Making Parliament work

By johnredwood | Published: April 30, 2020

I spoke in Parliament this week on a link from home, as MPs are encouraged to do. I am grateful to the Speaker and House authorities for their hard work in making sure Parliament can meet whilst  obeying the social distancing rules. They responded to those of us who requested we meet.

 We can only have a Parliament by limiting numbers strictly in the Chamber itself, where I would rather be. A Parliament working remotely is better than a Parliament not meeting at all, but there are losses from this temporary system. An MP cannot intervene on another to debate an issue or challenge an assertion. You cannot spontaneously ask a question or decide to make a contribution to a debate. You have to book a slot well in advance, with plenty of competition for such slots. Parliament is meeting for less time so opportunities are more limited.

Readers may be relieved to know there are still plenty of other meetings and communication underway between MPs, though we no longer  benefit from those many informal conversations and rapidly convened meetings that characterise a usual Parliamentary day. Ministers are making themselves available by tele conference. Groups of MPs and committees meet through Zoom or Teams. There is intensified email traffic and phone calls. Many of us are trying to find substitutes for the many face to face meetings and conversations which help shape government policy and government responses to problems.

Meanwhile I sit at home watching Parliament live tv, frustrated that whether at home or there it is not possible to intervene based on  the flow of the debate.

3 Comments

  1. Martin in Cardiff
    Posted April 30, 2020 at 7:16 am | Permalink

    But you and your friends in the media have turned a large proportion of the electorate against Parliament.

    They now hate it when it does its conventional and historically established work.

    They instead want you MPs to be their delegates, and for Parliament to be no more than a rubber stamp for mob rule.

    You were apparently content for the whole second chamber and for individual MPs to be libelled as enemies of the people and as traitors in the popular press, along with the UK’s highest legal authority.

    That was an utterly reckless electoral gimmick, and this country will suffer as a result for a long time.

    In any case, with a majority of eighty, comprised in large measure of insecure newcomers, the government will be unhindered by Parliament.

    So you have your Rubber Stamping Agency, and far more docile than the European Union’s Parliament ever was too.

    Reply
  2. Newmania
    Posted April 30, 2020 at 7:22 am | Permalink

    Readers may be relieved to know there are still plenty of other meetings and communication underway between MPs,

    Well thank god for that , for a moment I was concerned . Whilst we sigh with relief that our taxes are being so gainfully spent , might you consider doing something useful.
    The country is creaming with rage that Broad Band speed is not workable in many areas and periodically for most
    Children cannot be educated
    Business cannot be transacted
    Deadlines are missed
    You know …real life and the response is more or less the same one we got from Southern Rail for a year ( blah blah blah no solution )

    Can nothing be done ?

    Reply
  3. Narrow Shoulders
    Posted April 30, 2020 at 7:23 am | Permalink

    Any Jeremy Corbyn turning up in person? He is over 70 isn’t he. Typical socialist – one draconian rule for you, another for me.

    Reply

