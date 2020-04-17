The response to the virus crisis has in many ways been an essay in world government. The World Health Organisation has stood at the top of the decision tree on how to handle this crisis, acting as a source of information, a clearing house for the ideas of those seeking to understand and tackle it, and a strong influence and guide on governments on what to do.
Most governments worldwide have followed the main precepts of the WHO advice. There have been attempts by some in the media and some in various governments to differentiate, yet the remarkable thing is just how similar responses are. The differences are largely ones of timing, subject to differing timetables dictated by the rate of spread of the virus to different locations from other hotspots or disease centres.
Most have begun with efforts to track and trace, with testing, to try to contain the spread via the isolation of early cases and their contacts. Most lost that battle and went on to the second phase, total lockdown of all but food, healthcare and some other essentials.
Now there are issues over how much success a country needs to record before it starts some relaxation of controls, and what the dangers are of a second wave or flare up in the virus if relaxation occurs.
President Trump is very critical of the WTO . He thinks they were too tolerant of China who failed to notify early or to let in WHO experts at the beginning. He also seems impatient with their approach to treatment and medical analysis, turning to a range of US specialist companies and experts to try to get earlier breakthroughs in treatments and prevention. He also points out that in his view the USA carries a disproportionately high burden of paying for the Organisation.
Do you think the WTO has done a good job so far? Has it given best advice? How does the mantra of more and more testing work once the disease is well spread throughout a nation? How often does an individual have to be retested for the system based on tests to work?
7 Comments
The WHO was too slow to declare a pandemic. To the extent that national governments followed it’s lead they too were slow to respond. It seems more and more clear by the day that the NHS was poorly prepared. This is evident from the continuing shortages of PPE and testing capacity with serious consequential effects for both the hospital and the care sectors.The lack of UK manufacturing capacity for critical items has been exposed for all to see.
Good Morning,
How early did the WHO have staff in Wuhan to investigate the outbreak; and what did they do, or did they simply rely on what was being said by the Chinese government?
Romanians being flown in to work on our farms… really, in this predicament ? What are we become in this country?
How accurate are the two current tests for Coronavirus?
Good morning.
Let us hope this missive does not get stuck in moderation for days like the rest ? 😉
Before we look at others, as we are being asked to here, we need to look at what we could have done ? But the fact that we had to wait for others to tell us what to do was, and is, the first mistake. We should have had an independent action plan for such events and not been afraid to implement it. When you fail to plan, you end up planning to fail.
In the beginning the WHO did sterling work especially against smallpox and other diseases. But like most large organisations they became politicised and bureaucratic. As we have seen with the EU, QUANGO’s and experts, governments tend to use these to outsouce their duties and responsibilities, creating a Firewall between them and any event that will lead to them getting the blame. One can always blame ‘x’ when something goes wrong, with ‘x’ offering them an excuse / scapegoat. Of course, ‘x’ either can never be fired or, if they do, they end up somewhere else in the ‘system’.
This has come at a bad time for the US President. But his handling of this is no worse than many others who, in my opinion, have failed to act and then, when forced to do so, have overreacted.
President Trump is right to withdraw funding from an organisation that has not castigated the country that has led to the release and spread of this virus.
Tory MP expresses concerns about the actions of the POTUS. Interesting volte face
Meanwhile China captures the WHO and its head (an ex-Minister within the authoritarian Ethiopian regime). And now the WHO bends to the will of the Chinese Communist State.
China is culpable, we all know this to be true. The WHO is silent on this fact. Conclusion? It’s been bought.
Trump is correct in exposing the political infection at the heart of the WHO and many western governments take direction from the WHO as a form of distancing themselves from having to take responsibility themselves
Trump not only needs to expose the Chinese and the WHO but also the actions of the British government regarding Huawei
The globalists despise Trump for he is their worst nightmare. A civilian in political life who’s prepared to tell it as it is. That must stick in the craw for many western politicians who haven’t the moral courage to do so
The WHO like many international organisations have become political organisations. That’s damaging to us all
No. The WHO has been manipulated by China. I am disappointed to see our government switch to virtue-signalling mode and increase its funding to an organisation in need of reform, thereby undermining the US government’s action. Downstream, impoverished us should ask why the UK is picking up so many of the UN’s tabs.
I don’t blame the WHO so much as our own government that decided to give the virus an open door to the UK via the airports and ports. We had infected people travelling in from all over the world distributing the disease all over the country and the government did nothing.
They said there was no scientific evidence that closing airports would have slowed the virus. Well that is because no one did the study, because anyone with money to fund it was one of the jet set whose hazardous activity they didn’t want discovered.