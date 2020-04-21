West Berkshire

By johnredwood | Published: April 21, 2020

I had a most reassuring conversation with the Chief Executive of West Berkshire Council today. He reported no known problems with protective clothing for West Berkshire social services. They have established a virus test centre in Newbury for key workers to use if they have symptoms or worries about their health or exposure to the disease.

He praised the work of community groups in Burghfield and Mortimer. There are some  money issues which I will take up with the government over social care and the distribution of the additional £1.6bn announced for Councils recently.

I thanked him and his staff for all the work they have put into social care, business grants and other requirements from the virus. I also join him in saying thank you to all the volunteers who are helping the community.

