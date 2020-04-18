Finding PPE

We have all got used to the initials PPE, meaning protective clothing for people working in the NHS and social care. The government has told us it wants there to be a plentiful supply, and Ministers have authorised spending to provide one. Despite this there is a persistent issue over whether supplies and stocks are adequate in a range of Health and Social care establishments.
I have spent time each day on this problem for the local organisations that report insufficient supplies and stocks. I have badgered the government through Ministers and the Cabinet Office. I have asked the Local resilience Forum for help, as we were told they had an important role locally. I have worked with Wokingham Borough who want to source more clothing for their social service responsibilities.
As a result of the strong MP and media interest and the demands from various hospitals and care homes the centre and the regions have set up organisations to try to ease the shortage. As an alert reader will have noticed, so far I have only mentioned organisations that are trying to buy or obtain PPE. The problem of course lies mainly with the supply. The world is short of PPE because there has been a big surge in world demand.
I have been able to pass on some leads to public sector bodies who need to buy more PPE. There are various manufacturers and stockists out there who can provide more PPE, and who want the extra orders. Some potential manufacturers say they are experiencing delays in getting their product approved and registered as suitable for purchase and use. Clearly the public sector needs to make rapid decisions, though it should see and test a sample of the goods first.
It should not be a logistics problem. The army is doing great work strengthening public sector delivery systems. There are plenty of laid up trucks and vans in the private sector needing work, and plenty of us would volunteer to drive a load in the backs of our own vehicles to an individual local care home if needed.
Given the will to provide more, the money to pay for it and the flexibility of manufacturers in need of work, it should be possible to crack this problem. Companies wanting to supply need to send in urgent samples, and the buyers in the public sector need to respond quickly with orders.
23 Comments
All sensible stuff. The pandemic planning should also have foreseen all this. They should have had planning in place so that production (of this and the other equipment, oxygen supplies, drugs etc. likely to be needed) could be ramped up quickly and locally. But clearly the “experts” failed in this duty.
Let me understand, China ‘accidently’ releases this infectious virus, China waits till its gone worldwide before telling us how bad it is, China makes all the PPE that the World needs… What a business model!
and ships faulty (untested?) goods. Sounds a bit familiar with China.
What has been the role of Public Health England in sourcing PPE ?
Grit in the ointment or a spanner in the works one suspects – but to be fair I do not really know!
Good question.
I wonder if any of our so called journalists have asked that question ? Time to turn the spotlight on a few overpaid bureaucrats.
The specifications and standards for PPE clothing,masks,gloves & footware can be put on the internet for potential Uk manufacturers.
So why is there shortages?
,
The UK is ALREADY suffering from a fatal pandemic disease – its called obesity and type 2 diabetes.
It will kill millions of people.
We’ve become habituated to the current fatal pandemic because it kills very slowly. All covid-19 has done is to speed the process up.
Once again this bloody problem of bureaucracy getting supplies registered and approved and in the mean time people die unnecessarily.
Why doesn’t PPE issue a standard pattern for manufactures to aim at. Assuming that standard is met, The kit is automatically fit for purpose.
If there still needs to be QA, authorise people like you to test a sample.
Strewth. People are suffering because of a shortage. Who suffers more.?
Those without or those with possibly a few that aren’t boiler plated. I know what I would prefer.
The government daily Coronavirus update are very irritating. Usually daft journalists questions. The ones that are less daft rarely get any answer. Endless repetition, lots of diversion, avoiding answering questions using pathetic diversions lots of waffle with some blatant lies. Annoying phrases like “follow ‘the’ science” and “protect ‘our’ NHS”, “each of these deaths was a person an individual loved and mourned …….” guff. But then so many Government Minister sound like dim primary school teachers – May was brilliant at it.
They even brought up Edward Jenner and the Small Pox Vaccine yesterday. Needless to say Jenner was initially rubbished by the clergy, establishment “experts”, most of the medical profession establishment, some senior members of the Royal Society and politicians. Such is so often the fate of people like this (Darwin, Ignaz Semmelweis, Edward Mellanby and very many others). Interestingly Jenner was also the first to describe the brood parasitism of the common cuckoo. Real science is so often about observing, thinking and some common sense. Alas sense is not very common. Especially in politicians, the clergy and many professional “unions” with their vested interests.
The buyers in the public sector are the problem, since they may buy them but they aren’t distributing them.
The Mayor of London apparently wants to make transport drivers into vectors, since they aren’t being supplied with PPE, and the buses are now free. We know because after going on furlough we passed our unused PPE onto the local drivers, who were quite grateful since its being left up to them to find their own.
Since PPE, particularly masks, are worn primarily to protect others from the wearer if they are an asymptomatic carrier it seems the Mayor is not particularly concerned about passenger safety.
Surely there are specifications both for material and design that can be followed by anyone interested in making PPE.
The regular makers should know the identity and location of users of PPE. It would seem to be a matter of ramping up manufacture to meet the increase in demand.
It suggests to me that there never was a stored stockpile awaiting a disaster like Covid 19 or similar. This combined with the inability to centrally administer the situation seems to be at the centre of the problem. Having people of goodwill running around in their cars trying to do their bit is understandably welcome but not the answer. It sounds like a Dunkirk in the making. To me it looks like a purchasing system failure with competing interests to obtain stocks. Long ago the purchasing of consumables in the NHS in its widest sense should have been centralised and professionalised. It is not a job for the amateurs in government and the NHS who appear to be at the centre of the problem.
John, if I worked ‘on the factory floor’ in a PPE manufacturing company, would I be considered an ‘essential worker’ and hence be allowed to travel possibly some miles to and from home?
I am surprised that PPE equipment is made for very short term use and then thrown away. Is it recyclable? Surely it would be beneficial to the pocket, and the environment, if it could be disinfected and used again.
These shortages of PPE are deliberate and designed to harm this government.
When will the Tory party understand that the Labour-unionised controlled public sector in all its forms despise you, will conspire against you to do you harm and have no qualms in hurting others in their attempts to do so
The public sector exists to protect itself from harm. That is its primary function. Why can’t the Tory party managers see that?
The BBC, a defiant member of Labour’s alliance of leftist coalition, interviewed two NHS staff members yesterday and directed their ire and anger of a Tory PM and a Tory Minister. Both NHS staff members where Labour members. The BBC and the NHS are coordinating their attacks on a Tory PM
And the NHS is using this issue for political ends, to expand its influence and to place itself beyond reform
And the Tory government is assisting the NHS in that process
The NHS is run by managers who act politically. I have no doubt that what we are seeing is a carefully constructed political game designed to inculcate uncritical loyalty to a bankrupt, monolithic behemoth that is badly in need of reform. The taxpayer is told to finance this deliberately wasteful organisation
The government should introduce charges for NHS use in the way the BBC is funded. Each month each adult pays an amount of cash from their bank as they would do for the ethically bankrupt BBC. Labour’s plan to create a free-lunch culture has been highly successful. If the British people adored the NHS they will surely pay for it and would have no qualms in doing so.
Will we hear clapping in the streets when each adult will have to pay a NHS charge of £25 PCM? Erm, no.
Give it to me for free, and hand the bill to someone else.
I don’t clap because I refuse to be conditioned and controlled for political ends. That way lies North Korea, China and every other authoritarian state that’s taken people and crushed their freedoms and their bodies
I too find this public clapping a bit North Korean for my liking.
During WW2 when the the forces, ARP and the police etc all needed tin helmets, any factory capable of pressing steel sheet of suitable dimension and gauge was thus a supplier of tin helmets, or at least they were if not already using their presses for other essential work.
So a simple question of the govt, how many suitable factories (or ones that can be quickly adapted) has the govt requisitioned since the beginning of March to produce NHS grade PPE?
The armed forces. Probably the only public sector that works
No union, no noise. Just doing the job. Well done lads and lasses.
@Ian Wragg; You mean the armed forces that are banned from having a Trade Union, banned from going on strike, were refusing to carry out an order means a Charge and perhaps even a charge of Mutiny?
If the European Union, and like-minded projects around the world were successful in their ultimate aims, then there would be no job for them to do.
I suspect that you don’t want a world without violence though.
Ps. Shortages are now being acknowledged previously denied by your Ministers. What else are we being ‘misled’ on?
Operating equipment is sterilised and reused. Why carn’t PPE be sterilised?
Your Tory MP neighbour assured the nation only yesterday that there’s enough PPE to meet demand, yet PHE are now advising staff to wear plastic aprons because we are about to run out of gowns! Why does the BBC allow Government ministers to get away with such nonsense !