushed up and then continued for year after year is absolutely appalling.
The NHS is probably not for sale in the same way as the BBC was not for sale.
The corporation of the BBC was not. However it broke up what actually it did into owned subsidiaries, and sold these, e.g. transmitters, outside broadcasts, control rooms and so on. It also started outsourcing the production of its programmes, and so it has de facto largely been privatised. The same is true for many public bodies under the Tories.
So when politicians make these statements they have to be understood with these possibilities in mind.
Fedupsoutherner,
It is very odd because 38 degrees is usually a left leaning group that allow people to start petitions and gather support via their site.
Most campaigns to do with the NHS on there previously have been about demanding more funding and stopping any privatisation.
Perhaps the petition you mention is a spoof?
Combining superior organisation and technology from the US with the dedication and skill of front line staff would be a world beater for the NHS. As our host shows though it’s “politically unacceptable”. Easier just to dismiss it than argue the case.
Is there anything left to sell??
Truth? From this government? Under the challenging and unprecedented circumstances we’re all trying to come to terms with? No chance.
It ought to be.
The management of the NHS is nothing short of a disgrace. Billions wasted on a failed computer system, no one sacked or censured just given more taxpayers money!
Hunt was going to stop health tourism and then he quietly dropped it. It needs reforming to help staff provide an efficient service.
Trevalilian heralding how much (DfiD) she gave away yesterday in overseas aid! Govt borrowing and paying £60 billion in interest to give and fritter billions away to foreign despots and stupid moronic schemes! That is not competent governance. Wait until Public become desperate and see how popular her claims like yesterday will go down. Change overseas aid as a matter of emergency now before the public get really angry with the stupidity of your govt. Did she think about the timing of her stupid announcement?
Mr Trump told you it is up for sale. And you are negotiating with him.
Mr Johnson also hosted an event when he was foreign secretary about privatising the NHS. Mr Hannan was involved too. We all know the Brexiteers want to flog off the health service. Why are you too scared to admit it?
Like many of your posts this assertion is clearly false. Everyone knows it is false so it’s useful to see then we can remember that’s likely to be the case whenever you post.
The NHS is a money pit black hole and has massive liabilities.
In fact you would have to pay someone billions to take it off our hands.
Its systems of organisation need drastic surgery itself.
This nonsense is obviously a political stunt!
I would not recommend anyone of sound mind to touch it with a barge pole.
Meanwhile our brave doctors nurses and supporting staff are working their socks off God bless them!
Sell it to Germany instead, they seem to be doing rather well (if the figures are comparable).
38% is just a campaigning group of the left, wanting to topple the government on any pretext. It will be interesting to see if it runs low on funds during the present conditions.
It is complete nonsense of course – so why give it air?
But having worked for American companies for much of my working life – the idea that some of the NHS managers I’ve met could actually survive any such new US-led commercal regime did amuse me.
Of course, there are always exceptional people to be found anywhere but unfortunately there seemed to be some pretty mediocre ones around too (at least when I had dealings with the NHS). I worked closely with very large public and private organisations and I know which ones I considered well managed – and the private sector were generally streets ahead. Clear responsibility and accountability for senior management are the norm in large private companies but frankly seemed far less well defined in some of the public sector organisations I’ve worked with – which include the NHS & MOD.
The sale of the NHS to the USA or anyone else was never on the cards. It is just Corbyn anti-Americanism, leaving by void, socialist attachment sticking in there.
Why he does not proclaim his Russian citizenship is “Something for the weekend Sir?”
Yes. This will present an opportunity to press the reset button for the economy.
Hopefully, minds will be focussed on getting deals done and there will be less room for political posturing.
Political posturing will continue to apply to (expensive) energy policy given the PM is about to marry a Green enthusiast
Agree
Totally focussed with 150% commitment.
There was/is no need to hit the reset button, it was a choice of the UK government to engage in an economic lockdown
The economy was doing okay 2 months ago
Good morning.
Will we also be looking at reducing the import of foreign workers ?
Please don’t hold your breath.
Fine if they are all qualified in the skills we need but as this virus has shown up the agricultural workers have got to employed from within. An example would have been that the 4000 prisoners let out of jail could have been redeployed picking fruit and crops. In all probability they would have earnt more than what they are getting from the state as unemployed.
You mean like the ones dying in Hospital wards trying save British lives ?
Like the ones who saved Boris Johnson’s life in St Thomas’?
I thought it was insulting to the key British workers of all descriptions when Boris chose to highlight the actions of just two foreign nurses during his care when I’m sure the British Doctors, nursing staff, power supply, cleaning staff all supported him. Stop stealing foreign health professionals and start training our own.
I read today that the New Zealand Prime Minister and a number of other politicians have taken a 6 month 20% pay cut. What do our politicos do? Give themselves above inflation pay rises plus £10K to work from home. You couldn’t make up how bad our lot truly are.
Much will depend on which companies survive the lockdown and which countries retain a half respectable credit rating. Much will also depend on a change in Whitehall’s attitude to the private sector from its current apparent indifference/hostility to one that offers actual support in the form of a sensible tax code and regulatory regime. Yesterday at least the Chancellor said the only way out of the economic hole caused by the lockdown will be to grow the economy. That will not be achieved by slapping on more taxes. The Erhard reforms provide a clue to the way ahead. If the government is sensible it will use the acute slowdown as an opportunity for root and branch reform.
We should not continue to use our taxes to fund massive overseas aid payments and HS2.
“If the government is sensible it will use the acute slowdown as an opportunity for root and branch reform.”
Sadly, given our electoral system where the “many” consumers of wealth outnumber the “few” creators of wealth, I think that the best you can hope for is managed decline.
Indeed grow the economy, and this is done by getting the bloated, mainly parasitic and rather inept state sector of the backs of productive. This so they can compete in the world. A bonfire of red tape, a halving of the size government, cheap reliable energy, no wasteful grand projects like HS2, no war on plant food C02, real and fair competition in banking, schools, health care, universities, housing, farming, broadcasting, easy hire and fire thus far more people actually do productive work and far fewer doing essentially parasitic work handicapping the productive. Freedom and choice for people as to how they spend their own money.
In short we need the complete opposite of what Blair, Brown, Darling, Cameron, Osborne, May and Hammond have given us. Leading to the highest levels of tax (and tax complexity) for 50 years and the highest levels
China. A beautiful country populated by warm and friendly people but infected by the poison of Marxism. And still this most evil of political systems is venerated and upheld as a model of government to be copied
Backbench Tory MPs should threaten to bring down Johnson’s government if he doesn’t scrap this agreement and then sack himself and those who took the decision to allow Hauwei (a CCP outlier) into the UK
I’d like to know who benefits from allowing Huawei into the UK?
Is it quid pro quo geopolitical shuffling to gain wider access to the Chinese market for UK exports?
The price is too high.
Plus 100. China is a pariah state and should be ostracized.
Three cheers for Trump for calling out the WHO
I also agree with Starmer that the government should produce an exit strategy. I detest the man but in this instance he is right. You will lose support if there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.
Several of the directors are ex advisers to David Cameron. That will tell you all you need to know.
If you “offshore” with such childish and greedy determination as the stupid UK has done YOU LOSE THE CAPABILITY/CAPACITY.
We used to have companies like Plessey, and Marconi which were cutting edge in telecoms but just like civil nuclear power we WILFULLY threw these away and we are now dependent on the kindness of hostile powers to build the nuclear power stations and 5 G networks we are told we need!!!
I’d like to know who benefits from allowing Huawei into the UK?
A pound to a pinch of snuff it will not be the British worker or taxpayer.
They employ a lot of so called political “consultants” who are near to power and who have powerful contacts – when you look closely. They many declare their interest but mere declaration does little to stop it.
This is surely the only reason we are wasting so much money on HS2 or renewables too. There is surely no other possible explanation for these damaging economic absurdities going ahead no one could be that stupid could they? Vested interests and essentially a corrupting of the political process.
Hard luck. It’s gone through Parliament already and the Tory rebellion failed.
China aims to be Top Dog by 2049 by hook or by crook and shallow thinkers are blinkered by the cheap goods they produce and “Contained pseudo capitalism” behind the Great Firewall of China’s web like the Forbidden City.
Historically they lagged behind the West in creative innovations just like their totalitarian comrades Soviet Russia but both found ways of stealing intellectual property and state secrets.
We should be under no illusions that they are a real threat to the world order and Huawei whilst a good company have to give the Communist Party whatever they wish to infiltrate Western communications infrastructure.
Further China’s recent takeover of ARM Holdings, makers of world leading RISC miniature computer chips should be confirmation of China’s intent to dominate the world’s digital eyes and ears too.
Time to wise up and love him or hate him Donald Trump is spot on regarding how the threat is ongoing and unrelenting.
Meanwhile the MSM are criticising our government’s grappling with a problem caused by China’s cover up. How convenient is that?
Ask Sir Mark Sedwill. He led the trade delegation there during Mrs May’s administration. You would think it would have been the Foreign Secretary, Mr Hunt.
China. A beautiful country populated by warm and friendly people but infected by the poison of Marxism.
We’ve got that in common with them then.
Isn’t this a case where the government has caused the problem it is seeking to solve? Isn’t all this just a little bit galling?
Causing problems is the main activity of government – that and taxing people to give them the resources to cause even more problems. Oh and also inventing problems like “climate alarmism” so as to give them another excuse for more taxes and yet more government.
Inventing or at least hugely exaggerating!
Gosh you sound like H.G. Wells in his book “The New World Order”.
Problem (created)….Reaction…Solution ( offered as only course of action).
Never let a good crisis go to waste!!
Actually at the moment it’s more like “The Machine Stops” by the same chap!!
You do realise, Tom, that if the Government let this virus run wild, as you implicitly recommend, then this country would be quarantined by almost the whole rest of the world for the foreseeable future?
That would be on top of its other problems, of public health provision collapsing, and far more.
Bit premature John as we’re plainly not going to be out of the EU by the end of the year, I see selective leaks already softening us up for this.
There might yet be a golden lining to all of this then…
Those with the skill, products and wherewithal should see plenty of opportunities, and with the right kind of investment new companies will start to take the place of China – The government should start promoting this and advising the type of products we should now be making in the future.
What concerns most people though is how the government will pay off it’s huge debt mountain, and who will be penalised with extra taxes few of us can afford
Many people may not of heard of the Sacheverell riots of 1710, which were the worst, of many, that century and led to the Riot Act being passed.
The riots followed a 35% drop in GDP and high taxes following the start of a war with Spain.
Whilst the argument itself was between the Tories and Whigs and focused on religion the real cause of the riots was the drop in GDP and high taxes. As the Tories got to write history the riots were blamed on a religious disagreement. If taxes were low, GDP was rising strongly and there was prosperity and peace for all the argument would have been confined to a letter to The Times.
As it was the war, drop in living standards and taxes was taken out on what was seen as the religion of the rich and recent German immigrants.
A lesson from history. Severe Riots follow a 35% drop in GDP. Many more riots have followed smaller drops in GDP. We all know what followed the 1930s depression. History tells us the argument is irrelevant and the target group is a different belief system.
l’ll repeat what I said in early February that the Government should have locked down and supported the vunerable much more strongly, should have locked down the borders strongly and should have let the healthy and strong keep the economy rolling.
1709 had a very severe winter (some say the coldest in 500 years), which caused crop failure and famine across Europe. Our recent mild winter left us with fewer than normal deaths, and more people at risk of dying who might not have survived a harsher winter. We should be grateful for our climate change.
We will above all need a sensible cheap reliable energy policy and far, far less government.
Various people keep suggesting this will give us an even larger state sector. In fact it should give us a state sector with more debt to pay of this state debt we will need a larger private sector, a far smaller state sector (which is largely parasitic and inept anyway) and a bonfire of red tape, cancellation of HS2 and other wasteful government lunacies.
The next pandemic planners should be one or two bright sensible people who understand manufacturing technology, medical technology and science and can organise plans so that the ramp up of production of medical and PPE equipment manufactured locally to existing designs. Surely some PPE should be able to be sterilised and reused too or recycled in some way.
What are we doing to find out the best treatments for patients with Covid? Trial and research are needed. Does the tuberculosis vaccination actually help, why does it attack diabetics, blood group o, men and the elderly rather more that others, do any existing anti-virals work, does earlier oxygen help, any other lung drugs or treatments that might help them last longer or inhibit the virus. Would it help to artificially lower blood glucose a bit with other drugs perhaps. So many possibilities and things to be learned and tested. Why are Germany (seemingly) keeping so many more alive than than the NHS (about 5 times better)? Is it just that they are testing more or do they have rather better hospital care and if so in what way?
Decent pandemic planning could easily have been done for less than 0.1% of the cost of the absurd HS2 project. Doubtless these inept pandemic planners spent far, far more than this doing a truly appalling job, then conducting exercises in 2016 to test it (with 200+ organisations and quangos being involved) and then duly burying the results so as not to worry the public.
Doubtless many will be getting (or will have already received) honours for these great “achievements”. Perhaps May, Hunt, Rudd, NHS England and the NHS CEOs at the time can explain themselves? The BBC had a long interview with Hunt but the subject was not even mentioned?
We must change minds and if necessary people. The idea held by many individuals and persons in authority that we can get things from overseas always better and cheaper rather than through self reliance must be challenged every time it is promoted. All procurement rules must be geared to domestic development from 50000 ton ships to featherlight paperclips. Businesses must be protected from foreign acquisition. The malign influence of the City in this respect must be curtailed. After all they are only in it for their commusion and fees.
And at a more local and domestic level we must not allow the lead feet of bureaucratic inertia drag us back to previous ways after people have got used to working from home and running a business from home. Local authorities must continue to allow it and insurance companies must not be allowed to stop it by profiteering or imposing unreasonable conditions for their own convenience.
It would be great if we had a comprehensive and deep relationship with the countries that share our values, like Europe. Oh we have just left such an arrangement to rely on dealings with the likes of China, USA(with its unpredictable and ‘America first’ approach) and the unstable Middle East.
Will a 35% drop in GDP mean a drop in Government spending?
The Labour Party reckons the last recession (a 3% drop in GDP) caused 120,000 premature deaths. That’s 12,000 per year ontop of the 500,000 deaths per year. Which statistically sounds about right.
The current drop of 35% in GDP will cause many more premature future deaths.
Home grown food and automation for harvesting it – that is our first priority.
Rebuild UK manufacturing base building reliable, innovative and lasting products. We need to wean ourselves off our need to constantly update. Amazon vans are still to be seen out and about which suggests that people are still buying tat even while concerned about their future.
The reason we have to rely on imports for so much of our needs was the obsession of the Tory government under Margaret Thatcher to turn us from a manufacturing industry into one specialising in services and finance. Countries like Switzerland thrive with that but not one like Britain with over 60m people who have to make things to survive.
I remember the daily announcements at the time of factory after factory closing down. Another reason was her determination to defeat the unions
The finance industry concentrated the wealth in London and I can’t think of a single European country with a capital city hogging most of the wealth and creating such an unequal society.
I think we need to be careful of opinions from the left at this point. Many of them would like to see a big hit to the economy, so as to avoid Boris and the Govt looking good, which is of great concern to them now opinion polls show support for the Tories running over 50%!
Economic damage can possibly also be blamed mendaciously by continuity remain on Brexit.
Sir Keir Starmer was just interviewed. He seems a decent enough sort. But he said nothing, completely bland platitudes – he’d like more testing. You don’t say! He’s concerned about schools being closed but on the other hand he’s not in favour of opening them. Obviously it was a soft ride, it being the BBC. So he wasn’t asked eg about unions telling workers who clearly can work with distancing not to do so.
Still no great evidence of a correlation between severity of lock-down and deaths per million. Capacity in the NHS has been built up now, so time to get back to work.
With all this in mind, it should also be noted that the Government and Parliament have shown themselves capable of rapid legislative action that is allowing them to govern our lives in great detail. I imagine it would be a very hard sell indeed for the Conservatives to convince the public that, come July, they need to continue outsourcing the power to make laws over us to a foreign entity (the EU), under Arts. 126, 127 and 132 of the Withdrawal Agreement.
What you say is true. Every export/manufacturing/trading company needs to have a re-think on how they do things, On the question of food we need to become much more self sufficient and technology in producing and harvesting is the way forward. I have often wondered why we don’t containerise the food chain between southern Spain and the UK. I estimate it would be a 65 hour sea journey and would go a long way to reduce lorry traffic. The UK could ship vehicles for sale on the return trip. Not forgetting high quality beef and lamb.
You could put Mr Cummings to work reorganising the way we go about things in the UK. Infinitely more home working to unload our transport/commuting system for instance. Better ways of manufacturing houses is another one, long overdue. Holiday work in our fields for our student population. If girls could do it in WW2 I see no reason why all students should not be directed to do it now, It might contribute to the nations fitness, save money on a trendy gym subscription, and earn good money at the same time. Re-assess the stocking of essential medical protection apparel, masks and gowns do not date.
No doubt the contributors to this diary can come up with a few more revolutionary ways in which we could do things better without sliding into state direction. Enterprise is a private sector function so lets see it flourish.
The the trade deal between the EU you and Japan is restricted principally to motor vehicles and dairy products.. to call it it a free trade deal implying that it relates to all products is a misnomer. The the EU you had a trade deal with South Korea in my my opinion because it wanted South Korean batteries for electric vehicles in the EU. If the UK balance of trade improves this will be an addition to GDP and should endure for the foreseeable future. If it is correct that Australia and New Zealand want a trade deal with the EU you before for one with the UK Australia and New Zealand have repeatedly said they want a trade deal with the UK for example the UK has the highest quota for imports of New Zealand lamb because of our historic connections
Nice words John, and hopefully some of the friendlier Countries and Companies to the UK will get more trade in the future, but unfortunately very often long term, it will be simply down to the lowest price for many, who know the cost of everything, but the value of nothing.
Lessons to be learned.
The Government and the NHS can act fast when it has been required, as has been proved by recent actions, so why does it take so very, very long to get change in normal times for very minor tweaks to anything.
Is it because it is at the moment front line/clinically driven, and the normal incompetent management and pen pushers have been bypassed.
The emergency has shown the failings of many departments in not being able to get their acts together for the common good, notes should have been taken for when it’s time to remodel them.
If one thing has to be learn’t, it should be that in a fully developed society, everyone plays a key part, so let us scrap this key worker label nonsense, as I have outlined before.
The most noticeable consequence of the Pandemic in the UK will be the decimation of the High Street. Already in dire trouble, many businesses will not survive the lockdown and many more people will have realised how easy it is to order goods online and will not wish to spend the time to shop or revert to all the difficulties of finding a place to park. The virus will simply accelerate the demise of the traditional High Street.
We should therefore start to look at what we do with all the derelict shops that will have no useful purpose. After all, we do not need any more Charity Shops !
A fundamental change is necessary, bulldozing parts of town centres and building nicer couryard-style housing developments of terraced houses where, for example, large stores like Debenhams once stood. Some smaller shops can be turned into stand-alone housing units.
Government support will be needed for this to happen but the alternative will be parts of town centres that look like ghost towns for generations.
HS2 given the go ahead, just what we need a £100 billion white elephant when the economy is disappearing n a Covid black hole.
Good morning
According to many financial sources, the whole world has been effectively shut down as people suffer enforced lockdowns and much economic activity grinds to a halt. People are not talking recession, they are talking depression.
The Fed has decided that the way to combat this is to print yet more money, the BoE has responded likewise. This also happened post 1929, it failed and resulted in the Great Depression, the rise of fascism, the Holocaust and a devastating world war.
The problem then, as now, is that the current exeptionally high levels of sovereign and personal debt can only be serviced when people (and countries) have jobs; no job = no income = no tax revenue = bankruptcy = foreclosure and loss of asset values.
Never has the need for an effective vaccine been so obvious.
We are caught in a Catch 22 situation; if the government ends the lockdown we risk a massive resurgence of infection that would overwhelm the NHS, if we don’t end the lockdown massive company and personal bankruptcies will result – an unenviable choice.
If we don’t find a way to break the chains of infection this summer by a mass testing campaign, isolation of those testing positive, agressive tracing of their contacts and quarantining we are looking at very serious problems next winter – social unrest, probable food riots, looting and a breakdown of the rule of law. The PM is recovering from this vicious virus at Chequers, the government is leaderless. Commeth the hour, commeth the man. Where is our Churchill?
Sir John
There is irony in your Blog today.
The Imagination Technologies Group a massive until recently UK company seen as a world leader in chips for digital devices. Has been bought by the Chinese and now has to suffer the indignity of the technology and its IP being moved to China lock stock and barrel. Once again this Conservative Government is selling the UK advantages to others.
At this rate their will be nothing left to salvage. Our Nuclear Energy technology moved abroad, our Glass industry moved abroad, Chip makers ARM and now Imagination moved abroad, our train making moved abroad with just assembly of foreign components left in the UK, on and on it goes.
It is a Governments duty to protect this country. That means its health, security and its safety. If Government allows the sale of critical of the structures that help secure our wellbeing, you have to ask who are they working for. Bear in mind these industries and technologies would never at any time be permitted to be sold to the UK by the countries doing the buying.
Sir John
Please do us a favour and bend someones ear about getting the 99 year old army captain a knighthood , he has just passed the 5 million pound mark and it is still going. At this time of so much sadness and at times political snipingwhat an incredible indictment that if you are focused and determined you can achieve almost anything.
You should not be fuelling crazy conspiracy nonsense by putting Huawei, 5G, and the virus together in the same sentence.
After this I expect we’ll do what the Chinese government tells us to. The new ruling super power.
I hope they’ll be benevolent and kind rulers.
The West could not afford to react the way it has to this disease but by virtue of the fact that we are democracies we have had to bankrupt ourselves to destruction to prove this.
Food gets sold to the highest bidder where ever they are – so we may not be allowed to eat our own beef. The government need to prepare for privations hitherto unseen in this country – there are more of us here than in 1930 and we are less hardy and less skilled.
Oh. And the virus is still on the loose. We are going to have to take the mortality hit that we were going to take all along. We thought we could beat nature but can’t.
The West is chewing its own tail. Bashing itself up over this while China gets away scot free. Had China locked down her own airports and told the truth this would not have happened.
How much PPE was going to be enough ? Since the last pandemic – 1918 – how much shelf-lifed stock were we meant to have thrown away over the decades while the NHS was already battling an obesity epidemic – the nation’s number 1 killer ?
We now know a BMI of oyer 30 is the greatest COVID-19 risk next to being over 65 years of age. It’s widespread news outside Britain now. At least obesity isn’t going to be a problem in this nation anymore – we won’t be able to afford it.
HS2 go ahead. The EU will be pleased by another link in their EU wide transport network. I predict a bridge connecting the British mainland to N. Ireland next to complete the EU pincer strategy
Vote Tory and Labour and you can bet with certainty that deception is just around the corner.
Charlatans, total charlatans.
Some customers are concerned about where their products come from. Mr Duncan Smith, for example, thinks we should buy British. At least he does now. I remember not long ago he was wittering on about global Britain. In any case he can buy British because he can afford it because he married into money. Which is at least a variation on the usual Tory theme of being born into money.
But the reality is that most consumers are price conscious and they will buy whatever is cheapest. And that won’t be British. Plus, of course, you can’t buy British cars or TV or phones – and people want and need this stuff too. And all the things that would have been British – our utilities, airports etc were sold off by the Tories to foreigners.
Sir John
So President Trump has just announced that he is withdrawing funding for the WHO over its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus by his involvement with China which runs a lot deeper than generally thought it would seem to be the trigger for his decision. Rebel News the Canadian news site has a disturbing video on his background which can be accessed via the Not a Lot of People Know That web site dated the 5th April.
In the longer term does it not beg the question that the UN and its associated organisations have lived their usefulness in their present format and possible change is needed?
The UN has been an anti Western organization run by dictators and tyrants for as long as I can remember.
https://www.hsj.co.uk/acute-care/nhs-hospitals-have-four-times-more-empty-beds-than-normal/7027392.article
A little “forward thinking” by our betters might have been helpful.
Like …have contingency measures in place BEFORE the emergency happens.
I appreciate reading the positive post indicating a rebuilt future. Sadly such optimism is misplaced, the Govt will not stop the lockdown and allow even the slightest step towards the economy restarting. There is no calculation that shows the Govt’s decision is even close to being correct (in terms of lives now vs. lives in the future); it is difficult to find any optimism for any future decision being decent.
Hopefully at some point local people will take trade/supply into their own hands.
Maybe if they become uncharacteristically bold enough garden centres, butchers and those with large gardens will keep chickens, goats, pigs without reference to the almighty DEFRA.
We will again see honey, eggs, fruit and veg for sale in front gardens.
Maybe too an occasional freshly killed chicken such as I saw in Dieppe market in the 90s when the UK was shivering submissively under EU rules and regs.
Surprised that the UK still hasn’t approved the use of Hydroxychloroquine for treating the Wuhan Flu. This drug has a long history of safe usage, so what’s the hold up?
We now find out that the death rate of elderly people dying at home untreated is not even recorded in the statistics.
What could possibly motivate the authorities to withhold a safe and potentially life saving medication?
When the GDP drops by 35% the economy and government will not be decimated, it will be tricimated.
Mr. Redwood, interesting as trade may be, I am much more concerned about money. After the 2007/8 banking crisis, following the government bailout of the banks, we were told by every Conservative government since 2010 that the only way to deal with the deficit was to tighten government spending. Following the Corona crisis, when the government has bailed out the whole country and government debt will be X times more than in 2010, what is your government going to tell us now?
This, surely, is the BIG question.
I am sorry to have to say that I have given the government the benefit of the
doubt and I understand that being in charge of a crisis is very demanding
Where are the Ventilators ?
30 delivered on 1st April ??
Even the minimum design specification requested by the government is wrong
Error Delay Error Delay
When the going gets tough The Tough get going
Sorry but this lot just don’t have it
Realistic Goal Setting Fail
Decision making fail
Adaptability fail
I could go on and on ????
I read in the Telegraph that Barnier is expecting the UK to agree to extend the transition period because of the virus but that it must be the UK that requests the extension.
I have no desire whatsoever to see an extension because it will only be because the EU refuses to continue meaningful talks via video link. The advantage of an extension is purely for the benefit of the EU as it would allow them to continue fishing in our waters and perpetuate their vast trade surplus with us.
There is, of course, the small matter of them demanding we continue to pay them £1bn a month !
If Boris judges that an extension is really necessary, it must be without any further contributions to the EU budget and be a proper “transition.” In other words, it most definitely must not be a continuation of the same free access to UK waters and our market.
Perhpas there may be greater impetus to revive our fishing industry, the most self sufficient one of all and one we always used to have. Maybe our young will now be keener to go into fishing, just as they seem keener now on fruit picking.
“Start the relaxations”? Reported last night that the lockdown could last all year. By then the govt will have driven millions into financial ruin, thousands into suicide, stressed millions enough that their marriages break up – but still have imported thousands more freeloaders from Calais to be a financial burden – and possibly a danger to us. Priorities for the govt are becoming clearer by the day.
So now the government is being held accountable for deaths in care homes.
Hang on a minute. Care homes are supposed to be able to cope with contagious illness outbreaks – this for a care home is the Navy equivalent of a fire on a ship (I’m not just talking about C19.) They should be the go-to experts on how to deal with this and be equipped for it.
Just what have residents been paying £1000 a week for ? Mash potato and spam fritters ???
Just when businesses have two weeks until bankruptcy looms, self employed have paid their tax and face empty bank accounts and 37% interest on overdrafts, the employees of large firms are being paid £25kpa by the taxpayer to do nothing and most public employees are on full pay not to teach or to police movements and parking fines, Boris has become an even bigger fan of the fantastic NHS, which is all about love, at least something is going ahead full speed. Yes the £100 billion to get from Birmingham to London twenty minutes quicker is just a bit extra to be borrowed and HS2 is to go ahead full speed, which will eventually be £70 mph faster than the slow coach French TGV. It’s good to know that the government has had time to think about its priorities.
What has happened to the Smack of firm Government, have we become so reliant on the 10 commandments handed down by Brussels that we’ve lost the capacity to Govern ourselves /
How would my Great Grandfather Sir John Baddeley, Lord Mayor of London in the 1920’s and his generation view modern Britain?
I suspect not very favourably, one of the reasons that many people voted Leave in the 2016 referendum was to stop the flow of illegal immigrants to our shores?
They are still coming here in increasing numbers, assisted by our Coast Guards, because it might infringe their Human Rights, how about our Human Rights to resist an invasion of a culture who’s professed aim is the destruction of the Non- Believers?
I so wish that Donald Trump was our Leader, stop contributions to the WHO….. done, I expect that there would be someone Here seeking to increase them here!
All this has brought to mind a joke that I heard many years ago but it seems relevant now!
A man is invited to join a company shooting party, he gets a gun dog called Salesman, absolutely brilliant, he retrieves every bird, very impressive!
He goes the following year and asked if he could have Salesman again….. very sad story there Sir, someone called him Salesmanager and now he just sits on his A**e and barks!
The UK should follow Mr Trump’s lead in withdrawing funding from the WHO after their politically motivated handling of the Wuhan virus outbreak, even suggesting as late as January that there was no person to person transmission and criticising countries which barred flights from affected zones.
Quangos like the WHO have been widely colonised by leftist political groups.
Turn off the taxpayer funding, and that includes the BBC.
I may have the reason for why our death rate is so high!
The number of people who have had the virus is far higher than the official figures, so the percentage of deaths looks too high relative to the official number of cases.
An NHS Professor friend of ours has been off work for three weeks with Corona virus – but is going back after four weeks off work – and she’s not been tested.
I know of and have heard about quite a lot of people who believe they’ve had it – as far back as January! This failure to test people is causing massive confusion!
A bit off topic but the government does not appear to be in charge of the public agenda. The Scots get in first every day with their press briefings in the mornings, with interviews often following. The London administration fetches up in the late afternoon in its pedestrian way in late afternoon.
It’s telling. The pedestrian thinkers in the ‘UK’ lose the initiative; they give their critics all day to get their acts together. The leaden civil service are a millstone round our necks. Watching the alleged London briefing is the mental equivalent of wading through treacle.
And finally where are the voices for England in these briefings. The government puts up UK ministers alongside those who are alleged to represent England’s interests, but it’s all very confusing and conflated as usual. My guess is many things go wrong because of this confusion.
We must have clarity and we must have Ministers who represent England and only England and can speak for England, unequivocally. This issue will not go away. It can only be resolved with the creation of a true English parliament.
Oh, the Italian statistics on smoking, age groups have just been taken down right after I provided the link. Oh well.
It shows the Virus casualties come from non smokers or those stopped from smoking or advised not to smoke by doctors and the Italian establishment.
Sign of the times today a Gentle Giant Jumbo quietly low flying on its approach to the Kemble dismantlers …
New patterns of voting and politics will emerge too.
If you seriously think any freelancers are going to be voting Conservative you can think again. Presumably a new opposition party will emerge, since Labour are dead in the water.
I’ve had two emails from Mr Tice recently – and that’s one more than the Conservative Party bothered to send me during the last general election campaign.
Totally agree.
Perhaps we should also reconsider how we measure success. It struck me as odd that the EU decided (2010?) to insist we should measure such things as illegal drugs and prostitution as part of GDP – which we did in 2014. So to increase GDP we need to increase the “grey economy”.
IMHO since 2008 the world economy has been on life support, with historically low interest rates and very low “growth”. The Galbraith model of producers encouraging us all to want the next best thing we did not know we wanted was blowing up a bubble that had to burst sooner or later. The writing had been on the wall – for example in the travel and airline industries as well as the high street stores.
Keep safe – life will never be the same for any of us after this.
Sir JR
With some of the most friendly countries like DK, Swe, Nor, Holland and Germany already significant trade partners I am sure the thriving trade will continue
Flowers and cars …..wonderful.
Hopefully the government will build up the necessary strategic industries to better ensure our safety against pandemics and other dangers to us.
And that 3D printing will improve, become more affordable and widespread in its use so as to make it possible for us to reduce imports.
Oh Dear!
From REDACTED.
World Health Organisation officials denied that Taiwan ever alerted them to the potential of human-to-human spread of the Chinese Virus. Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control said in a press conference because they specifically mentioned “atypical pneumonia” – drawing a comparison to SARS, which is transmitted between humans – “public health professionals could discern from this wording that there was a real possibility of human-to-human transmission of the disease.”
Taiwan has declared itself as an independent nation for over 70 years. China has consistently refused to acknowledge Taiwan’s sovereignty and wants it back under Beijing’s control. As a result, China has successfully persuaded the World Health Organisation to exclude Taiwan.
What is the difference between the plastic in bin bags and the plastic in disposable aprons? If bin bags are being repurposed at low cost what is the problem if supplies of disposable aprons got held up in China and India and another low wage Countries?
The reckoning is coming if you want the minimum wage at £10 and more then expect to pay more for essential items to be made in the UK with people on higher wages to make them or get better robots to make them within the UK.
Who makes the CV19 test kits – the ones that actually work? How many of the test kits does the UK make each week? How many are clinically tested in the UK? How many can they process each week?
With autarky back in fashion the Government ought to be readying itself to encourage and assist entrepreneurs to establish the required businesses.
At the same time, Government might sensibly avoid holding harmless from the crisis businesses whose only qualification for demanding help is to have existed hitherto.