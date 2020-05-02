Some questions on the numbers

In the week ahead Parliament will debate the lock down, and government will determine a back to work policy. To do so, they need to examine some of the numbers they are using carefully.
- Comparative deaths globally. It is quite wrong to say the UK after the US will have the most deaths. The government must adjust the death figures for population, which so far shows Belgium heading the lists, and the USA still relatively low
- The government needs to do more work on trying to get comparable death rates. Some other countries only list hospital deaths. There are different views on whether dying with Covid 19 is the same as dying of Covid 19. The UK figures for deaths have probably been boosted in recent days and weeks by counting more deaths where the patient died without a Covid 19 test as a Covid death, and by adding in non hospital deaths to the total. It is a bad idea to change the way you calculate numbers over time for a series when you are using the curve of that series over time to determine policy.
- Now there are so many more tests available the government needs to start testing a sample of the total population to get figures for how common this disease is, and to chart that over time.
- The accuracy of the tests. I have been given widely different figures for how many false negatives the tests might provide. There are apparently issues about how to secure a good sample so any disease does show up.
- How good are the returns reported centrallyb from Care Homes, as most of these are privately owned institutions that are not formally part of NHS management and reporting systems.
- Future capacity of the NHS. The government is right to want reassurance that the NHS can cope in future as it has done so far. There needs to be a rebased figure for Covid care beds and Covid Intensive care beds in the system in a world where there is also capacity for other serious medical conditions. Will the NHS move to identifying specialist Covid hospitals and units, to free more District General Hospitals to do everything else?
- The value of R or the reinfection rate. We were told this week it is currently 0.6 to 0.9. That is a very wide range. How can it be more precisely and accurately be discovered, where there are not sampled tests of the whole population over time? Doesn’t it need regular sampled testing to get it more accurate? As great stress is placed on R, it is crucial to get it right.
- Will the government publish the range of forecasts of deaths from the disease their experts have come up with, and show us the trend in these forecasts? That too is important in making a judgement.
1. It is not a competition and you cannot compare oranges with lemons.
2. And what of deaths to non-CV19 ? You know, the ones where people are too affraid to go to hospital because of CV-19 and die as a result or miss important examinations to determine possible life threatening illnesses such as cancer ?
3. Too late ! Just test those that are at high risk either due to the nature of their work and because of the risk of the desease to them.
4. If we cannot garentee to accuracy of the tests, then why bother with the above item (3) ?
5. Care homes are a worry. The NHS sent many elderly to them and I fear the worst.
6. What were the Nightingale Hospitals for ? We already have enough spare capacity. Various dance-off’s between hospitals support this.
7. R-Values are meaningless. An R-Value for someone in a built up metropolis like London might make sense but, if you are living on a remote Scottish croft, who cares ? What I am trying to say is, why shut down the whole country just because the likes of London are a higher risk ? Makes no sense.
8. Are these ‘experts’ prepared to put their reputations and jobs on the line if they are wrong ? If not, then I see no reason to take as gospel on what they say.
What were the Nightingale Hospitals for ?
Well to show the government were doing something by putting lots of beds and partitions into existing building and some nice Nightingale Hospital Signs up and lots of ambulances in front of it as a big PR stunt. Also giving the Countess of Wessex something to open.
Clearly they do not have any free staff for these places anyway. It seems the NHS cannot even keep normal operations going after all.
I get the impression that whoever produces the numbers of deaths has great flexibility on how many to report. It is only in the past week that we have been given a rolling weekly average count to smooth daily irregularities. Your point 2 about not changing the basis of calculation is well made. It is precisely what happened in 1990 with the global temperature record. Then the old data collection method was dropped, preventing the possibility of a parallel run to understand the difference between the two series.
The reality is that much of what passes for science is guesswork, some good, some not so good and some bad. There will be no perfect state of knowledge, something that the scientists appearing at the daily briefing now publicly acknowledge. Decisions on ending the lock down will be matters of judgment about a balance of risks. The huge damage being done to our way of life and our economy must now take centre stage as the primary areas of risk.
So John wants us to hyperventilate over margins of error in the figures, rather than the fact that, however they are measured, tens of thousands have died here with hundreds more every day.
On the other hand, in NZ, in anti-communist S. Korea, and in Vietnam, along with in other countries, there are no deaths at all reported.
And we all know how that difference arose.
Well we know from excess death figures that we are nearly at 50,000 death caused by or accelerated by Covid 19 roughly half out of hospital. Prof. David Spiegelhalter suggests (in the Guardian) that “Many of these (excess deaths) will be indirect effects from the disrupted health service: routine treatments have been largely abandoned, A&E attendances and non-Covid-19 hospital admissions have plummeted.”
I suspect he is wrong in this in the main. Usually when doctors cancel operations (or go on strike) deaths, at least initially go down at least in the short term not up. Road deaths and possible other infections due to the lock down with surely have declined too.
The things I mainly want to know is what proportion of people have already had the virus? What treatments give the best chances of survival. Also how many have died in hospital without having full ventilation as a last resort and why? Also what percentage survive full ventilation. On Newsnight last night Sir David Nott suggested 35% did. We seem to know from the Liverpool University study that of those going into hospital 1/2 have recovered, 1/3 have died and 1/6 are still in hospital. If as is possible only one in 500 infected die from the virus we might already have had 25 million who have had it and are now hopefully immune. This would be very good news indeed.
Overall uk Covid deaths (caused or accelerated by) are going to be about 100,000 in the end I would estimate.
George Osborne (QT on Thursday) says if we want to spend more on public services we have to raise taxes (as he indeed did hand over fist mainly to waste them).
He is (as usual) totally wrong. From the current hugely over taxed position (that he and Hammond have given us) then raising tax rates will not raise more money for the government to waste. Even if is does raise a bit more one year it just diminished the tax base for next year. This is made even worse by the economic damage done by this virus.
There are though some win, win solutions. A massive bonfire of red tape and abandonment of the mad expensive energy agenda and zero net carbon lunacy. HS2 cancellation too would be a win, win. As would releasing all those state sector employees who do little of value (or of negative value) to get real jobs and tax simplification.
I am concerned about the build-up of hysteria about Care Homes.
It has long been the case that many costly hospital beds are being blocked by patients who are, effectively, waiting to die. It therefore makes sense to me that those patients should be sent to Care Homes, where they may find their final days easier than in the hurly-burly of a hospital ward.
It is reported in today’s Daily Telegraph that attribution of cause of death in Care Homes has been quite unregulated, with covid19 being registered despite the absence of a confirmatory test or apparent symptoms. This supports your disquiet, John – and mine – about using conflicting and irregularly-acquired data.