Silence over the collapse of the car industry

During the long debates about Brexit Remain MPs and campaigners centred much of their argument on the plight of the car industry in the UK. They falsely claimed Brexit would disrupt supply chains from the continent, ignoring the fact that substantial numbers and volumes of components come into UK auto factories today from non EU sources with no border issues.
They often alleged we would end up with EU tariffs against our cars whilst presumably imposing the same 10% tariff against theirs. That is the tariff the EU makes us impose today on on EU vehicles. They wrongly said this would be very damaging, refusing to accept that were that to happen UK factories would sell more to UK customers whilst losing some sales to continental ones.
They wanted to create the impression that an important industry would lose sales heavily and suffer loss of investment and jobs as a result. Instead major motor manufacturers pledged their continuing support for making cars here.
Over the last year or so there has been a large collapse in car sales, especially of diesels. This is a big loss to the UK which has done much to improve the cleanliness of diesel engines . The UK is a major diesel engine producer. This sales drop has nothing to do with Brexit. It is the direct result of the EU/UK policy of trying to get diesel and petrol cars off the road as part of the decarbonisation policy, and to switch as many people as possible from personal transport to public transport. In the last few weeks the impact of anti virus policies has exacerbated this trend and further worsened the plight of the industry.
In the first quarter of 2020, mainly before the lock down, sales of diesel cars in the UK fell by 51% and of petrol by 36%. In March the trend grew worse with a fall of 62% for diesels and 50% for petrol vehicles. There was scarcely a word from all those Remain campaigners and MPs about this disastrous plunge in sales and output by the industry, yet it has been on a scale out of all proportion to their falsely pessimistic forecasts about Brexit. Why the silence? If they truly cared about the car industry why are they not demanding policy change?
The government increased new vehicle taxes in the 2017 budget which harmed the industry. The Bank of England tightened credit for car loans which harmed output. Government announcements about the need to move on from diesel and petrol put people off buying new ones. Isn’t it time those who shed false tears over a Brexit impact that was never likely to happen, shed some genuine ones over the current situation? All our car factories are presently closed. There will be reduced working re-opening of some next month. The problem is not just the virus, but also the underlying policies towards modern petrol and diesel cars.
9 Comments
Where are the emails? The ones sent by the Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty from 2019 October telling the Minster of Health he would resign on principle if NHS staff were not routinely given tests for a whole range of viruses?
Is he still in post? Why?
A major swamp at the top needs draining.
Good morning.
A very honest appraisal of an industry that is in decline.
And that is the plan. It is to get the ‘little people’ on to cattle trucks away from our betters who can have the road for themselves. After all, who here can afford an electric vehicle costing more than a house in some parts of the country ?
I hope when this nonsense over the virus is over the government realises that many of its policies, laws and taxes are counter to a productive economy and, that they will start the process of scaling back some of the virtue signalling nonsense. Hope of course being the operative word.
Well said.
Successive governments also fail to care about many of the “little people”, who live in places where there is inadequate or no public transport, and are totally reliant on their cars to get around.
Greta wants us all to either drive electric cars or walk. Our Gov. along with the EU thinks she’s right.
Have a look at the ‘scientific’ predictions for death doom and gloom made over the last 50 years. Every one wrong…………
When I was a teenager I drove a reliant 3 wheeler which enabled me to pass my driving test at 18 years old first time. Driving and car ownership in those days was a luxury. Today, more so out of London area where trains and the tube are not used frequently, cars are seen as necessity .From the 90’s and onward hourly rate working practices and zero rate contracts came into being ; I personally travelled daily all over the north west just to get work and many others suffered the same punishment from private intervention in the NHS. Pollution reached a high.Glad to finally find some stability, we travel less by car and only want to use to get from A-B. No longer is travelling by car a luxury for fun . The roads are congested and the process is stressful.
Due to on line ordering more and more wagons and delivery cars are using motorways and it is probably better to improve those vehicles used for utility purposes.Travel by train in Manchester needs improving and car use is made too difficult to get around town with one way streets and pedestrian walk ways . The factors are many fold and if we were still watching’ Tomorrows World ‘ on our TV sets I believe we would see many alternative travel modes.
Indeed the climate alarmist soothsayers, priests & ‘believers’ are trying to force people to buy electric cars which, for most people, are rather or very impractical (with current battery technology). Also rather expensive and do not actually even save any net CO2 when manufacturing the cars, batteries, generating and distributing the electricity is taken into account.
So most (would be) buyers are sensible sticking with their old cars which are generally better and more practical vehicles. Also far cheaper vehicles with little depreciation left in them.
I am currently reading ‘Global Warming: A Case Study in Groupthink’ by Christopher Booker. It would be nice to think that every MP, with time on their hands, would read it, or something similar, in the next few months. And then the government needs to set up a well-funded Climate Change Rebuttal Unit to give intellectual challenge to the ‘consensus’.
I am glad John Redwood has called out the hypocrisy of those who were wailing about the collapse of the car industry but who are now silent when it really happens.
This is only one of many examples that illustrate how their propaganda brought such shame to our country.
They managed to rally an alliance of the unelected: quangos; civil servants, charities, trade organisations etc etc and roped in the minority parties.
They also had their own media operation through the massive budget and powerful transmitters of the BBC.
This alliance and its propaganda machine promoted what I would call “unpopulism”.
We need to learn lessons from the rise of the unpopulists. Thankfully we overcame them…but only just.
We need to ensure that never again can public bodies, including the civil service use public money to push a minority agenda.
Not only did they nearly manage to impose a settlement with the eu that went against our expressed wish, had they prevailed we may have seen civil unrest or worse.
The unpopulists are not only unpopular, they are dangerous.
Well if we had worked harder on other industries to be successful instead of making cars people only want to boast a certain number plate, then things would not sem so bad. These status items are largely parked on drives, roads or in garages. Mileage and fuel used has dwindled, pollution fallen and the atmosphere much healthier. A silver lining.
Perhaps we will reflect on redirecting workers to producing things of better social value than status objects.