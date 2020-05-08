Delivering PPE

I have tabled a couple of questions to try to work out what happened with the much discussed Turkish order of protective clothing for health workers.
It seemed to me that Ministers were desperate to get more protective clothing, hearing of low stocks and possible shortages. They were clearly wanting more to be supplied and happy to provide the cash to pay. They also wanted to make some announcement that illustrated the massive amount of work that was going on to increase the flows into the NHS and care homes.
Presumably the senior managers for procurement volunteered that they had just placed a large extra order with Turkey. I doubt Ministers had arranged it themselves or would have known about it without briefing.
Whatever the involvement of Ministers in actually buying the goods, we do need to know whether they paid in advance, what was said about the specification required, and what if any checks and tests were made before taking delivery of the product.
Of course working at speed with a need for a big increase in supply mistakes can be made, but presumably the usual procurement rules applied. It is normal to issue a specification, and inspect or test samples before taking delivery.
It is also interesting that the UK agreed to go and pick up the consignment. What checks were made before loading the planes?
Let us hope this all has a happy ending. If we do not pay for the goods that did not meet specification no great harm is done. It still leaves me wondering why this particular contract was selected to highlight in the media, and why there were so many problems with it. It seems many other contracts work and the UK is buying a lot more PPE one way or another. Why did officials single this one out for a mention and why did it go wrong?
Today is the day the guns fell silent across Europe and the bloodiest war known to man had come to an end in this theatre – Japan had yet to surrender. Those that survived the carnage celebrated what was to become known as VE-Day and from the ashes a new Europe and world would emerge. The hardship and fortitude those previous generations showed throughout those dark times, and the sacrifices made by so many young people for a cause many now seem to have forgotten. That cause being freedom. Not freedom for Britain and her Empire but, freedom for the peoples of Europe and elsewhere. A Europe dominated by the Axis powers.
So when I look upon those who job it is to protect and preserve the our way of life, I cannot help but compare them to that great generation to see how they measure up. All I can say is, our people, our nation, and her Empire, fought and won against a determined foe back then. Today’s lot, all I can say is, I am glad that the pubs and breweries are closed. It saves them trying to organise a ****-up !
While I wish all those on here, a very happy VE Day, we must never forget the hardships and suffering it took to achieve it, and give thanks for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Freedom does not come cheaply. we must always cherish it. It came at enormous cost, both for us, and our Allies, who joined us in the fight
How on Earth did Churchill manage to clear out the incompetents and find the managers that built the aircraft, ships, tanks and firearms with the military that resisted and eventually won the war? After we had won the usual turkeys came back to their pens and ensured that we nationalised everything and lost the peace. The present civil service has left us defenceless and is planning to leave the country without the basic industries and sufficient energy. How do we defend 50,000 wind turbines in the deep sea? It seems that every Conservative and Labour politician has been hypnotised by a green invader from outer space intent on destroying Western civilization.
As in the first war, we are Lions led by Donkeys.
Nothing changes except today the military is the only public sector that actually works.
Interesting issue; a distraction..?
”Worst recession since 1709”
National Debt in 1709 – – @30% of GDP National Debt in 2020 – – @85% of GDP, rising
Income tax in 1709 – – Nil Income tax in 2020 – – @ 32%, rising?
The UK government debt has never been higher than now (including expenditure announced this year) than at any time other than the two world wars.
Our Conservative Party is financially incompetent, it did not make preparations for a national emergency while it could.
Just cancelling the zero carbon agenda, the climate change act, the Paris Accord, the absurd Climate Committee, renewable subsidies (and HS2 for good measure) would save far more than the economic costs or this wretched virus. As would a sensible bonfire of misguided red tape and moving to easy hire and fire.
Just getting people to get their weight down to normal BMI levels by eating and drinking less would save more live than it has cost. Saving money too, reducing the covid death toll too it seems.
Very good points, though politically difficult to achieve.
We’ve been told for some years that the obesity issue is a time bomb. It seems the bomb has exploded. A sustained campaign of encouraging people to exercise, backed up by community health support might be very effective as we come out of lockdown: many people have got the taste for gentle exercise, many have learnt that being overweight can be life threatening to themselves, and if “saving” the NHS is the national mission then this is one way to do it.
10% of the NHS expenditure seems to be linked to diabetes 2 and yet this is largely curable for less than nothing, just be eating rather less.
Once politicians get involved and demand certain “results” by certain invented deadlines things usually/invariable go wrong and vast sums of taxpayers money are wasted. As we saw with the “100,000” tests just on the one day of 30th April. We will see with the insane net zero carbon Renewable, lunacy unless it is abandoned now. It will waste many many billions, kill productivity, export jobs, kill people and destroy our ability to compete.
The more I think about the practical issues and technology of this virus app (Bluetooth range, battery demand and the practicalities for people switching it of and on when working near Covid patients, public transport etc.) the more I think it will prove to have little practical value in reducing transmission. It will however waste a lot of people’s time.
Politician often demand things that simply cannot work or cannot be done. As Richard Feynman put it in relation to the Challenger disaster:- “For a successful technology, reality must take precedence over public relations, for Nature cannot be fooled.”
We see it again where politician have demanded cars, heating systems, biofuels, daft energy systems and similar are ‘forced’ on to people that very expensive, over complex, unreliable, expensive to maintain and not very practical. They tend not to buy them if the can avoid them.
Politician are nearly always PR over substance and reality.
Nightingale hospitals were surely PR over substance too. What was the point of these if they did not have suitable spare staff for them anyway?
“If we do not pay for the goods that did not meet specification no great harm is done.” Harm was done as those in need of PPE were given to understand PPE problems were on the way to being sorted. Care homes and others left searching for PPE that was not available. Stockpiled PPE out of date and useless.
Who took their eye off the ball – again?
The highlighting of this particular order for PPE, at the time, was an attempt to manage headlines. It is not the first or only example of attempted news management during this pandemic. This is the purpose of the daily 5pm news conference. As often as not it serves to obscure as much as to enlighten or it seeks to distract attention from embarrassing issues – mushroom management in action before our very eyes. It was a failed attempt to cover up the shortage of PPE. The testing target of 100,000 tests per day was another failed attempt to distract attention. The failure/delay to disclose meaningful data on the progress of the epidemic continues. Part of the problem seems to stem from the stated objective “save the NHS”, a classic example of a huge, monolithic, bureaucratic organisation. Not invented here appears to have been the guiding principle that caused rejection of UK private sector offers of help to supply PPE and tests. It also appears to lie behind the track, trace and test app just launched. It also appears to lie behind the decision to send patients back from hospitals to care homes where staff are at the back of the queue for PPE for supplies. We have been promised clarity, we get obfuscation.
Yes I was part of a team once scrambling for numbers in a very short time frame for a Minister of State desperately wanting a large figure for the HOC to justify expenditure/prove a scheme was successful.
We scraped the barrel and the figure was meaningless but she was happy and the opposition too lacking in subject knowledge or questioning skills to challenge her.
And why did Jenrick make the announcement when he did allegedly against the advice of his officials? No QA was done and the Turkish supplier didn’t even have an export license. Same reason he ignored the lockdown I guess.
Why has the NHS poured money into an app that eats battery life and only just passed its certification tests with a number of risks identified not the least data privacy, which at best is flaky and why is it now alleged senior officials are distancing themselves from it. Possibly as I have heard from an ‘insider’ everyone scrambling to avoid the post event fallout?
What are ‘local difficulties’ at the testing sites? Code for shambles?
There needs to be TWO public enquiries.
1) Pre-shutdown – eg why was the pandemic not planned for.
2) Post-shutdown – eg did the shutdown save lives over the long term.
I suggest there should also be an enquiry into the computer code used by Prof Ferguson and his team to predict 500,000 deaths. It is reported that the code released for scrutiny is riddled with bugs and produces inconsistent results even when the input data is identical. Edinburgh University has reported this inconsistency after its review. Others have commented that such weaknesses are characteristic of much academic software. It appears yet another case of garbage in – garbage out.
My prediction weeks back was just over 100,000 death accelerated by Covid 19 in the UK. I still think I will be about right. If the NHS is coping then let us get back to work. But the NHS, as usual, is clearly is not coping.
I suspect someone in their hast, to look on top of their brief, simply forgot to tell the Turkish factory that they needed to make UK spec gowns…
Of course had the government ordered these from UK factories they would have been made to UK spec by default. By the way, how many factories have the UK govt requisitioned and re-purposed to make nothing but PPE since February, Gordon Brown is quite correct in what he said in his Sky News interview yesterday.
The PM, on returning to Downing Street, asked about the mounting crisis in the country, replied Crisis? What crisis?.
The right-wing tabloid press was full of it 41 or so years ago, but not one of them chose to ask such a question nor print that style of headline a week or so ago.
Any (even half competent) pandemic planning would have had plans to be able to ramp up manufacture of PPE and other medical equipment likely to be needed in a pandemic locally.
As ever it seems that incompetence apparently rules in government. I say “apparently” as it is probably so in many cases but we cannot rule out hidden agendas.
Ps Brandon Lewis was absolutely pathetic with Kay Burley desperately dissembling to avoid the blame and claiming that somehow the fact that the shipment was stopped showed good process and blaming the media.
When it is all over for goodness sake have a clear out.
Brandon is clearly not the sharpest tool in the box, but to be fair it is not an easy thing to defend.
What else could he have said but “sorry yes it was an appalling shambles as so much of the UkK government (and indeed the NHS) is”.
Yes there are lessons to be learnt from many deficiencies highlighted by the Coronavirus pandemic. On PPE specifically, here are the questions you should be asking.
1. Is the purchasing organisation within the NHS professional. Do they have value analysts that can calculate the cost of what they are buying.
2. Is said organisation an NHS/UK one or is it fragmented into Trusts. If the latter, it is wasting taxpayers money due to lack of purchasing clout.
3. Is ISO 9000 applied to the design and content of everything they are buying. If not how can they possibly control what they are buying.
4. Do they run a system of maximum and minimum stock levels for all consumables. Does the NHS have a central and trust level warehousing facility.
Perhaps you would be kind enough to publish the answers, should they be forthcoming. If there is a problem , and I suspect there is, I do not hold this government to blame. It will be a problem of at least twenty to thirty years of a lack of professionalism in the way this aspect of the NHS is administered.
The other glaring black hole in our health care system, highlighted by Coronavirus, is care for the elderly. Before CV it caused bed blocking, during CV it’s inadequacies led to too many premature deaths. This is a whole different story that is in urgent need of sorting, politically and financially.
John,
You do realise that (despite the polls) that the Conservative Party is now finished.
The dead don’t vote. The hospitals are not full. The economy is in freefall. 99.7% of people will not die (possibly as low as 99.9%). The Government did not determine minimum standards for pandemic planning. The scientific advice has been very poor (500k death estimates). The scientific adviser has a long track record of very poor estimates (eg foot and mouth). Millions of people will lose their jobs. Typically conservative voters, such as small business owners, taxi drivers, contractors are losing their business. 100,000 people are still flying into the UK every week. The police and Government are aggressively posturing over the law by giving ambiguous advice.
No political party can possibly absorb so many terrible body blows and survive.
In 1968 80,000 died of the Hong Kong flu – but the UK was still growing and London was swinging.
But they have already…without a peep of protest or dissenting bleat..done away with local elections. Will “democracy”, elections actually be in their plans…er….going forward?
They now have us totally under their control.
The parties of the left were screaming for even more lock-down and still are. It would be worse if they were in power. There is more chance of recovery with a Conservative govt. People can see that.
Not if they pander to St Greta and the zero carbon nonsense. If they throw the recovery money into high cost energy green stuff there won’t be one, especially when the rest of the world will be funding theirs on a $20 barrel oil price.
Exactly.
If only it were a Conservative government Richard1 you might be right. With the exception of our host and a handful of others, there is a grave shortage of real Conservatives in the party calling itself by that name. Unfortunately for England there is now only a choice of either Blue Labour or Red Labour
Its an awful thing to say (and I apologize in advance), but I sometimes wish we had a Labour Government.
I wish this only, because, if we did, this virus would fall on their watch, and they would have to decide what to do about it.
Does anyone really think, that despite their sniping from the sidelines, they could have done any better.? I think the truth is that they, and many sections of the Media, are ‘enjoying ‘putting the boot in’ because we have a Conservative government. They don’t seem to give a toss about helping to address the problem, but just scoring points. It makes them feel good.
The Left pushed Boris and Trump into this.
The Left wants the economy to crash!
I think it would have been a lot worse under a Labour Government Cheshire Girl but then I think it could have been handled a lot better by this lot.
No the Tories will be at least the largest Party I suspect. Who on earth wants Labour/SNP? Betting odds suggest this too.
But Boris needs to get the economy going and go for cheap reliable energy and a bonfire of red tape now. It will, after all take time to act and only 4+ years left.
Take time to put in place and even more time to have a positive effect on the economy – I meant.
@Javelin; You totally miss the point, less people have died (so far) in this pandemic than happened in 1968 because of the lockdown, had there been no lockdown we could easily be seeing deaths way above that of 1968, and perhaps that of the 1957-8 Asian Flu.
We will, thankfully, never know how many would have died had there not been a lockdown, but the educated (if unwelcome) estimates were for between 250 & 500k deaths here in the UK.
I have seen it reported that deaths rose by 40% in the three weeks after lockup took place.
In saner times it was customary to wait and see and then isolate ill people, not incarcerate the healthy.
Where is your evidence for that? Correlation is not causation….
zorro
Knowledge of what millions of voting citizens will each later weigh up and decide is beyond what any individual can predict with accuracy.
Harm has been done. The attempt to fool us all and worse still those in need of protective kit shows arrogance and disdain of those running the administration for the rest of us. Let’s make a big announcement, never mind truth or efficiency. I dare say those responsible will remain anonymous and keep drawing their fat paychecks and continue to lecture us.
And let’s not forget the trick Hancock pulled over the 100,000 checks by the and of April.Suddenly the target was met on the day by double talk and fakery.
Nothing changes in this country. Incompetence is rewarded, the NHS remains unreformable and since everything about is now officially lauded what hope of change is there in that monolith.
You may guess that I do not join in the performing seal clappery on Thursdays.
Well observed! Why was this one consignment selected?
There are lots of places to look for trouble if you want to. The Nightingale Hospitals have not been used (Abu Dhabi has got one too that is not being used). Then there is the phone testing system that simply cannot work if you think about it. On top of all that, I wonder myself if basic questions have been addressed about what Covid actually is – how does it kill? How does it spread? Where exactly is the WHO? And finally, the tests are dodgy throughout the world. We have been very slow in applying them too. There is lots of stuff to discuss.
Note to NHS/govt procurement.
Next time …get a sample.
Next time get a sample from several manufacturers….preferably BEFORE the outbreak!
That’s what most people do.
Lots more PPE? Well at least there are lots of empty wards to stack it up in.
Well you neglect to ask where the so-called purchasing tsar, Lord Deighton was in all of this?
Can the real tsar please stand up?
I would like to report the following anecdotal evidence from sources known to me: 1) in care homes staff are not using PPE, even if there is some, with managements saying it should only be used when a resident has got Wuhan virus (which is too late of course); & 2) at great ormond street hospital there are children with Wuhan virus, but the doctors and nurses there do not have PPE.
I suspect the problem is it doesn’t matter who is in charge of the NHS, mr hancock, mr jenrick, sir ‘forensic’ starmer (as the BBC is telling us to view him) or anyone else. Our centralised, top down, statist system simply cannot perform as decentralised private networks do. Like the supermarkets. Or the health service in Germany.
VE 75th Anniversary today to remember those who sacrificed their today’s for our tomorrows.
At the going down of the sun
And in the morning we will remember them
We Will remember them!
Out of a lot of bad came a lot of good. Today we celebrate our hard won freedom and thank God for our parents generations.
The whole Turkish shipment episode was a PR stunt. It backfired on the government and was a win for the MSM. The media promote a hysterical response to the Coronavirus, and the government largely obliges them.
As we get back to dying of cancer, influenza, cardiac arrest, road traffic accidents etc, we’ll look back at the Coronavirus issue and be thinking “ wow, we went overboard on that one”.
Are all these people being allowed to land in the uk because of the Migrant Compact that May signed up to… ie there is now no such thing as an illegal immigrant?
Could I sail off to Calais for the day without a passport etc?
When one sees the market going up like they are one get the feeling of something afoot going on as the main street get devastated but the markets are booming with luxuries goods like cars are at highest ever.