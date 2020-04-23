Ways to damage the economy

Yesterday I published a study of the damage done to the UK economy by the boom and bust policies of past decades. It was part of a series of papers commissioned by the Centre for Policy Studies and published on Capx. It will be followed by a web based event next Wednesday at 5pm.
I looked at the Oil and Secondary banking crash of 1974, the Exchange Rate Mechanism boom and bust of 1989-92, and the Great Recession and banking crash of 2005-9. In each case the Bank of England allowed easy money and credit to excess, then reined it in too quickly, causing a damaging downturn and creating massive instability in the financial system.
I contrasted these big errors of the Bank with the more supportive policy of the new Governor, working closely with the government and so far keeping things liquid enough to avoid a financial and banking meltdown. I made my case that there is no such thing as an independent Central Bank serving a single country. All Central Banks are state owned and answerable to those who run the government. They can appear to be independent for a bit if there is political agreement about their task and their performance, but as soon as a major policy issue or disagreement about economic policy arrives action will be taken to make the Bank supportive of government.
Today the damage to the main economies of the wrold is the direct result of government policy to control the virus. The role of the Central Banks is to ensure the recessions brought on by lock downs do not turn into a financial crash as well. So far a hyperactive Fed and accommodating Central Banks elsewhere show they are determined to avoid a crash. They are also showing they wish to co-operate with their governments, seeing monetary and fiscal policy as important and complementary mechanisms.
Sir John,
Do you have an answer as to how much ‘money creation’, as a percentage of GDP, by the BoE will create asset price inflation in excess of 20% p.a.? Perhaps an appropriate chart?
Oh, and how much money does the BoE plan to ‘create’ this year?
I will look it up.
There is the wider issue of the use of a dominant currency, currently the US dollar, as an instrument of policy as well as of trade. To which can be added the flood of apparently unregulated eurodollars in the world’s financial and trading systems. The USA can be very aggressive in wielding it’s control of SWIFT. China too has supported it’s foreign policy initiatives, including its Belt and Road plans, with substantial loans. It has become evident that smaller states that have over borrowed have found themselves required to surrender key assets (such as ports) if/when they default.
In other words, a massive expansion of indebtedness and currency dilution, all financed by the private sector taxpayer. Hardly imaginative. Hardly courageous. Utterly disingenuous and completely unprincipled
This Chancellor’s damascian conversion to Keynesian demand management policies doesn’t surprise in the least. Principles become limiting when in office.
Of course, what we need to see and what those in the private sector yearn for is the complete reform of the British State and the public sector. And no doubt many other areas of State profligacy like foreign aid, Quangos, public sector pensions, the NHS and the welfare State which have become highly political in nature
I believe the abuse of sovereign debt to finance political cowardice and political inaction when in office is now endemic. This abuse has become almost a part of accepted policy.
Reform of your political enemy’s power base rather than bending to their will is far harder than abusing the private sector in the way that you have.
What we are seeing is another government targeting those who cannot fight back, the private sector.
Thatcher fought the left for she understand their project. That fight is now at end. The left have triumphed. The left might not be in office but they are in power and they have this PM on a lead
People are looking forward to the end of the lockdown which affects a lot of developed economies. When that happens, we will need money urgently to get going again. I am thinking of the Marshall Plan which put Germany on its feet after WWII. So I agree with your cautious yet expansionist attitude.
Sir John, What is going on in Africa? Has the pneumonic plague hit there yet? Does anyone report that? Isn’t it rather important in view of the massive surge of immigration, legal and illegal, into Europe over the last few years?