I have been approached by constituents who are working hard for charity.

One has asked me to mention his idea that people stuck at home might like to donate the price of their missed haircut to charity. To do so he has set up www.haircutsforcharity.com for those who would like to check it out.

Another has told me about Rotary’s wish to raise money for disaster relief. They are planning a telethon on May 2nd at COVID-19#RotaryResponds.