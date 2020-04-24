CPS Event: Lessons for the Bank of England from the ERM, the banking crash and Brexit

I recently published a study of the damage done to the UK economy by the boom and bust policies of past decades. It was part of a series of papers commissioned by the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) and published on Capx. I posted the study on the website earlier today.

The CPS webinar event with will be held over Zoom on Wednesday 29th April at 17:00. The link to register is: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9_SvbNUhSGGmUje7SJWBow

Participants will need to have a Zoom account to join the meeting, which is free, and at the time of the event, they will be able to put questions directly to me.

2 Comments

  1. Martin in Cardiff
    Damage caused by boom and bust is almost trivial, compared with that done by global epidemics, it would appear, wouldn’t it, John?

    The conditions for boom and bust would appear as luxury to many now.

    Incidentally, I think that we should drop this silly, quasi-portmanteau word “pandemic”, with its connotations of pandemonium, panic, etc.

    It’s not quite as laboured as “brexit”, mind you.

  2. M Brandreth- Jones
    John .. too long to concentrate . please just summarise.. I will believe you. It is difficult concentrating on ‘The billion dollar brain’ and learning Spanish.
    Many are adversely criticising Trump for his latest comments.In the 70’s we used to practise something called bronchial lavage. This involved injecting a mild antiseptic alomg with water into the bronchial tubes and suctioning to aid antisepsis in chronic respiratory infections!

