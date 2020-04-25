Well done Dominic Cummings

I am pleased senior advisers go to hear the scientific advice at SAGE meetings and ask questions about it. Good policy advisers listen to specialist advice in order to use the wise bits of it in policy.

  1. Ian Wragg
    Posted April 25, 2020 at 7:43 am | Permalink

    Let’s hope it results in the lifting of this overkill lockdown.
    He knows that the voters have long memories

  2. The Prangwizard
    Posted April 25, 2020 at 7:44 am | Permalink

    Indeed so. Let’s hope someone in government tells this in mo uncertain terms to the hysterical MSM and the Labour party.

  3. agricola
    Posted April 25, 2020 at 7:46 am | Permalink

    If these SAGE meetings are what we get on TV every day and not a culinary herd then it makes sense that those controlling policy go, listen, and act on the advice given. I do find that political journo’s point scoring questioning, to say the least, tedious. Where were said journo’s decades ago when the weaknesses in NHS administration were created.

  4. Walt
    Posted April 25, 2020 at 7:47 am | Permalink

    Well said. The media appear to be looking for and confecting any opportunity to snipe.

