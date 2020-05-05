Conditions to relax the lock down

I do not think it a good idea to say only those who can prove they have had the virus can go to work. The government clearly thinks a majority of the population have not had the virus, otherwise they would be relaxing anyway. Limiting going to work to the minority would be unfair and leave the country struggling to pay the bills. The right to work should not depend on a macabre disease based lottery.
Nor do I think it a good idea to have outright bans on people based on age. Of course all those whose age and other medical conditions puts them at more risk from the disease should be protected if they wish. Many will want to be helped to stay at home and avoid potentially dangerous contact. The others should not be placed under house arrest against their will.
The country needs to get back to work, accepting that work patterns will be different. Employees will rightly want safer working methods, including protective clothing where needed, new shift patterns, more homeworking and freedom from congested public transport where the disease might circulate more freely.
I see that they are thinking of testing professional footballers to see if they have the virus so they can resume the football, no no no these are not special people just over rated bag of wind kickers, if they get “special “ treatment then everyone should be allowed to have the test no matter who they are
Well you can get a test if you pay for it. I assume they would be.
If their clubs pay for and buy the tests privately what’s the problem ?
Tested and then isolated for two months together to complete a season which their clubs need the money from.
Special treatment that I do not want thank you (although at their rate of pay I would consider it).
The normally weasel-like Starmer was actually spot-on this morning. Get proper rules so that everyone knows where they stand (sic). If it’s just left to employers’ and shop owners’ judgements, this will end up like a can of worms. For once, the H and S people can earn their crust rather than worrying about hot taps and trailing leads. You can see hot taps and trailing leads, but this virus is invisible.
you might be calling our next PM weasel-like!
I think this is a good idea. I don’t like football but the absence of live sport to watch is a big loss in many people’s lives. We should bring it back – even in empty stadia.
Andy, Shouldn’t you ask the EU whether we can have football back?
My wife and I went on a cruise which took in Xmas and the New Year. We got back home on 8th January. A few days later we both had quite severe “flu” symptoms, which lasted two to three weeks. As we are both retired, we did not have to go to work so we have been locked down. We wonder if we had the conovid19, but we don’t seen to be eligible for the test. If a vaccine becomes available we may never know.
Good morning.
I have been critical of you in the past, Sir John on a range of issues but, when it comes to core values, you really are my kind of Conservative and MP. Pity there are so few of it like you in government and your party.
Well said. With teachers now looking to fine parents who do not send their kids back to school, the police setting up road blocks, dieing lakes, a snoopers phone line, what a narrow, petty minded vicious society this government has created. I know of a one person business selling celebration ballon shapes, ordered via Social media, picked up from her garden gate, plenty of distance. Guess what? Closed down by the local ‘stasi’ too many people revelling in their power and using it disproportionately.
Sir JR retains my admiration. Many others I view with contempt..
I hope that the police are as strident with the next Extinction Rebellion protest.
Another 59 professionals shipped over the channel on Sunday.
Any comment John.
Indeed JR has the virus of being right on almost every issue. It is a great shame that so many in the Conservative party are essentially big government Libdims at best (in the Major, Cameron, Osborne, Hammond, May, Clarke x2 mode) they are wrong on almost every single issue. Real Conservatives should want lower taxes, cheap reliable energy, far less government and no EU, for real freedom and choice, fair competition and no climate alarmist lunacy.
I assume these Career Politician types just join the Conservatives as they have more chance of winning and can live in nicer Conservative constituencies. Like Cameron they usually pretend to be Cast Iron, low tax at heart, red tape cutting, EUsceptic Conservatives before elections then always kick their voters in the teeth post election.
Sorry has the virtue not virus!
Sir JR
It is time for the country and the people gradually to go back to work
thank you
Modest PPE for the masses. Continued social distancing in confined spaces. An effective contact tracing app to facilitate mass testing. Continued personal care (washing hands and singjng happy birthday). A large dose of common sense. A medical solution wiukc also be good.
I am looking forward to supporting my favourite coffee shop when it is permitted to open, with all the inconveniences.
Totally agree. We now know the Sage committee has 50 members. 50! Does anyone think that a group that size can operate efficiently? And apparently no economists. All I guess risk averse, brains the size of planets and I guess many not grounded in our real world.
And PHE is an organisation that 70 separate entities were rolled into only a few years back. You can bet there is still duplication, the protection of personal fiefdoms and still many cultures.
No wonder the private sector has run rings round them all and as a reflection of how government ‘works’ overall, it is clearly why it there is so much inefficiency.
Michael Gove said HMG will reflect on any mistakes made. Code for no change, no responsibility.
No economists though and all receiving taxpayer funded salaries.
Well fewer economists, politicians or lawyers is invariably a good plan. The trouble is academic scientists can so often suffer from deluded group think too. We see this hugely with climate alarmism.
What is needed is one or two sensible and independent people preferably physicists or applied maths people. In the Richard Feynman, Freeman Dyson mode with access to some medical, virus or other specialists where some advice might be needed needed.
I’m relaxed about the absence of dismal scientists on the SAGE committee – but I hope that it has some experts on human behaviour.
” HMG will reflect on any mistakes made” – or the other one – “Lessons have been learned” – Both mean the same – “WE the govt – are ignoring you the public – you are only here to work and be taxed”.
review, reflect, must never happen again, consider, plan, take on board – – – all mean ooops, oh dear we ballsed up. Never mind sweep under the carpet.
Having no economists on SAGE is not really a problem for me (it’s not a science anyway), the government have economics experts. However, the bigger problem is there is not one person from the private sector on it either – just as an example I’m sure the big UK pharma companies have experts who at least match the academics on SAGE but who have real-world experience too.
Only allowing those who have had the virus back to work would likely fail anyway as a policy if the suspicion that someone can catch CV19 more than ponce is confirmed – the economy either needs to remain in lockdown or we need to find alternate ways of working (and socialising) until a vaccine is found or the virus dies out due to a very low R number.
As for those who need greater protection (fiscal security), they are not just the old and/or vulnerable, there is a section of the workforce who will have real concerns because they either live within a household group that has someone that’s vulnerable or they are the nominated first (civilian) responder to a non household vulnerable relative. Then there are those who have children.
It might also give an incentive for younger people to go out to catch it and get it over.
Better treatments can surely be found to lower mortality fairly soon before any vaccine. It is unlikely that many will catch it more than once I suspect. Plus if they recovered the first time they will probably do so again.
People will catch the virus on purpose to get their lives back. Easily done, just go to a hospital under any pretext.
what are all the staff doing/not doing that organised clinics, recovery wards, pre-ops, administration, reception, even A&E right down ….ought to be an awful lot of available NHS staff.
Good point Lynn. I wonder how many of the teachers who stayed on working with high risk potentially asymptomatic covid19 carrying children of front line healthcare workers have caught this in the last five weeks they’ve been on front line duty?
This surely helps to determine the risk to teachers of working with the children of people not on front line medical care with covid19 patients every day.
What is the government estimate of the numbers who have had it?
In New York it seems only about 20% have antibodies. So circa 1.7 million infected has produced 25,000 deaths. If the rest caught it we might expect another 100,000 deaths just in New York. This 20% figure is (I hope) rather low perhaps because some % of the people are simply not susceptible to catching it at all and perhaps some false negatives in the anti-body test or perhaps some sampling errors.
We know we have had over 50,000 deaths from it in the UK already from the virus so on the same ratio it would suggest that only 3.4 million people have had it yet. So if everyone eventually caught it (and hospital treatment for it did not improve) we might expect about 1 million deaths in the UK. Though clearly it might die away without some people ever catching it before a vaccine comes available. It really is a rather a big problem if 1 in 70 who catch is are dying from it. The Diamond Princess had about one death per 50 infected (but in a fairly elderly population)
Better hospital treatments to improve survival rates and then a vaccine are what is needed and as soon as possible. Also some accurate figures on the numbers who have already had it. We have the 5.00pm press meeting and lots of childish waffle every day but no mention of the government estimates of those who have had it or the fatality rate per infection. Yet these are surely the most important figures to know?
The report that re-testing of old blood samples has shown that someone in France who died in December was already carrying CV-19 shows that the virus was already more widely present in the population than experts assumed.
I have friends that had very very heavy flu symptoms in November last year, so I’m sure that CV-19 has been around longer than has been suggested.
I would also be surprised if we didn’t find that a large percentage of the population have already had mild versions of it…
and will a major effort be made to identify how the person came to be infected that early?
Personal travel returning from where, close contact with others doing travel? Links to China? – -how?
Then why didn’t the virus peak in France sooner than it did after China closed down? We were told one person was infecting more than 2 at that time.
But your hysterical argument supports an indefinite lockdown and sod the cost – ‘whatever it takes’. What it takes is the sacrificing of the western world.
Not at all hysterical (I do not even possess a uterous).
Clearly a balance has to be struck I am just giving the numbers. We really need to know how many have antibodies. Plus we need to get some treatments that work.
Plasma infusion treatments from people with these antibodies perhaps?
Also it is very clear that the NHS is (despite what is claimed by ministers) not really coping. Many people are dying and only a small percentage seem to be being given full ventilation as a last resort about half are dying without even making it to a hospital or after being pushed out of one into a care home.
The NHS are also not coping with normal routine demands.
No, we don’t know we’ve had over 50,000 deaths – you’ve just made that up, the comprehensive ONS data of all deaths does not support that guess at all.
Well, even the Daily Mail is writing of 45,000, so LL is in the right zone.
It tallies with what other European countries feared about the UK’s early lack of resolve, and why some countries were considering closing their borders against it.
This country has to galvanise itself to make up for lost ground. Unfortunately the fatalism and defeatism spread at the start will seriously hamper that, now that it has taken root widely.
It certainly does – rather more infact now. What else do you think caused all these excess deaths?
Let’s be honest about what we are seeing here. This is creeping authoritarianism. The CV-19 is manna from heaven for the British politicised State and those who support the two party status quo.
The UK has been deliberately infected by a political creed that abhors individualism, freedom and liberty and both parties have encouraged this and participated in its implementation
The British voter is NAIVE. They neither understand the damage they have done nor that they have been deceived by two parties that masquerade as something they’re not
We are being asked to finance our own subjugation through the payment of taxes to a political state whose intent has become decidedly intolerant
+1 again
Agreed Dominic – especially ” finance our own subjugation ” ( but it should be”made to” not “asked to” ). We are now being told to download an app to the phones WE have to pay for – so the govt can trace us.
The trouble is this authoritarianism has been creeping slowly into our society for decades. It became more apparent in the last two decades which is why so many were keen to leave the EU from where a lot of this authoritarianism eminated.
But sadly some of this risk averse, look to the state for guidance has taken a stronghold on the media, the civil service and they together have massive influence on the general populate.
Are these polls showing people are too scared to return to work even accurate? From what I’m seeing, the reverse might be nearer the truth.
Read Ayn Rand. I’m going to demolish my big shops on high streets that only Corporations can afford. There is nothing in it for me to transform them into housing and smaller start-up shops. So I’m not going to work and risk money to bale the Govt. out of its own stupidity. Stand back and let the Socialists eat each other.
I agree that our electoral system is rigged. From the two-party voting system to the way electoral candidates are selected. This allows Governments from all parties to carry out their own agenda rather than the will of the people. Anyone who speaks out is vilified by the media and Government. Just look at how Nigel Farage is currently being hounded for highlighting the numbers of illegal immigrants crossing the channel. We are told the French have to complete a form giving the reason for leaving their place of abode. Is there a box for crossing the English Channel? Why hasn’t the child grooming gang report been published? Why is our Home Secretary silent on these issues after she promised to clamp down on this abuse? Has someone got to her or is she just part of the problem?
Dominic, Because nothing is perfect in society, it is always possible to criticise the government for failing in its duties. Modern cultural-marxism depends on that to spread its pernicious propaganda. Its aim is a monolithic authoritarian state (with them in charge, of course), and a docile, controlled population.
You can see it with the Remain hysteria about “cliff edges” etc, or the climate alarmists’ belief in CAGW. Always the answer is more EU, more state control. Yet a refusal to see the appalling results of historical precedence leads us blindly to dictatorship. And it is less to do with British voter naivety, rather more to the unchallenged “success” of left wing propaganda.
Well, there’s nothing “creeping” about it.
It is abrupt and precipitous, but emergencies arise in that manner, and so the necessary measures will be alike in character.
People must however, not let the extraordinariness of the position fade from their minds, and require a full reinstatement of all rights and freedoms at the earliest reasonably safe time.
I am well over 70 and get our food supplies once a week. There seem plenty of others like me doing the same in what I call “the old fogey’s hour”. They are all compos mentis, look fit and well, respect the social distancing precautions. The idea that such a group remains in lock down is anathema to all I have spoken to, would be very strongly resented and, in all likelihood , ignored by many of them.
And vast numbers of businesses like Garden centres are being ruined unnecessarily by a risk averse totalitarian regime frightened of it’s own shadow. As this rolls forward we are seeing the folly of their actions.
precisely.
Could someone suggest to the Prime Minister that having Matt Hancock chair the PR presentation where he avoids answering interesting questions and tells us what we know already followed by his mantra of ‘stay at home and save the NHS’ twice.. Is deeply annoying. Especially when we all know that Hancock and his team have made mistake after mistake and it was the Lighthouse group of independent labs which dug the NHS testers out of their hole. That the NHS has been sending infected old people into care homes and denying them tests until the epidemic was rife. And that they got the army to build a 4,000 bed hospital and couldn’t find the staff or any use for it, then carried on building more. Hancock may think that he sounds like a font of wisdom but he comes across as pontificating salesman, interrupting anything interesting said by the scientists.
Yes. He is not up to a ‘big job’ if he was, he wouldn’t be in politics but making a real difference in the private sector.
Nig1, The fact that Hancock is being held to account for PPE shortages demonstrates that NHS management (who are the ones really responsible for PPE) are not up to the job. If NHS management actually worked government ministers would not have to front all the failures.
My thoughts exactly. Such are most PPE graduates I find, he is a bit like Cameron but without the gift of the gab. They almost never have any real understanding of numbers, science, engineering, business, logic, human nature or sound economics. A bit like many CofE Vicars.
The Gresham College lecture by Chris Whitty the other day was quite informative I thought.
It is good that some MP’s are being thrust into the light. Moving forward on from this we now have a better idea of the scale of our administrative problems. For too long they have been sheltered behind the EU and various QUANGO’s. Now they are using ‘experts’ and, in this case, ‘the science’, as cover for their ineptness. But most people, much like yourself, can now see past the Potemkin Village that has become our government, parliament and Civil Service. Nothing cleanses more than the light of day.
He just seems a bit wet behind the ears.
Those 4000 bed empty hospitals will come in handy for keeping a roof over the heads of the Border Farce’s latest new additions to the population and Benefits bill. With the standstill on construction the planned million+ houses needed won’t be ready for them in time.
I see well over 100 attempted to get here yesterday – now even setting off from Boulogne as well as Calais. That means SERIOUS trouble = because our boat can’t be in two places at once.
Totally agree. I think he needs to go but left in place for too long so now difficult. He truly scared me a couple of weeks back when he justified the lockdown on the basis of the 500,000 figure. He seems to comprehend very little.
That they couldn’t find use for the Nightingale Hospital is a good thing. Why are you moaning about it ?
Roy, It’s not about the Nightingale hospitals being unused, more about the lousy “science” that predicted the need based on worship of gigo computer models.
Roy
Assuming they do not want to use it for Covid cases at the moment.
Why not use it for simple day cases which have been delayed in the original hospital system.
Many day cases only need simple surgery with a local anaesthetic.
Install some simple operating equipment inside another enclosure to maintain a clean environment, and you could treat Cataracts, glue ear, trigger finger, Dupytons Contracture, Skin Cancer moles, in growing toe nails, and a host of other debilitating problems.
Involves no overnight stays, would get the waiting list down and give some people, especially those who are going blind, their lives back.
given no overnight stays hospital beds could be used for Covid in 24 hours if it returns in a second wave.
The generalised wearing of masks appears very effective, according to data from the places where this has been applied.
Also, there is no hard evidence to support the two metre rule, but common sense says that it’s better than nothing. It might need five, or fifty metres to be truly effective though, but this seems not to matter so much where masks are used.
Yes, I think that far more normal life could be possible with some imagination and application.
However, a properly organised state, with the necessary institutions will be needed to facilitate these things.
These slaves to the US socio-economic model should put aside their ideology for the present at least.
It always seemed to me that some face covering was surely better than non in many situations, finally it seems the government have nearly caught up. But even if you get into an empty lift, at work or a block of flats, you are often breathing air that others (who just vacated) have just breathed.
The “two” metres is also nonsense. I know of a girl with an allergy to horses who had to go be hospitalised when some horses ran past her well over ten yards away with the wind blowing their breath in her direction.
Fortunately it appears that it requires virus-laden droplets or micro-droplets to spread the infection, and that the virus itself does not become airborne, although that is not conclusively proven.
If so then masks would be very effective, and the evidence so far supports this.
Yes, even non-professional grade and improvised ones would give a worthwhile reduction in the probability of spreading infection.
The perfect should not be the enemy of the good.
I suspect it’s a matter of the amount of the virus we get exposed to. I have a good sense of smell and I can certainly tell which fragrances the lady joggers that I encounter on my daily walks are wearing at a distance of more than two metres – more like ten meters depending on the wind direction as per your example.
Oh yes!
And therein lies the root cause of this fiasco.
Boris will perhaps (?) rue the day of his 180 degree turn.
Throw the dice …Imperial College or Oxford. Oh..Imperial C it is!
Let’s appease the Left which actually WANTS to see the economy wrecked (QED above).
Why would that be …because he shares their views or because he fears them?
But Martin we are exclusively in the hands of your dream State Institutions and have been for 7 weeks. Shall we carry on like this as you suggest? Many are enjoying the lockdown, we get to live the life of an unemployed person in the U.K. Not bad! If I get rid of my businesses which are a worry, I will be in heaven!
do you mean dead, or very happily rich?
There is not the systemic infrastructure, staffing, nor organisation of expertise and capacity required by any means.
Yes, the legal powers are there, but far, far more is required.
Depriving people of their freedoms by law is a cinch by comparison.
Government now needs to do the real work.
Yes, “work” – hear that, Alexander?
WHO says wearing of masks is ineffective. Still, I’m sure you know best.
Yes, but they are using professional standards as to effectiveness as needed for clinical staff.
I.e. – stops 100% of transmission – effective. Stops 90% of transmission – ineffective.
That would still have a decisive effect on R0 however.
Generally agree with you today Martin 🙂
Two metre rule is nonsense, if you are out on a windy day it could be 20 metre and you still get a face full of what the person in front of you is exhaling…
Masks in shops and public transport seems sensible plus hand sanitizers on entry and exit of shops, only pick up an item if you intend to buy it…
Correctly worn masks more than likely protect those around you rather than yourself…
Martin, Your previous enthusiasm for lockdown was always politically motivated, giving you a ready excuse to attack the government. But now your new advocacy of lifting lockdown means either that lockdown was a hysterical over-reaction, or that herd immunity is real. Otherwise, by lifting lockdown, we’d still be in as much danger as before.
In either case centralised state control is the problem not the answer. After all, you’ve spent weeks attacking state control – the very thing you’re advocating.
Absolutely NONE of this is a “good idea”.
It is a catastrophe of Biblical proportion…or maybe worse.
What will the newly-released feel like when they realise that nothing is left?
And that only the rich will be flying!
Things will be back to the 1950’s. Some say that that is no bad thing.
“Things will be back to the 1950’s. Some say that that is no bad thing.”
The things we had in the ’50 that we don’t have now.
Population 49 million.
Ability to produce 228m tonnes of coal 1952
producing 70 – 85% of our electricity.
A police force that was respectful and disinclined to exceed it’s lawful authority.
Agreed…some aspects but in the 1950s jobs were not a problem and nor, for most, was personal debt.
The rich will only be flying on one way tickets out.
ah well – a silver lining.
The single most depressing survey I have ever heard was the one that said that 76% of people were in favour of the lockdown. The majority of people are so easily scared by a virus that has a mortality rate of the same as flu have believed all the scare mongering and fake death rate numbers to the extent that they want to be locked up and their livelihoods destroyed. Incredible. I give up. I’m not even going to point out all the flaws in the narrative anymore but just concentrate on making money from the disaster everyone apparently wants. When people don’t have enough to eat and the country looks like communist Romania after a hurricane I shall take pleasure in saying “Told you so”.
‘virus that has a mortality rate of the same as flu’ – alas it does not.
It doesn’t have a mortality rate the same as flu. If you are over 70 and get it the mortality rate can be as high as 1 in 5. Flu doesn’t do that.
You don’t know how many over 70-year olds have contracted CV-19.
You don’t even know how many of the population at large have contracted CV-19.
You don’t even know whether CV-19 was prevalent in the population last year or not, with deaths being attributed to pneumonia.
Andy: “If you are over 70 and get it the mortality rate can be as high as 1 in 5.”
Your sudden conversion to caring about the elderly doesn’t have any credibility.
Besides, life has a 100% mortality rate.
Andy, Not entirely true. A study (Journal of Infection, April 2014) showed death rates from flu (2000- 2007) in the 65+ at risk group to be 15% (or 1 in 6) annual average. So not that much different to your 1 in 5 figure. Flu (actually a range of mutating viruses) is much underrated.
Jeff12,
The culture of fear has been written about for three decades in the UK. One of the consequences is that many under the age of mid-50s have formed opinions within this background and therefore act as though an exaggerated worst case has probability 1. The Govt can use this to control people, or some ministers may suffer from it themselves.
It may take a generation of educational change to get out of it, and there is no one driving this, the numbers who can get fewer and fewer.
An old fable:
Death is walking towards a town. He meets an old man.
“Why are you going to town?” Asks the old man.
“To collect 100 souls dead of the plague ( nb. not “with”)” replied Death.
The two meet again as Death leaves the town with his harvest of souls.
“But why do you have 1000 souls?” asks the old man, counting the souls Death is carrying.
“Oh” replies Death “ 100 died of ( nb. not “with”) the plague….the rest died of ( nb. not “with”) FEAR!”.
As those in control know….FEAR…will achieve many ends.
Very good.
You seem to be terrified of not being able to go to a football match, on the other hand.
It would be harsh to ban those who haven’t had the virus from working, when millions of people have continued to work pretty much as normal throughout the crisis so far, whether or not they’ve had the virus. I’ve been working throughout, due to the industry I’m in.
Let’s get the country moving, albeit with PPE where needed and some social distancing.
A conversation with my daughter in law last evening .
She was telling me of some of the measures being considered by her American owned health insurance company for staff to return to work. Because of the rules on health and safety the measures being considered sounded very much like paranoia on steroids! Should staff take a shower on arrival at the office? Should staff have a one way route for walking around the office marked out? And so on…
These health and safety rules I’ve thought for a long time to be unrealistic and impractical to live with. Yesterday, a Sky engineer came to install a new Sat dish. She had to wear a crash hat, ear muffs and to tie her ladder to the house….
These absurd rules of H & S are going to severely hamper getting back to work in any sensible way.
Coupled with this kind of mentality and the fear mongering from media and the government slogan, it’s no wonder 80% (or whatever the figure is) are too fearful to return to work.
God help us should there ever be a war to be fought…
One lesson to take out of this is that if you wish to live in a bankrupt, authoritarian state then let healthcare officials run the country.
MG, Just so.
so you’d happily go up an unsecured ladder with no helmet, use pressure to drill fixings to wall, wobble about struggling to secure the oval dish, hope no gust of wind caught it etc…..or be liable when installer falls off, breaks limbs and off work for months?
Fred, I would wager that you regard your financial situation as fairly secure? Unlike a large amount of the population.
No, she’d be happy for someone else to do that.
Fred
Only those who have worked or fell from a ladder know how dangerous they are if not secured properly or footed by someone else.
Seen rather too many people over the years limping about who thought nothing about their own Health and Safety at the time.
Health and Safety rules of engagement would mean that any fighting would be deemed too dangerous. Every cloud has a silver lining. No more war! Yippee!
“I do not think it a good idea to say only those who can prove they have had the virus can go to work. The government clearly thinks a majority of the population have not had the virus, otherwise they would be relaxing anyway. Limiting going to work to the minority would be unfair”
The problem John seems to be that you are in the minority in thinking the solution to this “unfair” situation is to allow everyone to go to work – polls show a majority seem to think that the solution is that no-one should go back to work. And, for swathes of the public sector, why should they ? Their salaries and pensions are protected either way.
We should do what gives the best balance between health outcomes, not overloading the NHS too much and the economy. This might well be ‘unfair’ but life is unfair so we must get over it.
What is fair about nearly twice as many men dying from Covid as women for a start?
Or some people getting a mild flu while others are dying from it.
Well if the government stopped borrowing and printing then the only alternatives would be to raise taxes and cut public spending. Neither of which the public sector likes as equally affects them as well as those in the private sector who, are the ones carrying the greatest burden in all respects.
Those who chose to work in the public sector are not your enemies!
Do you think that they ever got bonuses? Hampers at Christmas?
Of course not! And those jobs were and are open to ALL.
Or maybe those who failed to be accepted into such jobs are the ones spreading divisive nonsense?
Nobody’s pension is protected.
Nobody’s salary is protected.
Everhopeful, Actually Roy Grainger is correct: during the lockdown swathes of the public sector have their salaries and pensions protected. And someone closely related to me left a job in NHS management (at a fairly low level) due to disgust at the sheer wastefulness and incompetence.
explain to me because I missed it, when public sector workers did NOT have their pension protected. When did they have salary reduced, what percentage of all public sector workers had a cut in salary or made redundant?
Dear Sir John–Both of your “should nots” need an “ideally” placed in front of them, but unfortunately we are very far indeed from an ideal world and there may simply be no choice.
Good morning
In spite of now clear evidence from other island nations (Taiwan, N Zealand, HK, Isle of Man etc) that it is possible to eradicate the Chinese plague virus without excessive disruption to their economies, we, like the lemmings running over the cliff, persist with the globally discredited “herd immunity” strategy. Sweden is the only other country following it and their death rate is now mounting quite quickly.
Employers want assurances that if they end the lockdown and restart their businesses, they will not be open to legal action should one of their employees – or customers – catch the virus.
The bottom line is that as the number of “offficial” fatalities approaches 30,000, in spite of speculation in the press about vaccines and cures, the government will have to decide how many deaths would be acceptable to end the lockdown and restore our shattered economy. That will be Whitty and Vallance’s legacy.
You don’t seem to understand. We are a ‘global, trading nation’. We can’t cut ourselves off! Where would we be then? Even now we are not testing and quarantining people entering the country. WHY WE AREN’T is a mystery to me. And why the media aren’t shouting the odds on this is a mystery too. Perhaps they are all addicted to their endless travelling.
Re Sweden: I’m afraid your information is out-of-date, Ms Gold. Sweden’s death rate has been declining since a peak on 24th April (Worldometer). Good point about employers, though.
Sakara Gold, Don’t be silly – “herd immunity” is not discredited, it is standard epidemiology. The UK is in lockdown and is not following the herd immunity strategy – or haven’t you noticed? You’re only 7 weeks behind the times. In contrast, Sweden, Japan, Taiwan, etc, have all followed sensible precautions with testing and tracing, rather than the hysterical lockdown agitated for by the MSM and the likes of you.
I am with you Sir John but no one to date has come up with a solution for public transport.?
If we all pile on then we are back under each other’s armpits and breathing in everyone’s germs (and viruses). If we ration use then the capacity to move large volumes of commuters is not there. Even with staggered work times (am I expected to commute and hour and a half from 10.30 to 12 and then returns from 8 to 9.30?) there will still be more commuters than 2 meter areas on public transport.
Without a solution for public transport we are back to herd immunity (or gas masks)
Hear a lot about imprisoning 70 year olds when the lockdown is released, but nothing about areas. As I have pointed out here the SW of England has little or no disease, as confirmed by the ONS map the Mail published the other day. It seems yet again we are being ruled by what is good for London, not what is good for other areas of the country. Just because London elected an incompetent Mayor who laid on over crowded disease spreading tube trains, so that means the rest of us should be held hostage. As there are only a few routes into the SW I see no reason for the area to be kept in the lockdown.
Sir John,
I make is a strict rule with myself – especially on this blog where you have asked us to refrain from putting up links to other websites – never to be a “whatabout this site then?” bore.
I am now going to break my rule with a website which I know you dislike and from which I have been permanently excluded (for praising the current Prime Minister!)
Please have a look at this, just once, because the man is a specialist in public health and knows what he is on about:
eureferendum.com
Mike S, Lots of “experts” have very different opinions. That’s the point. It’s no good citing one expert above another. In a novel situation like this political judgements have to be made.
It is reported that the NHS have insisted that the govt develop a U.K. only NHS app as opposed to using the international one being developed by Google and Apple. Apart from the high likelihood of Google and Apple being better placed to develop an app than the NHS, even it it uses private experts and suppliers (Q: presumably leftists would be against that?), UK citizens will obviously have to download both in order to travel.
It would be good to understand how this decision was made. It’s incredible these over-rated mainstream media journalists don’t ask questions like this – nor indeed how it is that Sweden has managed so well with no lock-down at all.
fearing misuse of the data provided to Google & Apple. Pretty reasonable grounds I would have thought.
Interesting comments this morning,
Should all really come down to education about the virus, and common sense.
Problem is we all have different ideas and levels of common sense, hence the reason why Government have had to put in place some rules.
Like most nationalities, the people and businesses in the UK will find a resolve and a way forward, which politicians and the experts would never contemplate.
Let us hope common sense prevails with regards to work, health, and financial security for all involved.
I hope people realise and remember that we are one of the most densely populated Countries in the World, and an easily transmitted and spread virus from person to person, will be far more difficult to control in such conditions, than in areas where distancing is rather more easy.
We are number 32 on the list. Russia is 181. They’ve had quite a lot of cases. Despite the population drinking a bottle of neat vodka each day. Australia is 192 on the list – despite everyone drinking 8 pints of Fosters each day. In Dorset we have 328 confirmed cases out of a population of 376,484. Which means 1 person in 150 is a confirmed case. Why on earth are we locked down?
The problem – obviously – occurs in large cities. The major cities in this country should have been locked down and the rest of us left in peace to grow your food.
I totally agree, Sir John.
Any discrimination, be it on the grounds of age, where people live, what they do for a living or how infectious they are perceived to be would not only be wrong, but would create lasting resentment.
We need a complete end to this lockdown soon, but if that is to happen gradually then any modified rules while it lasts must have the merit of simplicity so as to be fair and enforceable.
Its naive to think a partial relaxing of the current lockdown is going to work
If you only open primary schools people will shout why not secondary
If you only open the north east people will shout why not the south west
If you only open for the young people will shout why not the elderly
If you only open for construction people will shout why not retail
Its all or nothing
So when people ask why not, the Govt needs transparent reasonable answers. Admittedly it has had none of these so far.
Doesn’t seem to be in some countries.
We where placed in this lockdown by politicians, by a cabinet political decision
Only a political decision can reverse the lockdown decision
The governments 5 measures and/or taking into account the science is purely smoke & mirrors
OR
The news media will tell the Prime Minister the schedule to changing the lockdown
The scare stories we get day in and day out have had their desired result.
It seems that everyone is prepared to take extreme precautions just to stay alive – Is life that precious? If so, why don’t we hear more about the injustices to white people around the globe, or get excited about how many die every day for many different reasons … ah but that’s natural, a cycle of life…./
CV is infectious we keep being told, but only to some people – We are in the dark about so much and panic rules heads. We have to wonder how far this will go if unreliable statistics don’t improve… Once we start down the path of paramilitary lockdowns then we might as well all give up and surrender ourselves to the virus, because life will have lost it’s meaning if authoritarian methods take over.
The only answer is to normalise life as quickly as possible and prepare to fight the virus rather than the establishment.
I am growing a beard until I can drink a pint of beer in my local pub.
I look ridiculous!
Will my pub survive Boris’s shutdown?
Will my mental health survive?
Good morning,
The only precedent that we have for this situation is the Spanish Flu and it came in 3 waves. The first wave in the early summer of 2018 was the smallest – the second wave starting in Autumn was the real killer and the third, not as high as the second still higher than the first. Understandably the government is going to be very cautious. I have just seen the UK now has the worst death toll in Europe.
All the things we talk about now were tried 100 years ago – compulsory mask wearing, staggered hours, deep cleaning etc. Amazing when they did not even know it was a virus – but they did know how it spread.
Just reading about what is going on in the US now and looking back at history – definitely history repeating itself.
We have to hold on and not be impatient – and accept we are not going to return to the world of 2019 any time soon.
I’d be careful about those figures. There is a big difference between dying with, and dying of an illness.
It also suggests that the measures were not as effective and may prove to be more harmful than the virus. But we will see.
They didn’t have contact tracing apps.
Oh, sorry, this country’s not doing that in any meaningful way.
It is important to note that the ONS has stated that their figures are drawn from deaths certificates that INCLUDE the presence of covid19; this does not mean that all the deaths are attributable TO the virus.
Perhaps, thinking ahead to a possible second wave, it should also be noted that thoracic and cardiac specialists are now seeing different presentations of the infection that include bronchial thrombosis. Given the huge advance in medical science in the last 100 years, this could mean that some hospitalised patients might be treated in a different way, giving better survival rates.
‘stay at home and save the NHS’ .
becoming the most irritating, oft repeated inaccurate slogan for years.
Set the people free!
As a direct result of this continued lockdown, and reported by the BBC yesterday as a passing sub-note, the number of new claimants this period for Universal Credit has increased by almost 2 million…..2 MILLION !!!
And the government didn’t even blink
Continued social distancing means the end of life as we know it. It will or even has bankrupted the country. Democracy is at risk. It will end the conventions, traditions and glue of society. Thankfully our natural gregarious instincts are beginning to question the extent of this draconian lockdown.
It has been very disappointing to hear Mr.Johnson leading the mantra of “following the science”. We are now hearing well argued opposing views to our multi headed health bureaucracy.
The introduction of the tracking app is months late and should be the focal point of managing this disease.
How do we prove we’ve had the virus?
How do we prove we’ve got natural antibodies against this virus that have caused people to be carriers but not affected?
The lockdown should end completely now. It was imposed to make sure that the NHS would not be overwhelmed. This has been achieved comprehensively. The Imperial College forecasts have been so far out both here and in Sweden to be laughable. Professor Isaac bin Israel predicted the virus would run its course irrespective of any kind of lockdown and, so far, he has been proved right. The virus is awful but the death toll is no worse than that suffered with flu outbreaks in the 60s and 70s and not so different even from recent flu epidemics. Let’s get back to normal now.
The trouble is that the Government keeps lying to us or treating us like children who can’t handle the truth. I know they justify this all as being for our own good, but in the end we don’t believe a word they say, and that comes at a heavy cost.
So they need to step back from trying to micro-manage us, and treat us as adults who are capable of making our own decisions as to the risks we are prepared to take in our own individual circumstances.
I envy the Germans in this crisis. They have a Champions League government, we have a bunch of football Conference hackers.
How about allowing under 50 out to work. Pass laws to protect the over 50’s.
Enable HCQ with Zinc to be taken as a preventative, at a low dose or at the earliest sign of infection, like paracetamol OTC.
Masks and more cleaning , filters etc please on Public transport.
I’m over 50 and have been working full time for seven weeks outside home during the peak of this virus with four other over 50’s are you suggesting we now get imprisoned in our own homes? For how long? Who are you expecting to do the work we’ve been doing?
People that have been off on furlough and full pay are just unreal! All this because our health system can’t cope for seven weeks.
Damned if you do and damned if you don’t go back to work…..
Unlike cars where we know by their registration, model and condition their status we as people are an amorphous mix of visual traits that can give false indicators of our health and CV19 status.
If we were robots this could be indicated by some colour coding like red, amber and green.
However since most of us are not robotic (unlike many in the BBC /MSM) and abhor being labelled or stereotyped I think that if future pandemics are the new reality we may end up being micro-chipped similar to our furry friends ! How Orwellian that would be …..?
In Spain free masks are being given out to people and it is now mandatory to wear one on public transport. Meanwhile in our country we are still assessing whether they are of benefit. Surely it doesn’t take over three months to assess the benefit of wearing a mask? The country needs to get back to work with social distancing and masks in place until we get this pandemic under control. Those in the vulnerable category can remain in lockdown if they wish to. Looking at the worldwide numbers the virus seems to be dying out but we need to prepare for a future wave.
Sunderland is a bit of an iconic city for Brexiteers. It heralded the start of their dream.
It will probably be sometime until Sunderland AFC play a football match in a full stadium in the city.
But when they do marvel at the 49,000 capacity crowd at the Stadium of Light and remember this.
That full stadium still contains fewer people than we need to fill all the new Brexit bureaucrat jobs we are creating for you.
We need 50,000 state funded pen pushers – at a cost to the taxpayer of £1.5bn – to apparently cut red tape.
Well, the Leave voters now know what real restriction on freedom is as opposed to the imaginary kind.
And it was ALL imposed by national governments.
The European Union has absolutely zero power to restrict people’s freedoms in this way, and so it is clear where the real power is and has always been – with national governments.
So all that stuff claimed by the Leave campaigns to the contrary turns out to be untrue after all.
Doesn’t it?
Fear rules.
Yes. And very easily and effectively. That is why Remainers used it in their campaign.
ian: “Fear rules.”
Yea, thanks to the BBC.
It really needs to be shutdown after this. We won’t be able to afford it anyway.
JR, You are quite right to call for an immediate relaxation of lockdown.
Covid19 is a serious disease for those vulnerable people with co-morbidities, but is no worse than seasonal flu for the majority of the population. We do not shut down society or the economy for flu, even though it can be a killer.
The experiences of Japan, Taiwan, and Sweden, show that sensible measures have helped to reduce infection rates whilst encouraging herd immunity. This was the government’s strategy until it was bounced into total lockdown mode by the hysterical MSM and the usual coterie of Remain and CAGW doom-obsessed extremists.
With no cure, yet plenty of spare NHS capacity and mothballed Nightingale hospitals, it is time to accept that the hystericals were wrong. And pack Prof Fergusson off to the Falklands where he can do less damage.
There.
Is.
No.
Such.
Thing.
As.
Herd.
Immunity.
Without.
A.
Vaccine.
You mean “survivor immunity”.
And there is not yet any evidence that Covid 19 infection confers lasting immunity on its survivors either.
The only comment I would say about age is that some pensioners forget it is the younger folk going out to work and pay taxes that funds the NHS and state pensions that OAPs rely on, even in normal times.
and the only comment I would make is that current taxpayers forget who paid for benefits, education, pregnancies, childbirth, roads, rails, armed forces etc etc. before becoming pensioners drawing on the money paid in for perhaps 50 years.
And some forget that old people receiving state pensions have paid taxes all their life that paid for the pension of those before them.
Martin
Absolutely true, the working generation have always paid for those in retirement, as that was how the scheme was set up.
Us older ones paid for our parents and grandparents, when we were working, so the point you are trying to make is ?
OAPs pay tax on their investments, savings, private pensions investments, stamp duty (if they move home), fuel & alcohol duty, VAT and still get 40% robbed off them on death. I pay many times the tax (in the UK) that an average worker pays in the UK. But as I live abroad I do not even get free NHS treatment (or much else) back.
Not that I am an OAP or retired. Very many OAPs still work too or look after grandchildren free of charge.
On the other hand, most pensioners will remember their own working lives when they did precisely the same for their parents’ generation.
And most of my fellow-pensioner friends believe their children’s and grandchildren’s future is very much more important than prolonging their own lives at great expense (in all senses).
I read that of the 18.1 MILLION people that entered the UK in the 3 months before the lockdown, only between 2 and 3 hundred were quarantined. Most of that enormous number had no checks and were just allowed in.
Are we being governed by idiots? Why was this allowed. Surely at the first whiff of a global pandemic you should SHUT your borders – only allow UK citizens to return – and test them all when they land – and quarantine any that need it.
And why isn’t this new tracking app on GitHub? So that any and every developer in the world could have a look and make improvements? And make sure there is nothing sinister going on. Is the next thing that we’ll be fined if we go out without a smart phone. I often forget mine.
Honest to goodness supermarkets put all our health at risk with their nhs and carer early priority opening hours. So 3-4 mornings per week the potentially most infected, infectious of us go into the nice overnight cleaned stores, handle all the goods whilst everyone else queues up outside waiting to hold on to their shopping trolley handles and pick up food they may have touched after treating covid19 patients all night!
Why weren’t front line medical people who we’ve been told have been tested and are by far the most infected/infectious asymptotic carriers given the home deliveries?