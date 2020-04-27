“Taking back control requires the restoration of sovereignty to the British people”

Let me go back to the Brexit discussions we were having before Covid 19 monopolised the agenda. Sir William Cash spoke to the Brexit conference about the clauses he helped the government produce to reassert UK sovereignty in the Withdrawal Agreement. They were essential, given some of the rest of the text.
The legislation makes clear that nothing in the Withdrawal Agreement “shall derogate from the sovereignty of the UK”. The Act allows Parliament to debate and vote against any measure the EU proposes during the so called Implementation period up to the end of December, when we finally leave all aspects of EU control. This is important to prevent the EU attempting to tie us into unacceptable and damaging measures before we are free.
The Act includes a method for the UK to reject unwanted legislation during the Implementation period should the EU try to damage us. The European Scrutiny Committee of the Commons can refer an EU proposal for a debate and vote to determine whether ti should become part of UK law or not.
I was pleased to see recently the Treasury is at last going to propose getting rid of the tampon tax, but only effective from next year. I want them to add getting rid of VAT on green products and domestic fuel at the same time. We need to show we have taken back control of our taxes by altering VAT, an EU tax and removing it from things we do not wish to tax.
It is also important that we become an independent coastal state with full control over our own fishing grounds this summer . We should ensure much more of the fish is landed in the UK, and where we need time to build up our fishing industry capacity we should allow a period of recuperation of fish stocks after the bruising impact of continental industrial trawlers.
The Current UK negotiating position is strong and needs to be kept up. We do not want any delay beyond December and wish any Agreement to be based around a Free Trade Agreement. We do not wish to perpetuate EU controls over our economy.
May I request one thing to be added for VAT removal. Please can we get rid of VAT on certain foods ? Just because something is warmed up does not make it a luxury item. It will also help those in the food a catering industry who have been hit hard by recent events. I am not in any of those industries but I fail to see the logic of the tax.
I am pleased that our negotiating team seem to be holding strong. Telling the EU that the UK will not accept anything that has not been asked of any other non-EU sovereign nation. 🙂
I would also like to add that, the EU, and its Remainer lackeys here in the UK, has been bangning on about the need for the UK to expend the implementation period. It is worth reminding those who agree this this position, that the EU can unilaterally request an extension itself. Which begs the question, why don’t they ? Answers on a posatge stamp 😉
“should the EU try to damage us”
Of course the EU 27 will look after its own interests, values and principles but “trying to damage the UK” is not part of that. I’m surprised such language is being used.
Really? I thought that their negotiating to date had involved the EU trying to tie us in knots while giving FTAs to other countries without any such loathsome restrictions. And those other countries hadn’t been subsidising the EU like we have.
Except in a crisis and when it comes to ventilators and PPE 😉 Then it is everyone for themselves.
Deny it ? 😉
I totally agree and very valuable and good contribution, as both a Danish and UK passport holder, I have not come across anybody wishing to damage the UK interests, as that would damage Eu interests as well.
But domestic politics sometimes becomes a bit narrow.
It’s a one size doesn’t fit all issue; the CFP is a case in point. ECJ jurisdiction MUST of course not apply to any part of the EU/UK arrangements.
This sounds a sensible and necessary precaution, especially at a time attention is deflected by the pandemic. The UK government itself slipped in repressive, controlling measures into its emergency legislation, under which we currently languish. It is not beyond the wit of others in the EU to do the same when seeking to structure its current and future relationship with the UK.
We certainly do not heed/must not make the inevitable financial contributions the rich countries will be asked to make to sort out the weaker ones. We are already reading about that debate.
The Sunday Times’ editorial last week claimed that businesses etc wanted a delay because of the virus. As usual no names/no numbers. Just the political editor using it to promote his personal view as a Remainer desperate to find any excuse.
All must be resisted.
Well as we’ve seen at the daily press conferences we can discount what a journalist on the Sunday Times or any other newspaper says. Here’s a good comment someone made on Twitter:
“Something I’ve learned through this pandemic is that journalists are just random people with opinions. My next door neighbour probably has opinions too. I wouldn’t pay much attention to what he thinks about politics, and I certainly wouldn’t pay for it.“
“Taking back control requires the restoration of sovereignty to the British people”
No.
The Government is showing us all, Brexiteer and Remainer alike cross party what “taking
back sovereignty means
House arrest
20.000 dead and rising quickly
100% increase in food prices
Rationing of food
Unemployment
Destruction of businesses
Domestic violence
ZERO education for our children
ALL in FOUR short months of a Brexiteer Parliament in voluntary coalition with Remainers
The End. Forget such Sovereignty of Parliament
The challenge now is to get our country back from you all. Parliament is the Enemy of the People. No one voted for lockdown. No one had it in their Party Manifesto. No one voted to die in the butcher houses of nursing homes and the microbiologically dirty NHS beds and fingers.
To hell with your Sovereignty of Parliament.
The virus wasn’t in their manifesto and we didn’t vote for it either – you missed that out for some reason.
Perhaps we need a review, in the next couple of years, looking at whether VAT is an appropriate tax at all. There are other models for taxing goods and services. Maybe we should evaluate VAT against those.
P.S. In saying this, I accept that something like VAT is needed.
It’s refreshing to see a topic being covered that doesn’t include deliberately emotive, dependency infused, propaganda terms such as NHS, Covid-19 and ‘Clap for carers’.
There’s absolutely no need ‘to be seen’ to be taking back control. We must take back control of our nation from the EU, in all its forms. The government’s job is simple. It is to carry out and execute the wishes so defiantly expressed by the British people many months ago.
Moreover, the British people need to take back control from the British state and to confront its appalling abuse of the CV-19 issue to increase its powers of intervention while exposing this nation’s people to the continual barrage of sinister messaging designed to stoke and pique our emotions. It is DISTURBING in its tone, regularity and breadth
The British people are under attack by both the EU and the British State.
We don’t owe an obligation to the EU, or the NHS, or the Police or the British State. We pay our taxes as required. Don’t expect us to sacrifice our freedoms as well
