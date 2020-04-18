Councils can pay their bills

By johnredwood | Published: April 18, 2020

I asked Wokingham Borough this week if they have sufficient cash to meet their payments. The Leader of the Council said their financial position is strong and they can pay all their bills. I am not therefore pressing for emergency facilities for them which the government has promised for cash strapped Councils. I have not heard of any problems at West Berkshire either.

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.

