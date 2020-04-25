Well done Dominic Cummings

I am pleased senior advisers go to hear the scientific advice at SAGE meetings and ask questions about it. Good policy advisers listen to specialist advice in order to use the wise bits of it in policy.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.
Let’s hope it results in the lifting of this overkill lockdown.
He knows that the voters have long memories
Indeed so. Let’s hope someone in government tells this in mo uncertain terms to the hysterical MSM and the Labour party.
If these SAGE meetings are what we get on TV every day and not a culinary herd then it makes sense that those controlling policy go, listen, and act on the advice given. I do find that political journo’s point scoring questioning, to say the least, tedious. Where were said journo’s decades ago when the weaknesses in NHS administration were created.
Well said. The media appear to be looking for and confecting any opportunity to snipe.