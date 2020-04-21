Dear Constituent

The government has decided to continue the lock down for another three weeks. They are afraid that an early relaxation would allow the virus to spread more rapidly again, losing some or all the gains seen in fewer patients going to hospital in recent days.
In response to past representations by myself and others the government is now doing more work on a timetable for getting more people back to work. It is unfortunate there may be no early arrival of a vaccine to protect the population in large numbers, nor even an early medical agreement on a treatment which makes it much more likely patients with severe cases on Covid 19 survive. For that reason we need to plan to live with the virus whilst still being able to run our economy at a reasonable level of output with more people in jobs and more companies generating revenue than today.
I have suggested to the government that a back to work plan should encompass new ways of working with better protection for employees. Office based businesses could encourage much more homeworking, with limited numbers of staff in the main office observing social distancing. Factories and warehouses need to operate at levels that do not require staff to be close together, with additional automation where necessary. Any business staff in touch with the public should be given protective screens or personal protective clothing suitable to the risk level.
We should continue to give strong advice to at risk groups to stay at home, and do more to support them with remote technology to ensure deliveries and safe social contact. The protection of care homes needs more work. I supported moves to ensure all patients to be discharged from hospitals back to care homes should be tested . We need to avoid introducing the virus into a home through the return of a patient . I am pleased the government has now promised to do this.
Yesterday saw the Furlough scheme to subsidise employment which I have long championed open for claims. It is vital as many jobs as possible are saved by this means, to keep them in being until their employers can re open and afford the wages again. The self employed package still excludes some groups who deserve support and is still on the low side so I am asking the Treasury to look again at it.
Let us hope the positive trends in cases and deaths continues as a reward for the sacrifice many are making. On the latest figures too many people are still dying, but our death rate in relation to total population is still well below Belgium, Spain and Italy who have suffered particularly badly. The next few days are important. If the rate of death and of new patients to hospital continues to decline we should be able to start to relax controls. In the meantime I am conscious there are pressing needs like getting more dentists to work on emergency treatment, and tackling some of the backlog of medical appointments that were cancelled or delayed to make way for Covid 19 patients.
I would like to say another big thank you to all of you who have volunteered to help in so many ways. Some are delivering food parcels, some tackling loneliness of those staying at home alone, some are making protective clothing. I also wish to thank all who are going to work to care for people, to treat people in hospital, to provide us with food and to keep basic services and deliveries going.
Yours sincerely
John Redwood
Good morning, and thank you Sir John.
Once the government have no longer decided that we can remain under house arrest, would it bee too much to ask that parliament reconvene and seek to remove the extraordinary powers it gave to government to combat this disease ? I am aware that many people have other matters on their minds right now, but going forward it is important that we retain our liberties and not allow the state to further encroach into our lives. We have seen the police have behaved in all this, and the damage to their reputation. This drama turned into a crisis has been an eye opener for some and not before time.
Most of us are under house arrest – except for “essential workers”. Presumably ensuring the reported 550 illegals safely got here ( since lockdown started) by Border Farce after putting themselves deliberately in danger is “essential”.
You have the Parliament which you always craved.
That is, the absolute epitome of a Tory Rubber Stamping Agency, stuffed with eager-to-please newcomers and a majority of eighty.
You will get whatever the Government wants.
Have you noticed that everyone is now talking about PPE and the lockdown situation…..no one is actually talking about covid-19 and its spread across the UK
Mark B,
Do you, as I do, sometimes think this is just a social management experiment, to find out how we all react? We have been/are sorely tested; from inexperienced/condescending ministers with little knowledge of their brief, to excessive policing action, to effective house arrest and loss of employment, all when our infection rate is worse than Sweden’s. It makes no sense; is this really about something else?
Right from the start I have been very sceptical about the whole thing. This is why I raise the point concerning the laws that the government gained and whether or not they will relinquish them. That will be the true test.
Mark
The police have been fine around here. In fact visible patrolling is most reassuring and seems to have the yobs on the back foot.
Patrolling works !
But you did not need a government lock down to do it.
Off a very important topic and on to another
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1271445/brexit-news-eu-talks-coronavirus-boris-johnson-michel-barnier-extension-spt
I see that talks resume today after a bit of suspension, let’s hope they are constructive and all these remoaners asking for a extension to the transition, correct me if I’m wrong but I was under the impression that it was built into our law that we leave on the 31 December 2020 so the only way to get a extension is for another law to be passed by Parliament
Now is an excellent time to leave the EU. With trade volumes reduced there will be no extra shock to the economy.
, not that I ever thought that there would be.
We need to be fleet of foot at rebuilding our economy without the damaging EU bureaucracy stifling us.
Any extension will destroy the Tory party.
I suggest the talks are extended on 2 conditions: 1) the U.K. doesn’t have to pay any extra money to the EU (or vice versa of course); and 2) the U.K. is free to continue to negotiate and implement trade deals with other countries.
So long as we guarantee not to undermine the single market by making sure no-one in the U.K. eg re-exports cheap New Zealand lamb to France, that could provide a good basis for a deal which keeps everybody happy.
Those who are conditioned and believe in the world group conspiracy theories might concluded that it was already factored into the plan
Like why the petrol pump price hasn’t changed much considering world markets, those wearing tin foil hats might conclude its to keep the VAT revenue high or that the oil produces are in fact agents of spectre
The Times published a letter on Saturday saying that the statesmanlike thing for Boris to do is to extend the extension for a further five years so that voters could reconsider at the next election. They never give up. The only way to stop them is to leave at the end of the year whatever the position with an FTA, the economy is starting from zero anyway so there is literally nothing to lose by doing this.
And a big thankyou to you Sir john for all your work towards a successful outcome to this crisis.
It is reported there is disagreement in government about the date the lockdown should be eased. It is claimed that any decision “is guided by the science.” This is obvious nonsense. The scientists do not know. They are guessing. That was evident from replies to questions at yesterday’s No 10 briefing. If they do not know answers to questions now, three months on, then they certainly did not know the answers at the outset when we were told of the risk of 500,000 deaths in the UK alone.
There is also silence on the results of the testing programme being conducted by Portion Down/Welcome Trust, which we were told would be shared with the public. Why?
Indeed “The Science” and scientists are just providing cover for the politicians to hide behind.
The scientists are guessing. They base the guesses on computer models. Guesswork in, guesswork out.
This is easy really.
Iain Duncan Smith and David Davis have both called for the lockdown to end.
Their abysmal records in government suggest we should do precisely the opposite of what they say.
When Mr Duncan Smith calls for the lockdown to continue we know it’s time to end it.
Porton Down not Portion Down. Misguided, automated spelling correction strikes again.
You ask why there is silence on Porton Down testing. Is the reason for suppressing facts that the current crisis needs capable managers rather than capable politicians, and poor managers seek to hide poor performance by obfuscation and suppressing uncomfortable facts? Unfortunately, political careers tend to benefit more from presentation skills than managerial competence, spin more than delivery.
Serious question – why do you believe anything about the crisis that is reported in the national newspapers ?
If the MSM journalists were competent they would ask your interesting question about testing at the press conference and the experts would no doubt update us. But as they plainly aren’t competent they won’t.
I have been chasing one major UK bank for about two weeks for forms to apply for the virus business interruption loans. Just had an email yesterday saying they cannot do this yet as they are still awaiting clarifications from government over the scheme!
What a complete joke the bank and government are. These loans are needed now not in months time.
Lifelogic
In the meantime the opening hours for Banks have reduced to joke levels, Barclays in Wokingham open 6 hours per week, so if you actually do need to go to the bank, you will probably stand in a line !
Most of them now open just 4 hours a day.
I agree with much that you say, Mr Redwood, but with regards to elderly and vulnerable people staying at home indefinitely, while in theory is an admirable idea, in practice is a horrifying idea to many. A 90 year old gentleman called LBC at the weekend following the suggestion that the elderly stay in lockdown until next autumn. He lives on his own, has his shopping delivered, phones his granddaughter daily, but has no other technology. His comment was that life would not be worth living!
The idea of keeping over 70s locked away is totally unrealistic and cruel, in the long term.
Off topic – I read this morning that thousands of PPE equipment is being sold abroad because offers of these to the government have been repeatedly ignored! However, one company has managed to supply the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust by sidestepping the governments procurement process.You couldn’t make it up could you?
Ps – * Government, read Government agencies!
@Sharon Jagger; “The idea of keeping over 70s locked away is totally unrealistic and cruel, in the long term.”
So is those over 70 suffering CV19, a painful, distressing death sentence!
Its time abolish all qangos and re-assess there need in a post covid19 UK
The government should half the salaries of agencies/qangos…job for the boys
Lets face it these agencies/qangos have been tested and found wanting
David Neiper from Alfreton has done the same. He has dealt directly with East Midlands hospitals and is delivering reusable gowns.
It was on BBC local news last night.
Same story, no response from PHE so he went to local management.
Ultimately if over-70s decide not to stay in lockdown there’s not a thing the government can do about it. I’ve seen people I know are over 70 out shopping – maintaining all the social distancing protocols that the rest of us do. Ultimately they know the risk and it is their own decision, and as we have hospital capacity I can’t see a problem with it.
I don’t think we should be in despair about the time taken to find a coronavirus vaccine. Doctors will gain experience of treating patients and learn effective ways to relieve symptoms, allowing the patient to recover by themselves. We’ve heard recently of this technique of proning, which seems to have made improvements. Other techniques will come to light as time goes on, and the prognosis for comparable patients will be better in a few month’s time than it is now.
There seems to be a link between obesity and poor response to the virus, so shouldn’t the government be encouraging general fitness?
Indeed many lives can be extended significantly just by getting people’s weight down to normal BMI levels (just by eating and drinking alcohol far less and some gentle exercise).
Not just reductions in the coronavirus deaths but also in cardiovascular, diabetes type II complications, blood pressure, strokes, certain cancers, haemorrhage etc. Also fewer knee, hip, back, foot, ankle and back problems too – as rather less forces and pressures on these joints too.
The saving of quality life years from this alone would far exceed the reduction in QLYs from this virus. It cost less than nothing to do and you feel better too.
But an early vaccine that works would be very nice indeed to have and we may well get one!
I am very grateful to hear that people are working their socks off, all over the world to try and find a vaccine. I am betting that they are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to do so.
Along with our fantastic Emergency Services, they are the heroes, and I do hope they are recognised for their priceless contribution to our wellbeing.
But they need the PPE to do get close enough to do this.
This country can’t make any.
And why is that ?
Alas the government will never say or do anything that is politically incorrect.
They’d sooner lock us all up than tell people to lose weight. They’d sooner lock us all up than close borders.
We are being ruled and destroyed by political correctness.
The slogan by now should be “Stay at home. Save lives. Save the NHS. Lose weight.”
Obesity was already killing the NHS. Even they admitted it being their #1 killer.
Yes I have seen doctors comment that they are seeing it more as a vascular disease than a respiratory one. Hence the problems associated with hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, but a much lower incidence than had been expected of problems for asthma patients.
This is a very good time to lose weight and get some exercise.
It seems that the excess deaths in week 15 are about 10,000 (from the graph they seem not to have quoted the exact figure as they did for week 14 for some political reasons ones assumes). Probably a similar figure for week 16. So that is about 26,000 excess deaths in just three weeks almost certainly due to the virus. Perhaps even higher as deaths from other sources than Covid have probably declined slightly (due to cancelation of other operations). It is usual to see a decline in deaths (when operations are cancelled – when doctors strike for example for this reason and an increase when they resume working).
You have no idea, LL, how many ‘excess’ deaths are ‘almost certainly’ due to the virus, just as you have no idea about the actual risk of using ventilators.
Until all the data is collected, correlated and analysed – which surely is unlikely to happen this year – causes and effects can only be assumed. I find it noteworthy that the medical and epidemiological experts seem to divide into roughly two categories: one believes the skies are still likely to fall in on the world unless all human activity is put on hold for months, and the other (many from Oxford) who seem to be more optimistic.
@LL; Oh dear, and you were doing so well until your last sentence, forgetting that deaths in such circumstances just move, there being a spike weeks, months later.
As for the discrepancies in the weekly deaths due to CV19 stats, I think you’ll find the over all (rolling) count has not changed, just a revision as to when some deaths occurred, remember the purpose of these stats is more than just a body count.
They did quote the exact figure but you chose to ignore it for some political reasons one assumes. 7996.
Very sensible views JR, see you do not need to be an expert Scientist or medical professional to come up with a workable scheme, you just need some common sense.
Outside workers to start first, doors to be kept open in all shops to allow fresh air circulation.
Younger people to start first etc etc
Most older people in the at risk group (over 60) should have enough common sense to realise that keeping at home as much as possible will reduce the risk of catching it.
Whilst all this is going on, the Government need a robust reporting system back to them about hospital admissions and deaths, remaining at daily but gradually extending until it is weekly, just to monitor the situation, just in case controls need to be tightened.
Good morning
The figures that purport to show there have been less admissions to hospital for Chinese plague virus patients are once again clearly being “spun” by the government. Hospitals are reducing the number of admissions to reflect the non-availability of PPE that protects their staff and in an attempt to reduce the spread of noscomial infections. There are less fatalities as a result. This is not something the government can claim credit for.
I would like to see a piece from you that covers three aspects of the UK epidemic that are not being discussed in the media:-
1) Why is the Chinese plague virus killing such a large proportion of men? If you search for information on this, in some hospitals in London up to 80% of the fatalities are male. This is exactly what would be wanted from a bioengineered weapon targeted at soldiers – along with the hyper-infectivity, the up to 14 day lag before symptoms appear allowing a large R0 of up to 7.5 and the modest fatality rate of about 15% of those hospitalised. Coupled with the obfuscation and denial by the Chinese regime in January (backed up by the WHO) this observation is highly suspicious.
2) Why is the proportion of BAME patients so large? This group makes up about 15% of the general population but in some Birminham and London hospitals including the ExCel Nightingale, the proportion of people getting admitted and put on a ventilator is 60% BAME. Why so? Is this group especially susceptible to the virus or are they being preferentially selected over elderly white victims in care homes for e.g.?
3) Who was responsible for the decision in February to stop testing people exposed to confirmed cases, ending the quarantine procedure and then advising the public to “shelter in place”. Was this decision taken because of the lack of test kits and reagents? Or was it because closing the borders and isolating people exposed was deemed to be too disruptive to the economy?
We need answers to these questions. As the number of “confirmed” fatalities approaches 20,000 those responsible must be held accountable before they are allowed to make things even worse.
John, how many times do you have to have it explained?
Are you blind to what Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, S. Korea, Germany, Greece, and many other countries are doing?
The WHO advice that they are following is absolutely not to “live with the virus”.
It is to suppress it to such an extent, that the few sporadic cases can be quarantined, and contacts traced and isolated.
THAT is the only sane plan available for now.
It is the intention of most European Countries too, but like the UK, Italy some others have a lot of catching up to do. However, I trust that they will succeed.
Reply Test and track is a policy of living with the virus. We all want to get case numbers down. After a strong clampdown you need to be careful about what next as it can easily flare up again. Many people with it do not go for a test
“They are afraid that an early relaxation would allow the virus to spread more rapidly again…” – fair enough although that fear will always be with us.
Is the Government on top of preserving law and order, food and energy supplies and internet operation? (Was it before?!)
In the last few No10 press conferences the Government has left off the SW region from their infection charts, one must presume it’s because there are so few cases in the SW it doesn’t show up. We have a lockdown being perpetrated on the country based on what is best for London and other metropolitan centers. Time to liberate Wessex?
Another dire press briefing performance.
Not necessarily connected but the UK as a whole and in government and bureaucracy everywhere at all levels here is the problem that secrecy is an endemic disease. People are not entitled to know anything.
That is why questions are never properly answered, sensible explanations are never given, fear of breaking some stupid rule or regulation holds everyone back.
And oovering of backsides is becoming an art form everywhere.
For the record: Boris Johnson allegedly sent a letter to 66 million people in the UK telling them to stay home. Reports indicated a cost of £5.7 million for this. I never received said letter. Was that yet another promise that was never kept? BTW, I’m not bothered about not having received it. It’s the squandering of £5.7 million that concerns me.
Are your ‘Dear Constituent’ letters sent to constituents? If so, how? And what is the cosr? Who pays that cost?
Or are they simply a literary device?
Reply They are electronic letters posted on this site which I personally pay for. They can be sent on as emails to those interested.
I would like to pay credit to the government.
The New Zealand government.
It has played an absolute blinder in this crisis.
The message was simple ‘we go hard and we go early. Italy only had 100 cases once.’
Minimal deaths, a relatively short lockdown and the country brought together.
Even Ardern’s biggest critics recognise she has done a staggeringly good job.
She is an absolutely fabulous leader. We should hire her and get her to run our country.
She’d certainly be a huge improvement. Mind you so would anyone, except Trump.
Germany we are told has a low rate of death but a high incidence of ventilators.
I learned recently that those on ventilators have about a 5% chance of survival.
That almost certainly means that 95% of those on ventilators here will become part of the mortality statistics in due course. Has Germany got thousands on ventilators that it is keeping alive or are they successfully treating people or is their population not suffering from the lung damage that China, America, Spain Italy and us are experiencing.
The approach could be vital in finding a way out of lockdown as Germany’s mortality rate and hospital use seems to be within normal operating levels and so can be absorbed into normal life. If however they just have thousands in comas on ventilators then that does not help.
I don’t think we should be placing such emphasis on vaccines. Vaccines against respiratory viruses are problematic and previous attempts have shown to produce a heightened immune response that can be lethal. Currently animal studies are being bypassed in the rush to produce a vaccine. The key to fighting viruses is a healthy immune system. If 80% of our microbiome is beneficial it keeps the 20% in check. A bad diet, lack of exercise, poor sleep and stress all damage our immune system. This lockdown is making things worse, not better. People have had the rug pulled from under them and they are being fed a daily diet of frightening news, increasing stress levels. Vitamin D from sunshine is essential for fighting viruses and yet we are told to stay indoors. Forget the vaccines and concentrate on running a health campaign instead. 99% of people who get the virus do not need medical intervention. Obesity is a major risk factor.
Dear Sir John .
As we are now hopefully turning the corner regarding this dreadful C 19 disease I can not help think the government missed opportunities to encourage a more healthier way of life.
As a vast majority of the general public are over weight ,obese ,or suffer from diabetes , more should have been made of getting fit and eating a proper diet to help boost the immune system . All it would have needed is a gentle reminder after the Governments now tiresome mantra .Something like ,the best way of keeping C19 at bay is . Eat healthy , stay fit , help your body fight back .
When you have the attention of the masses, use it constructively and in a positive manner, this in turn creates a good out come .
Benefits the NHS and all .
‘We should continue to give strong advice to at risk groups to stay at home …’ Yesterday, I travelled to Kent to give some support to some elderly relatives who are ‘locked-down’ and face months of isolation. Perhaps the political class could explain to me why an aunt and uncle aren’t allowed to travel in their car to a local golf-course and play a round? This absurdity was also touched on by an interviewee on R4’s Today Programme who mentioned that someone wanting to play even a SOLITARY round of golf can’t do that in America today.
The number of times we have heard of PPE supplies here which have been sold abroad because the Government failed to respond to offers has gone beyond a joke. Whether it’s because of bureaucratic inertia or the restrictive practices/racket of NHS approved supplier list something needs to be done. Is Matt Hancock too light weight to put the fear of god into these people?
Sir JR
Very good blog thank you very much
Sir John, Speaker has urged MPs to ‘stay at home’ so will you heed his advice? Unless you really ‘must’ attend for some reason, I think we would all prefer you continued your wise counsel from home. If the ears in Government are willing to listen they will listen over the internet as easily as face to face. Stay safe.
Apparently an initiative to eradicate polio in countries where it is still rife has suffered a setback due to a proliferation of vaccine caused polio.
The initiative has now had to stop altogether because of Covid 19 barring close contact (you’d think a few masks would sort that!)..although because of the effects of the vaccines it was already faltering.
Thinking of that I wonder if recent flu vacs could impact on COVID19 testing ( ie a false positive result)?
Wonder if there are any studies?
Is Mr Ferguson still telling the govt what to do?
Good morning Sir John,
As one of your bloggers remarked yesterday, the NHS has taken over the private health sector, only to all but shut it down as they are now prevented from doing all the operations and treatments they would normally do. Many specialists must be seriously underemployed.
In addition, the NHS itself is not doing all its normal operations and treatments with many hospitals around the country very quiet.
Surely it is not in the interests of hospitals or patients for this to continue. Not only will this lead to a great deal of additional harm to patients, some may even die, but the backlog will lead to mayhem in the NHS when they finally get back to normal.
From the Telegraph I believe via Conservative Woman:
“The government’s lockdown is deliberately inducing a severe recession, but already some of the support for small businesses announced by the Chancellor is reportedly being prevented by EU rules on state aid from reaching their intended beneficiaries, needlessly exacerbating their difficulties.”
Hah, just as I have thought! The Joint Committee of the Withdrawal Treaty, whose actions or decisions our dear government is not allowed (by the treaty) to criticise or even to refer to.
I’m glad you mentioned dentists. I have unfortunately developed a painful tooth abcess which is being temporarily treated with antibiotics.
The dentist who I spoke to me over the phone told me that there are no Urgent Dental Care centres operating in the Wokingham area. They are trying to set one up but they are unable to source the necessary PPE and have no idea when they will be able to get it. Even the centres that are open are having to juggle scarce PPE supplies between themselves to keep operating.
I have read the list of conditions that qualify for urgent treatment – things have to get fairly grotesque before a patient can get treated even when the Urgent Care clinics open.
Reply Yes, this is a big problem. I am asking Ministers to relax more and the help with PPE supply where needed.