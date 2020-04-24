CPS Event: Lessons for the Bank of England from the ERM, the banking crash and Brexit

I recently published a study of the damage done to the UK economy by the boom and bust policies of past decades. It was part of a series of papers commissioned by the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) and published on Capx. I posted the study on the website earlier today.
Damage caused by boom and bust is almost trivial, compared with that done by global epidemics, it would appear, wouldn’t it, John?
The conditions for boom and bust would appear as luxury to many now.
Incidentally, I think that we should drop this silly, quasi-portmanteau word “pandemic”, with its connotations of pandemonium, panic, etc.
It’s not quite as laboured as “brexit”, mind you.
John .. too long to concentrate . please just summarise.. I will believe you. It is difficult concentrating on ‘The billion dollar brain’ and learning Spanish.
Many are adversely criticising Trump for his latest comments.In the 70’s we used to practise something called bronchial lavage. This involved injecting a mild antiseptic alomg with water into the bronchial tubes and suctioning to aid antisepsis in chronic respiratory infections!