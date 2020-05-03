The future of the High Street

Some High Streets were suffering badly before the anti virus policies closed down most of the shops. More people were buying more things on line. More were travelling to the best shopping centres to enjoy the choice and facilities they afford. Secondary and tertiary locations and ageing centres were losing custom and losing businesses. There were more empty properties and more rent reductions.
Investment in improving High Streets, relentless promotion of a location with events, discount and loyalty schemes and good restaurant and café back up were all important ways to retain life and footfall. Some succeeded, others were floundering. There was too much retail space for the customer base overall. As a result retail chains were shedding shops in marginal locations, and at the edges of Town Centres and shopping malls some property was gradually being converted to new uses. The process of conversion was slow because the shops were still expensive and commanding relatively high rents compared to alternative use values.
The damage done to shop retailers by the closures is two fold. There is the lost revenue, making investment in shop improvement and in stock more difficult to afford. There is the diversion of business from shops to on line, some of which may be difficult to reclaim. The issue becomes, what are shops now worth?
A simplified way of valuing a shop is to take the rent paid and multiply that by a number of years purchase to get a capital value of the property. Let’s take a case of two shops with rental income of £25,000 a year. One is in Smart City, the other larger unit is in Troubled Town. The Smart City unit might have been valued in February on a 5% rental income, or 20 years purchase. It would have had a capital value of £500,000. The Troubled Town Unit might have only commanded a 10% income yield or ten years purchase, giving a capital value of £250,000.
Let us suppose that both were independent shops, and both have now notified their landlords they cannot afford to pay any rent for the time being. At the very least they want a rent holiday for the period of closure, followed by a rent reduction to reflect lower earning potential in a recovery period to follow the end of lock down.
So what are these shops now worth? What discount should you apply to the past rent to allow for the likelihood that a deal has to be done for lower rent? Might it be that the unit in Smart City still has a retail future at a lower rent, but the unit in Troubled Town does not? Do the values of either now fall to a level where conversion to another use is viable?
And what outcome would you like to see for these two independent traders and two shop units?
It’s time to scrap the Sunday trading laws and allow shops to open when it suits them.
Churches argue that this ruins Sunday for families. I say if you want go out on a Sunday it would be most likely be between 10am-4pm, when shops are open on Sunday.
I
Indeed, if shops could open longer you would need far fewer of them. It would be more efficient use of the asset. If the religious want to go to church and be indoctrinated fine but they should not be allowed to order others about (not even their own children perhaps). Laws on employing teenager on Sundays are also very restrictive & damaging. It is good for teenager to get work experience in a cafe, shop or similar.
Get the Bishops out of the Lords they have nothing remotely sensible to say and do much harm.
Get religion out of our state politics altogether
Sunday trading laws were not for the benefit of churches, but they were certainly a nail in the coffin for many churches.
I personally like the notion that Sunday is a different day without the same hustle and bustle of every other day – It should be a quieter day. It marks the end of a week.
Think of the people who have to supply services throughout the week – I’m sure they would appreciate an easier day on Sunday…. A bit like when we had half day closing on Wednesdays…
Electricity people
Gas supply people
Water supply people
Hospitals, Ambulances, the relevant staff
Fire Service
Coastguard
Airports
Pilots etc
Air traffic control
TV
Radio
Cinemas
Lorry drivers who have to deliver first thing on a Monday, driving overnight.
Vehicle breakdown
etc
All work Sundays AND Bank Holidays.
I used to work a rota that covered 24/7/365 – in a factory. The first 19 years there I worked Xmas day AND Boxing day. It was much cheaper for the company ( paying us treble time plus hiring Security staff in ) than the shutting down and restarting the production lines.
Yes, and I agree that some production needs to keep going .. I’ve worked shifts and bank holidays etc – I still want to see Sunday as a quieter day
It might be worth looking at property law rather than trading law.
This feudal legacy of leasehold title is a licence to print money – by extortion, in effect – for freehold owners of premises in good trading positions, such as may remain.
The holding companies have many areas completely sown up.
If that were solved, then subsequently fair rents laws could have real teeth. As it stands freeholders could circumvent them by selling an estate in land, a lease.
You have this completely wrong. Tenants and Landlords enter into free contracts many tenants are now evading their obligation by prepackaged liquidations and buy backs.
Upward only rent reviews have been a problem. Without them, rents can be settled according to the then prevailing market rate, so if the rents on new lets are falling, then the rents of existing lets can fall. That’s not always a perfect solution, as a single let at a high figure can distort rent settlements in the vicinity.
The fairest rents in my view are turnover based, which in effect create a partnership between landlord and tenant. They are, though, tricky to set up and police. The landlord has to do a lot of homework on his prospective tenant, and have a high degree of trust in the financial information provided before and after the lease commences. If one could smooth that process it would useful.
Turnover is irrelevant. It’s all about profit!
Yes I was going to make the same comment that rents should be turnover based. Our system of upward only rent reviews doesn’t apply anywhere else in the world. It is clearly not a free market approach, it is imposed by a cartel of property owners. One or more of them needs to break ranks for a free market to exist.
This is rubbish. We landlords are powerless against
The Landlord and Tenant act gave tenants the right to
Occupy our property even when a lease comes to an end.
Most tenants on the high street are very big companies –
far far bigger than me. The latest coronavirus crisis
Legislation has given them the absolute right not to pay
Rent which further ramps up thrir power over the
landlord. For a decade of economic impoverishment
and falling rents business rates continued to rise and
when Business failed the landlord had to pay the rates
even when he had no income. Billions left the poorest
regions to the privileged South East.
I think the Sunday trading laws are kept in place more by the unions than the churches, so as to give shop workers the right to a day off.
To make Sunday a day of rest it needs more than trading laws, you would need to close down sporting events, TV and internet. Would such a day of reflection spent with the family be good for society?
The churches in their zeal have never advocated the day of rest to extend to hospitals or giving the police the day off.
+ 1
@Stephen,
Most people want (and certainly if they thought more about it) a day off from the rat-race (where everything shuts down except for essential services). The Sabbath isn’t just about worship of God (of course it is – for Christians) it’s also about good mental health (whether Christian or atheist). In fact, without shutting the country down, once a week, except for essential services, then you just worse the overall mental health of this country that costs the countries billions in terms of The Health Service, people being unproductive at work, family break-up, crime etc .. There’s loads of scientific evidence for this. Loads of atheists and secularists would agree.
If we want to build up a proper economy, let’s not rely on desperate measures where we have to keep the rat-race going 24/7. Everyone – Christian / atheist – needs a break – peace and quiet, to rest and relax the brain and body, to be ready for the next 6 tough days ahead.
Sunday trading hours would have been extended in 2016 when MPs voted on it if Scots MPs hadn’t voted against because they didn’t want the competition from shops the other side of the border because of course the bill only applied to England and Wales as Scotland already enjoys extended Sunday trading hours. Yet again Scots MPs were allowed to vote on and be the deciding factor on what was an England or England & Wales only bill and yet again our pathetic useless spineless UK MPs squatting in English seats uttered not one word of protest.
The Conservative Party has repeatedly blocked changes to Sunday trading laws. I don’t care about any god and stay as far away from churches as I can. Religion is frequently poison after all.
But I don’t stop people going to church if they want. I shouldn’t be stopped from going shopping on Sunday if I want. Providing workers can specify one day a week which is religiously significant for them and they are allowed to take that day off then there is no issue here. Open the shops on Sunday.
The government should lower or abolish rates bills and stop mugging motorists with high parking charges and fines. Also they should allow a change to use without needing planning approvals (where they are still needed). Get the government out of the way. This is the solution as usual.
@Lifelogic,
Ugly buildings have ruined our towns and high streets.
The problem isn’t planning but planners with no understanding of aesthetics (and aesthetics is important – Steve Jobs based the success of his Apple brand as much on aesthetics – the beauty of his brands – as on high quality technology).
I have to say, I agree. We have to let the market decide, but that means removing unnecessary government costs and interference. One aspect of the Thatcher project needs to be resumed: the structural dismantling of the Left. This may require privatisation of local government in England. Replace it with a commissioning system.
Below I expand on this in a different direction: our attitude to ‘failure’.
Good morning.
Putting recent events to one side, I would argue two things. First, let the market decide. Secondly, for the landlord they have to ask themselves, “Is it better to have half a loaf that no loaf ?” The landlord is in the game to provide a service and, to profit from that service. It is a tough call and one that can not be easily answered here. Perhaps those like LL might provide better insight.
From the ashes new business will grow. What is important, is that government does not do anything that is going to inhibit this. As old markets die, new ones will develop. This is evident with online shopping. Local and national governments have been too keen to take more and more, and not only that, to put up barriers to private enterprise such as parking restrictions. As a result both local and national governments will see less money coming in. This is the price you pay for being too greedy.
As I keep saying – Less is more !
I agree. The market works better without the influence and the desire of authorities figures wishing to manipulate it. One mans dispensation is another’s un-equal burden.
I would, add the imposition of business rates is also a drag on the system. Rates are a tax and taxes should be equal on ability to pay. A large high turnover store pays less than a specialist store – due to some odd correlation, based not on the store size or its turnover but how much frontage a shop has to the street.
On-line sales get a pass, as there is no high street frontage. Surely an equal tax on all based on the value of sales would be more realistic
Local councils have relentlessly and purposely closed down the High Streets. Often no doubt following EU directives and sometimes just following their own ultra left wing beliefs.
Parking in town became a problem when masses of housing estates were chucked up in surrounding countryside. And those houses were never really needed except for “relocation” ( to allow more and more people to be shovelled into cities).
There were even TV soaps that encouraged townies to relocate. “ The Newcomers”.
Buses into town were cut.
Parking was made impossible.
Traditional markets which drew people into town on a Saturday morning were closed…raised to the ground actually.
Town centres became less safe and the now oh-so-busy police did nothing.
And then once the madness gained momentum and they built supermarkets on the fields, all was lost.
Here, it took 30 years for one exceptionally nasty supermarket to close down just about all local shops. In fact…once we had a High Street here …and now we don’t. Most of the shops have been turned into houses.
And now that supermarket is a run-down shadow of its former self that can’t even feed people during their imprisonment.
It’s globalisation …innit? An out-of-control capitalist monster that is consuming itself. A filthy race to the bottom that is taking us all with it and exposing us to an uncertain future.
Or as one laid-off docker remarked…” Who is going to buy the goods ( he may have justifiably said “cr*p) in that container when we no longer have wages?”
The powers that be think they have the answer…helicopter money….Oh yes…that’ll work.
I agree Everhopeful, and who is it that the Government have allowed to stay open – Supermarkets! We are being herded, everyone’s comfy in their pile of poo at the moment so no-ones rattling the cage. Why aren’t we being told where the new patients being admitted are from? Have they been working or not?
Large in-Town Supermarkets close down all the local family bakers, butchers, florists, family corner shops, and the cash and carries that supplied all these family businesses, the local abattoirs, then they started getting into selling electrical items and closed those small shops down, now they’re elbowing in to clothes. Their car parks are free whereas other car parks put in a hefty parking penalty to encourage everyone in to these soulless impersonal, and possibly Covid queue traps (who knows it’s the only place people are allowed to gather now)!
Yes..exactly. Totally correct.
We also noticed that.
Ours even started selling cars! Yes really ( just for a while) and shut down several small local dealers.
And now so many of the goods they stocked in order to shut down small shops are nowhere to be seen!
And supermarkets played a part in the loss of Sundays and Bank Holidays as days of rest for all.
Which EU directives have councils followed to close down high streets? This is what you said – please point us to such directives.
The comment you made is the sort of dangerous, fraudulent nonsense which really needs to be called out.
Our high streets are struggling. Most of the fault for that actually lies with consumers for not using them – and then with local and national governments for failing to manage change.
* razed to the ground
The Telegraph today reports that Statistics from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Office suggest that only 10% of people who have died from Covid received intensive care. Not sure if this is 10% of those who reached hospital or 10% of all Covid deaths.
So about 25,000 people have died without going to hospital and about 90% of the 50,000 (or of just the hospital deaths?) who have died were not even given intensive care? Is this really true? Not surprising given this that the Nightingale Hospitals are largely empty.
Yet Boris and Hancock keep saying the NHS has not denied anyone treatment and has coped throughout.
Boris was rather luck to get any intensive care at all then?
What is the comparable figure for Germany where mortality rates appear to be only about 1/6 of the UK’s I wonder?
Had you ever considered that giving many patients any kind of intensive care can be pointless, or is more cruel than kind? Or that death in patients with severe co-morbidities can be utterly unexpected and instantaneous?
You have demonstrated time and again your ignorance about ventilators and their dangers, as well as suggesting medications that are now causing more problems than benefits, and prefer to feed hysteria than take on board any information that gainsays your addiction to hyperbole.
Of course I have and they can clearly opt out, and in some cases it might indeed be totally pointless. But if these figures are right then 90% of people who died anyway were not given full ventilation even as a last resort! Surely more than that should have been?
This when it seems about 35% of people do survive it? Why does Germany have mortality at 1/6 of the UK? It is a huge difference even if they do test more and so detect more cases as the denominator.
As much as I like Boris, one has to wonder did he get special treatment that many others would not have received. Apparently residents of care homes have been asked to sign do not resuscitate forms should they succumb to the virus. Is this true John?
If Social Distancing remains a necessity for any length of time I see a brighter future for the ‘High Street’ shops that can combine old style local service (delivery, on-account, and on-approval) and lower foot fall than the out of town and supermarket stores that have a higher ratio of queueing. Not everything can be successfully bought online nor do many wish to buy online (for very valid reasons).
We need a radical shake up of the planning laws so there can be easy and simple change of use and space re-used eg for residential, or smart warehousing. The virus crisis has accelerated digitisation and the move to online. The high street will never return to how it was 15 years ago.
I agree Richard, we don’t have a thriving High Street the Council destroyed it 50 years ago, I met a chap that had a thriving shop on the old High Street he never forgave them and left his store to rot as a symbol of his treatment until he died. They put up the most ugly shopping complex that began falling down and is now being torn down. The rents and maintenance charges are too high, the rates are too high and the Council bought it back at an unusually high cost for a falling down, shop empty (other than charity, betting type shop) disaster that it is. It’s not sensible to open a shop there now the supermarkets have taken the trade and one is being allowed to double in size so it’s nearly time over for the few remaining traders.
They’d be best just rebuilding a large private retirement complex it seems to be where the money is going now and put free transport on to the shopping areas the Council chose to expand and want to herd people several years ago at rate payers cost.
I would argue that one significant reason for people shopping online is because of the modern lifestyle being so utterly manic – we don’t have time to shop!
The other reasons mentioned are utterly valid, but modern life is of a poor quality with both parents working whilst juggling running a home and caring for children. For a lot of couples life must be quite unpleasant.
Don’t have time to shop Sharon? I work 8-6pm five days per week, raised three children and have always had more than enough time to shop?
well done Wonderwoman!
Sharon, come on, We’ve been doing this for years and managed. My mother had to work, keep the house clean and bring up four children but still found time to shop. Many shops are open on Sundays now too and not just supermarkets.
Our High Street is dying because locals don’t use it. Times have changed. The supermarket is much more convenient, as is the internet.
I’m a non-internet savvy old bloke, but I still find it easier to purchase online than get to our high street shop during working hours. There’s infinitely more choice online, it’s open 24/7, it’s usually cheaper and you can often return the goods quite easily. As for the supermarket, it’s got everything I need and the parking is right outside and free. They even provide trolleys and baskets.
I loved the old high street in my town back in the 1960s, but come on, times are different. Let the market decide. Preserve a few old shopfronts for posterity. Relax planning laws.
I’m afraid I agree – like so many things that are disappearing, it’s easy to say we should support them but the practical reality is very different.
We did a once a week shop in the local Supermarket. Free parking and most things we need in one place. I only used to go to the Pub when an old friend visited (once or twice a year). That is of course visiting for just a drink, we still go to Pub Restaurants (or used to).
Apart from our weekly shop, most other things were already purchased on-line. Grandchildren toys, books, magazines and hobby materials. Clothes involved a visit to M&S but only as required – we purchase clothes for comfort not fashion. These days even our weekly shop is delivered or Click & Collected (at least when we can get a slot). I’m not sure we will revert when this ends either…
So much as we are saddened by these changes, the reality is that we are responsible for them by our own practices – even before this crisis came along…
I wish I could work out why my comment of yesterday on numbers was correctly located at 0753hrs but not moderated?
This is not a public free for all site with automatic acceptance. There is not only you gets the same treatment.
Government has created the problem with extortionate business rates, high parking charges, poor planning policies and by inflating the property at every opportunity for the last 40 years. Now they have wrecked the economy with the stupidity virus lockdown. The next thing we’ll see is politicians vying to claim credit for solving a disaster they are the sole cause of.
If you really want to solve problems then eliminate regulation, predatory taxation, socialist policies and get out of the way of the free market.
yep – Steve you sum it up nicely. However, is anyone listening or reading?
A town centre needs a focal point, something that attracts people to it, be that a piece of art or an archway…. then it needs a mix of eating houses – not so many takeaways and charity shops – and original small shops and arcades.
Councils needs to attract non-chain entrepenours who can add flavour and distinction… low rents and busibess rates would help.
What doesn’t help is greedy councils that penalise motorists with a lack of parking and limited high cost parking and over zealous parking restrictions and irrational one way systems. In other words council planning needs to improve to improve quality of life.
Agree Btyan
Some Town Centres have managers who are responsible for promotion of the Town and its traders so that increased footfall is encouraged, unfortunately we then have parking attendants who are even more enthusiastic, who patrol the streets with camera’s and stop watches, who do the opposite.
The problem appears to be with the actual cost overheads of running a shop in a Town, given the amount of rent, business rates, costs of heat, light, power and parking fees for staff, as well as the usual insurances, shops need now to turnover a fantastic amount of money with good margins, just to cover all of their expenses, let alone make a decent profit.
Great comment
Who owns the shops in your scenario? Are they owned by private sector workers pensions? Do you expect private sector pensioners to take yet another hit on their hard earned savings whilst your government protect everyone with private sector or council type pensions that just keep topping up with rates money?
Protect everyone with public sector…
There are no simple answers to the questions you pose. Just about every business decision is influenced/compromised/driven by government imposed taxation and regulation. The idea that everything is only market driven is for the birds. I have no idea how the High Street will evolve. Where I live, a village that has grown into a small town over the past few years, about a year ago ideas were sought for how it should evolve as part of a community generated plan. We have yet to see the outcome of the consultation. My suggestion was to encourage a focus on certain specialities so that it became a local destination of choice for them. But all of that was pre C-19. I suspect it will be back to the drawing board now as we all come to terms with a new normal – not the least of which will be dealing with the shops of all the retailers who will have ceased trading.
The future for town centre retail property is going to be difficult for the rest of this year irrespective of changes in shopping habits. They need a rent and business rates holiday until at least three months after they restart trading.
Large department stores are being rapidly replaced by online trading. Their future could be conversion to accommodation, bringing more life to town centres. Smaller units have a better future as restaurants, coffee shops and wine bars. The one exception being specialist shops for clothing, food and services such as jewellers.
One essential for it to work is good accessible and inexpensive car parking. Just remember you do not have to pay to park at an out of town shopping centre or for that matter to access the internet. This is part of what the town centre is competing against. Having seen this trend taking shape prior to Covid19 I am reasonably optimistic that it can continue once we have this virus under control. You just need people in local government, both elected and professional, to show initiative and imagination. In the big cities, due to much greater home working, a proportion of office space could change use to accommodation. This could have a further effect on reducing commuting. It is a time for flexibility and imaginative thinking which should be freed of the usual bureaucratic damp cloth.
‘You just need people in local government, both elected and professional, to show initiative and imagination.’
aye – there’s the rub. Most of us haven’t got that long.
“……… what outcome would you like to see for these two independent traders and two shop units?”
It should be for the owners of the shops to decide what to do with them. That’s a system called capitalism. We really ought to try it again. The owners or occupiers of the shops know better than anyone else what needs to be done and they should be free to implement whatever use they want to put the properties to without having to go through the expense and absurdly lengthy process of having to obtain planning permission.
Problem with that is that if you have a shop with cheap, tacky signage etc, then that will put people off going near the shops around it. So one shop wins (but not really) and ten others lose out.
Towns need to be planned but by planners who are educated and underst aesthetics / branding etc.
Absolutely. Freedom to act in your and indeed our own best interests. Unfortunately, there are these people called politicians and bureaucrats that have infected our world and whose primary concern is political outcomes not social or economic outcomes and who therefore work to conspire and conspiracy isn’t too strong a word to describe their behaviour since Thatcher was downed
One need only look at the despicable behaviour of the BBC, Electoral Commission, the CPS, OFCOM..all Labour controlled Quangos that have been allowed to act with impunity by a Tory government who is also happy to see any threat to the Status quo crushed
We need another 1979. Liberation from the oppression of State control. The private sector is being deliberately nobbled by the stain of politics, bureaucracy and activism.
And we desperately need another leader like Margaret Thatcher. If this doesn’t happen I believe that by 2040 the UK will be both bankrupt and an authoritarian State
Politicians have wrought destruction on this nation, its freedoms and its private liberties. And now they have tried to destroy its private sector, the wealth creating engine of our nation.
Faux Tory. Marxist Labour. Both parties singing from the same hymn sheet. Both working together to protect their duopoly in Parliament. There’s so much to lose for both parties if the Brexit Party should ever gain a foothold. Labour’s parasitic client State will be dismantled and the Tories will be exposed for what they have become.
In the Thatcher years the country had almost constant population and sufficient residential stock to shift to ownership for all. Since then population has grown again, exchange of ideas and innovation that occurs in cities has become more important etc, where there is sufficient colocation of commerce and residence then hight street style shops can survive. Some of the problem may stem from maintaining the suburban ownership model of the Thatcher years (which was right then) in a time when vertical renting in well designed cities is more appropriate.
Today the U.K. has been obliged by the EU to impose a ban on the export of PPE to countries outside the EU. We are allowed to sell PPE to France or to Greece, but not to Canada or Australia. This is an example of the kind of regulation which the govt must ensure we are free of from Jan 1.
Well found, reference please.
The EU will more and more try to stop us trading with the outside world, clearly.
We don’t even have enough PPE for our own doctors, nurses and care homes workers. So we don’t have any to export. So congratulations on freedom from an emergency ban which doesn’t negatively affect us anyway.
Alongside the cheaper tampons you’ll be buying in bulk from January Brexit really is the gift which keeps giving. (The thing it is giving most is us rejoiners a very good laugh at your expense).
There is no end to the evil the Evil Empire is prepared to do!
Surely some dopey civil servant can work out the UK could ship goods to the Channel Islands and onward from there to wherever we want?
If our leaders had any guts and a real belief in our sovereignty and real friends we’d pay no attention. Just look how fast Germany and France broke rules to defend their airlines. Yet we get double talk from our government in respect to ours. It deserves no respect as it does not care for us.
Today, the BMA reports that almost half (48%) of UK doctors have been forced to buy PPE for themselves and staff. That from a survey of 16,343 doctors between the 28 and 30 April.
Do you think this is because of the EU ban?
Indeed we should just have left and be free of it now. The government Covid loans are all limited by EU rules on state aid and other damaging EU red tape.
Historically towns grew because for particular reasons their locality provided a convenient venue for people from the surrounding neighbourhood to gather in order to trade. More people came to live in the town to service this function. This historical raison d’etre has eroded if not vanished because it is so much more convenient for people outside the town to do their shopping, or attend a cattle market, on the town’s outskirts, or indeed do their shopping online. The only people for whom town centre shops are now likely to be the first choice are people living in the town, so probably the best use for these redundant shop sites is conversion to residential accomodation. There are though likely to be nicer places to live so they would have to be priced accordingly. For what may happen in the UK, it is worth looking at some of the decaying ghost towns in the USA.
I live in troubled town with Smart City superstores sprinkled like sugar on a doughnut round the outside.
The town centre is literally falling down and all sort of charity chops, money lenders, pound stores and so on cluster there.The Banks – most of them anyway – went ages ago as did the Police, the Law Courts and Woolworths along with two excellent butchers and a jewellers.. I suspect they meet a need and will reopen without any trouble. As will the market, run by local smallholders and farmers.
The huge superstores round the outside will survive because they just have to: we all have to eat! and most (not all) of them meet a real need too.
Both will suffer footfall that is certain but depends on different or equal % declines.
It assumes both have similar Repairs & Maintenance clauses paid by Landlords or not.
Both landlords will be tempted to recover past losses and overcharge.
Parking and congestion charges won’t help not bans on diesels – nor the new reality of social distancing inside and outside the shop – cost of modifications if any.
The mix of walkers and drivers and heavy to carry items …..
The momentum of local economy past, present and future will determine what the market will expect in both cases .
That’s why everyone should be taught economics basics of supply and demand set prices.
So much here depends on the individual circumstances of each unit.
If the troubled town unit would otherwise sit as cash, it might be best off being offered to a charity which wouldn’t pay business rates, and just offer a 2-3% yield in rent on the book value, whatever that might be. Of course, if a commercial loan from one of our High Street Banks was in place against the book value then this is unlikely to be worthwhile, and a decision needs taking on whether to offload or set up a charity use oneself as landlord, with attendant tax advantages.
In the smart town unit, it might be worth offering rent free periods if you feel the tenant’s business has future potential. It strikes me that the potential to combine counter sales with click and collect is there for local diy, garden centres, etc, where a non-supermarket non-mass gathering situation is there. Anywhere which avoids folk from outlying areas converging on a large central location will be safer. Again, negotiation back on any loans against the unit will be needed.
If government and media can convince the population that covering one’s face is a panacea and stops the virus being passed on then a large portion of the population will be desperate to rush to the high street to purchase tat.
This is the high street’s chance to recapture an audience.
Interesting interview with Sir Ian Diamond (from the head of the office of National Statistics on Marr just now). I think he has got it rather badly wrong.
He talks about 30,000 death when the number is surely more like 50,000 (killed or accelerated by Covid). What else is causing these excess over normal deaths after all? Plus we were running at slightly below average deaths before covid.
He thinks indirect deaths (due to cancelled operation or people choosing not to go to A&E who should have done) are not insignificant. Clearly there will indeed be a few of these but they will be out far weighed by the fact that cancelling of operations tend to decrease deaths not increase them. fewer road accident death too, perhaps few other infections due to the lack down also. Doctors going on strike can often lower death rates by 30%.
He should look at the statistics of strikes by doctors and surgeons and think a bit more perhaps.
These LSE economist types often need a bit of help I find!
My brother in law for example.
Really interesting article because right now is a GREAT OPPORTUNITY to develop our High Street because with people unable to travel people abroad like they did they are going to be confined more to the UK, finding things to do, including shopping on the High Street.
But we need to make our High Streets more CHARMING. Millions of people today travel (or did) to charming places in Europe and around the world (and are a lot better educated than 50 years and expect more). It’s a bit depressing to get back home and find your High Street not charming because it has been ruined with tacky, vulgar signage and advertising and shop brand colours etc. Ruined with ugly, modern, shopping mall architecture (although the American-style shopping mall brought big profits in the 1980’s and 1990’s it’s now seen as tacky and vulgar too – unless the mall is super luxurious like in Dubai, Knighsbridge or something). And more.
So firstly, make it more difficult to put up ugly, tacky advertising / branding / signage etc. These are lazy ways of attracting customers and ruin the High Street for others trying to attract customers.
We need to focus on preserving the charm of old buildings and building charming new ones. Charm / Beauty isn’t about spending lots of extra money but of IMAGINATION (and Education).
That would be a huge start.
Town planners need to listen more to Prince Charles about architecture (he’s spot on) but more importantly to people in Advertising / Branding (the Saatchi and Saatchis of this word) about more sophisticated ways to create the High Street into a more positive ‘brand experience’ overall and so attracting more loyal and high-spending customers. Because at the moment, The High Street Brand is tacky and needs rebranding – big time.
Certainly in Wokingham town centre I will go out of my way to patronise the few independent shops. Whether it’s true or not, I’m told that the occupants of the newly built units have very advantageous arrangements regarding their rent, while existing shops are effectively subsidising them. When those new occupants are part of a national chain my heart sinks!
1st nail – business rates
2nd nail – car parking chargers
3rd nail – local govt subsidy to new shopping malls (in-effect no rates etc)
4th nail – national govt subsidy to online shopping (in-effect reduction in tax)
Final nail – national govt lockdown
I wish I could but I can’t see any future for high street shops…these tax cash cows have been milked to death and don’t kid yourself its all been done by either direct or indirect government policy
As might be expected, future profitability of the shops will likely determine the discount applicable to the past rent. I would expect alternative uses would become comparatively more attractive so the shops will close.
I have done nearly all my retail shopping online for a few years now and find rare visits to shops increasingly tiresome. I will not miss the high street when it is gone.
Few months ago, I shopped in a charming market town called Alresford in Hampshire (near Jane’s Austen’ Chawton). And the woman in the shop told me that people come from London for the day just to shop in Alresford or drive out of their way to stop at Alresford to shop when driving on a long journey somewhere.
People love shopping in Alresford because it’s CHARMING! That’s it. The more charming a high street is, the more likely it is to get shoppers. And high-spending ones at that.
Therefore it’s all about, essentially, make our high streets more charming, through getting rid of tacky, vulgar signage, preserving charm in existing buildings, and building new charming buildings (and charm doesn’t require a lot of extra money – but imagination / education).
Is this discussion not academic? The government is in the pocket of President Xi and the EU, not to mention others. There’s no point.
Ding, dong, bell,
We’re in LOCKDOWN HELL!
What brought us here?
Another Project Fear.
Who’ll make us stay?
Little Boris J.
He thought that he would see,
If we got immunity.
But the Left has forced his hand,
And now there’s dread and poverty throughout this land!!
The point your article misses is that Landlords have Borrowings. Those Borrowings are predicated on a certain yield from the Property Portfolio, which has been valued at a certain capital value.
Therefore Landlords cannot just agree reductions in rent because the Banking Covenants will be breached ie the capital value will go down (because less rent) and the Banks will require a reduction in the Borrowing.
The Landlords cannot afford to put in the capital to reduce the Borrowing. A perfect example is Intu.
Therefore the problem is not the Landlords…but the Banks…well, what a surprise!
What is the point of the UK ”taking back control” from the EU if the UK doesn’t want control over her economic destiny via control over the good health of her people ?
Apparently the UK has given away and pooled her vast C-19 treatment research and resources with the rest of the world, and agreed to stand in line with all other countries for the drugs to cure coronavirus.
It certainly looks from the following Gov UK press release that Dominic Raab’s ”Global Britain” in reality means ”Globalized Britain” controlled by supra national organizations such as the WHO and UN….
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-leads-way-as-nations-endorse-landmark-pledge-to-make-coronavirus-vaccines-and-treatments-available-to-all
Please note….
”At the World Health Organization virtual launch event today, First Secretary of State Dominic Raab joined the UN Secretary General, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General and the leaders from the 20 countries, including France, South Africa and Malaysia to pledge the UK’s support for the new “COV-access agreement”.
So from this press release, it’s pretty clear that ”the UK… one of the biggest supporters of the global effort to find a coronavirus vaccine” and treatment does all the hard work, but Britons have to take their turn before others deemed in greater need by the WHO !
What is the point of ”taking back control” if the UK doesn’t want control over her economic destiny via the good health of her people but instead hands the decision making to individuals unlikely to care much about Britain in particular ?
As to ”The future of the High Street”, please address all questions to the WHO Geneva or the UN New York. Maybe they will get back to you.
Polly
Business rates should be cut by 90%.
Taxation has gotten out of control in the UK, as has the cost of govt spending.
There might be six main reasons for the demise of our city centres:
• High rents
• High business rates
• Growth of online shopping
• Growth of out of town shopping
• Insufficient and expensive city centre parking
• Ubiquitous charity and betting shops
Our city centres will never get back to what they once were, so what type of centre do we want ?
High rents – the open market should take care of these, although it may lead to alternative uses for existing shops.
High business rates – cash strapped councils need this income so local government financing needs to be looked at by central government
Growth of online shopping – Amazon and Ebay etc should pay their “fair share” of taxation – whatever “fair share” may be. Some high street shops may be able to increase their online offering and “click and collect”.
Growth of out of town shopping – this is possibly the new “high street” although it might be over reliant on the car.
Insufficient and expensive city centre parking – cash strapped councils might need the income this brings in and may feel the need to control the amount of traffic in city centres. Cheap and plentiful public transport might be a part solution.
Ubiquitous charity and betting shops – more difficult. My perception is that betting shops primarily extract money from the people who can least afford it. Presumably local authorities have their own rules on the number of permitted betting shops and their regulation. Charity shops serve a worthy purpose to the extent that they raise money for the charity’s primary purpose and create a market for second hand stuff… but how many do we need, particularly as local authorities seem to be shooting themselves in the foot by giving up at least 80% of the business rates for each charity shop. Maybe the landlord is happy if a charity can then afford to pay more rent. There is then the question of the effect of a charity shop on existing and potential “normal” traders who pay their taxes and are not staffed by unpaid volunteers.
I own a retail unit through my SIPP Pension Scheme in a busy High Street near Bournemouth. For many years it has been operated by the tenant as a launderette.
They have asked for a rent holiday, although the shop is still open and trading. We are in discussions about the way forward.
The future for most retail units on High Streets, and especially those off the main street in any town is highly doubtful. If my Launderette operator decided to cease trading, I would not attempt to relet the shop, I would apply for PP to convert it into a residential unit.
As we are already saturated with charity shops, estate agencies and cafes, this is the only way forward for a high proportion of shop units, particularly those in secondary locations.
The old adage of “Location, Location, Location” has never been more true than today.
Online shopping is only the latest challenge to the High Street. Councils have to bear a great deal of responsibility for the situation. For years they have been either ramping up car park charges, infesting towns with ever -more yellow lines and employing armies of traffic wardens. Many have actually closed car parks altogether in a futile attempt to stop people who want to drive to the shops! This stupid policy has made matters infinitely worse.
As I have said here before, the larger units that are being abandoned by the large store chains at an alarming rate in town and city centres will never be re-let and will eventually have to be demolished and replaced with housing developments. It would be better if most of these were to become courtyard-style houses rather than yet more flats.
TPA announce today that our national debt is £2Trillion
What plans are there to reduce this incredible burden?
How are the government going to repay this debt without taxing us all into an early grave?.
Rolls Royce PLC to shed 8000 jobs but not in the newspapers today, has the gov bailed them overnight or are the gov and Robber Barrons media only telling the people what they want them to know.
Mr Redwood,
It looks like Covid -19 is acceletaring the decline in demand for physical shopping facilities. On top of that the possibility that pub culture may change completely. Some people would consider empty high streets and closed pubs a minor problem, but of course the investors and users would be very unhappy, to say the least. From your example I guess that shops in the UK have been quite expensive (also with rates on top) . Maybe you could add a few data, like floorspace, annual “gross profit” (or turnover minus cost of goods sold).
And then the hospitality industry (pubs and restaurants mostly). These tend to be essential for a lively inner city shopping area. Given a continued threat of Covid-19 returning for the foreseeable future (say 18 months to 4 years) and the possibility people may not be very happy to wear masks during their drinking and eating, what do you make of that.
I reckon that very few properties will be able to perform well, which might lead to an exodus of existing investors to be succeeded by people with dubious sources of financing. More than just an economics problem.
I’m not sure that I have an opinion. Let private enterprise actions and outcomes be determined by market forces.
What is in Government’s in tray is the matter of business rates. If you want to help the High Street, stop charging such high business rates for shop premises. Recoup the revenue by charging business rates on warehousing and distribution centres.
At the moment, many internet based businesses, particularly international ones, are laughing all the way to the bank. They minimise corporation tax payment and pay nothing on their business premises.