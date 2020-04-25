Making the decision to relax some controls

Everyone agrees it is a big call. Most agree it has to be made by the Cabinet, preferably with the PM present and guiding.
Some say it should be left to the scientists. They have given us some criteria to do with death rates, cases in hospital rates, and capacity of the NHS. They think we should not lift any controls until these figures show a decent decline in deaths as well as in new serious cases, and plenty of surplus NHS capacity. They also often add they wish to see a capacity to test on a large scale, to resume the original policy of test and trace as the controls are relaxed.
If we leave it to the current scientists closely advising the government it appears we will be locked down in whole or part for a long time. They do not wish to take risks with the virus and do not have to weigh the dangers of not lifting on everything else. The easiest call for a scientist with the sole preoccupation of reducing the virus spread is to keep as many people at home as possible for as long as possible, pending development of a vaccination.
Most think it should be a decision made by the government with a heavy emphasis on the scientific advice. The Cabinet also has to weigh up the enormous economic damage being done by the current dislocation of around half the economy. It should be made with suitable critical examination of the science and the figures.
The Cabinet should insist on the death figures in hospitals being attributed to the correct days. There does seem to have been some attempt to improve the figures, as they are often reported with deaths from varying days reported together on a particular day. They also need to be checked for double counting, given the different points at which deaths seem to be reported. A death should not be both reported near the time of occurrence at hospital and again when it is registered.
If deaths outside hospital are going to be considered it does need to be taken into account that many death certificates were made out by doctors who did not have a test result for Covid 19 and who may not have been much engaged with the patient in their final weeks. There seems to have been a growing awareness of the need to put possible Covid 19 onto death certificates as the pandemic mounted.
The Cabinet also needs to review the models which aim to predict the path of virus cases on varying assumptions. It will find that there is professional disagreement amongst epidemiologists, and quite a wide range of forecasts of outcomes.
There are some who think the Cabinet needs to put more weight than so far on the impact the current policy is having on everyone else. They argue that we have to recognise there is no vaccine nor cure for the time being, but mercifully there are many groups who are unlikely to get a serious version of the disease. They favour getting on with relaxing controls.
I have never thought there is a hard choice, health or the economy. Government has to promote the better health of the greatest number, and the economic wellbeing of the many at the same time. The decision should revolve around the conditions to be imposed on people and businesses to allow them to resume more of their normal life, whilst taking precautions to continue to limit the spread of the disease.
We need some gentle hints soon at how relaxation might be allowed, else the public will increasingly just ignore the often daft censorship on life. Dystopia will be rejected and it won’t be pretty.
Yes, let’s send the fire brigade away, once the fire is say, three-quarters extinguished, shall we?
Not the point. Once R is able to stay below 1 the disease is on the decrease.
We don’t know from the figures given where the disease is above or below 1.
The difference between the figure for areas where people come into contact with others on a full time basis in shops, hospitals, buses, care homes etc is likely to be far higher than for those working alone or in small regular numbers way out in the countryside.
We need to hand the analysis of where new infections are coming from – by location and occupation-to make a valid judgement about next steps.
We’re seeing relatively “old” infections from some weeks ago on tv, but not the new ones – WHERE are they coming from?
Without that information the public will come to their own empirical judgement and make their own guesses, just as some of us did a couple of weeks pre-lockdown.
or rather why not ask the fire brigade when some of the crew can go while the rest can just attend to damp it down.
This whole drama, made into a crisis by the media, is driven by FEAR !
Fear that tens of thousands of people will die. Fear that the economy will crash. And now fear of being blamed for the aforementioned and more. The government and the nation is gripped in FEAR !
I argued in this blog / diary that the best thing the government could do after it failed to act quickly and decisively, was to calm things down and not turn this into a crisis. Keep calm and carry on should have been the message.
It pursued a policy that was undefined. It was as if both government and ‘experts were all making it all up as they went. First it was to protect the NHS and to buy time. Now the goal posts have been moved and and we have five poorly defined targets to achieve before we can get back to where we were at the start of all this. The aforementioned are desperately looking for a way out of them mess they have made.
This has been an absolute textbook example of a blood shambles.
The only sensible justification for the lock down is to delay new infections, so that the NHS can cope with Covid plus the normal demand. They clearly are unable to cope currently (despite the false claims of ministers to the contrary). About 20,000 people have died of Covid without even getting into hospital after all. Plus much or even most normal activity and operations have been cancelled.
Indeed, Mark B
Correct – those five targets are not quanitifiable…when I read them they reminded me of the Labour Party 5 brexit test!!!!
Gordon Brown’s 5 tests for joining the Euro.
These 5 point tests are never met.
The best indicator of Covid deaths is the excess death rate above normal (plus a few more as other death rates will have declined a bit due to cancellation of operations and fewer car crashes and accidents). There does not seem to be any other reason for these excess deaths after all. Not that many people are being driven to murdering members of their family or are dying of boredom as yet by the lockdown.
So it is about 40,000 so far. Going up at about 1,200 a day or so. As to relaxing controls we need to get the NHS up to speed. We may have empty beds in buildings but it clearly is not coping with normal demands and those of Covid. Nearly half of deaths are not even getting to hospital, did these 20,000 people all elect to have no intervention? Most got no palliative care either. Get the NHS up to speed and slowly release the lock down in sensible ways.
CV19, by its nature, is taking those that would have gone to either flu or some other illness. It is the figures over the coming years that will be of interest, but will go unreported. It just isn’t news 😉
True but then all fatal diseases merely bring deaths forwards. It is a blessing it is not, at least in general, killing the children and younger people. It is also true that we can expect death rates later to be significantly lower. This as so many deaths of the elderly have been brought forwards by Covid19.
Like Johnson, you mean?
It would be nice to know some true figures from the NHS – how many people are on full mechanical ventilation, how many survive this, how many on oxygen, cpac and other treatments, how many were refused hospital treatments and why, what are the renal failure and equipment issues and what seems to be best practice. What is the true medical staff shortage position. Surely these are not state secrets are they? What is being done to ever come these limitations.
It’s been reported that the ventilators are not the solution. They apparently have a large failure rate.
There is much more traffic on the roads now. I think people are sick of the phoney lockdown.
6 more boats of doctors, scientists and engineers rescued by the border force yesterday.
The lockdown is a joke
5 years for brexit – joke
Open english channel – joke
Economic lockdown – joke
Disappointed with the leadership of this government
ah but do they get given the website to apply for a timed test?
At the moment we live under a mushroom management regime (kept in the dark and covered with manure). Dodgy data rules. It should be an elementary exercise for cabinet office published data on deaths to be organised by actual day of death, by a rolling 7 day average, by age group, per 100,000 (or million) head of population and by cause of death. Instead we are treated to Micky Mouse presentations at the daily briefings calculated to obfuscate this very relevant data about the impact of covid-19. If it were revealed it will likely confirm that the impact is principally on the old, especially those with other poor health conditions and, apparently, the obese. It is unlikely to justify the current, immensely damaging lockdown on economic activity and the wider health, wealth and well being of the nation.
Newsnight last night had figures from Durham (leaked) that showed that just shy of 50% of Covid death were in care homes. This if simply elsewhere would roughly agree with the excess death rate and circa 40,000 deaths so far.
This if copied elsewhere…..
Many continental countries will have the same proportion – including Sweden without a curfew where they say 50% of their Wuhan virus deaths are in nursing homes.
Our deaths in nursing homes need to be examined. How many had the virus ascribed as the cause when there was no test available, and how many tests were unreliable? How many deaths were attributable to another condition? Wuhan respiratory syndrome is a notifiable disease in our country so has to be included on the death certificate wherever possible.
John – thank you for your usual lucid description of the state we are in – not just the UK but virtually the whole world.
Whatever quick decisions have been made by governments will have been right in some ways and wrong in others. It’s so easy to criticise from the sidelines without knowing or understanding many of the complications (including messy data) beneath the surface, and surely it is time everyone faced up to the fact that there are NO EASY SOLUTIONS.
For what it’s worth, I have been heavily criticised as inhumane for believing that in this time of crisis the needs of the vulnerable elderly (of which I’m one) come a very long way second to those of younger generations. Perhaps it’s time to stop the emotive statements about every death being a tragedy – many are a merciful release from physical/mental suffering, emotional loss and loneliness.
I believe there needs to be a careful and considered route back to normality, and it needs to be instigated very soon.
It is a balancing act and myself, as many others, do not fully understand money matters.. in the wider sense .. but are more familiar with wellness, yet the confidence of Sunak when he promised to help with millions led us to believe that we were solid enough to take the fall.
The lock down is sensible , but we all know that fear of losing money : our stability: can be traumatic .We are seeing that the essential services are the ones which distribute food, look after us when we are ill and maintain that ‘ in the bank stability’. Technology is fun and helpful in all matters but strip down what we need and all changes. We are being forced to look at what is civil and what is not and how people react both sensibly and stupidly in these circumstances. The animal instincts come out and survival of the fittest shows themselves in the ability to think .. and thankfully life logic.. group think mainly collects together to increase safety. I went to B&Q yesterday . It was opened after lock down with restrictions which were implemented well. What is worrying are those who go too far and exploit situations. The slippery slope is always in front of us.
You have been very vocal on past failures of the BOE. It is now time for you to comment on the previous performances of scientists advising HMG as the Sunday Times did, in fact shredding them.
Why are the names of the Sage committee kept secret and no minutes published, nor any scrutiny?
It is emerging that a pandemic was top of HMGs risk register. What were they doing about it and why were they in such a mess at the start? Why is simple reporting of deaths so difficult to achieve accurately.
Why did it take merely weeks to set up a purchasing portal for the NHS when they have had many years to do it themselves?
What is the truth about masks? Is HMG dissembling to save supplies to the NHS?
Why is the testing system such a mess, didn’t someone think that a website would be instantly overloaded. Is there an efficient quick test?
Has HMGs policy re the elderly in Care Homes caused more (unnecessary?) deaths? Your Minister gives me zero confidence.
Why isn’t someone telling me where my local hotspots and safe places are to give me choice? Why are garden centres, refuse disposal, DIY places etc closed when I can go to my corner shop which hardly has two metres of space, so zero opportunity to isolate. Why can’t I sit alone in a park or on a beach, I am more at risk in aforementioned shop?
The upshot of these is that I have now little or no trust in what your government has/is doing. More of the same really!
What is the truth about masks? Is HMG dissembling to save supplies to the NHS?
Has HMGs policy re the elderly in Care Homes caused more (unnecessary?) deaths
Yes. I know directly of one case where an elderly stroke patient was discharged from hospital to a recovery home (without testing) then on to home with extended family then back to hospital finally tested at that points the. died a day later. This man was almost certainly infected in hospital, and could well have infected up to 20+ others before they even first tested him.
same sequence as many who had MRSA.
I particularly agree with your comments about the continued closure of garden centres, waste disposal sites etc, when corner shops are open. It’s obvious there’s probably less risk at the former venues. And the censure of anyone sitting alone with lots of space around them. People aren’t fools and are frustrated by restrictions that are illogical and unnecessary.
One person sat alone is then approached and told off by two police, who have travelled together in the same vehicle, not 2metres apart. Are the police incapable of transmitting it/catching it? Brian Rix wouldn’t have even wrote it. He’d have been too embarrassed.
Councils close the tip at the first opportunity. It’s as if they have a policy to encourage fly-tipping.
The last people it should be left to is the gang of pseudo scientists whose every prediction has been completely wrong just as they are on climate change. Their ineptitude has wrecked the economy and impoverished billions worldwide. The figures they continue to spout are based on highly dubious death rates and are, even if correct, no worse than many years flu figures. This is a panic virus and panic has proved, once again, the biggest threat. Open the country for business or this disaster will become a catastrophe.
Quite. We’ve had enough of “experts” who do not have to consider anything beyond their specialism, and whose reputation in that field grows the more zealous they are.
If you throw in the asymptomatic cases then the death rate per 100,000 will not be hugely significant compared to flu, road traffic accidents, cancers etc. If you throw in the economic hit, and the effect that has on people’s health and on health spending, then the continued lockdown will kill more than it will save.
True on the “experts”. Some told us Y2K would crash every computer and planes would fall from the sky. Others said only 13000 a year would come when the doors were opened to the UK – and 13000+ a MONTH came. Others built the Space Shuttle that disintegrated. etc etc.
The BBC/Guardian is getting very excited about Cummings observing the discussions of the Sage committee. Surely it is very sensible that he does so just to gain a better understanding of the scientific discussions taking place? What is the issue?
Sir David King (the Extinction Rebellion fan?) and absurd climate alarmist talking his usual drivel on this topic on Newsnight last night.
Dear Lifelogic–Agree drivel from Sir David. Does he really think these eminent scientists are going to bend the knee and modify their opinions based on Cummings’ being there? Would be silly for Sage to come up with purely scientific and theoretical advice in a vacuum without feedback on what it might or might not be feasible to do.
@LL; The MSM is wondering why Cummings, neither a civil servant nor elected politico, was doing in such a meeting, after all he can read the SAGE MoM afterwards can he not?
We have no way of knowing who is “getting very excited” here, was Mr Cummings merely sitting in a corner as quite as a mute or was he an active participant, it will likely take either another leak, a Royal Commission or another 20+ years until the cabinet papers are archived (assuming they are not sealed…) to find out.
Had Mr Corbyn won the GE, had say a prominent left-wing trade unionist and supporter of Corbyn been present I bet the right wing press would be printing the same sort of headlines, and you I suspect would be hanging on their every word…
Reply Glad Mr Cummings is listening to Sage and asking them questions. How else can their advice be used in policy?
This is typical of the confused thinking of opposition and media. On the one hand they say we should have what they call “transparency”, in this case meaning we should all know the membership and deliberations of SAGE. At the same time they are insisting the PM, for whom the advice is intended, should not know.
It seems very sensible indeed to me that Cummings and ministers should understand as far as possible the arguments the scientists are making (where they agree and where they disagree).
Sir David King reminds one more and more of Lord Kerslake.
Some people think that – BINGO! – we will spring back to normal. Isn’t a gradual approach much better? Already round here, people are getting used to the lock-down and beginning to take sensible exercise, to know how to work the food chain and to observe social distancing. I personally do not know anyone who is either starving or in financial difficulties.
We are learning to live with it. Most of us anyway.
PS We do not want to die, thank you! So we protect ourselves as best we can.
Considering that it is statistics that are driving many decision made about this CV, it is incredible that they are gathered, manipulated and presented in a totally amateurish manner.
The decisions cannot be left to the scientific community, nor the likes of Bill Gates etc ed
What should work in this case is to determine what works for the vast majority of people, but we must have options that are not extreme, IE: a) let people become infected with limited lockdown; or b) ruin the economy and people’s future with a total lockdown.
It doesn’t help that government ministers are relatively new, and clearly have to rely on a still unreformated civil service and an establishment medical team, when they badly need to be able to think outside the box…!
Many excellent points and it’s difficult to identify the weakest link.
Nevertheless just when the Civil Service is presented with the golden opportunity to save the nation they have failed spectacularly as they were relying on EU directives and have been fighting a rear-guard action since 2016.
As you infer , if lockdown restrictions are to change they need to be based on accurate figures. They should start where work does not involve much social contact. Government could if it wishes put in place incentives and direction to employers to encourage home working. Done with serious intent it could have a major effect on commuting volumes. Whatever cabinet decides must make common sense to the general public who to date have behaved very well. If it lacks sense and logic it will fall apart with the danger of a relapse.
This lockdown and it’s consequences have drawn attention to the need for radical reform of the care home business. In my view it needs to become a division of the NHS and just like the NHS it’s use should be free and based solely on need. I would add hospice terminal care and air ambulances which should not be dependant on charity. I don’t wish to see them nationalised, but I want them operating to a high standard, not as an afterthought in the care system, but with strong links to the NHS.
Have you worked out how many nursing homes there are? And how many hospices? The whole point of the logistical difficulty the army is now wrestling with is that the extra numbers are huge – 58,000 is a number in toto which comes to mind – and you think the NHS should take on all this when it can’t cope with its own responsibilities? And yet, you say, you don’t want them nationalised?
Who wouldn’t want all old people to get free nursing throughout their old age till death, if they need it? Who wouldn’t? And free clothes and meals as well. Just think how many more people will be fetching up here from across the world and then going home leaving Granny and Grandpapa behind.
You make some valid points. However, there has been some better news over the last two days. Firstly, trials of a British vaccine have commenced – one, the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine produced by an Oxford Uni team led by Prof Sarah Gilbert, has started a Phase 1 clinical trial designed to test whether healthy people can be protected from the Chinese plague virus.
Only once we have a safe and effective vaccine can we realistically start to plan an end to the lockdown.
Secondly, plans seem to be well advanced to roll out an enhanced antibody testing regime. Identifying those who have been exposed to the virus and who have fortunately recovered should enable us to finally establish whether those epidemiologists enamoured of the “herd immunity” strategy are correct – or not. If this cohort does not become re-infected – which will take some time to establish – coupled with an effective vaccine we have a possible way out of lockdown.
Jumping the gun too early – as demanded by a handfull of politically-funded idiots in the USA last weekend – is likely to result in a fearsome “second wave” and career termination for those here that advocate it.
It would seem to me that social distancing is the golden key here, if you are not within a couple of metres or slightly more of anyone else, then the risk of catching it is massively reduced.
People can remain in a sort of self imposed lockdown if they prefer, people can still refuse visitors to their house if they prefer, people can continue to wash, disinfect, or quarantine anything which enters their home if they wish. Given many of the above would be older or vulnerable people who do not work, the end of lockdown is optional.
The complication comes when those who are vulnerable also work and need to travel on public transport, work in a crowded environment, or have multi generational families, some of who will be working, going to school, and mixing or are close to others.
I do hope that the cabinet has the nouse to work out WHY these scientists are saying what they are saying.
And how come pray the govt is not seeking a broad range of scientific advice?
The current favourites haven’t exactly helped have they?
Next suggestion…nailing up our doors and painting a large cross on the front!
Never forget those poor cows!!
Thank you. I had to switch off the news faster than usual this morning after seeing milk and cheese being thrown away and fields of tulips going to waste. Have we gone completely insane? Reading your diary instead was far more uplifting. The term ‘blinded by science’ has certainly taken on new meaning recently. Scientists may want to lock us up indefinitely but they clearly do not understand the human spirit. We know all the figures are wildly inaccurate and we can’t believe any of them. We used to be told we were not a nanny state, so why not be honest with the exact details of who is at risk from this virus, and let the people decide how they want to live their lives. The elderly and vulnerable and those who have fallen victim to project fear can choose to stay at home, and the rest of us who are far more afraid of what this is doing to the economy and our children’s futures, and to our liberty, can carry on with life as normal. Let’s be honest and face up to the fact that the real crisis is obesity and diabetes, this is what has been destroying our NHS, and this virus has been targeting these conditions. Let’s be honest and admit that the ‘Eat Well Plate’ (devised by scientists) is in fact an Eat Badly Plate. Let’s replace project fear with a campaign to promote better health, by returning to traditional nutrition and healthcare. Let’s get back out into the sunshine and start living again. Let’s lead the world out of this crisis.
Anyone who understand the “R” number, and how it effects the NHS and economy, will understand that we need to adapt, not just lock away the vulnerable as some commentators to this site wish, nor is it correct that the majority are not vulnerable to CV19, the medical science simply does not know yet – hence why there will be a need to keep some parts of the economy shut down, and others highly restricted due to social distancing.
Nicola Sturgeon is correct, we do need an “adult” conversation, the world has changed and how its economy works will need to as well, at least for the foreseeable future…
The lockdown is supposed to last until May 7th, so let us see and take note how other Countries who are ahead of us in the infection cycle curve fair, although I would guess that there is not enough time left to get any real and proper meaningful results.
I really do believe that the people have to be given hope of a plan for moving forward, otherwise there will be a rise in the rate of non co-operation.
Allowing all people working outside or under the age of 50, but maintaining social distancing would seem to me to be a reasonable release proposal for a 14 day period after May 7th. but only if the death figures are showing a real and sizeable reduction from the present.
Unfortunately until a huge testing programme can be rolled out, in a series of tests at set intervals, the government will never know the true extent of infection or its direction.
Yesterday it was reported that 768 had died, so another big figure and on the face of it someone might take from that the lock down was a failure and not working so why bother with it, but it included 80 people who died in Wales from way back and and other delayed figures. When the number of deaths are a headline figure that that people judge the effectiveness of a health policy you would think the Government would do its damndest to get it right .
I really struggle to understand why they are doing it and not getting the data right, is the idea to depress the country and so lose faith in the Government’s policy working? For that is what it seems to be doing.
As for relaxing the controls, the idea of 10 nominated friends being trailed is a stupid idea , for that generates an exponentially rising population where a few friends down the line is the equivalent number equal to the population of the UK, and anyway impossible to manage. With the damage being done to our economy some relaxation has to be brought in. As supermarkets are showing how it is done, why aren’t they relaxing the controls on garden centers, here is an outside shop perfect to start the relaxation of controls. The South West of England also has to be released from the lockdown, after all there is little infection in the area, so little it often doesn’t appear on the government charts, and an area that has restricted access (A303 and M4 ) that can easily managed.
Do we know how the SAGE committee reaches its conclusions when their meetings are held in secret and not documented? No. Does evidence suggest that their data inherently flawed? Yes. Does the inclusion of Mr Cummings translate to a government that now has a greater chance of formulating an appropriate lockdown strategy in a changing environment? Yes. As the government’s appointed strategist, I’d say his presence was long overdue.
This is purely a political question and when the PM lifts the lockdown he will be persuaded by the media if to go either the graduated or full route. Forget science or economics he’s decision will be based on containing the backlash from the media.
Forget companies going bust end of April
Forget the millions on furlough
Forget the dramatic rise in unemployment
Forget the families going into debt unable to pay bills
Forget the new divide public vs private
…..what’s important is how the media will react
LIFT THE LOCKDOWN IN FULL AT NEXT REVIEW…NO LIFT IT TODAY
This brainwashing of children to act like performing seals on a Thursday night is disgraceful beyond anything.
Clap for the NHS?
Wesleyian outdoor worship!!
The NHS is NOT a lovable thing.
It is demonstrably not fit for purpose as in “Save it”….from PATIENTS?
Has any other advanced economy adopted the NHS model?
Very much doubt it.