The future of aviation

The UK has a successful aviation industry. Heathrow is one of the great hub airports of the world. Several other leading airports are substantial generators of jobs and an important part of the connectivity of a trading nation. The UK manufactures smaller planes and wings for large passenger jets. It has a number of important airlines offering good choice of carrier, route and fares. The large and successful UK service, tourist and leisure sectors need easy access to the UK for clients and partners.
Today the airline and civil aviation industry is one of the worst hit by the pandemic and the measures to contain it. There are many bans on flying in various countries around the world, and many people no longer wish to fly to countries that may not welcome visitors for the time being. There are also issues over how social distancing rules can be applied to the tight spaces inside the fuselage of a passenger jet.
So what does the future hold for this group of businesses? Will there be a permanent diminution in people flying around the world, with more virtual conferences and meetings? Will there be more national and less international leisure and tourism? Should the industry be planning for less volume, or will there be the usual bounce back as the virus fades?
During the period of gradual relaxation, what steps could the airline industry take to allow flights with greater social distancing? How practical is it to cut numbers on a flight, and what will that do to the economics of flying? Can the airlines increase the proportion of a plane given over to cargo ? What damage is the collapse of passenger numbers doing to the economics of air freight?
It looks likely a larger number of older planes will now be retired. Cash strapped airlines are likely to avoid new commitments to buy new planes and to look for legal ways to cancel planes they had discussed buying. Airports will also struggle financially, as their revenues are badly depressed by the reduction in flight numbers and the small numbers of people using terminals and taking advantage of the shops. How should the different parts of the industry be financed from here?
The proposed third runway for Heathrow now looks redundant. Not the least of its promoters problems will be finding investors willing to finance it.
So does HS2. Once more the car has proved to be king.
Whilst I’m sure eventually the airline industry will recover, it won’t alter the perception that mass transport is risky.
brilliant!
Sometimes problems solve themselves.
@oldtimer; As does HS2 in all reality, the only current ‘safe’ means of transport being the personal (household group) motor vehicle. Perhaps the route of HS2 could be transformed into high-tech motorway that allows for EV technoligy, such as Commercial vehicles being connect with overhead catenary – trolleybus style. I believe Germany has experimented with this.
Why not in the six+ years it will take to build it will be very badly needed.
We can certainly delay things by a couple of years.
Amazing what some governments are able to achieve in order to protect the people they serve.
Not by the taxpayer ! Let the shareholders and private owners carry the can and sell their private islands to pay for it. We bailed out the banks and, as LL testifies, what good did that do ?
Those that need to fly will fly. Social distancing or no ! You cannot escape this or any virus as buildings with air-con have a certain amount of recycled air. Are you going to close them too ! Because if you are, that is an awful lot of large supermarkets chains closing.
There is going to be a serious cascading effect. As is works through the industry more and more people, business and communities are going to be affected. For example – Travel meals. Those companies supplying travel meals on airlines will see a massive reduction and will undoubtedly lay of many workers as this is an labour intensive industry. Many of these people are on low wages with low skills. They will not be able to find alternative employment. Less money in their local economy means less money for shopkeepers who, as we discussed yesterday, have other pressures to concern themselves with.
I said at the beginning of all this that, we should have kept calm and carried on. But people saw a crisis that was too good to let it go to waste. 😉
I agree with Mark, this is the tip of the iceberg and you really can’t make any exceptions with taxpayers money for the airline industry alone, does it really matter if a Spanish registered for tax purposes company goes down, out of the ashes if the Government feels it needs to it could buy back some of the resources at low cost and operate a truly high % owning British and British investors airline to the 80% sort of levels that Lufthansa and Air France are. There are going to be millions of people whose businesses are hitting the wall now you’ve decided to carry this on until the end of May and if the children don’t go back in June that will be the close down start gun.
Mark B: “But people saw a crisis that was too good to let it go to waste.”
Yes, first and foremost, the BBC, using the biggest megaphone in the country to spread terror and panic.
The operation with an assured income, could have given a calm and information update daily, but that’s not good enough for the BBC.
Bans on flying? – It does not seem that way when you go onto Flightradar24. You can see how many are up there – all over the world.
What a good thing this post got moderated early this morning – otherwise another sharp rebuke Sir John.
This posting is about aviation, which is a worldwide problem and has nothing to do with your comments.
I sympathise. Under Boris we seem destined to become a high tax and high debt country. That isn’t the way to create wealth. Even today we have seen Williamson splash another couple of billion on the universities – just when the need for REDUCING the size of the sector couldn’t be clearer. This government is fiscally incontinent.
I cannot see this whole industry recovering for quite some time. I suppose an antibody test would enable these immune people to fly normally. Young people with no medical conditions could also perhaps be allowed to fly.
So is the NHS coping and has excess capacity as Boris and other ministers claim or not? Given they are not lifting the lockdown it seems it cannot. This is also indicated by the very high mortality rate the UK has. It seem to be little more than tea and sympathy plus a bit of oxygen for most patients. They claim to have spare ventilator but only 10% of those who die have been given one and they are still ordering many more – so why is this?
ventilators require patient to be put into coma, and it is clear the outcome does not have good odds. Some might suggest it also increases the problems.
Lifelogic there are so many NHS staff self-isolating and off with stress sick leave or looking after their own children leave on full pay that they can’t fully re-open. The NHS workers and brave people on the front line of medical care, especially those working in the ICU sections must get bonuses and the money should come off those not working 20% reduction in pay and given tax free to those people including porters, cooks, cleaners putting themselves and potentially their family at risk every day. I don’t mind people being terrified at home this government has made it this way but why if the services are removed should the rest that don’t have this luxury pay 100% of public sector furloughed pay?
What do your own written observations tell you? They have never been at capacity or in any danger. A lot of doctors/nurses are twiddling their thumbs in half-empty hospitals. This is a political/economic crisis using an overblown medical one as an excuse. Why do you think that they are all piping out the same phrase – new normal – because that’s how they want it now.
zorro
Read Dr Matt Strauss in the Spectator on ventilators.
I have also heard of two cases where people were on mechanical ventilation for some time and who have survived. Yet their close relatives where encourage to discontinue treatment as little hope but they refused.
Is this one reason for the UK’s poor outcomes relative to Germany’s perhaps?
At last Trump seems to be getting it.
“We may have to put out a fire” he says.
Yes, like NZ, SK etc. have, there’s no “may” about it.
That’s the spirit, Don.
Michael O’Leary had a good point that the generally inefficient loss-making national carrier airlines (Al Italia, Air France, Lufthansa etc.) will survive because they are being propped up by state aid (actually illegal under EU law) whereas the low-cost efficient airlines may not survive. This is the exact opposite of what it should be.
Anyway, one positive outcome for me is that the Heathrow third runway project can now usefully be junked forever as the extra capacity will not be needed for years – and perhaps never.
Well, the benefit from this illegal State aid is that Brussels will have the perfect excuse to fine these big countries to bring in some of their missing euros. It’s time they started to look at a hair cut and close down one of their big locations.
Not all state aid is illegal under EU rules. And, in any case, to support businesses during the Coronavirus crisis the EU, with the support of all of its members, last month published a temporary framework relaxing state aid restrictions further – subject to limits which members are still to agree.
Isn’t it awkward when government hand outs to big business – for so long an anathema to the right – become just about the only coherent remaining case for Tory hard right Brexit. And even that is mostly wrong and a bit spurious.
Anyone else spot the oxymoron in the winging of the CEOs of these PLC airlines. They object to State owned airlines being assisted by their respective govts/taxpayers but then expect taxpayers to give assistance to their PLC airlines – you can’t have it both ways Mr O’Leary, Mr Brason et al, if you object to State aid then go refinance your airlines via private capital markets [1], otherwise accept that your state owned competitors are just as worth of taxpayer4 assistance as your PLC airlines are.
[1] good luck with that one, considering the recent divestment of the airline industry by one leading investment companies
‘Anyway, one positive outcome for me is that the Heathrow third runway project can now usefully be junked forever as the extra capacity will not be needed for years – and perhaps never.’
Predictions, as the man said, are difficult especially when it comes to the future. I wouldn’t bet on our not needing more airport capacity. I have always favoured Boris’s island in the Thames estuary.
He does have a good point but why didn’t he realize that EU rules have never applied to France or Germany? Now that rule itself is being relaxed to include other countries.
It is the perfect time to get on with Heathrow & Gatwick expansion. Alas the Judges and Boris are in the way.
It would take about 6 years after all. Demand by then will surely be back to well above the demand pre Covid.
If we are to rely on virtual everything then we need to rapidly progress in internet technology.Many will make the choice not to sit in crowded places rather than it being disallowed. Over the last few years I have had two short holidays in Mallorca , one in May and another in September . I cancelled a few weeks ago and ‘e’ mailed the hotel; rather than not welcoming me they offered me the same holiday at half price, Jet 2 who I travel with were also offering reasonable prices.These business’s will continue to welcome visitors however governments may block much activity.
Virtual communication is always frustrating , with pop ups in the middle of everything on the net. I continually have two companies telling me I am not secure but I have paid Mc A fee £90 in Jan of this year and AV £40, the connection is slow and buying on line is neither safe nor desirable . I have just had £60 taken off me in payment then I have been told that I am restricted and cannot use this facility . I have been told that my name is Benson ;when it isn’t. The larger companies send out one way messages where they do not accept replies and if this is somewhere in America problems are not easily rectified.On the phone I have had calls from all around the world and if I decide to trace the numbers they deny they have ever been made by the owner of the number , so then what is happening? I assume fraud is at the root . This is not acceptable and if we are to live our lives relying on these systems radical improvements must be made.
But don’t you see?
Whoever is in charge literally doesn’t care. Just so long as they get your money.
They have shut down all alternatives ( that WORKED) like shops/banks etc with assistants for example and replaced them with dodgy technology.
One drawback for the-powers-that-be was that the internet still allowed the exchange of ideas they had fought so hard to suppress. They are shutting all that down as I type.
We are locked in our houses in a shut down world where nothing works and nothing can be sorted…..and they don’t care.
Microsoft Defender is free (the last time I downloaded it), works in the background and updates you with a short message about that presence or absence of viruses on your pc. Re phone calls from dubious quarters, just ask them to hold on while you get a pencil and paper and leave the phone off the hook for the next ten minutes. You will find they get fed up waiting. Alternatively ask them to stay on line while you do a line trace on the call; then leave the phone off the hook for ten minutes.
You probably use MS Windows based on your choice of software but their are other more secure choices that businesses use. I won’t go into technical details but you have been hacked. Look what the professional serious businesses use as a clue fruit and what 90% of the world’s servers use Linux.
GCHQ are doing a fantastic job 24/7 x 365 defending the digital infrastructure of Britain and the West from full-time hacking “professionals” around the world.
The internet is now the most vital resource but it has taken 20 years and a crisis for everyone to understand.
Oh dear your computer sounds like a real mess. I don’t touch any of the third party antivirus programmes. I think they are another instance of so called cures being worse than the viruses. I just use Windows 10 defender and a pop up blocker on Chrome.
We must somehow make sure that radical improvements do not spell Huawei.
The World at One yesterday spent almost the whole programme going on about Middlesbrough and how the virus discriminates agains poorer people and BAME people.
I can assure them the virus has no way of knowing how rich or otherwise people are. It mainly discriminate against men (about 2 to 1) and older people hugely too. These groups are actually richer than average not poorer. You are also clearly more likely to catch if you live in crowded and urban areas in certain jobs, commuting on tubes, buses, trains and the likes.
The endless BBC leftwing propaganda about poor people having bad health (due to being poor) is largely complete drivel. Clearly having bad health is likely to make you poorer as you perhaps cannot work or cannot work in high powered jobs. But poor health as a direct result of being poor is largely nonsense. A typical confusion of cause and effect for political reasons by the dire BBC propaganda outfit. Aided by Prof. Marmot’s Heath Equality unit and some other left wing groups.
You can be poor and very fit indeed. Just do not smoke, drink too much or eat too much (and eat sensible things), keep your BMI in the sensible region go for a few walks and take gentle exercise. This all saves money – it does not cost money at all.
Once again you feel the need to dump your views irrespective of the topic. It is very rude.
If we all just did this (as I suggest in the last paragraph above) it would save far more lives than are being lost from this appalling pandemic. Plus it would reduce your chances of dying from this virus too (as it particularly hits overweight people and diabetics harder).
A letter in the Sunday Telegraph Arts Fight for Survival (Signed by various left wing lords, baronesses and BBC types). It demands yet more tax payers money for “The Arts”. These lefty bores get far too much state money already. Most of it can be and is done on line anyway. Like other industries they should fund themselves by selling their products to paying customers, get private sponsorship, or go bust. As should the BBC.
LL
Lies, damned lies and statistics. I bet you did not hear a word said about SME’s going bust, people losing their jobs and their health damaged as a result ?
Auntie is only interested in painting the government (Tories) as uncaring. Shaming them to adopt Socialist policies which leave natural Tory supporters aghast.
As Matt Ridley pointed out (after I did myself) a lack of Vitamin D is critical for the immune system to be fit to fight infections including CV19. In the sunless north our skins have lightened to allow is to sop up every drop of sunlight available to create Vit.D. Boris, with top medical support (😂) threatened people listening to their bodies and sunning themselves. However black skin was developed to defend against the very opposite climatic conditions – burning sun – so BAME people in cold dark Europe are chronically short of Vit D as their 500 melamine successfully keeps sunlight out. Seems they are not suited to work in the NHS in Europe – too vulnerable. Well that reduces NHS employment by 44% which is great news because the NHS can’t cope – even when it has almost no patients. So says the PM and his top Medical Advisors.
exactly. the virus has to be passed on, it cannot choose you as being poor or BAME.
It transfers due to proximity, contact, coughing etc. Very happy to infect the rich and poor alike.
Re BBC and others. It is the victim culture. Any of life’s problems and set backs are someone else’s fault, or society’s. Only Government money and more jobs for the middle class public sector workers are needed to put things right!
It was good to see prof Whitty slap down preening mr peston as he pursued the statistically nonsensical journalistic line that the U.K. has ‘the worst death rate in Europe’. We won’t know for at least a year what the reality is, and it’s clear that different methodologies for counting make comparisons meaningless. The only relevant statistic will be age-adjusted excess deaths.
Meanwhile the Boris govt has 55% public confidence on handling of the Wuhan virus. vs 35% for M Macron in France. Just like he got 44% of the vote at the election vs a comparable 24% (on a lower turnout) for M Macron.
Indeed. The risk profile is far more complex than they describe, and these just seem to be the labels of choice which get picked on.
Their main campaign should be on behalf of employees placed in high-risk circumstances as carers, NHS employees etc. where the employer has shown incompetence in not coming up with suitable protective gear. Where are those Health and Safety people who spent their lives warning us against trailing leads and to label hot water taps as dangerous?
I have a relative who lives in Middlesbrough.
Well.. WHAT lock-down ???
The link between poverty and poor health is long since proven.
For men life expectancy in rich areas is a decade more than in poor areas. For women it’s a little less but still several years.
Let’s put that in perspective.
Most of the contributors to Mr Redwood’s blog indicate that they are retired – most appear to be men in their early to mid 70s – and the largely seem to come from fairly affluent areas, like Mr Redwood’s Berkshire constituency.
A Labour MP would struggle to have an equivalent left wing blog for people of a similar age to all of you but from poorer areas. Why? Because many men in those areas men don’t get to 70.
Rather than just make this a BAME, poverty automatically proper tracing needs to be investigating, Stoke one of the poorest regions, my local area in the top 10% social deprivation this problem isn’t nationwide, where were the people coming back into London and other transport hub areas coming in from? Iran, Northern Italy, hot spots in Spain? Then I wonder with us being told Men are more susceptible whether it is their social recreation pursuits just prior to this virus taking off.
@Lifelogic
Spot on.
There are reasons why some people with Protected Characteristics may be at greater risk but to discuss it is forbidden.
I tried to mention it on this blog before but my comment was deleted.
Couldn’t agree more. The “disadvantaged” are also less likely to heed social distancing rules.
Despite the ravages of climate change, the air and sea temperatures in the UK are many degrees lower than people prefer for a holiday destination. The demand for flying will not go away.
Airlines get money in advance so always a positive cash flow in normal times. Boeing and Airbus irrespective of subsidy rules will get state aid to help finance the purchase/leasing of their planes.
Personally I am now already booking flights from September, I will also go earlier if safe, and looking to return to the travel pattern of before the virus. We are getting unmitigated rubbish from both HMG and the do called experts via a feverish media, but I am hoping/expecting both clarity and more ways to stay safe. I know my friends are also looking to release this ‘pent up’ demand.
My life has to return to normal irrespective of the government and police ‘stasi’. Steve Baker is right.
The UK HAD a successful aviation industry in the same way that it HAD a relatively successful economy. Now it has a depression probably along with food shortages, deflation and then hyperinflation. We HAD a rule of law that was relatively tolerable (even though it was biased and ineffective) now we have draconian rules inflicted on us by cowardly panic driven MPs. This virus will go down as the most blatant elitist wealth and power grab masquerading as a health crisis in all of history.
JR:”During the period of gradual relaxation, what steps could the airline industry take to allow flights with greater social distancing? ”
I sometimes wonder if you are at all connected with basic business principles?
The mass transport industry is dependent on high capacity to deliver low cost. Social distancing destroys that model.
Secondly, the way aircraft is designed, 70% of the cabin atmosphere is recycled. It doesn’t matter how far apart you sit passengers you are going to be presented with the same atmosphere over and over again.
‘Social distancing’ on a commercial flight is the very definition of Kabuki theatre.
Now you’ve destroyed the model of low cost high capacity mass transport. Well done.
£22bn down the crapper, and goodbye 1,000,000 jobs.
I hate to think what this will do to the manufacturers.
The basic premise seems to be that we have been flying too much, taking flights willy nilly without considering the effect on the coral reefs of the world.
With reduced capacity to fly due to the points mentioned, it seems that the majority of flyers will be those who can afford private planes, while the average person seeking a long haul trip will have to put up with social distancing at Blackpool.
In one foul swoop, our aspirations and ability to make the best of our lives has gone. Unless by some miracle everything recovers, we will be sucked back to the boring times of the 1950’s where all work and no play made us very dull indeed.
Air flights have always been seen as a way to escape. If this is no longer possible then what have we to look forward to if this is but a sample of what the Greens want for us.
Stop subsidising air travel in general and aviation fuel in particular.
Virus spreading on planes is not new, virtually even time I used to fly, and certainly if over 2 hours, I ended up with a sore throat and a later cough cold of some sort.
Perhaps you may need a vaccine passport when eventually one is available.
No idea if suitable or not but perhaps in the meantime they could hook up everyone to the planes oxygen system, although I doubt that will cope for lengthy periods, so would need to be massively enlarged even if it could be used.
One thing for sure, most air conditioning systems in most establishments will probably need some sort of medical grade air filter which will need a regular change if we continue to work, travel, enjoy life in overcrowded sealed boxes.
Add Avionics and aero-engines to UK capabilities.
Halving the number of passengers would have very little impact on airline costs. Indeed with reduced passenger volumes airport charges will have to increase substantially.
Tripling of fares would keep airlines afloat.
Will there be demand at that price? Or indeed at any price. Not for holiday traffic while hotel beaches and pools and spas are closed: let alone restaurants and bars.
But Spain is relaxing some of those restrictions from today on four small islands as a pilot. So we shall see.
The fourteen day quarantine on return will be the bigger deterrent. To save the airlines we will need a smart way to deal with that, or a lot of cash grants.
Immunity passports. Abolition of cash. Authoritarian laws to remain codified for a considerable period. Most of these ideas are sneakily aired in the wider press using the various outlets. We are slowly being softened up by the faux Tory-Marxist Labour political State for another bout of conditioning, control and monitoring using the CV-19 for justification…all for our own safety and benefit of course
This is what happens when middle of the road voters elect the two main parties who masquerade as something they’re not. The free-lunch, State dependent culture is used to lure people into the State’s web and then whack, you’re OWNED
This would not be happening with a Brexit party opposition in Parliament
People get the politicians they deserve. Some voters have been deceived and their naivety has guaranteed our subjugation
Thatcher will be turning in her grave…
This England This septic tank, a silver sea?
Certainly no bridge financing by the government.
It will be a long haul back, and they might never fully recover. This will be partly at least due to the green lobby which will take advantage of the downturn to prevent it picking up again unless cleaner solutions are found.
On the plus side, perhaps we will go back to appreciating the novelty of flying, much as we did in the seventies. Flying has to become more expensive, better controlled and a more pleasant experience than the cattle hoarding experience of the past 20 years or so.
Do rivers have tides, flush back? Is Scotland where you can ride, surf on an incoming river wave once per year? A number of rivers do this. I believe Connecticut has such a river. Interconnectedness.
Chris Whitty’s Gresham Lecture (on BBC News now) is interesting.
There is clearly going to be a huge excess of aircraft for some time. Aircraft manufactuing and servicing is going to be hit hugely. Rolls Royce to cut 8000 jobs it seem might well be more I suspect. I suppose govenment could usefully advance some defence contract in this industry (where they are sensible ones).
“The UK has a successful aviation industry. Heathrow is one of the great hub airports of the world.”
Err, I think you might mean the UK has a successful international travel industry, true the UK has some aviation industry, but most is tied to the coat-tales of Boeing, Airbus or defence.
Well I doubt we need the third runway at Heathrow (never mind Mr Life’s often suggested Heathwick ‘idea’), whilst international airlines and airports now face the same economic realities as the transatlantic shipping lines & ports did back in the 1960s, the industry will not cease but will have to significantly prune its fleet, as you suggest.
Our host asks;
“During the period of gradual relaxation, what steps could the airline industry take to allow flights with greater social distancing?”
What’s the point of a plane load of passengers maintaining social distancing if they are going to be, or have been, sealed into a metal tube breathing each others air for 1 to 24 hours, considering that it will only take one asymptomatic passenger to successfully pass through any pre-flight health checks. The real question is how the destination govt deals with passenger arrivals, and what effect any imposed period of isolation/quarantine on passengers will temper their wish to travel outside of their own country at all.
Sounds like GE Aviation thinks the airline industry downturn will be protracted, announcing up to 13,000 staff. Not good. 🙁
I won’t post a link, but search the BBC news site for “GE to cut up to quarter of its aviation staff”.
Aside:
On transport generally UK needs to find approach to upping its number of trains and buses to spread out passengers. The unions should not be standing in the way of this.
I do though support staggered rush hour (which may be difficult with children going to school) and scheduled office weeks where possible (e.g. alternate week in office, week home work) to maintain some automatic isolation – I think the schedule of this is better than work at home if possible as people may go in once or twice a week to catch up (the work patterns need to be modelled).
Aviation will of course come back in the medium term. It would make sense to get on with Heathrow or better still my preferred option of Heathwick an additional runway at each and a high speed rail link between the two to make a proper five runway London Hub Airport. Indeed an ideal time to get on with it.
A shame Boris and the deluded high court judges disagree. Appeal court says decision to give Heathrow go-ahead “not consistent with Paris agreement”, so scrap the absurd and hugely expensive lunacy of Paris Agreement then!
It’s getting quieter at work now, we’ve managed to keep this ticking over on about 70-80% of capacity but this latest news of June, the message that continued necessity for social distancing for months after people do go back to work is causing business to start making their big decision right now about whether it is worth cutting.
The quickest way to lose money on the stock market is to buy shares in airlines was always the mantra.
Here and now we have allowed competition. Good. But if the tax-payer has to bail out private companies and because of laws has to bail all of them out even the undercutters who will all be chasing a much decreased number of travellers then we will have done a disservice to the tax-payer and kicked the large and established airlines in their fuselages.
With the brexit break coming right at the tail end of Covid we are entering a different warp. Global travel and business engagement will not be the same again ever- not for holidays and not for business- it will become much too costly and cumbersome to travel outside Britain. In time historians and economists will look back and marvel at how good we had it for those decades the 70’s, 80’s right up until 2020. Virtual communication will then become the obvious choice for people who have to trade and deal at long distance- wings for larger planes will be made in Europe and in the UK small planes and ferry boats will still fly and sail for domestic reasons- however the Isle of Man will still be there for holidays- it’ll be a bit like back to the future.
And while the MSM talk softly and government hold talks and the green parties leap with joy
BAe say they’re going to sack 8,000 employees, there’s a big question mark against AirBus wing manufacturing with potential loss of 2,000 employees and an unknown number of jobs at risk in the supply chain
Also pilots, aircrew and ground staff of airlines are at risk of losing their jobs as the sector reduces in capacity due to collapse of flight numbers
Don’t worry I am sure that national and local government will appoint further committees and advisors to help the sector
With Warren Buffet accepting huge losses to divest entirely from airlines we can be assured the industry has a bleak future in comparison to its recent past and it seems that it now needs to reduce capacity substantially. Accordingly, the taxpayer might be spared providing funding and subsidies to preserve existing airlines. They will not all fail so the UK will still preserve a strategic reserve of aircraft.
As for manufacturing, there may well be opportunities for UK industry amidst the restructuring. The government might do well to offer encouragement and perhaps some financial support.
It will take many years for the travel industry to recover. Retired people make up the majority of spending on cruises and expensive holidays but this group is being told to socially isolate for the long term.
If the Government wants to help the airports then scrap the airport tax. This tax has seen off many of our smaller regional airports by making them unviable. If we can spread out the numbers travelling by utilising smaller regional airports this will help reduce large gatherings.
Getting confidence back into the travel industry is key but whilst we have the worry of a second wave of this virus looming this will be very difficult. Who’s going to want to risk having their holiday cancelled again, particularly with the problems people are having getting their money back from tour operators.
It’s the holiday destination countries that have to drive this recovery, as they are in charge of the policies for opening up their travel industries. There’s no point pumping money to save our side of an industry if there is nowhere to travel to.
The Airline industry appears finished even Warren Buffet thinks so…. It all serves an agenda to lower emissions, sustainable development – rings a bell perhaps?
zorro
O\T
Early hours of this morning, on the BBC radio, I heard that 49 had been “intercepted” by Border Farce early Sunday. God knows how many once all their families are waved in as well. Yet nothing on the BBC text news on Sunday – in fact some on the Kent section had been there well over a day – not much point in calling it news – when the real news is apparently being deliberately kept from us.
Priti doesn’t seem to be doing much about her promise to stop it. If I was that bad at my job i’d have been sacked by now.
Keeping us locked down so we don’t see them coming in? – It damn well looks that way.
I personally think air passenger transport has been too easy where many folks fly as often as folks took the train years ago esp in the USA. If you saw the world map of air traffic before this crisis there were thousands of aircraft in the air 24/7 and not just small aircraft.
Moving millions of people and cargo at ever expanding rates was always heading for trouble. Now the emphasis is on Space travel for the few plus thousands of extra terrestrial Satellites doing everything from surveillance, exploration, defence, internet / comms to offense ….
We need to rethink sustainable and prioritise air travel in the future for pandemics defence worldwide as I think we have had it far to easy to facilitate spreaders.
People need to go back to work whilst a solution is found to this coronavirus. We may never find a solution so we may have to learn to live with it. If you keep putting off the return to work people will lose their work and homes and businesses will collapse effecting pensions of everyone who may have retired and expect to retire.
Airlines will find a solution as they will have to , maybe a simple solution is to use the masks already on the planes to provide clean virus free air ,but a solution will be found and life will go on but maybe not as we knew it.
Interesting questions. Neither airline nor passenger wishes social distancing in passenger aircraft. It is unprofitable for the airline and potentially too expensive for the passenger. The answer is a bill of health in the form of a visa stamped into the passport in a distinctive colour. It should not be difficult for the health authorities in the UK and Spain for instance to agree a test, an acceptable period of that test before a flight, and a time validity of that test. Testing facilities could be set up in supermarket car parks or any where else that is practical.
It would be best if agreed between the UK and EU as a whole, the UK and USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The rest of the World when it is deemed safe to do so.
As I understand it aircraft tend to be leased rather than bought outright, making it easier to keep the fleet up to date with the latest technology and therefore at its most profitable to run.
I hope my own flying returns to normal before the end of August as it is the least problematic, being one aircraft, one pilot., but I am not betting on it.
Another 49 illegal immigrants on 3 boats off Kent coast Sunday 3rd May
Forget aviation surveillance what about maritime surveillance what are the border force, royal navy and customs doing with all the tax-payer money that they can’t monitor and control a 20 mile stretch of water…I despair has the home secretary got a plan or is the home office sticking with ‘we’re doing everything we can’ mantra
There will undoubtedly be a diminution in numbers flying.
Rather than cancelling orders airlines need to,accept the new reality and provide new planes
with adequate spacing in line with guidelines for social,distancing .
More hand washing facilities will also be important
Only if airlines can satisfy customers of safe travel including clean air will passengers return
The issue of cost then arises but customers taking their infrequent but special,trips will be the future profile for Leisure passengers .
Aircraft are breeding grounds for bugs, especially since air recirculation was increased following the smoking ban. Maybe there should be a maximum of air recirculation allowed notwithstanding increased fuel consumption.
The bounce back loan scheme looks good but it seems to be limited to only about six banks!
I have three companies that happen to bank with the CO-OP and so they cannot apply for these loans (as these banks do seem to take applications unless you have an existing account with them).
So what about all the people who bank with Tide, Starling, CO-OP and all the other many banks that are not participating?
Why no just get the British Business Bank or government to organise loan directly? What is the point of these middle men?
It is 100% guaranteed by the government anyway so why not? What does the middle man add (or rather take away)?
I hope that when this is all over, the government will show some balls and get stuck into the people that have criticised, under the pretense of asking questions. Peston and Morgan have been allowed to hinder everything the government doing it’s job, as well as the BBC at every opportunity denegrating everything. My problem is that probably if the government does do something it will just be a slap on the wrist. The BBC should be taken to task by having it’s licence fee stopped, and nobody working for them should be paid more than £30’000 per annum. If it goes under, so what.
Given that Boris is a green fanatic, who is committed to the impossible aim of a “carbon neutral” Britain by 2050, I conclude that the aviation industry has no future. Neither do the rest of us. I do not wish to live like a peasant in the pre-industrial age, however much Greta wants me to. But that is the prospect on offer from every major political party.
How about a referendum on “carbon neutrality”? It is a far bigger thing than Brexit, which in comparison is a minor matter about leaving a trading bloc. Carbon neutrality will change everything about the way we live for ever, and yet it has been introduced without any public consent. Our entire way of life is to be destroyed on the basis of a theory, and the people have no say in it. How is this democracy?
I have just had a glimpse of the proceedings of the Opposition SAGE. Just 12 of them, shadowing some 250, and apparently all at sea. Let us hope this mirrors political life and that the official SAGE is more clued up and competent.
I see 50 of the 250 pool of scientists from which SAGE draws have now been identified. The opposition in the form of Sir David King and co are asserting they should not be drawn from those who work for the Government. One would hope the MoD and the rest would appoint the very best scientists they can get, and that SAGE would do likewise. So how can they avoid some crossover? My opinion of Sir David King gets lower every week, and he must have a very low opinion of us.
Well done Steve Baker for calling out Johnson on the lockdown! – absurd, dystopian and tyrannical I hope that you (JR) and your colleagues give Steve Baker your full support via Zoom!
zorro
I find myself wondering ‘what is the point of government?’ There seems to be no hand on the rudder. Massive increases in consumer debt fuelling house price rises? Let’s let this play out and grab as much tax as we can. Huge growth in car registrations fuelled by massive increase in consumer debt by way of leasing and contract hire – that’s okay, let’s milk it for all the tax we can and stuff the environment. Globalisation moving manufacturing jobs abroad – never mind, people can deliver fast food for a very badly paid living. And so it goes on. No long term planning. No thought given to the future. You just react to events while the decent society and economy we used to have gradually disintegrates.
Most business journeys (the aviation industry’s bread-and-butter and the employee’s perk) are completely unnecessary. Improvements are needed in skype virtual meeting technology (which could include sophisticated simultaneous translation programmes or the presence of expert interpreters).
The whole academic/quango conference boondoggling racket is an expensive and self-indulgent racket. Somebody working for a virtue-signalling wildlife charity told me recently at a social event that she had just flown back from a conference in Jakarta. I found it difficult to keep a straight face.
Physical client meetings are superfluous between well-briefed professionals. (Though the expenses brigade will huff and puff at the very idea…:-) The true corporate cost of travel should be ruthlessly analysed and shredded.
It’s impossible to implement social distancing in airports and on planes. Same as on trains and on the Tube and on buses. Don’t waste time trying.
Implement temperature scans on entering airports and train stations and on people entering the country – this can be done via IR cameras, just ask the people in Hong Kong, they’ve been doing it since SARS. Or you can re-invent everything again here because we’re special and don’t need to learn anything from foreigners.
Sir John, there’s an important point here that relates to the travel insurance industry. Currently it is looking as though cover for any pandemic will be written out of all future travel insurance policies. This will potentially have a big effect on how quickly the sector recovers and it indicates a challenge for government. Maybe an area where HMG needs to act in a reinsurance capacity a la ‘Flood Re’?
Covid-19 tests immediately prior to a flight = higher costs = higher ticket prices
Significant improvements to air conditioning systems = higher costs = higher ticket prices
Social distancing + higher ticket prices = fewer passengers.
Fewer passengers = reduced travel industry = less jobs = reduced tax take
(Silver linings might be increase in freight and reduced fuel costs)
Repeated for other private sector industries
Loss of government revenue = pressure on the public sector = we’re all in this together.
The war on waste starts now.
There could be a way back for the large and critically endangered A380, at least in the interim period. Its size is its advantage. It could carry far fewer passengers than originally intended with sufficient spacing to stop the spread of disease. Cost would inevitably increase though, but it could be a stop-gap until a Coronovirus vaccine is found, after which the airline industry should be able to get back to something like normality.
A few billion gone in taxes that all, just have to cut your cloth to suit the new normal, borrowing money for gov own GDP hasn’t worked out that well has it and then putting up the taxes each year to try to cover the cost of it, fifty to sixty billion short last year alone. Gov spending was about 660 billion in 2010 is now over 910 billion or more this year and that without all the extra borrowing going on now, what did people get for that extra quarter of a trillion in 10 years and back in 1990 the spending was 330 billion a year, maybe importing 10 million immigrants from 1990 and borrowing for the gov own growth wasn’t the smarts of moves, maybe if you open the books and traced back all the spending to 500 billion and cut accordingly you might be able to balance the books this year.
The problem here is when giving gov a printing press they never know when to stop and just print with reckless abandonment to try and improve their own image for an election.
It is likely passengers will need to accept higher fares to allow for more spacing in cabins i.e. not filling centre seats. According to Rolls-Royce in the 1960s a person on average salary would have worked for 3 months to pay for a transatlantic flight, whereas until flights stopped that had dropped to 4 days, an extraordinary advance in value, so some increase in fares would revert to the true value of a decade or two back. Some adjustment of our air passenger duty, one of the highest in the world, might also be needed to achieve a revival.
The mystery of the Blair and Brown years from 2000 to 2010 of 35 billion borrowed a year and then 5 billion taken from the pension private funds and then 6 billion a year of assets sold which come to 46 billion a year, less than half of the money went on the gov spending book and they didn’t pay down debt and also sold off half of the gold in 2002 and borrowed on the PFI for new hospitals to be built at seven times the cost. I can’t find it so where did 300 billion pounds disappear to John do you know, maybe an investigation into the disappearance is needed.
I want to know how 7 weeks of lock-down/holiday can = the debt of six years WW2
You know, battleships being sunk, squadrons of bombers being downed vast number of tanks being lost – cities being flattened…. hundreds of thousands of young people being killed…
Glad you asked this question Sir John though I doubt you’ll ever read my reply. The virus exists amongst the community, it is obvious to me it is not going to be possible to put it back in its bottle therefore it is going to work it’s way through the community until there is enough immunity to block its pathways. .Anyone hiding will get it eventually when they come out. Can anyone refute this? The lockdown has flattened the curve and done its job and is now just lengthening the period the virus takes to work it’s inevitable path through the people. Now its time to go back to work. Economic lockdown is unsustainable and already enormously damaging to our economic health for possibly decades. It’s costing 6 hospitals a day or whatever. Social distancing on an aircraft is poor thinking, basically idiocy. Those who prefer to avoid aircraft to protect their health are at liberty to do so but the rest of the population should not need to jump through health hoops to get on one. The quicker we get back to normal the quicker the virus threat will recede.
Surely Sir John apart from the cash +fuel rich Gulf Airlines most Passenger Planes are leased from Google and other Tech Companies in low Tax Ireland ?
UAE/Emirates have developed the technology to test all passengers out of Dubai
with test results in several minutes, this is quite impressive
I see that BJ has just made a donation of 774M to the EU leaving seem to be on the back burner and still seeking for a way to give them 30 odd billion for nothing, well I not complaining myself, this is what I like to see. WHY. The quicker the gov goes broke is the better.
Grant Schapps needs to get the FCO talking to every last destination served by the likes of BA, Virgin and Tui, to find out what they need from our airlines, so flights can resume. I suspect that the destination countries are desperate to see British airliners on finals into their airports. I suspect that a portion of testing capacity needs to be earmarked to meet the needs of leisure and business travel. Rapid testing at the departure airport (in the UK and abroad) is probably needed. And the airlines and insurers need to cut some slack for those failing tests or needing hospitalisation. If there isn’t a Let’s-get-long-haul-air-travel-going-again working group in Whitehall, then there needs to be one set up sharpish. I will be taking more long-haul holidays this year, on a point of principle, to support our airlines and also those working in the tourism industry at the holiday destinations.
I understand annual flu vaccinations can damage macrophages and lead to cytokine storms with subsequent Corona virus infections; in other words, that annual flu vaccinations are a mortality factor with Covid19. Whether or not this is the case, it is essential that the medical profession collate statistics on how members of the population who have, and have not been vaccinated, react to Covid19.
How are infections going to drop (a condition to end this police state?) if we are planning on testing more and more? Surely this is a typical police state trick to ensure it never does?
If they do the tests properly, the positive tests will continue to enlarge way beyond the threat of deaths as a result. It will not go away. It will decrease its deathly effects but will stay with us for some time. Our government are simple people. Uneducated
In my opinion, the era of travel is now over, as we are now moving to a communist system of social credits based on body activity data (Bills new 666 microchip), it seems likely those of us who will not accept it we be banned from traveling abroad. Also, the poor (like me) will not be able to afford to travel abroad after you rich folk have destroyed the airline industry for us by nannying us to death.
I feel that short haul flights within Europe will bounce back fairly quickly. Its estimated 10 million Brits holiday in Spain and having been there seeing the numbers that is not going to end. Its probably the longer haul flights and business flights that will suffer the most. Airports need to shrink and focus on Ryan Air style of flying ie 20 mins on the ground. Heathrow is a vast animal that’s probably far too big with the climate change people squeezing at one end and Corona Virus squeezing at the other. May be its best to moth ball 50% of Heathrow and refocus on short haul holiday flights.
Either way I feel that new business models will emerge and traditional tried and tested style business will have to adapt.
On an indirectly related subject I managed to catch an interview with a French Economist on BBC who suggested that all governments borrowing due to Corona should be debt cancelled and wiped off ok ok yes it was the BBC lol. This guy also suggested a wealth tax by governments to pay for any damage, I know its been suggested here, and I don’t think the wider electorate is in any mood to see public sector austerity measures brought back. Certainly any talk of cuts to NHS and care sector could be political suicide.
Having said that I do start to wonder how the government proposes to reduce the national debt?. OR simply run it into a very long term payback because all countries face the same problem (well may be not Germany thanks to their Chancellor having a science degree and crystal ball )
I guess this will start to be the next big debate later this month.
Sir John, the aviation industry has two wings (sorry, sorry), military and civilian. The USA has always used its military expertise and development to improve the competitiveness of it’s airliner business — see the Boeing 707 for example. Airbus built its success on the wings made in the UK which made their aircraft more efficient than any of their competitors — Boeing’s attempt to catch up led to the MAX 8 crashes.
For UK aviation to thrive we need a technological breakthrough. Airbus wings are world beaters because of a seed-corn funded, low speed wing project carried out at RAE Bedford in the ’70s. We have the opportunity to make the next breakthrough in jet engine tech with Reaction Engine’s incredible SABRE. A few hundred million invested in that company and we could be looking at astonishing performance figures for both military and civilian planes. Does HMG have the background or drive to seize the opportunity?
Having seen their short-sightedness in the last decade I’m very much afraid that they don’t.
JF
I will not be using public transport. I don’t know how many are of my mind, but I usually try to be honest with myself because it turns out I’m a bit of a bell weather. I might go to America on a private jet, but nowhere else outside of our own country, where I shall use the motor.
The British Tourist industry will be better off if British tourists take their holidays at home. So hopefully they will boom assuming any of us are ever let past our own gate. How the state transport (trains, busses and tubes), O’Leary and Branson get on I have no clue. I just hop their employees find useful redeployment.