COVID-19: Business 'support finder' tool and ventilator specifications

By johnredwood | Published: April 21, 2020

The Government has launched a new ‘support finder’ tool which will help businesses and self-employed people across the UK to quickly and easily determine what financial support is available to them.

For more details, please visit this link:
https://www.gov.uk/business-coronavirus-support-finder

The Government has produced an update to the specification for any manufacturers seeking to make ventilators.

For more details please visit this link:
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/specification-for-ventilators-to-be-used-in-uk-hospitals-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak?utm_source=284796da-db81-4c5e-b732-7a20710333bf&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_content=immediate

If your business is able to support, please register that capability here:
https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus-support-from-business

