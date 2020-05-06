Three tests to relax lockdown?

Each day we can witness some graphs of the progress of the virus in the UK. Two of the series of numbers that are produced are likely to be an important part of the decision this week about whether and to what extent the current strict controls on our work and lives are lifted.
The aim of saving the NHS is embodied in the graph of use of NHS Intensive Care beds and patient numbers. This graph has been coming down for some time, and is now well below NHS enhanced capacity to cope. So much so, we are told the emergency large hospitals built to handle more Covid 19 cases will be put on hold with no patients. The government should state that short of a major upsurge in cases way beyond the first surge, the NHS can now cope.
The aim to save lives is charted by the death rate. The graph of this is also now coming down, despite the changes to the numbers that boosted them. Given the decline in patients admitted with the disease to hospitals you would expect a fall in hospital deaths.
This leaves the third uncharted number that Ministers place great stress on – R or the rate of transmission. The absence of a regularly updated graph of R is disappointing, as we need to see how it changes over time. The verbal indications from the advisers is that it has fallen a lot and is now under 1, as it needs to be to slow the spread of the infection. Ministers should ask for more information on how R is calculated and how it has been trending, and tell the rest of us. It seems that much rests on the particular calculation and estimation of R and its trends.
I was pleased to read that they are now going to sample test the population for the presence of the virus, which should give a more reliable figure for R when you have several sampled tests over time. I trust this will help guide future changes to the controls on us but not delay getting more people back to work safely as soon as possible. Our prosperity and liberty requires us to relax these controls and there is now the opportunity to do so.
62 Comments
Good morning.
This drama, manufactured into a crisis for narrow and selfish ends, will have serious repercussions. People are not complaining now but, give it a few months when the number of businesses begin to fail and people start receiving their P45’s. Believe me, I was speaking to someone last night who is in the recruitment industry and he said that a large number of people are already being laid off. Who’s going to clap for them this Thursday ?
The government need to relax restrictions of certain parts of the country. Parts with lower population density are less at risk than say the whole of London. City dwellers should all be tested but those in the emergency services and in local and national government tested first, and often ! These people are potentially the main spreaders of disease as the number of people they are in contact with is high.
We need to get as much of the country back to work as soon as possible.
Finally. I would like to thank our kind host for all his efforts. I am in no doubt that both he and others like him have played, and are continuing to play, an important role in convincing the government the need to return to as far normal as possible.
Seconded.
I agree with your observations. I think the govt relies too much on metropolitan thinking which is different from the rest of the country.
Also folks have now got the message drilled into them about social distancing and need to trust us.
There will be the adolescents as always and Political Correctness will be sorely tested in calling a spade a spade if folks misbehave.
It appears most of the scientific advisers are in groupthink protective mode having got previous forecasts wrong. We need more transparency and more business advisors…
More proven achievers from business too.
+1 to the last paragraph.
Good morning,
I would also like to see the ratio of deaths to hospital admissions for the virus come down; this would indicate that if you do become seriously ill, the hospitals have a better/improving technique to help you survive.
What is the new estimate for government debt to gdp for year end?
On that ratio.
Where are the following numbers reported in the debts?
1. PFI
2. EU ‘debt’ ?
3. Public sector pensions
4. Nuclear clean up
5. Unpaid wages
6. Unpaid invoices
7. Losses on insurance
8. State pension
…
Or is it just the money owed to banks?
Unfortunately, we are only able to analyse the figures the government supplies.
So, for the week numbers (starting on Mondays), here are the ratios for the additional deaths to active cases percentage.
Week number 12 13839 +active cases 949 +deaths 6.86% +d/+a
Week number 13 28284 +active cases 3706 +deaths 13.10% +d/+a
Week number 14 36473 +active cases 5678 +deaths 15.57% +d/+a
Week number 15 35788 +active cases 5448 +deaths 15.22% +d/+a
Week number 16 32773 +active cases 4672 +deaths 14.26% +d/+a
Week number 17 33759 +active cases 4090 +deaths 12.12% +d/+a
For the non-survivors, it takes on average 7.5 days from admission to ICU to death.
To compare with other countries the only real measure is the total number of deaths per million population.
Belgium Feb 03 692.00 deaths/1M
Andorra Mar 01 595.00 deaths/1M
Spain Jan 30 548.00 deaths/1M
Italy Jan 29 485.00 deaths/1M
UK Jan 30 433.00 deaths/1M
France Jan 23 391.00 deaths/1M
Netherlands Feb 26 302.00 deaths/1M
Sweden Jan 30 283.00 deaths/1M
Ireland Feb 28 271.00 deaths/1M
Isle of Man Mar 18 270.00 deaths/1M
USA Jan 20 218.00 deaths/1M
Switzerland Feb 24 207.00 deaths/1M
Luxembourg Feb 28 153.00 deaths/1M
Denmark Feb 26 87.00 deaths/1M
Germany Jan 26 83.00 deaths/1M
As the daily number of tests has not stabilised yet and different categories of people are being tested, to find exactly how the R value is to be calculated by the government defies reason.
We are still being kept in the dark on data available to the government. It took a long time for them to produce a seven day rolling average which helped smooth uneven reporting of daily deaths over the weekend. But they finally got there, even if they were slow to twig its significance.
A continuing, glaring omission is the failure to stratify death data by age bands. All we have got is generalised comments about the very old, over 60, being more likely to be a victim. They must have the detail but the government declines to produce it. Why? Such data is now particularly relevant when considering the ending of the lock down. Just how many people of working age have died from C-19? How many of school age? How many over 60 and over retirement age?
If their more generalised comments are to be believed, the deaths and death rates of those of working age are likely to be relatively low. That data should be published. If true it argues for a swifter return to work (with sensible precautions) to prevent the utter collapse of the economy.
Not only age, but also workplace and environment. If it’s all care home workers, take action there. If it’s supermarket workers, ditto. If it’s folk arriving on planes, ditto. If it’s people taking underground trains, ditto. For goodness sake, we need to know where the root cause of this continuing pandemic is.
We can’t be kept in the dark like this much longer.
There’s definitely mission creep
We’ve saved the NHS and now it’s to stave off a second wave.
We’re destroying the economy just to prevent a few extra deaths from seasonal flu.
Every deaths is Covid related. No one is dying of old age, cancer or heart failure anymore
I think we’re being conned.
More like manipulated.
What’s the point of lockdown when we’re still allowing illegals to enter our country, we have a moat around our great country but still they are getting through, the media and politicians keep using terminology to the last war well if that’s the case why aren’t we turning these illegals straight round and shipping them back to Europe , what’s the point of us making sacrifices to stop the virus when we are allowing it to come in by boat then distributed into our economy
People around the world, e.g. in South Korea and in Vietnam, are now far more worried about infected British people going to their countries than vice-versa.
Do keep up.
The lockdown is for everyone that is not in authority.
And Nigel Farage is desperately trying to highlight this by videoing in Hastings and Dover.
You and he are not alone in wondering what is the point of us all being shut away when throughout lockdown people have been flying in unchecked from all parts of the world and others have been arriving daily on our beaches and many just disappearing into the countryside…..
If the Covid-19 death figures are true (who knows if they are – all and sundry appear included) is it any wonder they’re so high?
Some cynics might wonder if a high number of deaths are wanted….
Yes, we could all have been Wighters if the measures had been taken to prevent and test earlier.
What’s the betting they are not tested?
What’s the betting they are not quarantined?
What’s the betting they are caught and released?
What is the point of a Government that can confine it’s entire population (apart from Ferguson) but can’t close the borders ‘in a crisis’?
Time for Boris to end the EU fiasco talks and declare UDI and step down. He is a great salesman but has no judgement.
The Nightingale Hospitals must be used for new Covid patients asap so freeing up hospitals to treat patients who appointments have been cancelled.
Every death has a death certificate signed off by a doctor. The current reporting of deaths ignores the death certificates produced so are subject to error. The death numbers are gathered in a haphazard manner.
The NH Hospitals have and are doing an amazing job. Simon Stevens organisation has been a disaster.
Come on Boris, sort it out and get us back to normal ASAP.
Too little and too late and why are you having to prompt ministers anyway? We now have confirmed what we all guessed anyway, namely your ministers failure to act early enough in relation to testing generally but more specifically the vast numbers of people returning from abroad, particularly Spain and Italy who have infected people.
You should also ask why the NHS with its history of IT failure is creating its own contact tracing app rather than using proven systems from elsewhere. We are already told that the data cannot be secure, it drains batteries so will not be left on permanently and as it won’t interface with what is used in the Continent will put our travel at risk.
Sunak’s fast initial financial response and Boris’ illness created trust at the outset. Botched fragmented messaging plus the other issues emerging, non existent planning, centralisation and bureaucracy leading to slow responses, we know you knew about the China problem earlier, complete failure to manage the WHO despite being a large contributor etc and obvious questions that you are having to pose mean that trust has evaporated and is turning to anger. In fact I am bloody angry and frustrated
Agree on the app, it is literally unbelievable the NHS chosen to re-invent the wheel and develop their own when they could have re-used one from another country who have already field-tested it. In the end it is probably academic because all those left-wing whiners who keep telling us we should have followed the South Korea approach will refuse to install it anyway.
The blob does seem to be winning out, the centralising of testing wasted time and I am struck by the arrogance of an organisation who have wasted tens of billions in failed IT projects, should think its self to be just the people to design an app. I hope it works, for we can’t afford for the bureaucracy to burn up more time while the economy is being laid waste.
We didn’t have the capacity for more testing. Germany did because it was allowed to protect that sort of industry. Such capacities cannot be magicked out of thin air.
Ferguson was clearly exaggerating the threat of this virus as part of a eco-activism campaign with (words left out ed)
Are you really so naive as not to believe Neil Ferguson and Antonia Staats didn’t discuss the environment as part of their pillow talk? Do you really believe the conversation was all one way about the virus?
Steve Backshall presents The Deadly 60 Animals on TV and when catching a python he said “when you control the head you control the snake”. etc ed
This is a tale of vanity.
The very naive Rishi Sunak has traded promotion for an ego massage to satisfy his parents ambitions. Boris’s narcissistic dreams of being another Churchill has made a bold decision to u-turn and shut the economy down. He is not even brave enough to be called a Macmillan.
Still less deaths than the 80,000 who died of Hong Kong flu in 1968 and literally a handful of healthy workers have died. Yet the economy is going to make its biggest crash in history.
The Conservative Government has made the biggest political miscalculation in the history of the UK, and it’s straight out of the psychotherapist text book. Sex, vanity, and narcissism crowning insecurity.
And the committee for climate change have appeared just in time to kick the country while it is down.
Agreed, just smoke and mirrors to manipulate a political position that is beyond common sense
Hear, hear. This Government has brought this country to its knees and we will all be paying a heavy price for years to come. A total disaster.
I suspect this is the most accurate comment on the current situation we are ever likely to read.
Ironically, Neil Ferguson is another who has been forced to resign for breaking the lockdown (to meet up with his mistress).
Do as I say, not as I do?
AND what’s more there was no shut down in the US in 1968…even Woodstock “ happened”!
Easy peasey to criticise.
Singapore, much of Europe, The UAE, Saudi, China, even USA have had lock-downs. China behaved badly at the start with a Nelson approach and look what happened!
Iran didn’t act hard enough – and got hit badly.
Sweden is more relaxed – with a tiny population stretched over a vast area of forests and perma frost.
Even Mecca and Medina were shut down for the hadj!
Our government has behaved normally – and at the moment – the disease seems to be contained.
@Javelin
An excellent assessment.
Thank you Javelin for pointing out that the whole thing appears to have been a left wing political stunt which has conned the “Conservative government ” into abolishing freedoms we used to take for granted, trashing generations’ worth of wealth creation, condemning countless old people to a miserable, isolated death, and doing perhaps irrevocable damage to the structure of society. To be fair, most of the population have been conned too.
I personally, myself, if he exists fully understand and appreciate you all did your best.
But I am not human.
They were going to test a sample of the population two months ago. Where are the results?
The fourth test is where are people catching it?
This informs policy going forward and involves surveying the 5,000 each day who are testing positive.
The fifth test is how are we going to move people around? That has not been answered to my knowledge.
Covid is ushering in a surveillance state that may never be dismantled, Philip Johnston – Daily Telegraph
Oh, what have the British voting public done? They are voting for parties whose fundamental aim is the creation of a surveillance network
I always knew both main parties could not be trusted. Dark times ahead
Good morning
So farewell then, Neil Ferguson – after a serious error of judgement involving a married woman with children ~ 15 years his junior.
You probably couldn’t make it up and put it on TV as a soap opera, to amuse those counting their losses after the recent spectacular global market crash – or those just realising that they can’t rely on the divi’s from FTSE stalwarts to cover their next credit card payment.
I would like to ask those parroting the demand to prematurely end the lockdown, what would be an acceptable number of daily fatalities should the government be persuaded to do so?
Ps forgot to mention the DTs piece Government policy dictated by guesswork. They do not understand the difference between observation and guesswork. Hence the subservience to Ferguson’s clearly idiotic numbers with Imperial now rapidly revising downwards. Their modelling contained assumptions that were clearly unchallenged and way out.
The Treasury over Brexit springs to mind and the crude results from climate change, CO2 studies treated as coming from closely controlled climate change studies.
January 31: Freedom! We’ll show those ghastly incompetent Europeans how to do it.
May 5: Highest number of deaths in Europe.
How’s this plucky little Englander thing going?
So many of the advisers and experts the government rely on seem to have left-wing leanings and as a consequence have no compunction in causing the government difficulties with the view that ultimately the mess and debt created will result in a socialist government.
You’ve based the lock down on Neil Fergusson’s models.
His model predicts 40,000 deaths today, in Sweden.
There just over 2,000
You’ve imposed the lock down on a fake model that doesn’t work.
Why didn’t you follow NHS guide lines produced by NICE? They say you only go into lock down if the cost is below 13 bn
You’ve spent 350 bn directly and trashed the economy.
Remember that’s the same NHS that refuses to treat 1 in 8 cancer patients because of cost, yet spends money on Arts directors, 5 a day coordinators.
Then we have the 650 deaths as Gosport and still no prosecutions.
It is revealed that the hypocritical professor’s mistress is a left wing campaigner. The less highbrow media should perhaps permit debate on the relevance of this, as it seems elements of the left especially militant unions rather like lockdown.
Now we have more data has Neil Ferguson’s model been recalibrated and if so what are the results? Also has his paper been peer reviewed yet? “Following the science” surely means that you use evidence based information. Why was this paper used to make such a huge decision.
Boris’ initial plan to protect the vulnerable was surely manageable and common sense… following the U Turn we seem to have done the opposite – just look at care homes.
Believe there is a spare place on “SAGE” maybe we should consider inviting a Swedish scientist!
The government must provide Testing at Ports & Airports
This will become more important as the virus comes under control and will feed
into contact tracing
JR: ” The aim to save lives is charted by the death rate.”
In terms of the governments own information, the aim was never to save lives.
The aim was to ‘flatten the curve’ and stop the NHS from collapsing. You flatten the curve just means the distribution of deaths is extended, not reduced. The area under the graph remains the same.
1. I have been a bit confused by the range of R given by Govt statements in not clearly separating out what is regional variational and what is due to different measurement techniques (assumptions about intergenerational time etc.). A clear presentational slide would have this and not group them; we want to know whether the number is going up or down, dashboarding each measure in each region will more clearly present any trend, quoting a range buries this.
2. Yes it is good news that more population sampling for the virus is going ahead. It has been several weeks now since the Porton Down work was flagged. (In comments to Sir John’s diary 12th March it was noted that Singapore had done such an antibody test at the beginning of March). Have Govt released much on these studies? I couldn’t find it.
Sir John, thank your for your efforts, but the tests should be to maintain the lockdown not relax it. The default should be that we are all free to continue our lives unless the government can prove a genuine public health emergency which seems very unlikely given that the mortality rate is below 0.5% with those succumbing likely to already have underlying health conditions. This attack on personal liberty is by far the most horrifying consequence of this virus
‘Professor Ferguson;
‘You have been both defended and criticized this morning. Your defenders say the advice, that people must at all costs stay at home, and wisely in your view and others acted upon by government, may have saved lives.
‘Your critics say your lack of moral decency and breach of those very guidelines and blatant hypocrisy may encourage people to follow your example and start leaving home.
This they say may well result in deaths which can thus be laid directly at your door.
What say you, Professor?’
Compare Hong Kong and UK corona stats
Hong Kong
• Pop per Sq Mile: 18,492
• Covid-19 cases: 1,041
• Covid deaths: 4
UK
• Pop per Sq Mile: 727
• Covid-19 cases: 194,990
• Covid deaths: 29,427
The Hong Kong govt are now issuing reusable face masks free of charge to all its citizens.
The UK Government is now the most repressive regime in the world.
So how will the UK’s new commitment to global ”collective decisions” and global ”equal access to treatment and vaccines” work in practice ?
Gov UK’s press release…
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-leads-way-as-nations-endorse-landmark-pledge-to-make-coronavirus-vaccines-and-treatments-available-to-all
Does this mean that the UK has undertaken to allow the World Health Organization to determine which nations will take priority in receiving new treatments and vaccines even if the R and D takes place in Britain, which is likely as Britain, outside the US, is making one of the largest contributions.
Does this mean that Britons might be placed in a line for treatment behind other nations, despite the drugs being researched and/or produced in Britain ?
What mechanisms exist for rapidly resolving disputes arising from ”collective decisions” and ”equal access” ?
Would it not have been far preferable for the UK to retain full control over her R and D and thereby provide at her own discretion and responsibility for the needs of UK citizens and others around the world instead of delegating these powers and responsibilities to the WHO ?
What safeguards have been retained to protect the UK’s position ?
Polly
Ferguson thinks it’s OK to ‘socialise’ – not worried about the 6 ft rule! 😂😂
Let’s do as he does not as he says and open Britain up tomorrow – throw away all the disgraceful emergency legislation and tracking schemes.
Time for Government contrition.
MPs need testing
Boris pushed the self-destruct button on everything he tries his best to represent.
MPs are afraid to lift lockdown. Nothing to do with the Virus
Libertarian,
He is pressing it again now by claiming unlocking would be even more of an economic disaster than what Govt has already created. Pumping up the fear, destroying the country, no calculation
We need a General Election, now!
‘Ministers place great stress on – R’
Data on R can only have meaning if the inputted data is sanitized and correct. At the moment the data used on all counts, is just an ‘idea’ along the line that it ‘could be’ , but it is possible for it to be something else. Or in precise terms it is just guesses.
This Government insists on causing self harm on why we should believe anything they say.
From the media – “ONS figures ‘suggest’ the number of deaths is as high…. ”
We are ruled by data that is a suggestion of maybe’s and perhaps.
The ONS have a record of being wrong which why their T&C’s have the caveat the figures will change as their opinion does.
The British Government has made me a god
And still no recovery information.
Why not?
It is another KPI that we are not given.