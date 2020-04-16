Changing patterns of life

As we all adapt to life at home, so the way we do things changes. Many more people buy items on line and grow use to not visiting shops other than the main supermarkets for food. Many conduct business meetings on line through web based meetings. People turn to on line services. Families learn to talk to each other through video links.
It is boom time for services like Zoom, Webex and the download home entertainment providers. Suppliers of laptops and smart phones I am told have plenty of demand as families extend their range of equipment to conduct life digitally, and as firms provide employees with the kit to work from home. Our domestic broadband capacity is being tested with much more use.
So today I am asking you to write in and tell me how you have changed your lives to live with the stay at home guidance. Which new services or activities have you found most helpful? Have you acquired any new hardware to help? What things are you now doing on line which you used to do by going out to a gym or sporting event or meeting or party?
I would also be interested in how you think people will react when we do start to see the relaxation of the lock down. Will many of you stay with more on line shopping and digital entertainment, or will you be back to shops and the events as soon as they re-open? Will your attitude to public transport be different all the time the virus lurks without cure or vaccine?
How much damage to personal incomes has this all done so far, and what impact will that have on people’s capacity to spend again when there are more businesses able to sell us goods and services?
I know of no vaccine for influenza. Why will there be one for Coronavirus?
Well there will be a lot of money going in to finding one, this is clearly no guarantee but I have confidence. Let us hope one that works can be found quickly and before that better treatments that improve survival rates for those badly affected by the infection.
Because apparently the govt thinks it is developing a vaccine in partnership with The Gates Foundation and Wellcome and the like.
Yesterday it was reported in The Express that a Minister had said we would not be released until a vaccine was found.
And no doubt made obligatory! Or you don’t go out.
There is a flu jab every year.
Then what is being given to my elderly aunties each year?
So what exactly is the flu vaccination that 70% of over-65s have every year ? Why don’t you know about it ?
Only know treatment is paracetamol and 2 weeks in bed at home or isolation ward
There will be something to suppress Covid19 but will be totally useless against the next virus.
The lockdown is worse than the illness.
@Bob Dixon; “I know of no vaccine for influenza”
Strange, so those who are offered annual influenza ‘jabs’ receive what exactly?!
The influenza vaccine is available over the counter at most pharmacies in the UK, for around £7-9.
Covid-19 is still not understood, just guess work. There are trials in the UK and the US on a possible vaccine. Some 500 plus in the UK have received the test version. That still puts it at least year away from general use.
Well whatever it is they jab in my arm each October has worked for the past 20 years at least. There will be one against coronavirus because work is afoot to create one PDQ.
@ Bob Dixon – “In 1938, Jonas Salk and Thomas Francis developed the first vaccine against flu viruses. This first flu vaccine protected the U.S. military forces against the flu during World War II.”
The World Health Organization states its produces new influenza vaccines annually.
There is a vaccine for flu every year. This year it was ordered in time and it was working well so far, with reduced flu deaths. Corona viruses vaccines have not been available as far as I know but, as this one is nasty, most countries with biosciences are racing to make one. They will be tested and some say ready in six months but approval takes ages no matter how urgent the need
While we tell you how we are adapting, when are you going to tell us where all the money the government is spending is coming from and how it is going to be paid back?
After the lockdown ends I am going to refuse to buy goods made abroad. Globalisation leads to global pandemics.
As for this endless jetting round the world, it has to stop.
I noticed a lot more people about yesterday. Probably over double the day before. Cafes, kebab shops are opening. All the surveys show people do not have more than a few weeks of savings. That time is now running out for people. They are starting to get desperate and are saving their livelyhoods.
I have been looking through social media and have noticed a very largebuoswing in people saying that “every life matters” is nonsense because the number of lives being lost to corona virus is not significant compared with the total people who die everyday.
SAGE, The Cabinet and BBC may not be looking at the mortality and economic consequences but the public are rapidly educating themselves that the medical technocrats running the country are suffering from “socratic myopia” as they destroy our economy to save a few thousand lives of sick old people they have been made responsible for.
As you know I have spent years studying social trends in the media and I would give the
Goverment DAYS, not weeks or months to start lifting the lockdown before they are blamed entirely for this mess.
“They created a wasteland and called it peace”. Will there be anything to go back to?
Not much difference in lifestyle here, just using on-line services a bit more than before, nothing new. I am resisting the craze for Zoom when Skype and Facetime are perfectly adequate. You do wonder how those “free” services will keep going if there is a big fall in advertising revenue though.
Financially I will suffer a bit due to companies who for political reasons will cut their dividends (eg. insurance companies) – lucky for all those in the public sector with their guaranteed jobs and income and pensions, they aren’t bothered if the lockdown lasts forever, it will have no financial impact on them.
A very interesting comment was made by a teacher in a French school. Of late, this young man has been teaching his class remotely. Using Zoom, he found that discipline problems had become virtually non-existent because each student was on his own.
When things return to normal, I am sure there could be some way of channelling this advantage. Poor discipline is a huge contributor to an unsatisfactory learning environment. Teachers and students alike would benefit greatly from a dramatic reduction in unruly behaviour in the classroom.
This country has a pulse and this Government is strangling the country.
Reported by BBC that Ministers to back a further 3 week lockdown extension
The conservative party and this government has lost faith with business, industry and me
MPs in a safe position again making decisions about companies going bust and people unemployed…..what a disgrace
“Will your attitude to public transport be different all the time the virus lurks without cure or vaccine?”
There is no reason for the virus to “lurk”.
As Greece and many countries are showing, it can be reduced to a few sporadic cases, at which point the probability of being infected for everyone is low enough for life to be reasonably normal.
Please do not try to normalise the appalling consequences of your government’s inexcusable inaction, and its foot-dragging in remedying these.
The utopia of an online world is still a rarity and is littered with dangerous pitfalls.
Zoom an some of its like, while seemingly offer a service primarily are just ‘click bait’, the main structure of the software is occupied with stealing the personal data of the user and their contacts. Yet as with all companies of this ilk when that private and personal data gets out in the world the resulting damage is nothing to do with them.
Slightly off topic but potentially about a changing pattern in life – pharmacies are being fleeced by medicine suppliers
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-52304690
How does the NHS negotiate contracts with suppliers for fixed price prescription medicine which allows those suppliers to put their prices up? I assume this is an NHS operation and if not it should be with their buying power.
Why is paracetamol available on prescription? It is a cheap drug which can be purchased for nothing in Wilkinsons or Savers
The reliance on tech is fantastic and if more are using it well that’s just great. Government needs to get the message out there to persuade everyone who can to dig up their lawn and grow some food. We do not need to hear any more death stats, we gotta look forward now.
Despite reassurance from you that dog groomers may carry out work for animal welfare if they observe social distancing rules, the ones I have contacted say they are following advice from their industry that they must close. It is going to be a lot harder to get people back to work than we think I fear. The nation of animal lovers suddenly doesn’t seem to mind if dogs that require regular grooming become matted and overheated as temperatures rise.
Unlike lucky MPs who are awarding themselves an extra £10 000 to help them cope with these new situations the working public will have to make huge personal sacrifices for years to come. How does the establishment in this country get away with imposing such ‘them and us’ conditions?
The lockdown has demonstrated to many people that life isn’t all about GDP figures.
Young and old alike are realising that the relative peace of less dashing about hither and yon is a preferred way of life. We can limit shopping to once every couple of weeks. Working online isn’t for everyone of course, but there is benefit to be had in increasing the amount done.
At the same time, whither business rates? Why should manufacturers be charged for space used for working when home workers are not?
Health Secretary Matt Hancock on ‘Good Morning Britain’ at 08:45 today….one of the worst interviews I’ve seen in a long time….he didn’t have a clue and he’s the man in charge?
But here is the running sore! With political collusion, desperate and pellucidly clear attempts to get the death rate up!
(from Conservative Woman, brilliant full analysis)
‘The total number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 (i.e. where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate) for the year to date is 4,119. The number of such Covid-19 deaths just in week 14 was 3,475.’
And Nadine Dorries wants a universal life sentence! No parole!
How do you eat an apple? One bite at a time.
As much as this might upset some of your readers:
The quickest way to get signs of growth and wealth creation is to start at home. Support your local shops and services putting money into the local community, which gets spent in the community, new or re-employed people start to feel good as they have money in their pockets and all the time around them the area is showing signs that things are picking up. It is growing confidence and belief. We the people are taking the real hit and it is us that will be paying for it. It will have little or no impact on our lives if the multi nationals make vast profits because they have very highly paid accountants to make sure their tax liability is minimal. Like a 99 year old army captain you can make it happen if you have the determination and believe in yourself and the people around you.
Saracens Rugby club, which employs many of the great players, has furloughed some employees but also told its highest paid employees they need to accept a salary cap of £75k pa. an excellent move.
The government should 1) make this a condition for any business accepting state aid at this time and 2) impose this on the entire public sector – politicians, civil servants, the lot. Everybody needs to feel and understand the economic pain which is being inflicted. This would be fair to the taxpayer and be likely to make sure that economic restrictions don’t last a day longer than absolutely necessary.
Changes to life during lockdown:
1) Being asked by octegenarian relatives (by phone) (a) what is true, who can we trust? (b) do we have to spend the rest of our lives in prison?
2) No longer living in a liberal democracy.
3) Govt introducing new class system: those who are allowed to work ( “heroes”), those who might be useful in the future (” furloughed”), the risky self-reliant (“unsupported”).
4) Realisation that sunbathing is far worse than knife crime, acid attacks, sucker punches etc.
n) Fear the list is endless.
New Hardware: A Diary.
My SIPP, on which I depend for income, has been decimated. On average my monthly credit card bill (excluding holidays and large one-off purchases) runs at £1500 to £2000. As of now I have set myself a monthly budget of £250 to £300. No new clothes, no holidays, bare necessities only. I expect that to continue for two years. My consolation is that the best things in life are free:-).
I see the Brexiteers call to arms has failed – with elderly leave voters refusing farmers’ demands to help pick fruit to stop it rotting in the fields.
So we have chartered a plane full of Romanians to do it instead.
It seems the Brexit backing Blitz spirit pensioners – who demanded we all show some backbone and dig for Britain – didn’t actually mean they would do it themselves. It was a hypothetical someone else they expected to dig for them.
What will change? To value even more highly the freedom to live my life without daily government control. To celebrate more strongly our independence from the failing, uncooperative EU. To give more credit to the doctors, nurses and ancillary workers of the NHS; and even less credit to the NHS management. To resist more strongly Remain-doomers and CAGW-doomers – our experience of the Covid19 lockdown puts their drivel in perspective. To make an extra effort to buy British. To be even more sceptical of the MSM, particularly the BBC. To visit more places in Britain. To spend more time visiting my family.
I’m afraid that what we have now will be the new norm. The Government seems to think that businesses can be mothballed ready to spring back to life when they finally work out how to get out of lockdown. High Streets have been struggling for years and this could be the last straw. Town centres may well take on the look of the old American gold rush towns after the gold ran out.
We are being pushed towards a cashless, online society. Banks have grabbed the opportunity to provide an even worse High Street service and blackmail us into using their “Apps”, safe in the knowledge that any losses will be ours.
So far I haven’t purchased anything online because most of my “tech” is well beyond its sell by date and probably presents a security risk. Doubtless as the Orwellian experience kicks in I will need to take stock.
JR, Suggest you and other Conservative MPs read Con Woman Timothy Bradshaw article on the EU-China Strategic 2020. It explains how China is being put ahead of US for strategic infrastructure and why Sir Humphrey is advocating Haewei and all other disasterous China infrastructure projects. Stop them now or regret forever.
With 633 confirmed Coronavirus deaths in the U.K. up to an including 13th week, I am seriously considering ignoring an extended lockdown.
I think the onus is on the State to prove that I’m infectious.
Even Ferguson of Imperial is sniffing the wind and talking of lifting the lockdown. imperial must be abolished such a disgrace to learning is it! It has cost us hundreds of billions and much the cannot be tallied in terms.
And on today’s topic…
We really need to understand how Germany has dealt with this pandemic.
We know that they did a lot of testing from the start, but how did they deal with those tests?
Is also seems that Germany & France stooped the exports of masks – not really in the sprit of the EU…
The provisional number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending 3 April 2020 (Week 14) was 16,387 which is 6,082 more than the five-year average.
Much speculation that other deaths are increasing due people not attending GP and A & E for other urgent conditions. Personally I would expect that actually there would be a net decrease in non covid deaths (due to the cancellation of many normal operations). I mentioned before that when doctors go on strike there is usually a decrease in deaths and an increase when they resume their good works.
I estimate that the Covid deaths (or deaths brought forward by covid) are actually in excess of this 6082 figure just in this one week. It will be interesting to see the figures for the weeks to 10th and 17th.
Can I use your page to say the 99 yr old is incredible going round his garden to raise millions for the NHS. Wonder how many new cars, carpets, laptops, chairs etc will be bought for the many managers?
I would like to go back to buying as much as I can in local shops, but I fear there will be even fewer left in an already decimated high street. I do buy online where I have to.
One of my fears is that Govt. will look for an excuse to replace cash with digital currency so I would ask all to go back to using cash wherever possible and oppose any digital replacement.
Health Secretary @MattHancock told told Piers Morgan that 15,000 people a day are flying into UK, many from coronavirus-ravaged places, but get ZERO checks at our airports unless showing obvious symptoms.
Why is this being allowed?
The public are accosted by the police for walking their dog in the remote unpopulated areas of the Peak District and yet people are arriving by plane from CV infected areas without checking or quarantine.
What the Hell is this govt playing at?
In Hong Kong new arrivals are tagged and quarantined for 14 days.
..” tell me how you have changed your lives to live with the stay at home guidance.
Almost zero.
QUESTION FOR GOVERNMENT As the EU nations and the USA have started opening up , more follows, how is the government coping with the loss of trade with UK small businesses from those foreign businesses who are now choosing everywhere to buy and sell their own products? Contracts signing as I write.
“I would also be interested in how you think people will react when we do start to see the relaxation of the lock down.”
Relaxation has already started despite government and police. It started on Day Two of lockdown. This is ongoing. This will continue and expand massively and much more of it will be open to view by authorities. It up to the authorities to stay off the streets , out of the parks, away from people’s homes for safety reasons. MPs should avoid travel to the absolute maximum.
Amazon for delivering goods! It’s share price has jumped, increasing Bezoz’s wealth by 50 billion. It’s an amazing company and will likely clean out all retailers.
Once again at 2:00 pm Nicola Sturgeon takes to the Nationwide UK air waves, to tell the whole of the UK what the UK Government is going to say in their ministerial briefing to the Nation later today.
Who runs the UK Parliament? It looks like it is someone that has never stood in an election to it – but acts as its voice.