Dear Constituent

There is some good news to pass on. It looks as if the virus spread has peaked in our area. Hospital admissions are down, and the Royal Berks Hospital has plenty of capacity in both normal beds and Intensive Care beds should there be any relapse in progress. The first aim of policy to ensure the NHS can cope is so far working.
This also means the NHS has capacity for the other killers and serious conditions that people contract. Patients should not be deterred by the priority to the virus. There are additional hospital facilities in the private sector that the local NHS is using for cancer and other conditions. The NHS wishes to provide a good service to anyone who is seriously ill.
I have continued to pass on contacts who can supply protective clothing to our public services, where there are shortages. West Berkshire and the Royal Berks Hospital report no problems, and Wokingham Social services is managing with help from national and regional stocks. The government is well aware of the need for more and is working with the national and overseas suppliers on schedules and deliveries.
More testing is becoming available. There are local test centres at Whiteknights in Reading and at the Community Hospital in Thatcham for NHS and care staff. The aim nationally is to extend the range of people eligible for tests as the supply increases.
I am urging a managed return to work for more people. Working practices will need to be adapted, but business shows every willingness to do so. There will be social distancing, more home working, more use of remote technology, more screens, more protective clothing and more automation. I am very conscious of the economic damage being done, and keen to promote more safer working as the obvious way to improve things.
I spoke in the debate on the economy yesterday using the video link from home as MPs were encouraged to do. It demonstrates there are ways to adapt and to do our jobs in these difficult times.
Mark yes I am envious of people living in NZ. Their government got a grip, shut it’s borders and have now eradicated the disease. Life will be pretty much normal there. My neighbour works in an auction house owned by Chinese. They went to China visiting relatives early January and when they returned to the UK were told to self isolate. They didn’t have their temperatures checked and went on to lead a normal life opening up the auction house again. We have not been strict enough.
No we have done the best we could. If we’d locked down two weeks earlier (when there were relatively few deaths) then two weeks ago the lockdown would have started to fray – like it is now – right at the peak infection time. Our comparison is not with totally different countries like NZ but with our neighbours – we have managed the infection at least as well as Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, Netherlands. The actual infection spread we’ve controlled as well as Germany but their death rate is much lower – that is nothing to do with how “strict” their lockdown was (it was the same as ours more or less) but because their health service seems to be better.
Roy “Germany…but because their health service seems to be better.”
I wonder how they treated early patients? What % did they put on the media-hyped ventilators? What was their success rate with ventilator treatment over other nations treatment? Did they trial other treatments (such as the oxygen supply that Boris was given) that other nations perhaps didn’t try? Did they quarantine patients families and connections muchs sooner than us, how did they do it, how did they contact trace?
“Eradicated” alas not – until the world gets a vaccine and/or rather better treatments they still have a population that is very vulnerable to any new outbreaks. They did also have the huge advantage of a much lower population density with about 20 times the land area per person as England.
Yes, it was fairly clear once the virus reached Italy that lockdown here would happen. The uncertainty here was whether the government was deliberately allowing a level of infection to occur, or whether they were just too late (the usual conspiracy or cock-up question). The jury’s still out on that.
It remains unclear why, as an island which voted to control our borders in 2016, we can’t seem to. Perhaps that is the main lesson to draw from NZ and Australia. Why on earth can’t we do this more effectively?
Absolutely! The Govt is culpable.
Normal? You mean no quarantine for incoming tourists?
Life will not be normal in New Zealand. They still have social distancing. They still have quarantine at the border.
But, fortunately for them, what they have more than anything else is a competent leader and a competent government.
They are an island nation. So are we. But they listened to the WHO. They locked down early, when there were just a handful of cases. We washed our hands and sang happy birthday.
They properly tested and traced and then quarantined arrivals. Bingo. They won. We did none of those things and we have, what, about 40,000 dead? The official 20,000 figure doesn’t include care homes after all because, for some reason, we are not counting properly.
It is not just NZ. Iceland won too. So did Greece. South Korea. Singapore. Germany. Even Australia. None have avoided deaths and/or economic damage but they have significantly limited it.
Then there is us. Alongside the United States we are just about the world’s biggest loser. We had the advantage of time – which Italy and Spain did not have – and our clowns in government squandered it on Brexit.
I know you are mostly all sycophants for Johnson and Trump. But there is zero doubt both have epically failed as leaders. We could not have prevented Coronavirus getting here. But preoccupation with Brexit and saving Priti Patel’s career in January and February are to blame for the extent of the Coronavirus damage.
And, of course, we were woeful unprepared anyway as all of our logistical expertise has spent the last four years not planning for a pandemic but planning for Tory Brexit. I know none of you want to take responsibility for the level of deaths and economic carnage but he in no doubt the blame is entirely the Brexiteers.
JR, the R number is a mathematical model for herd infections. To be ale to calculate the R number in any meaningful way it needs to be known how many are infected. The Govt does not because it has failed to test. Mr Whitty failed to explain this at the propaganda meeting yesterday. Why? It makes his remarks totally useless. The graphs they all refer are similarly useless, even Liam Fox MP points out today is Con Home it should be per hundred thousand or per million for any international comparison. As many wrote here before. It puts the US at the bottom end of the international graph chart below the U.K. not the top! like the civil service, following the science rot, bashing of Trump falsely suggests each day. Liam Fox puts Belgium at the top.
Time for the Tory govt to come clean about Cygnus and how it failed to prepare u dear amayhab and Hunt from the lessons of the exercise.
When will the U.K get a proper correction and apology for deliberately misleading by false figures each day for five weeks?
Sunak is till giving away our money at an alarming rate, not his or the govts money, our taxes. First he doubled contributions to IMF to £4.4 billion, doubling public donations to the Big Night last Friday- meaning all those who donated to the Big Night gave twice!, Trevellian bragging how she gave away millions to other countries. The govt is still spending vastly more than it takes in tax after ten years in govt. and against numerous promises, instead building up a whopping £1.8 trillion debt that has to be paid back. Sunak has massively added to this through HS2 and the like during his budget on 11 March and after the Tory govt. house arrest scheme. Which magic money tree is he using?
The Government always doubles the money raised by Red Nose Day. It’s a disgrace especially as the Curtis/Freuds are One World Government and global citizen maniacs. It should be illegal for any government to borrow on our account to ‘give money away’.
Despite promises by Tory Govt. including former HS Sajid Javid for transparency into grooming gang report no matter what ethnicity or sensitivities involved. The Tory Govt under the cover of the Chinese Virus has announced that despite over 120,000 signatories to a petition for the report to be made public as promised by the Tory govt it will be kept secret.
Cygnus report how to prepare for a pandemic, operation carried out under Mayhab and Hunt, ordered to be kept secret by Johnson’s govt. Johnson claimed transparency about the virus yesterday! Who in their right mind would believe him?
Correct. Teachers working one day a week on full pay. A& E empty at our local hospitals.
B & Q 2 hour queue.
The lockdown is becoming a joke now.
Interesting PvL back in full flow to yesterdays Brexit post.
Brussels shill.
That is probably not as simple as it sounds. I am in the vulnerable group too. Not allowed to go out except to exercise. Cant see any relatives. Haven’t seen my Son, who is also self isolating. Only now, able to get a food delivery slot.
However, I am looking at the bigger picture. I will just be grateful if my Son(Who has asthma) and I come through this unscathed.
I understand how you feel, and I am also very concerned about the effect on the economy and jobs, but as far as Im concerned, the main thing us to get us through this, and then get things moving as soon as it is safe to do so.
At the moment,I am happy to leave the ‘blame game’ ( something that the Media is delighting in stoking up) for later.
As I am writing this there are just two comments published.
One says the Government’s measures have been far too strict.
The other comment say the Government measures have been far too moderate.
Stephen
And that my friend, is the essence of debate 🙂
Another Jackanory type of session aimed at primary school children (I assume) yesterday from Matt Hancock. Everyone who needed NHS treatment is getting it he claimed. Well as they all know people were not even get this from the NHS even before this wretched virus. About 20,000 people have died of the virus without even getting to or after being discharged from hospital (in addition to the 20,000+ who have died in one) plus very many or even most standard operations have been cancelled.
We may have lots of empty beds in Nightingale “Hospitals” but I assume insufficient suitable or sufficient staff so they are empty, PPE or other essential medical equipment. If as you claim the NHS is coping then it is time to ease up a little. I assume because the government know full well the NHS is not really coping. What other reason for not easing lockdown.
Many revelations on Panorama last night on the appalling Pandemic Planning.
If we do not have the medical staff and equipment was there any point in putting the beds in these Nightingale Buildings? Were these “hospitals” driven more by PR and the need for photo opportunities and distractions than by medical need & logic?
exactly – – a panic reaction to assure the public of control, when there isn’t any.
Yes lifelogic, because people like you were and remain an a panic about deaths. So to shut you up they showed that our army is as good as the Chinese in putting together hospitals.
Sod all deaths from this virus. Economic Armageddon on the horizon. The only good thing about that is that the Govt. will be short of money. We need to keep it that way always. They cannot be trusted with money.
If people start going back to work, could we at least have a segregation in public transport, so healthcare and care home workers don’t pass the disease on to those restarting work?
It would be a good idea too to require healthcare and care home workers to wear a mask to reduce the chance of transmission.
With alarming regularity I continue to read phrases such as ‘the new normal’ or ‘things will never be the same again’ as if the British people MUST accept fewer freedoms and more State intervention and direction in their lives from pea-brained politicians and petty bureaucrats with fat pensions to protect
We now we’re being played, manipulated and exposed to vile, pernicious propaganda with idiotic phrases like ‘Save Lives, Save the NHS’. Appalling emotional blackmail with the aim of asserting control over behaviour and thought
I do hope at the next election millions of private sector employees (ex-employees now) take electoral revenge against this government and the abhorrent Labour party for sacrificing them on the altar of protecting Labour’s public sector including the NHS and the BBC.
Labour’s public sector lethargy and indulgence financed by an abused private sector with nowhere to turn and no one to turn too
Throughout this crisis I have failed to understand why manufacturers of PPE have been unable to produce more safe to reuse items. If we can wash our hands for 20 seconds and destroy the virus why can’t we wash or disinfect gowns, gloves, visors, face masks? In recent years there has been an outcry over the world’s accumulation of single use plastic bags etc. What are we going to do with the billions of items of discarded PPE?
Thank you. Good news but I agree with other correspondents, much evidence points to poor planning, too late and weak with our initial response, serious questions about PHE and the police and some of our Ministers etc all contributing negatively to the plight we are in.
Nothing must be swept under the carpet.
As of now government messaging has been terrible, fragmented and defensive. I need to know precisely about masks. I do not believe they have zero benefit, therefore should be made mandatory for everyone in a proximity situation. I am also at a loss to understand testing. If people have had it so what? Is there a reliable test, easily administered, quick response time, to check people with no symptoms but still infectious.
We need a mass testing regime, ongoing for the general public to give them a ‘virus free passport’ that should be their gateway again into proximity situations. That way we will know there are no silent killers.
I am sure there are more but our politicians have got to stop dancing on a pinHead to the tune of gotcha journalists.
Finally stop the condescension to the so called elderly. In years maybe but neither in body or mind.
I’m not certain that people are so much deterred by the virus having priority but by the terror of catching it in hospital. The government has traumatised people!
Hospitals have long been places where you come out sicker than when you went in. MRSA for example.
Not to mention the fact that for at least a year now GPs have scarcely had any appointments to give and since the cv thing have said “ Do not come to the surgery”.
Even about 5 years back we had a young boy from abroad staying here who fell ill. We could get no help whatsoever for him! It was terrifying.
Ps. At both a political and operational level, those people whose performance has not been acceptable, have to go to prove the government is serious about public sector reform.
If nothing happens we will know it was the same old BS.
Unfortunately Sir John, many of your constituents in the vulnerable group will be like my husband. The fear factory & Govt have done such a good job that a visit to the hospital is now viewed as your name being called to join the Carousel in Logan’s Run.
Boris had his chance to inject some sanity into what is now widely seen as a complete media prompted overreaction by the Govt, & blew it. Leadership? There appear to be many more abled& independent minded people, like yourself, who should be in the Cabinet but are not. It looks very much like the Conservatives are still not running the country. They are doing someone else’s bidding.
Yes its good news so far, but let us not get too impatient and thus spoil the gains made so far at such a huge cost in lives and money.
Good news Sir John, a pleasant change in all the noise going on trying to blame the government for, say, lack of PPE and neglect of care homes. The fact is, NHE, NHS and local governments have been exposed for lack of any prompt action. NHE should have had a strategic plan to inform the NHS and government, the NHS are responsible for procuring PPE, many care homes are private businesses and the owners responsible for procuring PPE, as indeed local government responsible for the care homes they run. The government of course was/is responsible for setting the national strategy but, since we are paying hugely for expensive NHE and NHS managers, it seems to me that all those managers have failed miserably on the procurement and distribution issues for which they, and not the government, are responsible.
Look forward to some very discontented people when the lockdown eases when the scale of the economic disaster becomes clear to them. Well done politicians, you’ve done more damage to the country than any government in history all in the name of a virus with a lower death rate than flu.
fully agree with your assessment….now watch the blame game
We need to get manufacturing going again. Home working won’t sort out that problem.
Praise should be heaped on the supermarkets who were hit with panic buying but managed to cope and and within days got the shelves stocked. Hit by a massive change in shopping habits so took on 10s of thousands of staff and accommodated it . They didn’t make a song and dance about it, they didn’t need us to go outside and clap, they just got on with it, a great example of private enterprise at work. Meanwhile we have to consider it heroic for the state to manage to anything right with the grinding slow pace of anything they do holding the country back.
Not here they didn’t!
And no delivery slots available forever.
Supermarkets have systematically and successfully wiped out all small competition over the past 40 years.
Small shops would never have allowed “government-and-media-induced panic buying”.
Who honestly wants to be entirely at the mercy of a supermarket?
Don’t laugh, the Type 31 Frigates being built .
“Engineering giant Babcock International Group Plc has awarded the contact to build engines for the Royal Navy’s new £1.25billion frigate fleet to Rolls-Royce – but they will be made in Germany.”
“It has also been announced that German manufacturer Renk will provide the main reduction gearboxes, and Germany-headquartered MAN Energy Solutions will supply the propellers and propeller shaft lines.”
” Thales – a French multinational company that designs and builds electrical systems and provides services for the aerospace, defence, transportation and security markets – will provide the frigates’ advanced mission systems.”
“Babcock has also announced that the award of the chilled water plant subcontract is going to Novenco AS, a Scandinavian firm, to provide critical system capability for the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) system.”
“Denmark’s Blunox is contracted to supply the exhaust environmental equipment that significantly reduces emissions from the main engines and diesel generators.”
I’m sure I can speak for all the readers here in saying we are pleased you are staying at home and can still contribute using video.
OFF TOPIC.
from BBC website.
India has cancelled orders for about half a million coronavirus rapid testing kits from China after they were found to be “faulty”. Delhi has also withdrawn the kits that were already in use in several states. The kits take around 30 minutes to deliver a result and are supposed to detect antibodies in the blood of people who may have had the infection.
They help officials quickly understand the scale of infection in a particular area. China disputes India’s claims.
“The quality of medical products exported from China is prioritised. It is unfair and irresponsible for certain individuals to label Chinese products as ‘faulty’ and look at issues with pre-emptive prejudice,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
The rapid testing kits cannot test for coronavirus itself and several scientists have raised concerns over their use for diagnosis.
It would appear that many businesses are taking it upon themselves to decide that lockdown should be relaxed. They will, no doubt, be permitted to do so, but should they not also hold the sole responsibility for the safety of the staff and public in their “care”, i.e. they should be required to adhere to minimum obligatory standards that achieve the government’s objectives……….no matter the cost to the business. They want to open and trade and they should be held fully responsible for the true costs of trading, not transfer it to the consumer (incl. NHS, à la Cheltenham Festival) whilst trousering the profits.
It is not some self-limiting property of the virus that has caused the downturn in daily cases, which creates that apparent “peak” in the graph.
It is the change of public behaviour brought about by lockdown which has reduced the ability of infected people to pass on the contagion. R0 is reduced.
If the measures are lifted without alternatives such as the general wearing of masks, test, track, and quarantine, then R0 will rise again and there will be exponential growth in case numbers and in deaths once more.
These are not the falsely imputed intentions of European politicians John, and about which you can say what you like, and not easily be proven wrong. These are hard facts, and just saying what you think people want to hear will no longer wash.
If the wrong actions are taken, the consequences will very quickly become impossible to hide.
A major priority needs to be to stop the potential leak if more viruses from labs. On balance it looks like researchers zeal to find a treatment for previous bat viruses have caused a pandemic by leaking another bat virus.
There needs an international system to monitor virus laboratories around the world just like there is for nuclear material. To start with simply cut and paste the treaties and replace “bat” with “uranium” and “fissionable material” with “bat viruses”.
Is there any progress in opening an Urgent Dental Care centre for Wokingham?
Reply Still on the case. There are urgent treatment centres in our area, which you access via your own dentist.
I have just seen on the website of Cycle Republic (which includes a large store next to Reading Station) that they have decided to close every store for the last time – just when you thought the demand for bicycles might really take off.
This can’t be what the government anticipated or intended.
So sad.
You’re joking – seriously ?!?!?!
I went to book my bike into CR but had to cancel due to the lockdown / house arrest. They were really busy and the number of cyclists nowadays (I have been cycling into London off and on for 25 years) has boomed. This is a serious loss.
I don’t wish to appear pessimistic but this is just the tip of the iceberg
Mark my works a lot of SMEs are going bust the end of April
most would have been flashy, loaded with gimmicks, a status purchase – just like many new cars. Right now people are waking up to the need for belt tightening.
Well done too SJR for getting the message through on Bounce Back Loans interest free 12 months for SMEs as vital to the economy and survival of self-employed. They will still need something to work on when recovery begins slowly….
Good Morning,
Off Topic, sorry. Government ups its guarantee to 100% for Covid19 loans. Sounds like a life saver, but my prediction is that it means the plan will terminate sooner. A bad plan now looking foolish.
We HAVE a safety net for PEOPLE, use it..
I would suggest you JR or Mr Rees- Mogg or Mr Raab and others you may know well be top of the political tree with Mr Gove placed in the House of Lord as top dog then quickly abolish the House of Lords and make sure this Green Agenda man, the Destroyer is not placed on any election list again. He would make a good Lib Dem failure MP and be remarkable and very intelligently equipped to promote their fascist agenda and simultaneously stab all of these scum in the back, leaving him a lone voice in the wilderness of despair and deceit.
A perfect outcome from the ashes of our land beaten into the dust with the Trauma Generation of children never quite recovering from their ordeal of house arrest in too close a proximity of their parents going off their heads.
As Trump said last night “People do not realise that making people stay in their homes kills people, yes kills people. “No doubt he is aware that stuck in a tiny flat which seems to get smaller and smaller with every passing day crushes people to death, yes crushes them to death! Smalls them!
There have been cases where patients attended hospital for normal treatment and were put into wards where they caught the covid virus. Any member of staff moving between covid treatment and other areas could be a source of infection, including cleaners. We know of a colleague who had a serious and successful heart operation and then is likely to have this reversed after being put into a recovery ward and being infected.
Sky showed a report on the hospital in Naples where cross infection had been eliminated by strict separation of covid treatment and other staff, with areas marked by ribbons.
The staff treating the patients had full suits with helmets and virus filters. Equipment was handed through isolating rooms with mo two staff inside at the same time. Even removal of the safely suits and gloves was done from outside using rubber gloves fixed to the window.
The NHS has only primitive equipment and procedures in comparison. It would be better to transfer the covid patients to the largely unused Nightingale hospitals and deep clean the normal hospitals, keeping staff separate, otherwise more disasters are likely. We already have one of the highest rates of deaths per head in the world.
You spoke in the debate using the video link? OK – if MPs jobs can be done from home then surely we don’t need a VERY expensive new Parliament building ( which will inevitably cost way WAY more than the original quote, No fancy Parliament building – therefore no centralised target for a terrorist attack. No need for MPs to claim travel expenses. Should be a lot cheaper for the taxpayer – -but that won’t happen will it? Or is it only SOME people have to adapt?
Reply I am pleased the Speaker and staff worked out a way for Parliament to meet whilst observing the social distancing requirements. I helped them by speaking from home, as there have to be very tight control on numbers in the chamber. It is not however as good as a Parliament with everyone allowed to participate from the Chamber. We have lost all interventions and the cut and thrust of debate as a result of the social distancing rules. There is no advantage in going in person as you still cannot make a spontaneous contribution or an intervention.
Agree, what the tax-payer and the electorate want is for the MPs to be able to sit and work in an office and debating chamber….they don’t care if its new building or located in the centre of the UK but that its fit for purpose and cheap
The contempt is when MPs spend millions on an old building for no other reason than its in London and historic
And still the little boats are rolling into Dover virtually every day so let’s hope there is plenty of testing and controls going on down there. At least yesterday’s arrivals seem to have been shared between our Border Force and the French who intercepted 4 of the 8 boats carrying reportedly 90 plus persons.
Are “social distancing” rules being enforced in the refugee staging points in France?
And if so, what precautions are in place for the journey in the small inflatable boats?
Off topic- just .
I was so disappointed with Professor Chris Whitty’s presentation at yesterday’s Covid conference. He showed his Global Comparison Chart , acknowledged that it did not include a deaths per million rate but then said ‘ nonetheless the curves show broadly what is happening ‘
There was a curve showing the USA cases as steadily increasing , which is nonsense ,
They have flattened .
Why is this allowed to happen ?
Who allows it ?
It lowers my opinion of our scientists and raises doubts over the rest of their figures.
You indicated that this practice would be stopped .
Time for another go I think !
The UK media is becoming a total Media Circus!
Man of Kent, what Mr Whitty said was absolute rubbish. His claim about the R factor equally unscientific and a load of Rubbish! Pointed out by articles, including Con Woman today. Liam Fox MP produces his own charts today in Con Home and makes it clear if population number per million is not added it discredits the people themselves! I take him to mean the alleged experts like Mr Whitty and the govt ministers “who follow the advice. ” Not listen to the advice and take into account for decisions but “follow” the advice.
Oh I think that ship sailed long, long ago 😉
The old adage applies,
With so many data sources, no consistent approach to data collection and no analysis of other factors such as underlying health conditions etc. the reliability of the stats is at best, questionable.
You should check the numbers by yourself and make your own mind. They are available on the John Hopkins CSSE, worldometers and other websites.
Worldometers has numbers by country, infections, deaths, as total and rate per million.
On 28/04 11:00
World 3,076,185 infected 211,941 deaths
USA 1,010,507 inf., 56,803 d, 172 d/m
UK 157,149 inf., 21,092 d, 311 d/m
And if you look at the curves as function of time, clicking on them on a particular day will give you the number on that day. So you may be able to draw your own conclusions on how policies are effective.
John Hopkins CSSE website also has the figures by individual US states.
Try to be your own data scientist!
A glowing report from Sweden on CNBC video interview with Gothenburg entrepreneur Ports Official. Sweden is not just hitting the ground running near post virus but has never stopped running. Booming. The only handicap “America and European nations” “Are you doing more business with China now?” “Oh yes, increasingly, we never stopped.”
The Swede put on a glum expression so as not to totally annoy, I could tell, could see, though he was keeping back a joyous smile very well, diplomatically, not seeming triumphalist
Oh you lockdown fools!What have you done to us??????Sweden The lousiest, most bizarre government, a laughing stock for most of their policies and attitudes. and you have made them Mr and Mrs Sensible. A triumph. Only you could have done it.The impossible and you have done it!
To be fair, we started out doing the same as they did. Unfortunately as I and others here pointed out, President Macron threatened to close the ports. The government took fright and complied. Now I hear that PM Alexander Johnson wants to take over negotiations with the EU. This after Mr. Barnier had a bit of a moan. Shades of Theresa May MP methinks 😉
I do not believe the NHS has ‘good intentions’ and ‘wishes to provide a good service.’ I believe the ‘scientists’ and the Government are colluding and lying about ‘the greatest challenge since the War’.
My tenants are now declaring bankruptcy – as Glen Cullen predicted. Burger King and others. Yet the Chancellor drunkenly throws £27 million of taxpayers money at the ‘big night in’ so that the Curtises can fund their preferred One World Govt preferences. He throws a further £2.2 Billion at the IMF ie down the drain! And any hour they will tell British people to tighten their belts. Do without. Die rather than strain the God Forsaken NHS.
This ‘protect the NHS’ is wearing very thin now Lynn.
Message to our Government:
‘HANCOCK YOU PROTECT THE NHS’ it is not our job just to sacrifice our livelihoods because our NHS isn’t prepared.
‘IF YOUR DEPARTMENT AUTHORISED THE PPE STOCK HOLDING THEN DEAL WITH THE COMPANY THAT DIDN’T HOLD SUFFICIENT QUANTITIES AND EXPLAIN TO US WHAT HAPPENED’
‘YOUR DEPARTMENT SHOULD HAVE AUTHORISED ORDERING TEST KITS IN SUFFICIENT QUANTITIES TO GET ON TOP OF THIS EARLY LIKE GERMANY AND NEW ZEALAND DID’ if you did tell us what happened why didn’t NHS England deliver and test properly?
‘YOU SHOULD HAVE STOPPED FERRIES AND FLIGHTS JUST COMING IN WITHOUT MASKS AND QUARANTINE ARRANGEMENTS’ why didn’t you?
The German health system has been reported to have coped phenomenally well, just how many patients did they put on ventilators that the media were demanding Hancock acted on day after day? “BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) – Germany has banned the export of medical protection gear to avoid supply shortages of masks, gloves and suits as doctors and authorities are racing to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday.” Just how many test kits did they have ready to use? Who makes them? Who tested them? What was in our plan to test and who was expected to test in what quantities.
A genuine question I’ve been trying to find an answer to for about a week with no success:
How (ie by what mechanism) are 4500+ still turning up at hospitals each day requiring treatment, when the incubation period from infection to symptoms is a matter of days and we’ve been isolated for over 4 weeks?
Are our hospitals and similar infection hotspots exporting the virus on an industrial scale each day when staff leave?