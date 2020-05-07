The German Constitutional Court tries to assert German power over the ECB and the European Court.

In a sweeping judgement the German Court dismissed the judgement of the European Court as a “view”, and gave its own instead.
At issue is the right of the European central Bank to print billions of Euros, buy up the bonds of member states, and keep interest rates around zero. Many Germans think this is a very damaging policy, hitting savers and dragging German taxpayers towards responsibility for the debts of other countries with less prudent financial management. Various German interests brought this court case to demand Germany is insulated from the debts of Italy and Greece, and from any inflationary threats were the ECB to overdo the money printing.
At issue is also the powers of the EU Institutions themselves. Elsewhere in the EU – including the UK when we were a member – domestic courts accepted the superiority of the European Court of Justice, and accepted all EU policies and laws emanating from the Commission, Court and Parliament. The German Court has always tried to maintain a different doctrine, limiting the EU’s powers to the massive range and depth of powers bestowed by Treaty but keeping open the possibility that there is some power they claim that goes beyond their Treaty entitlements.
The German Court has up to this point found very little and has not been that willing to pursue German powers instead of EU powers, as the German Court generally supports the EU federal scheme. That is what makes this judgement so much more revolutionary, claiming as it does that the ECB and EU has acted ultra vires in such a dismissive judgement.
It is one thing to say this, and another to turn it into any kind of reality. The detail of the judgement gives the ECB a three month period to show it has used its powers proportionately. Only if the ECB fails to satisfy the German Court and government on that matter will the judgement become a declaration of some independence, and only then will the ECB have to change its bond buying policy to avoid schism.
Maybe this German judgement will turn out to be just another “view” in a bitter row about how much money the ECB can print and how much of a free ride it gives to financially weaker countries. It is likely to mean more Euro austerity and smaller increases in bond buying, as the EU moves to head off a more radical declaration of German independence in these economic areas.
This is indeed a very important development. We here have long been told that EU Law is above UK Law and that there is nothing the UK Government could do. But just like the UK opt-outs the Germans could have negotiated similar, but I am only aware of the deal made between Chancellor Kohl and President Mitterand.
If the markets realise that Europes, and the EU’s, biggest economy will not be able to back up the EURO, this could have serious consequences for the currency and the block. Even some Remainers I know have admitted that the EURO is a failure.
I suspect that some sort of political / legal fudge will be made or the decision will be quietly ignored. After all, to paraphrase someone from history. “How many divisions does the German Constitutional Court have ?”
What makes the EURO a failure?
There were many people who voted remain who would never have supported euro membership I can assure you. Actual EU-federalists who wanted ever closer political union and euro membership for the UK would have been a small minority of Remain, and would now be vanishingly small.
The German Constitution, like that of other European Union countries, contains clauses which mean that there will be exemptions from such rulings in certain cases.
Another example is the Polish ruling that the Union-wide ban on Kosher and on Halal slaughter methods etc. was unconstitutional.
The Lisbon Treaty makes provision for these exceptions.
If past form is any guide some way will be found to kick the can down the road. That appears to be the default policy choice for Merkel, the EU Commission and other EU leaders when confronted by intractable problems. The severe recession caused by the C-19 lock down makes that a trickier choice. The price of fudge has suddenly become higher.
Yes, this is a very interesting development, and there are many facets to explore:
1) German sovereignty, over what, the ECB, Euro?
2) A ‘warning shot’ from Mrs Merkel, to say don’t expect German acquiescence to Euro area profligacy and the proposed mutualised Euro-Recovery Bond.
3) A reassurance message to German savers to say that the promise not to loose all their savings on loans to the rest of the Eurozone still stands.
BTW, it appears Mssr, Barnier has yet to comprehend Mr. Frost’s negotiating plan, let me help; WE DON’T WANT A CLOSE AND SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP. There, clear?
Me neither but it seems that Boris is rushing full steam ahead with all the international cooperation to ‘defeat the virus’ rot.
This is the completely unelected, unaccountable Mr Frost who has no mandate – and appears to be struggling with the basics. I suspect the public inquiry will not end well for him.
A great shame that UK will still, even now, have to suffer from the fallout of this dire EURO structure and the complete mess the EU has created for its members. Had Cameron just done as he promised, delivered the section 50 notice the day after the referendum (back on 24th June 2016) and delivered a real and prompt Brexit (instead of pathetically sulking off stage like a spoilt child). Thus making the UK suffer the apalling, tedious, dishonest, electoral liability that was Theresa May. With her 9% of the vote, fifth place and insane net neutral CO2 lunacy.
Thank goodness Boris recued us from the threat of Corbyn/SNP. Just a shame he does not yet understand economic realities, the absurdity of HS2 and climate alarmism lunacy, and how inefficient a state monopoly NHS and education system is (yet).
He does understand all of what you say but doesn’t have the conviction or political courage to do anything about it. He’s a careerist, nothing more.
What type of western leader allows the telecommunications arm of the brutal and oppressive Chinese Communist Party into our inner sanctum?
What we have seen since 2010 is nothing less than a total rejection of all that the Conservative Party believes in. That purging is now complete and the party that Johnson purports to lead doesn’t exist in any meaningful sense in the same manner that Labour no longer exists
Both main parties are a mirage, established political vehicles to be abused by all and sundry for personal enrichment or political activism
I think Boris does understand the inefficiency of the NHS but has judged that it is not in his interests to declare this. Perhaps he will be less inclined to rely on alarmist outcomes of climate models when the dust has settled from the failures of epidemiological modelling
The government now claims that CV19 deaths are 30,076, but we know that recent excess deaths over normal in the last couple of months are now over 50,000. So are they putting these extra 20,000+ death down to the cancellation of normal NHS services due negligence (or a lack of NHS capacity) or do they have some other mysterious explanation they are not disclosing?
The reality is that they are (almost certainly) CV19 (or CV19 accelerated) death. Indeed it is likely to be even more as other death have probably gone down due to cancelled operations and other medical activity). Why (even politically) would they want the former explantion? Especially as it is clearly not even remotely true?
What is the source of your figures, exactly, because they do not agree with ONS by a large amount.
ref: ONS data at “Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, provisional: week ending 24 April 2020”
In 2018 winter flu had an excess death figure of 50,100.
There is a significant contingent in Germany who do not want to take responsibility for most of the continent.
With many of them it’s not just that they resent having to pay, although that’s a big part of it.
There are also those who shy away from anything resembling German dominance of the continent. They just don’t want to visit that dark place again.
Yesterday (or recently), Florian Schneide of Kraftwerk (the German electronic-music-band equivalent of the Beatles) died. Their song ‘Autobahn’ captures well the sense of German hope / good feeling in the new Germany after WW2 under political leaders such as Konrad Adenauer and others.
Many Germans are terrified of ever returning in any shape or form to the dark days of the Nazis.
And twice – 1920 and 1945 – Germans lost everything to inflation. I personally can remember using cardboard (yes cardboard) currency in Germany in 1946 with my Aunt Joy.
This is the 3rd time in just over 100 years that Germany has brought Europe to its knees.
“There are also those who shy away from anything resembling German dominance of the continent. They just don’t want to visit that dark place again.”
Which part of ‘German dominance’ are you referring to? The 1000 year old Holy Roman Empire (962-1806) when German kaisers ruled over much of Europe making it the world’s most successful continent or the 12 years of the Third Reich?
If this ruling is upheld it’s the end of the euro.
I am not too sure. If the EURO dies so does the EU. The two are inextricably linked. Which is why President Mitterrand wanted Chancellor Kohl to adopt it.
“The euro will be dead and buried by Christmas 2012” said Nigel Farage.
Change the record.
The single market and customs union, plus all the regulation needed to maintain it such as H&S etc. would continue, even if the currency were scrapped too.
@Mark B; Little reported but that is exactly the warning from the EC, although it was framed in terms that the CV19 pandemic puts both the Euro and the entire EU project at risk.
That’s my point Germany Germany won’t underwrite the debts of the southern countries. I think when they realise just what is owed them under Target2 transfers the government could be finished.
I see Brussels is looking to ban UK tourism because of the number of deaths.
I don’t think anyone believes the figures coming out of Europe and the Spanish and Italians will need as much tourism as possible. Watch for some bilateral deals bypassing Brussels again.
The French wanted to impose the Euro on Germany because they feared the Deutsche Mark becoming the de facto dollar of the EU together with other Northern pegged currencies leaving weaker currencies like the French Franc and the rest of Club Med with permanently high borrowing rates.
“so does the EU”. I live in hope!
How do you know this?
It isn’t.
and another ‘fissure” in the design of the EU.
There’s no valid reasons or excuses not to get oit of the EU now. The oandemic has blown up all the predictions of disaster if we do. We must get out clear and clean at the end of June. Staying in won’t mend anything. We have a great chance now to be free.
Indeed but that is not enough. We also need sensible economic policies, deregulation, a far smaller state, cheap reliable energy, freedom of choice and easy hire and fire …. especially now to repair the even larger economic hole created by this pandemic and the rather incompetent management of it so far.
So according to the ONS only 4 weeks in 2020 have exceeded the last 5 year average death rate. We are trashing the economy for a lower rate of deaths than in the same period 2017.
What’s going on John.
The UK left the European Union on 31st Jan last.
Farage and his wastes-of-space got their helpful shoves in the back.
The future is bright.
For the European Union, that is.
Optimism is normally a good thing. Hope you are equipped to deal with the inevitable collapse of your beloved EU.
Martin:
You are more than welcome to go and live in your beloved European Union and share in the wealth and prosperity of Italy and Greece.
I agree. We will all be fighting for survival in a post-pandemic World. It will be best for us to strike out on our own and form allegiances with our Commonwealth friends. The EU has never had the UKs interests at heart. It will be many years, if ever, before things get back to normal. Time to put the people of this country first rather than pandering to the left loving establishment. The Government needs to take radical steps and this includes reforming the public sector including the BBC, quangos, House of Lords, foreign aid. Put a cap on public sector salaries and reduce the vast number of contractors. If the money coming into my household drops the first thing I do is cancel any non-essential services.
Should have been done in June 2016.
The Remoaners including the perfidious Mrs May the are now on the warpath again and the fact that SAGE has been politicised and stuffed with Remainers is typical of their modus operandi. There is growing evidence that the Covid stats are being fudged for political reasons.
In 2005 George W. Bush predicted this pandemic and recommended steps that should be taken to prepare for it. Looks like successive British govts have been asleep at the wheel. [Google: “George W. Bush Urged Us to Prepare for Future Pandemics in 2005”
While I have some sympathy with a German court that attempts to limit EU power, it does on one hand feel like a power play by Germany to take more control of EU affairs.
Germany is right about the ills of simply printing money – it was never a solution.
Merkel already has far too many of her people in powerful EU jobs. I wouldn’t put it past her to use this situation to expand even more German influence.
It is a meaningless judgement. Germany cannot afford to see the EU project derailed. They have invested far too much into it to see it fail. Many German ‘export’ markets rely on their ability to create economic and financial dependency on the German State. China expand their geo-political reach by behaving in the same despicable manner using debt and investment to infect weak nations like the UK and Tanzania to exploit their natural resources or take advantage of politicians and ex-bureaucrats who see a huge opportunity to enrich themselves at the expense of domestic security
So in other words the EU, as far as Germany is concerned, is only a fair weather organisation! When the going gets rough all of a sudden Germany is not not interested!
So brexiteers we were right all along- Germany wants to control things to its advantage, but never to it’s detriment! Never mind that all the other member states have to take the rough with the smooth. And some countries have had a lot of ‘the rough’!
I read elsewhere that there is something written into the German Constitution that forbids certain EU laws because it’s detrimental to their National way of life!
I seem to have stopped receiving the email diary. How come?
Off topic but an interesting development. It is reported the NHS it is looking at a u turn on their tracing app tasking a Swiss company to ‘investigate’ the possibility of joining the global standard.
Their app has been torn apart by the ‘geeks’ how much will this cost and why the b hell did they think it would be better to go it alone?
Ps we are now told the gowns etc flown in from Turkey at vast expense in a blaze of political hubris are useless, with the government knowing for some time but covering it up?
Who will rid us of these incompetents?
Will Gina Miller be pursuing this?
It seems that the German courts have declared national law supreme over EU law. She must want to take this up in the interests of democracy. It could overturn the Climate change act and HS2 among other EU impositions.
You left. It is not your business. The EU and Germany are fine. You are looking for whatever dregs you can find that someone else is going to leave. That the dominoes will fall. They won’t. Everyone else has seen what a monumental mess the Brexiteers have made of Brexit. Nobody will willingly follow suit anytime soon.
In any case perhaps you should worry more about the 30,000 dead under a failed Tory Brexit government and the worst UK slump for more than 300 years. In all the first quarter of taking back control. The foreign press around the world are highlighting Britain as an example of a country that has epically failed the Coronavirus test.
No surprise there, after all the Germans put the skids under Major when he was desperately trying to save his disastrous ERM policy, making it known that they wouldn’t be helping support Sterling. For all the talk about European solidarity the Germans pursue their interests in a single minded way, though it does have its benefits, for their non intervention for Sterling in the ERM made sure we never joined the Euro, and their EU open borders policy made sure we voted for Brexit. So what have the Germans done for us? They helped get us out of the EU.
Is it bad that the mandates of ECB and ECJ are scrutinized this way and demanding better explanations? Maybe not, maybe it will lead to more clarity, given by both ECB (within 3 months) and ECJ. Germans tend to be “gründlich” (thorough), more so than Italians or French.
Oh dear! However reluctantly, we must conclude that all is not well within the Evil Empire.
German taxpayers, oblivious though they may be, will remain on the hook for bailing out the Eurozone whatever rulings their constitutional court conjures up. Thank goodness for our own recent liberation.
But I’ve been reading predictions for some years now that while Germany has been more than happy to help Southern Europe increase its debt burden, it certainly will not help extricate them when it’s repayment time. So no surprise there!
So the ECB has to satisfy the German Court – novel. And in the event that the German Court is not satisfied then what? Its academic but I do wonder if our courts would have the same bottle.
Jan 31: FREEDOM! We don’t have to held back by the ghastly EU anymore!
May 7: 30,000 dead and the worst slump in 300 years.
How this Brexit thing working out for you all?
Are you suggesting Brexit might be infectious?
Wow, so the covid19 virus was caused by Brexit, who knew?
How fortunate that other countries, both in and out of the EU, aren’t suffering a dreadful economic slump!
@Andy; Please feel free to explain what a virus that originated in China has to do with Brexit, but have it your way;
The combined EU27 death toll, just counting the three worst hit regions, France, Spain & Italy, stands at around 67,394 dead and the worst slump in 300 years.
How is your beloved EU with its common travel area and common currency working out for all you ‘One nation’ Europiles?…
Explain your thinking Andy – how can you possible conflate Covid-19 with Brexit? On second thoughts, don’t bother as probably no one is interested in your thinking.
Andy:
How is Brexit linked to coronavirus?
I realise you hate Brexit and love the European Union, but this comment is just deranged.
Splendid, food excellent , pool 28c, neighbours gone home, who could ask for anything more.
You often make utterly moronic and offensive comments. You have trumped yourself today.
Yes, Brexit is the cause of the virus. Everyone (situated between your ears) knows that.
Some more cock ups while trying to trade with non EU members:
“Some 400,000 surgical gowns ordered from Turkey do not meet British safety standards, the UK government has said.”
Not yet clear whether a refund will be given!!!!!!
If EU quality standards had been adhered to this wouldn’t have happened.
Oh the joys of Brexit!!!!!!!
Reply The joys of still being under all EU trade and customs rules, as is Turkey!
Shallow nonsense & pathetic. You obviously do not like Britain esp England who SJR proudly defends Speaking for England. I’m convinced you are “Doubled Disgruntled” with sympathies from SNP as your namesake implies.
Dear Sir John–Its a wonder that residual remainer types haven’t started telling us that the wipeout of the airlines and airports destroys for years to come our hopes of trade with the rest of the world.
When the going gets tough ……
The tough get going …..
While Britain was bailing out EU incontinence Germany saw us as an asset but since Boris came to get Brexit done this sent shock saves to all EU 27. In Germany’s case opposition to more contributions and the new backstop on top of the millions of immigrants and lockdown crisis has finally snapped their patience.
Whilst Britain has knell before the hollow EU vanity took France and Germany flout it’s rules when it suits them.
This is now bending that and SJR had forecast years ago the Euro project had put the cart before the horse.
Backstop role;/Knelt,/Bending to breaking point …
So the Germans trying to look after and protect their Finances again, hardly news, but sensible.
It will certainly be interesting to see how this works out in the end.
And if the ECB just ignores the Kahlsruhe Klowns and carries on printing?
What will the red-robed lot do about it? Issue another stern warning for the entertainment value?
German law is irrelevant, the ECB have the power.
We need to open the gap as fast as we can from the coming euro-fiasco.
Tim the Coder
“What will the red-robed lot do about it?”
Maybe you would be happier if they copied our lot and ordered themselves some horse hair wigs and wore pumps with silk stockings?
Whether Brexit is to have a positive or negative impact, it will always be possible for any political commentator to tell us that the economic effect of the pandemic has overwhelmed it.
As for the German Supreme Court’s view, this judgment might push the EU27 to address the question of a revision of the treaties that they have not been too keen to tackle up to now.
If successful, it could clarify the exact roles of national Supreme Courts viz. the ECJ and of national ‘central’ banks viz. the ECB so that it would make clear that the type of actions pursued by the ECB under Draghi were in the past and would be in the future right.
Germany should have the freedom to enact its own people’s interests. Being governed from some remote control according to what inefficient others want degrades a nation’s quality.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Germany and its people love the Euro (it keeps their exports nice and cheap) but just not enough to share EU debt.
I wonder why Germany has repatriated hundreds of tons of its gold reserves in the last few years?
What does that mean? Did Germany keep gold somewhere else and are now bringing it back? Or, what?
The BoE forecasts -14% for 2020 and +15% for 2021. So starting from 100 on 1 January 2020 we’ll get 86 by 31 December 2020 and 98.9 by 31 December 2021 (100 * 0.86 * 1.15). Will we have to go out and clap for that?
Yes – if they get their forecast right it will be a first.
Applaud, but don’t mention that even in this optimistic scenario then 1 to 4 months of life expectancy gain will have been lost.
This is not the first time the German Constitutional Court has claimed superiority to the EU institutions and law. For instance Germany (and in violation of EU law) unilaterally recognised Croatia, it wartime fascist ally. The EU tagged along later.
Of course the German problem is that they share a currency ie a bank account with the rest of the Eurozone.
Is this Gexit? Some of us have thought for some time that Germany might be the first to leave, but we beat them to it.
Britain has no liability for Euro debt. We are in transition to a new trade arrangement and have left the EU.
We were warned Andy that the lockdown could be very stressful.
It has hit you hard but you should recover your balance in time and understand the effect of Covid-19
Sir John,
The reason for the German Zero Interest rates for their savers is the same as the reason for the Bankruptcy of Greece and Zero growth since 2002 of Italy. That is the German project of the EUroZone currency and policies. This was until recently something the German economy enjoyed enormous advantages from, allied to the Protectionist methods of th so called Single Market and Customs Union.
The Biter has now been bit!
The British government of all parties has been destroying our savings for years. From pension pots, personal savings and property the have stolen it all to some degree.
I have no doubt but they’ll work it out to suit themselves so I wouln’t be too concerned-
Shows how supine the UK supreme court is.