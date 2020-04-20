The management of the NHS

There have been difficulties scaling up the NHS response to the virus outbreak. The NHS is a vast institution with a huge budget and many staff. It rightly needs some well paid managers to run it and deliver on the general tasks set for it by government.
In England we have NHS England and Public Health England at the top. I have written recently about the senior management of Public Health England. NHS England is run by seven executive directors on salaries of around £200,000. In 2018-19 NHS England made 31 people redundant in the band £100,000 to £150,000 and made 29 redundant in the band £150,000 to £200,000. This implies it was not short of management. It had 24,000 employees to manage and direct its £114 billion budget.
It would be good to hear more from them about how they prepared with Public Health England for the kind of emergency we now are living through, and to learn more of how they organise their supply chains to scale up deliveries of PPE and medical equipment when needs demand.
There is also considerable management skill in the operating parts of the NHS at local level. Each area has a Clinical Commissioning Group with senior management to acquire and provide health services locally. A local District General hospital is organised as a Trust with a team of Executive Directors, as are the Mental Health and Community services through a separate Trust.
So the NHS has senior CEOs, Finance Directors, Medical Directors, Nursing Directors, Strategy and Operations Directors at the England level, and at the local level by main activity. The issue today is how they work together to ensure the smooth delivery of crucial supplies to hospitals, surgeries and care homes, and where ultimate management responsibility lies in each case. We need well paid high quality management, but we do not need excessive overlap or too many advisory rather than truly executive posts.
Given the numbers and the pay levels of these managers shouldn’t we expect them to take some responsibility for delivery on PPE, equipment and capacity planning.
17 Comments
Good Morning,
When the Covid 19 pandemic is fully over, there should be an independent investigation of the NHS and Government as to its preparedness and actions to prevent, mitigate, manage the outbreak. This is hardly the time.
What there should be going on, right now, is an analysis of the effect of the Pandemic on our nations defense capability. ( I don’t think even the Chinese Communist Party would have hoped to put a US carrier battle group out of action with a little virus, but there it is for all to see) Our government needs to review and ensure that our defensive capability is well able to maintain a very high standard of preparedness right now, while we are distracted and possibly compromised. Are we safe from external forces?
My aunt’s home Italy is in Pizzighettone in Lombardy.
135 people have died there out of a population of only 6500.
That’s over 2% of the population dead.
Not 2% of those infected. 2% of the entire population.
My cousin moved my aunt to a care home in Rome last year, and now can’t see her.
Please note that this is not “seasonal flu”.
I hope you will be able to see your aunt soon and that she will be OK.
CV19 is not flu but has flu like symptoms. Compared to other viruses of past, such as Hong Kong Flu, it is not especially deadly although quite infectious.
Of those 2% of those unfortunate souls, what age ranges where they ? I am hearing that many elderly are the ones most at risk and that they are making up the large percentages of deceased ?
Good morning.
Depends on what you mean by, ‘rightly’ ?
Alexander Johnson MP has a country, and its dominions, with a population of some 70 million people, with a turnover of some £2.8 trillion. When he and those he appoints to the government get it wrong, both the people and the turnover suffer. As we shall soon see. So if you are using people and budgets as a means of determining salary, either these people in the NHS and PHE are getting too much or, the PM is getting too little. What is it ?
The problem lays ultimately with government. As President Harry S. Truman had displayed on his desk – “The buck stops here !”
I would like to ask our kind host a question. Does either the PM or Conservative Party HQ tell him how to micro manage his constituency ? I ask this because, reading what he writes, he seems a very capable and hardworking MP who manages his constituency office well. The problem with all this large state bureaucracy is, that it is top heavy and centralist. We need to make all English NHS Trusts independent and decentralise them. That way the buck and finger can be pointed further down and we save a lot of money.
Reply No I am not told by the party how to run my office as my office is an MP office to serve people of all political views equally
Dear John, as an NHS doctor I would very much like MPs from the Conservative party which has spent a lifetime underfunding and sneering at the public sector in general and the NHS in particular to pipe down while I and my colleagues are trying to save lives. Thank you.
Reply Conservative MPs have always been very supportive of medical staff and the NHS and have every year voted more money.
Well done. An MP who refuses to been silenced on the incompetence of this bureaucratic monolith. Silencing criticism of this pro-Labour organisation isn’t healthy and it can lead to abuses being covered up to protect its position
Johnson’s indicated by his actions that he believes the NHS should become a deity beyond reform, beyond criticism and beyond blame. It is evident that Johnson’s acting politically. That is most shameful but governments, politicians and State bodies will take full advantage of their important role in times of crisis to promote their interest and insulate themselves from future reforms
The entire edifice created since 1997 by that virus elected by the naive British people in 1997 remains fully intact, continues to expand and shows no signs of acting apolitically and taking responsibility for its actions.
Your PM has given this pro-Labour, political organisation a free-pass. Well done Boris. Another Tory PM acting beyond reason and good sense. Cameron, May and now Johnson. A litany of liberal left capitulation
Your party is now captured and owned by the left. From Trans-activism and identity politics fascism right through to State organisations that still remain unreformed and wedded to Labour.
The Tories might be in government but they’re only partly in power until they dismantle Labour’s client state and halt the collusion between Labour, the BBC, the NHS and other State bodies
The problem is that law requires NHS trusts to implement “minimum standards” set by PHE. PHE only set a minimum standard of having a pandemic response plan and not what that plan contained. As a consequence there are over one hundred different pandemic response plans. You can google them. These plans are all different and all cost a lot of time and money to write.
PHE should have specified a stxandard plan. For example how much PPE to have per nurse in storage or how many ventilators in storage. This could then be monitored centrally by trusts submitting a standard spreadsheet saying what their staff/patient profile was and what their equipment was.
The NHS need to get a few banking regulators in to create a more cost effective and robust framework.
The short answer to your question must be Yes. I do not know enough about the inner workings of the NHS to make a useful comment. My own experience of very large commercial organisations, which operate globally, is that delegation of responsibilities to smaller units with broadly defined responsibilities works better than a huge monolith dominated by bureaucratic rules. Control of the smaller units can be achieved through clarity of objectives, and the means to achieve them, coupled with key performance indicators. For those in charge, if they succeed their business will grow and they will be rewarded. If they fail they will be replaced.
For every front line worker, the NHS has an administrator. Even the front line workers find themselves spending a large amount of their time doing paperwork.
So the NHS is an organisation that delivers a little bit of healthcare, but mainly bureaucracy.
I guess this topic and final question indicates that politically the mud is beginning to stick. The answer to your question is yes but as a tax payer I expect the government as budget holder to be undertaking the performance management and as with MOD procurement, Universal Credit systems roll out, Network Rail , Home Office, etc, it has proved woefully inadequate/inept.
Presumably you recruit the people.
You shovel vast amounts into it and revel in the political kudos but are incapable of linking them to efficiency.
You stress test the Banks within in an inch of their lives and dump the consequences on shareholders and customers. Yet stress testing for the NHS seems to be unknown or the results ignored because they were too difficult/costly to deal with.
Always tough as a Boss at the top suffering because of inefficiency down the line but your job is to ensure It doesn’t happen.
So again in answer to your question, yes but the key one of you is why are we having to ask it in the first place?
I worked for an American multi-national agricultural machinery company( including tractors and… Harvesters on the shop floor in Northern England, drill, grinder and spanner work, mass production. Not one second was wasted by anyone, not one second.We never saw Management. SubsidiZed meal, heavily, in the works cafeteria(multiple choices )with a steak half a plate thick as your hand or thicker and all the food you could eat, 3 courses. A social club was provided in the evenings and afternoon with beer etc.Pretty good pay and you WORKED. Fair days work for a fair days pay, certainly . I love American management. I do not like anyone elses on the entire planet.I do not like NHS management , worked for them for a little while at the bottom of the nursing tree. Enough!Saw enough!Heard enough!
Directors and senior managers in the NHS are responsible, but it’s Government Ministers who are accountable and set the overall requirements. It’s at Government level where your criticisms should primarily be levelled.
I don’t see why there have been difficulties scaling up the response to the panic virus. Since normal patient care has collapsed leaving most hospitals quieter than ever before and home death rates have soared because people are too scared to even seek care for real illnesses they have very little else to do except scale up the response. How much extra work is it to simply write “Corona virus” on every death certificate anyway?
John, you have done a sterling job in this post. I was a member (and often Chair or Vice Chair) of a number of formal patient-oriented NHS committees for many years, and was frequently stunned by the depths of incompetence and self-interest on the part of management.
It is only fair, however, to add that in some instances where lower-level management attempted to introduce manifest system improvements, the nursing staff would often dig their heels in and refuse to change antiquated administrative methods ‘because we’re used to doing it this way’, to the despair of more senior staff.
Like most of the public sector there is never anyone accountable. Disastrous decisions like IT failures always go unpunished.
These institutions are riddled with left wing staff who’s only remit is to expand their scope.
Why have they taken over all the private hospitals and in effect shut them down.
12 month incarceration plan of the over-70’s by this person named Hancock?
I always read Con-Woman to get a truthful and no-holds barred interpretation of British politics and of those that have infected our nation and increasingly our private realm. It is an eye-opener to see how far Labour and the Tories have proceeded with laws that I never knew had passed and now sit on the Statute books of this once great nation
The UK’s become a most abhorrent place to live and the CV-19 event has exposed the inner nature of the British political State and the sinister nature of those that populate it
I have believed for some time that the Tory-Labour duopolistic would lead to a degree of authoritarianism. Labour had to be replaced by a true conservative party. That’s not happened and we now live in a country that’s been ravaged from within by progressive fascism and direct pressure activism. Gramsci is looking down on the UK with a huge smile on his face
Well done Cameron. Well done May. Well done Johnson. We are now a moral wasteland
The buck has to stop somewhere, and that is with Government. Was it not a Conservative government, with Andrew Lansley as Health Sec, that abolished Primary Care Trusts and replaced them with CCGs in 2012? Who retains oversight and therefore responsibility for the workings of CCGs? If the procurement process fsiled, so did the oversight. Stop trying to pass the buck.