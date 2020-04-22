Buying from home

Recent experiences with delayed and cancelled deliveries of medical equipment and clothing from abroad should lead us to ask whether we should source more of these important items from home.
Procurement and state aid rules has required us to source many things through open tender globally or within the Customs Union of the EU. Today there are many UK companies that could make medical machines, offer clothing and produce drugs and vaccines. Some can do so already, some would need to invest in capacity and would want reasonable assurances of sustained contracts.
The challenges posed by the virus are leading many countries, governments and companies to reconsider their arrangements. There was always an override to procure the most sensitive and potent parts of defence equipment nationally, with further limitations on buying from outside friendly states and the NATO alliance for things we do not make for ourselves. It looks as if these arrangements can be widened to cover more goods.
Recent experiences will re open the case for Chinese involvement in our digital systems and networks. Delays with PPE will lead to a wish to have more capacity here in the UK that can be scaled up in times of emergency.
I have always argued that our defence policy requires us to own the relevant technologies and to have plans to produce much more of our requirement at home against the day we have no wish to see were we to get into a larger war where enemies tried to throttle supplies from overseas.
It would also be a good part of strategic and emergency planning to make sure we have the capacity at home to handle medical emergencies, which must include the supply system to provide the drugs, medical supplies and equipment needed for any given pandemic or other disaster.
If this present situation, doesn’t tell us that we should produce more things here in the UK, nothing will.
We are way too reliant on imported goods. After this is over, we must take a hard look , and change our ways.
Huawei and Boris Johnson. Commercial considerations victorious. Name those who benefit from this relationship between the much abused British taxpayer and a client company of the Chinese Communist Party
If Johnson doesn’t back down on this then bring down his government and then maybe Priti Patel can be installed to take the Tory party back from the chancers to then confront the poison of the left and progressive activists in our country who are wreaking havoc and holding government departments to ransom
I am aware that current procurement rules state we must put out to tender all government contracts within the EU, but I am not aware that this applies globally. Does our host have anymore information and examples on the latter ? Thanks.
The idea of forcing governments to subcontract out to other EU countries was to force more interdependence and allow business to relocate from the UK to cheaper parts of the EU. This to maintain UK markets but also increase competitiveness with non-EU countries.
It is not only the supply of goods and services that need to be considered. Energy security is an absolute must. To that end the government should seek to reduce our energy dependence with other nations. The UK has abundance of good quality coal and shale gas and should seek to exploit it. It should also source its energy from a multiple of suppliers where it has to.
We should also rely less on cheap imported labour and try to automate as much as possible. The Japanese are leading the way in this field and fewer people means less consumption, waste and vulnerability to supply shortages.
Agreed. Defence and security, health and food supplies and the resilience of the financial system are all areas of national interest that deserve emergency/contingency planning. The current experience with the pandemic demonstrates how important that is.
Might I add the chemicals for water treatment?
We were told during the Brexit debate that our drinking water supply might be interrupted were we not able to source chemicals from EU suppliers.
Isn’t it essential that we have domestic manufacturing to ensure our supply? This is every bit a matter of national security.
This crisis has shown us that, when it comes to pandemics, it’s every country for itself. Obviously, we need a stockpile of PPE, PLUS on-shored manufacturing capability, PLUS reserve manufacturing capability, PLUS stockpiles of the raw materials. And much of the PPE should be washable. When MPs have ensured that the government has actioned that, they might wish to look at China’s cornering of the world’s rare earth metals supply. Easing that dependence should be of concern to NATO and the countries of the West.
Indeed and this should have been blindingly obvious to competent pandemic planners (and indeed in a similar way to our defence planners). We have had three months advance notice to prepare for it after all and the experience of China, Italy and the likes. The pandemic plan should have had specifications, tooling etc. and a plan to be able to rapidly make locally what was likely to be needed. PPE, ventilators, drugs, oxygen systems and the rest.
5G: Yesterday there was a programme on t.v. about Amazon. In it is was shown that if you have an alexa in the bedroom, then it can record every single word which is spoken. Every word.
So how can the government possibly support 5G which is linked right in to the Chinese government?
The lesson is that the UK must start to rebuild its manufacturing base. We are far too dependent on Chinese manufacturing. We cannot stand up against the Chinese lest they cut off supplies. We are supporting Chinese jobs when we should be creating British jobs. The West has become almost subservient to the Chinese Government.
For a start, all strategic imports should also be second sourced but with the long term aim to be ‘Made in Britain’.
Why are you raising this topic now? It is the Secretary of State’s job to ensure that we are prepared with logistics, directories of providers, stocks of essentials etc already in place. The giveaway is in your word planning and it would appear to have been woefully inadequate.
Are any of us surprised? Of course not.
We will no doubt have this discussion when this crisis is over and i expect The usual tautological not my fault gymnastics to evade responsibility.
What I am more interested in is when this ridiculous lock down is going to end. It’s crucifying the economy for questionable benefit. Tell me where the cases have occurred and I will avoid them. Why can I go into a supermarket, but not a garden centre or large DIY store.
Why can oeople travel on the tube in ‘London in close proximity but someone sitting in a oark or on the beach, cannot. Frankly it’s unthought out rubbish and our so called leaders are looking more like headless chickens.
Governments are charged with keeping their people safe and secure. It is more than just a Duty, its there only reason to exist.
That is not only against armed aggression, but it is to ensure the wealth and wellbeing of the nation is maintained. This current situation has shown us that the UK has to be in a position to fend for its self.
All too often recently the UK has been held hostage to the political games of others. We need to be self-sufficient in every area that we call normal.
Big question is, will the government listen. There are so many UK notables on Chinese and Chinese promotion boards no doubt paid to lobby vigorously that the views of 60 million UK citizens who are not on the gravy train are ignored. The lobbying set up is long overdue drastic surgery. Just one of the abuses that needs changing post Covid 19.
If you got around to moderating it yesterday, I will omit the need for a professional look at the NHS purchasing regime which has shown itself wanting.
Global dangers need global preparedness, and everything that this means.
This is a true ‘wake-up’ call and it could not have come at a better time. Right at the beginning of the 12 month transition period that frees us from the EU.
British industry has been under pressure for 40 years from the EU to increasingly rely on other member states to supply products and parts and now their manufacture will come back to the UK fuelled by the desire for self-preservation and not some government directive.
We have all the skill and innovation needed and it will play a vital roll in repairing the economic damage that Covid-19 is doing to this nation.
Sir John, though you have not mentioned it specifically I’m would assume that you include energy self-sufficiency as another critical target.
Studies in 2016 indicated we were ill-prepared for a pandemic, and the government ignored the advice.
OT. more Trump drivel, repeated on here by followers exposed as nonsense :
More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.
Also important is the security and reliability of our electricity. We should be less reliant on imported gas/wood pellets and interconnects from the EU.
Why can’t we build our own nuclear power plants rather than rely on France and China?
Thank goodness this wasn’t airborne ebola and gives us fair warning.
My guess is we’ll be so broke we’ll only be able to afford Chinese supplies.
Outsourcing was a huge mistake and we told you so over many years.
What has been eye-opening is the uselessness of many of our large centralised quangos. We have seen PHE turning its nose up at private sector involvement in producing tests, refusing to send out samples needed to do that, the absurdity of even large established firms willing and able to produce PPE being unable even to speak to anyone in the NHS, the recruitment of 750,000 volunteers who then aren’t contacted whilst in the meantime many people on the 1.5m vulnerable list can’t get online deliveries. Examples are legion of our bloated and incompetent public sector management. No doubt individuals are well-intentioned and doing their best, but the conclusion must be that statist centralism where any problem is blamed on the Secretary of State or even the PM, is a recipe for dreadful performance and waste.
JR
“we have no wish to see were we to get into a larger war…”
To avoid a larger war, a good start would be for us to stop meddling in other countries’ affairs and stop aligning our foreign policy to that of the United States.
We should remind ourselves what Albert Einstein said about global conflicts in our nuclear age:
“Unless the free people of the earth unite to avert World War III, it is probable that World War IV will be fought with bows and arrows.”
Listening on LBC this morning, the Care Secretary (didn’t catch her name) was being questioned by nick Ferrari. Her underlying message for why a lot of offers of equipment had been refused (or ignored) was because large volumes were required. To me that is narrow minded, because a smaller supplier could have been supplying either one or two hospitals or a number of care homes locally- times that up to a larger number of small suppliers and part of the problem is resolved. The search for a large supplier could still continue.
It struck me that in waiting for a large supplier … no-one was getting anything!
I suppose that is the nature of bureaucracy- “no can do, sorry!”
Why does the government seem unwilling to say it did not join the EU procurement scheme for political reasons? We have had years of the EU saying it will pursue its narrow interests over U.K. interests. Who when needing a ventilator for themselves or a loved one would want a Brussels official making the choice between scarce equipment being sent to Britain or to an EU member state? It is time for the U.K. government to stand up to the naive Remainers.
I can’t help but think it needs asking again what happened in response to the Cygnus exercise in October 2016?
Part of a response to this should have been for the NHS to drill down its supply routes for important kit. Part of the “what if” must have been – What if our overseas supply chains let us down? It just MUST have been, and the logical answer to that is to stitch together a knowledge of domestic capacity, potential capacity and how long it would take to come on stream for essential items in such a pandemic.
One would hope there have also been exercises done for terrorist, military or natural disasters but perhaps not.
In any event, given that the Cygnus exercise was done, and the government is apparently operating under a transparent operating mode, let’s know what was decided with our money please. There is no national security risk in spilling the beans.
Did May’s administration defer any decisions on Cygnus to “greater” EU authority just 4 months after our vote to Leave? We deserve to know.
JR we should remember 1982 Falklands war when we really had to dig in hard to get our own supplies and get backing from America for certain supplies/services, and we pushed hard for the French not to simply Argentina.
Seems we never learn from past lessons. and since then our Navy has been decimated.
Once again its down to price for everything, and knowing the value of little.
Will be the same eventually with food production given the huge increase in our population, and the shrinkage of productive farmland.
Simply – Supply Argentina
It surely bears repeating:
”What would have been the fate of Britain in 1940 if production of the Hurricane and the Spitfire had been dependent upon the output of factories in France?” (E Powell)
Think you will find trading standards already know about poor quality, and fake labelled goods from abroad, they have been dealing with the problem for years.
Now to the future, and I hesitate to say this, but Blair has the plan which the government doesn’t seem to have. Be ready for Starmer to push this approach – it seems like a reasonable plan so long as genuine free thinkers are chosen, and not the usual suspects:
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/uk/2020/04/how-government-can-achieve-credible-lockdown-exit-strategy
Get senior figures (not the couple of juniors in Health and Care presently) to head up task forces in 10 key areas.
Be fully transparent. This is a national emergency, not a national security emergency.
I fully agree. We have to be ready for the next pandemic. There’s no reason to think it won’t happen again.
Government can help by placing forward commitments to buy from UK suppliers. Then the suppliers will be able to get funding for the necessary expansion of factory capacity.
Apparently the UK is the worst placed advanced economy to weather the COVID19 storm. In our relentless pursuit of the cheapest possible consumer products we have offshored vast swathes of our productive capacity.
We retain “just in time” manufacturing and personal finances are also “just in time“. Through debt, people have been encouraged to live a hand to mouth existence. Lowest personal saving rates virtually anywhere in the world.
Meanwhile 4 million people have been thrown out of work in Bangladesh (85% of their exports are textile products) because various chains here are no longer buying anything.
In a crisis nation states retrench and globalisation goes out of the window!!
Yes. Time to appreciate that the world does not owe us anything, we hold land by force of arms. Useless of course if you let invaders in individually and are displaced anyway.
Globalisation has failed, knew it would.
Through excessive tax and regulation successive governments have driven manufacturing businesses offshore to rather more laissez-faire environments.
Import and distribution, nail bars, tattoo parlours, tourism and coffee shops do not make for a resilient economy and will be of little use in times of emergency, as we have now seen. We are about to pay a huge price for years of complacency by politicians who cannot see beyond the next election.
