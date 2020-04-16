Thanks to all the volunteers

By johnredwood | Published: April 16, 2020

Let’s say a big thank you to all the volunteers. Many are willing to give their time and energy to helping the elderly and vulnerable during this period of lock down. WBC and various charities are directing their efforts.

